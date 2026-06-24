Daily digest: 2026-06-24
Get up to speed
TL;DR: today vs. yesterday
The big new delta is Asia: Korea's KOSPI cratered ~10% on a memory-chip scare and unrealized-gains-tax panic, dragging Micron, the whole semi complex and US futures down with it — the AI-capex "rubber band" Goldman kept warning about finally twanged. Everything else is continuation with a fresh 24h move: the Iran deal firmed into a $12bn cash release while the IAEA-inspection half fell apart, oil kept bleeding its war premium toward pre-war levels, gold/silver sank further (gold below its 200-day by the most since 2022) even as China and Poland kept stacking, and the dollar broke out to a 13-month high while the yen hit a 40-year low.
1. Critical Alerts
Korea's KOSPI crashed ~10%, halted by circuit-breaker; Samsung -12.3% and SK Hynix -12.5% were 71% of the drop (zerohedge). Volatility hit the highest in Korean market history, surpassing the GFC (Barchart); stocks halted after shedding 910 points (Hedgeye). Trigger: a Korean report that SK Hynix is slowing AI memory expansion and shifting to commodity DRAM (zerohedge), plus lawmaker proposals to tax unrealized stock/property gains. HIGH.
The selloff went global: Nasdaq 100 futures -3%, Micron -12.1% (-$160B mcap on the eve of earnings) (Hedgeye, Kobeissi). Taiwan margin loans hit dot-com-peak levels (Barchart); Nomura flagged forced levered-ETF selling into US markets (zerohedge). HIGH.
Iran-US: $12bn in frozen funds to be released — Iran says it spends them freely, Trump says escrow for food/medicine only (zerohedge, FirstSquawk). The IAEA half collapsed: Tehran says no inspectors at bombed sites, "no protocol exists," contradicting Vance (Osint613). The US Senate then passed an Iran War Powers Resolution 50-48 demanding troops out (codepink, zerohedge). HIGH.
Gold fell below its 200-day moving average by the most since 2022; silver has lost half its value since January's ATH (Barchart, Barchart). Yet the official sector keeps buying the crash: PBoC bought 692 tons in five months, +76% y/y (steve_hanke); China's May gold imports hit a 2-year high (GoldTelegraph_). HIGH.
Dollar broke out to a 13-month high (DXY ~101.5); yen hit a 40-year low with intervention looming (Barchart, steve_hanke). Markets now price a 25% chance of a Fed rate HIKE on July 29 — they were pricing two cuts at the start of 2026 (Kobeissi). HIGH.
2. Core Themes
Asia tech rout: KOSPI -10% halt, memory complex unwinds the leverage
The KOSPI had tripled in the past year before this one-session -10% (Hedgeye); index vol implied daily moves near 6% before leverage (zerohedge).
The mechanics are levered-ETF concentration: a single 2x SK Hynix product amassed $16.7B AUM, the largest single-stock leveraged ETF in the world (zerohedge). US levered-ETF AUM hit a record $198B, with $SOXL tripling since April (Kobeissi).
Goldman's desk: CTAs are projected to dump stocks in every single scenario over the coming week (Barchart); long-onlys and hedge funds both ran >-$1bn notional sell skews intraday (zerohedge).
Samsung tried to staunch it with a reported 90T won buyback plan, jumping 10% (zerohedge). Korea is also mulling levered-ETF safeguards and higher margins (zerohedge). HIGH.
AI capex: Goldman calls "the breaking point" as the cheap-East-training threat lands
Goldman's Delta One head: the market is priced for ever-rising hyperscaler capex, and "slightly less" is in nobody's assumptions — the rubber band's breaking point (zerohedge, zerohedge). China's GLM-5.2 was reportedly trained on 100,000 Huawei Ascend 910B chips with zero Nvidia silicon.
The capex bill is visible: Oracle cut 21,000 jobs as credit risk flashed GFC-era highs (zerohedge); a Vera Rubin rack runs $7.8M with memory prices up 435% (zerohedge).
Counter-bid on the buildout: Blackstone to invest $30B in Japan AI data centers over 3-5 years (zerohedge); Samsung/SK Hynix weigh hundreds-of-trillions-won cluster expansion (zerohedge). "Nobody is positioned for slightly less AI spending" (themarketear). HIGH.
Iran-US: cash flows first, inspections die, Senate rebukes Trump
Trump claimed Iran "agreed to never have a nuclear weapon" while Iran said no nuclear issues were even discussed (zerohedge); Iran's FM says the missile program was never part of negotiations (zerohedge), and Pezeshkian vowed to "never negotiate over defensive capabilities" (clashreport).
Reuters-cited legal experts: the license could be worth ~$3B over two months, tens of billions if permanent — but a "tangled nest" of UN/EU/congressional sanctions and the 2016 JASTA terror-financing law keep big money away (BrettErickson28).
WSJ color: Iranian negotiators consulted psychologists and read "The Art of the Deal" to model Trump (FaytuksNetwork); Pepe Escobar's source says Iran walked away three times (RealPepeEscobar). Trump's reply: he could "finish the job" in less than a week (MenchOsint). The 4-month war is now estimated at $132B (DMichaelTripi). HIGH.
Oil: crude under $74, war premium nearly fully unwound, SPR at a 1983 low
US crude fell under $74, down ~21% in a month, with pre-war oil near $72 — the strip is priced "as if February never happened" (shanaka86). Hedge-fund net Brent shorts hit ~$18B, the highest in at least 10 years, tripling in three months (Kobeissi).
The cushion under it is thin: US strategic reserves drained to lowest since 1983 (Hedgeye); Cushing fell to ~19m barrels, with 18m rock-bottom possible this week (JustDario). EIA sees OECD inventories at a 2003 low (~50 days) by December.
Hormuz reopening is ragged: Iran-Oman agreed a joint Strait administration with tolls to be charged after ~60 free days (MoloWarMonitor, MenchOsint). UAE already hit ~85% of pre-war exports via bypass pipeline and dark crossings (JavierBlas). An armada of 30+ tankers / 50M+ barrels of Iranian crude is steaming to Asia (anasalhajji, gbrew24).
Supply wildcards: Russia is weighing a diesel export ban (it's the #2 exporter) on refinery damage (zerohedge, JustDario); Qatar says LNG returns to normal "within a few weeks" after the Ras Laffan blast that killed 13 and wiped ~17% of export capacity (DropSiteNews). HIGH.
Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka "done," Russians 15km from Sumy, 1,000+ drones stockpiled
Geolocators: "Konstantinovka is pretty much done" (GeromanAT); Putin said troops are "on the verge of taking" it (dana916). Russian forces are ~15km from Sumy City with a foothold in the forest belt (GeromanAT).
Kupyansk is "hell" per Ukrainian channels — Russia recaptured the eastern half plus several villages, cutting off entrenched formations (AMK_Mapping_).
Russia ended an 8-day pause having accumulated 1,000+ drones, with a massive retaliation telegraphed (MilitarySummary). Half of Crimea went dark after a Ukrainian strike on a thermal power plant (zerohedge); a Pavlograd ammo depot detonated in a mushroom cloud (MyLordBebo).
The human cost both ways: Russia reports 41 dead, 250 injured from Ukrainian strikes on Russian regions last week, the most since the year began, including a child-bus attack near Bryansk (dana916); Zelensky says 70% of Kyiv's energy infrastructure must be rebuilt before winter (ZentraleV). Putin says he's ready for talks on the Istanbul basis but rejects Zelensky (zerohedge), while the UK tested a long-range missile for Ukraine to strike Moscow (zerohedge). HIGH.
Gold/silver: Western money sells the crash, sovereigns buy it; BRICS drafts a gold settlement token
Per the World Gold Council the real Q1 central-bank number is ~244 tonnes vs the 16 officially reported — buying surged into the worst gold drop since 2013, with a record 45% of central banks planning to add (shanaka86).
Poland's NBP added 18 tonnes in May to 614, targeting 700 (GreyRabbitFin, Sorenthek). A telling counterweight: its government refused the central bank's plan to sell some gold to fund defense, choosing an EU loan instead (shanaka86).
BRICS reportedly drafted a gold-backed settlement token — 40% gold, 60% member currencies — for central-bank cross-border flows (GoldTelegraph_). Chinese state banks raised gold trading margins to ~140% and are piloting offshore-RMB trading, framed as a wall for RMB internationalization (oriental_ghost).
The bears have ammo: Deutsche Bank cut its gold view to $4,800 Q4, warning of $3,800 on multiple Fed hikes (DeItaone). Gold miners trade at one of the deepest discounts to the S&P on record (TaviCosta). Physical silver shows strain: SGE premiums ran ~10% over spot (DavidLe76335983), though a US-dealer "no buyers" claim was contested with live spot-price screenshots (silvertrade). HIGH.
Dollar/yen/Fed: DXY breakout, 40-year-low yen, "higher for longer" returns
DXY logged its first weekly close above the 100-week MA since Feb 2025 (Barchart); the last similar breakout setup was autumn 2021 (themarketear). The "dedollarization" crowd got a 13-month dollar high to chew on (InTheAssembly).
Tokyo burned through $72.44B defending the yen in April-May and warns of more as it sits at a 40-year low (steve_hanke); FinMin Katayama and Bessent agreed "bold action" may be needed, and Dario expects the BoJ back in soon (JustDario).
Plumbing: the eSLR recalibration unlocks ~$2.1T of UST capacity at dealers — available room, not a directive (KingKong9888). Treasury allocations are at all-time lows (Barchart); the 2Y auction stopped through at the highest yield since Jan 2025 (zerohedge). HIGH.
SpaceX/retail: the IPO unwinds, everyone who bought after is underwater
SPCX fell below its trading-debut open — everyone who bought after the IPO is now red (zerohedge) — and is down ~27% over three sessions (Hedgeye), shedding >$1T of market cap from a $3T peak (Barchart).
Retail had piled in: +$405M in the first week, a record for any IPO, more than the Mag 7 combined (Kobeissi). Schiff flags the float could go from ~640M to 7.5B shares by Dec 8 (PeterSchiff). MSTR is underperforming Bitcoin by the most since March 2024 (Barchart). HIGH.
3. Weak Signals
Alphabet added to the Dow Jones, replacing Verizon — a momentum-name swap right as momentum cracks (Kobeissi). MEDIUM.
Digital-dollar politics: a 4-year Fed CBDC ban rode the Senate housing bill (zerohedge); the framing is that the off-switch wasn't banned, it was privatized to stablecoin issuers like Tether (which froze $344M in a day) (shanaka86). MEDIUM.
NYC primaries: Democratic socialists swept — Brad Lander beat Rep. Dan Goldman (BillMelugin_), and Mamdani-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier beat Rep. Espaillat (cnnbrk). MEDIUM.
Hormuz daily transit cooled hard — ~6M bbls documented vs ~24M the prior day, with Kuwait's KOTC fleet dark for 50+ days (LVision_Trading). LOW.
Unrealized-gains taxes are popping up across Western nations simultaneously — the spark behind Korea's selloff, with a long country-by-country list (themarketsniper). LOW.
Private-credit gates persist: Morgan Stanley's North Haven fund gated investors again after 11.6% redemption requests, after Apollo (zerohedge). LOW.
China hit 10 US defense/aerospace/rare-earth firms with export curbs in a tit-for-tat (jacksonhinkle). LOW.
4. Noise
World Cup content (Ronaldo's 6th-tournament record, Haaland's brace, Goldman's bracket model) — engagement, not signal (GWR, zerohedge).
Culture-war clips (Paris festival demographics, Manchester street video, German pool language ban) — recurring bait, dropped (zerohedge).
Dana White's $3M blackout-drunk gambling story, the alcohol-benefits debate, Europe-AC-deaths discourse — entertaining, no actionable content (RexhaRexhaRexha).
Crypto-pump/dump emotion: Bitmine ETH buys, the $18k-life-savings SPCX-calls meltdown, Sandisk "time-travel" memes — sentiment, not data (DrunkDividends).
Long ideological essays (USAID/Uyghur "dirty war," David Icke quantum-control) — opinion without datable facts, filtered.
5. Stock Picks
Heliostar Metals ($HSTR / HSTR.V) — management cites transforming ~$15M of acquisitions into ~$70M operating profits, six consecutive quarters of production, and a growth pipeline with "strong cash flow today" (HeliostarMetals). LOW (single source, company self-report).
Rio2 ($RIO.V) — completed an updated NI 43-101 confirming increased Condestable mine life, expanded resources and reserves, and robust underground economics (Rio2Limited). LOW.
AuroMetals (via Jeff Clark) — Phase I drilling hit 705.7m of 0.61 g/t Au + 0.1% Cu from surface, plus 235.0m of 0.97 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu; first batch of a 10,000m program, 9 holes pending, 4 rigs turning (TheGoldAdvisor). LOW.
Cabral Gold ($CBR.V, via Jeff Clark) — a step-out between the PDM and Central deposits hit 20.7m of 1.57 g/t gold, described as district-linking "detective work" (TheGoldAdvisor). LOW.
Honourable mention, no clean ticker to act on: a "$13B market-cap miner owning the highest-grade, most profitable mine in the world, yielding 9%" (GarrettGoggin).
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 765
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 7
Noise filtered: 5 buckets (World Cup, culture-war clips, celebrity/lifestyle, crypto emotion, ideological essays)
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW
My other publications:
[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour
[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money
Putting it all into context:
Simple explanation for economic/political collapse: The Uniparty, on behalf of the Crony Capitalist Casino, effectively replaced competent expert *alpha* males with a loyalist apparatchik kleptcracy, after *total* regulatory capture insured only patsies & pawns would play-by-the-rulez and/or suffer the rule-of-law.
This *real* reality explains 99% of every nonsensical level of en$shitification Ivy League/Oxbridge Crony Capitalist "planners" have foisted upon "The Free West".
Remember "Change U Can Believe In" of "Build Back Better"?
(Obummer Killary & Trump enter the chat)
Weee The Sheeple should *now* be able to smell that USrael's "MAGA" psyop is just an alt. mgmt. system serving the same "plan"; USrael hijacked populist rage, engendered by 5+ decades of national lies, fraud & deviant decay, repackaged an "honest" reaction into a monopolist matrix of increased command, control & feudalism.
"Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality" is a *1990* book by alternative health writer Harris L. Coulter ~ The author posits that childhood vaccinations cause subtle neurological damage, which he argues leads to behavioral issues, including learning disabilities, hyperactivity, and an increased propensity for social violence and criminality."
IOW, "The Plan" was begun a long time ago...
Currently, the genocide/iatrogenocide being waged by USrael Uniparty apparatchiks is/was purposely "designed" to induce mass mental, emotional, physical & spiritual death, but not before Crony Capitalism has extracted the sovereignty & every asset of dumbed-down-to-succumb Boobus Americanus.
If ignorance is bliss, Crony Capitalism is a pussified blister.
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” ~ C. S. Lewis