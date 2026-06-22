No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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Les's avatar
Les
2h

"Qatar Ras Laffan LNG explosion — 54 injured, 18 missing...

...Timing during the talks drew heavy suspicion across the feed"

My own feed has had guys warning for months that restarting processing and mining plants is a truckload more difficult than turning on a light or starting a car.

Those poor bastards at Ras Laffan were, presumably, the guys who knew what they were doing.

Where to now for Qatari gas, fert and He?

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Loic's avatar
Loic
1h

Why are we bullish on a US gold revaluation?

It doesn’t change supply/demand, it improves the balance sheet side of the equation which only makes gold’s value lower in the shorter term vs currency

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