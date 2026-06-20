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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
1h

Strait's closed again: minimum outbound traffic ATM, mostly China bound cargo

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Graham's avatar
Graham
30m

Lyman captured again? 🤪😂 nowhere near yet. Heavy fighting yes, capture, not yet. Why don’t you report Kyiv captured ? In 300 years you might be correct 🤪😂🥰

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