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Andrei Savine's avatar
Andrei Savine
12h

There was an ultimatum given by UK/FR/DE presidents to RF, and Lavrov openly answered it.

It was supposed to be published in Politico, but was cancelled. It’s available on MID website (English version too).

Not sure if your scanner caught this?

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