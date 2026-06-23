TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big overnight delta: Asia broke. KOSPI crashed roughly -10% (third-largest single-day drop in its history), Japan's Nikkei -3.5%, semis dumping across Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai — the leveraged "everyone's long semis" trade finally went into reverse. Meanwhile the Iran deal got its paperwork: Treasury issued the oil-sanctions license and the $12B asset release moved, even as Iran says it walked out of the room and never agreed to nuclear inspections. Starmer actually resigned (yesterday he was only rumoured to be on the way out), and Ukraine put Storm Shadows into pre-2014 Russia on the 85th anniversary of Barbarossa.

1. Critical Alerts

Asian markets crash, semis lead the fall. South Korea's KOSPI fell over -10% , trading halted via sidecar; "Black Tuesday" framing (Barchart, KobeissiLetter). ~$520B wiped, 3rd-largest single-day crash in index history per Bull Theory; Japan's Nikkei -3.5% (Barchart); AI/high-tech selling across SK, Japan, HK, China (oriental_ghost). HIGH (5+ sources).

US issues Iran oil license; $12B release moves. Treasury OFAC General License authorizes Iranian crude production/sales through Aug 21 , freeing ~140M stranded barrels (HormuzLetter); ~$12B frozen assets (Macgregor), two $6B tranches under Clause 11 (Ghalibaf via warintel4u). Javier Blas: rolls back 40+ years of sanctions, US refiners may import and pay in dollars (JavierBlas). HIGH.

Iran disputes the nuclear/inspection framing. Tehran rejects Vance/Bessent claims that it agreed to IAEA inspections — calls them "very damaging," says inspectors arriving would itself breach the MOU (HormuzLetter, zerohedge/Fars). Lead negotiator Ghalibaf says the team walked out after 80 minutes over Trump threats and only dealt with mediators after (IraninHyderabad). HIGH.

SpaceX erases ~$800B, raises debt anyway. Down -10.5% below $166, ~$800B market cap gone in 72h (Hedgeye); turning to the bond market for ~$20B despite $100.8B cash on hand (FinanceLancelot). Bond desks bid it investment-grade; equity sold the negative-FCF-to-2029 flag (shanaka86). HIGH.

Ukraine Storm Shadows hit Voronezh, Russia. Strike on the Voronezh semiconductor plant (Kh-101/Iskander components); ~5 killed, dozens injured, reportedly the admin building/cafeteria at lunchtime (ZentraleV — see note; RWApodcast). Pre-2014 Russia, on Barbarossa's 85th anniversary; alleged British "reach-back" planning is a claim, not confirmed (Lord Bebo). HIGH on strike, LOW on British role.

2. Core Themes

Asian markets: KOSPI -10% sidecar, semis the "most overbought in history"

Korea Exchange triggered a KOSPI circuit breaker after KOSPI 200 futures fell 5%; program trading halted (MacroEdge), then a sidecar halted program selling (zerohedge).

The structural tinderbox: Korea margin loans at a record $26BN , forced-liquidation ratios 4-5% of brokerage receivables on drawdowns (zerohedge); leveraged-ETF AUM record $40BN , dealer gamma rebalancing can exceed 20% of daily volume on big moves (zerohedge).

Semiconductor stocks "most overbought in history on the monthly chart, surpassing the Dot-Com peak" (Barchart); retail plowing into chips at the fastest pace on record (Barchart).

US futures followed lower; this was Asia-led, then dragged New York (DonDurrett). HIGH.

AI bubble: the capex bill arrives — Google's FCF, GPU rents sliding

Google's worst day in 13 months (-6 to -7%); headlines blamed two star researchers leaving for OpenAI/Anthropic, but Amazon, Meta and Microsoft fell the same day (Hedgeye). Nobel laureate John Jumper among the departures (zerohedge).

The number underneath: the four hyperscalers spend >$452B this year on AI; Google's FCF already -47% to $10B, Amazon's -95% to ~$1B, with forward estimates far worse (shanaka86). Buybacks collapsing as capex eats the cash (Hedgeye).

The scarcity premise is cracking: GPU rental index keeps sliding (zerohedge); Goldman's Privorotsky says falling rental prices are "a direct challenge to the shortage narrative" (zerohedge).

China side runs hot: chip exports +111% YoY to a record $36B in May (KobeissiLetter); Zhipu +2,000% YTD, MiniMax +260% (KobeissiLetter); Microsoft weighing hosting DeepSeek (zerohedge). HIGH.

Iran-US: license signed, money first — Lebanon still the breaker

Roadmap survives the walkout: Pakistan's PM confirms a "roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days" plus a High-Level Committee (CMShehbaz); license authorizes sales through Aug 21 (zerohedge).

The Lebanon fault line: Vance publicly cites "Lebanon's sovereignty" and calls Israeli strikes killing civilians "not acceptable" (DropSiteNews); Israel refuses to withdraw — framed as a deal-breaker for Iran (Nostre_damus).

Estimated Iran windfall is modest: ~ $2.2-3.1B over 60 days; the strategic value is unwinding the blockade permanently (BrettErickson28).

Rubio heads to Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain next week (zerohedge); Pezeshkian's first post-war foreign trip is to Pakistan, the mediator — not Washington (SouthAsiaIndex). HIGH.

Oil: record Brent shorts vs. SPR at a 1983 low

Brent outright speculative shorts at the highest on record (zerohedge); US SPR fell another 9.1mb to 331.2mb, lowest since 1983 (zerohedge).

Physical-vs-paper tension: gasoline crack spreads diverging from crude as real-world supply deteriorates while paper stays suppressed (JustDario); WTI July expiry with 20k OI still open and Cushing near ~19mb (JustDario).

Hormuz reopening is real but thin: 71 transits over 19-21 June, peak 35 on June 20, still below pre-crisis norms (Kpler); 15 tankers June 20 was the best day since the crisis but only ~30% of pre-war average (Art Berman). Iran exports through Hormuz hit a wartime high (zerohedge). HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka falling; Voronezh strike; Crimea fuel war

Konstantinovka reportedly ~95% captured, Lyman ~95% (MilitarySummary); Russian forces advanced ~2km into the western outskirts (GeromanAT); 24h map changes flagged at Konstantinovka and Krasny Liman (GeromanAT). Kurylivka (Kupyansk) captured after ~5 months (AMK Mapping).

Voronezh plant "appears entirely destroyed" (sentdefender); Ukrainian drone wave temporarily shut all four Moscow airports (zerohedge); Russia claims 143 drones downed overnight (GeromanAT). HIGH.

UK: Starmer resigns, Burnham the frontrunner

Starmer stepped down as Labour leader/PM, the 7th UK leader in a decade, caretaker until a successor by September (zerohedge). Andy Burnham put himself forward and picked up Wes Streeting's backing (zerohedge). The pound sat near its weakest of the year. HIGH.

Gold: China imports surge, Hong Kong stockpiles 400oz bars for July clearing

China imported 163 tonnes in May, highest since March 2024; YTD ~692t, +76% y/y (chigrl).

At least 4 of 11 banks are racing 400oz London Good Delivery bars into Hong Kong ahead of its July clearing launch (goldseek, zerohedge).

Positioning oddity: December $20,000 COMEX gold calls open interest up to 28,212 contracts (WSBGold). HIGH.

Japan: yen interventions failing, ~40-year low

"On the brink of imploding" (JustDario); two hours of jawboning moved the rate roughly zero (JustDario); interventions now "barely last a minute" (RafiFarber). MEDIUM-HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Private credit redemptions accelerating. Apollo's fund hit ~16.8% redemption requests, up from 11.2% in Q1; gating for the quarter (zerohedge, DowdEdward). MEDIUM.

Saudi central bank pulling money from asset managers , redemptions said to have begun before the war (zerohedge, JustDario). MEDIUM.

Qatar Barzan gas plant explosion , 13 killed/66 injured — declared a technical accident during restart, no LNG export impact (MarioNawfal, zerohedge). MEDIUM.

China sanctions 10 US firms incl. MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, restricts 46 from procurement, after the Pentagon blacklist (cekdrew). MEDIUM.

Greenspan dies at 100 — gold bugs noting his 1966 "Gold and Economic Freedom" essay vs. his Fed record (zerohedge covered separately; obit via chigrl thread context). LOW.

US Senate passes a 4-year ban on a CBDC (Hedgeye). LOW.

Colombia: Trump-ally de la Espriella ("El Tigre") wins by a razor margin; Petro alleges Israeli interference via registry IP changes and demands a recount (clashreport, DmodosCutter). MEDIUM.

Q2 rebalancing wave: ~$165B of institutional equity-to-bond rotation into quarter-end, the largest in 4+ years per JPM (KobeissiLetter). LOW.

4. Noise

COVID-origin / USAID revival — Daszak/Fauci video clips and "USAID caused Covid" takes; recycled, no new primary evidence (McCulloughFund, MikeBenzCyber). Ignored: opinion-on-old-footage.

AI model hype — Sakana "Fugu" and GLM-5.2 benchmark threads (a router, not a frontier model); engagement-bait framing (birdabo, VaibhavSisinty). Ignored: marketing.

Norway rowers take Times Square / World Cup color (Lord Bebo). Ignored: not markets.

International Yoga Day embassy spam, dozens of near-identical posts. Ignored: PR.

Montreal police shooting — tragic, locally significant (a Chabad member died), but local crime with no market/geo read (Lord Bebo). Ignored: local.

Hot-dog ketchup fable / tipping debate / piano sound test — pure timeline filler. Ignored.

5. Stock Picks

AbraSilver Resource ($ABRA.TO). Definitive Feasibility Study on Diablillos: CAD$4.2B after-tax NPV5%, 42% IRR ; ~20M oz AgEq at ~$20 AISC years 1-5, $722M capex, production targeted 2029 (AbraSilver). Durrett's spot-math sketch at $200 silver implies multi-bagger upside (DonDurrett). MEDIUM.

First Majestic ($AG) / Sierra Madre. Closed the Del Toro silver mine sale for up to US$60M ($20M cash + ~$10M shares upfront, milestones to 100M oz AgEq and 4,000 tpd production); FM keeps large Sierra Madre stake (FMSilverCorp, detail via ThiedeInvests). MEDIUM.

Wesdome Gold Mines. New parallel zone confirmed at Kiena Deep — 2.5M tonnes at 124 g/t Au , mineralization extended at depth (DonDurrett). LOW.

Millennial Potash ($MLP.V). Bullish operator pitch: Gabon Banio project, Tier-1 resource, sub-$200M EV, deepwater port talks with Abu Dhabi Ports; scalability to 4-5Mt/yr claimed (RockBtmEntries). LOW (promotional).

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 778

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: 6 clusters

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 5 MEDIUM, 5+ LOW

Note on the Voronezh casualty cite: the "5 killed" figure and German-call corroboration are attributed to ZentraleV; the alleged direct British operational role remains a single-source claim (Lord Bebo) and is flagged as unconfirmed.*

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Crossword — 2026-06-23