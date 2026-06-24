TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big new delta is Asia: Korea's KOSPI cratered ~10% on a memory-chip scare and unrealized-gains-tax panic, dragging Micron, the whole semi complex and US futures down with it — the AI-capex "rubber band" Goldman kept warning about finally twanged. Everything else is continuation with a fresh 24h move: the Iran deal firmed into a $12bn cash release while the IAEA-inspection half fell apart, oil kept bleeding its war premium toward pre-war levels, gold/silver sank further (gold below its 200-day by the most since 2022) even as China and Poland kept stacking, and the dollar broke out to a 13-month high while the yen hit a 40-year low.

1. Critical Alerts

Korea's KOSPI crashed ~10%, halted by circuit-breaker; Samsung -12.3% and SK Hynix -12.5% were 71% of the drop (zerohedge). Volatility hit the highest in Korean market history, surpassing the GFC (Barchart); stocks halted after shedding 910 points (Hedgeye). Trigger: a Korean report that SK Hynix is slowing AI memory expansion and shifting to commodity DRAM (zerohedge), plus lawmaker proposals to tax unrealized stock/property gains. HIGH.

The selloff went global: Nasdaq 100 futures -3%, Micron -12.1% (-$160B mcap on the eve of earnings) (Hedgeye, Kobeissi). Taiwan margin loans hit dot-com-peak levels (Barchart); Nomura flagged forced levered-ETF selling into US markets (zerohedge). HIGH.

Iran-US: $12bn in frozen funds to be released — Iran says it spends them freely, Trump says escrow for food/medicine only (zerohedge, FirstSquawk). The IAEA half collapsed: Tehran says no inspectors at bombed sites, "no protocol exists," contradicting Vance (Osint613). The US Senate then passed an Iran War Powers Resolution 50-48 demanding troops out (codepink, zerohedge). HIGH.

Gold fell below its 200-day moving average by the most since 2022; silver has lost half its value since January's ATH (Barchart, Barchart). Yet the official sector keeps buying the crash: PBoC bought 692 tons in five months, +76% y/y (steve_hanke); China's May gold imports hit a 2-year high (GoldTelegraph_). HIGH.

Dollar broke out to a 13-month high (DXY ~101.5); yen hit a 40-year low with intervention looming (Barchart, steve_hanke). Markets now price a 25% chance of a Fed rate HIKE on July 29 — they were pricing two cuts at the start of 2026 (Kobeissi). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Asia tech rout: KOSPI -10% halt, memory complex unwinds the leverage

The KOSPI had tripled in the past year before this one-session -10% (Hedgeye); index vol implied daily moves near 6% before leverage (zerohedge).

The mechanics are levered-ETF concentration: a single 2x SK Hynix product amassed $16.7B AUM, the largest single-stock leveraged ETF in the world (zerohedge). US levered-ETF AUM hit a record $198B , with $SOXL tripling since April (Kobeissi).

Goldman's desk: CTAs are projected to dump stocks in every single scenario over the coming week (Barchart); long-onlys and hedge funds both ran >-$1bn notional sell skews intraday (zerohedge).

Samsung tried to staunch it with a reported 90T won buyback plan, jumping 10% (zerohedge). Korea is also mulling levered-ETF safeguards and higher margins (zerohedge). HIGH.

AI capex: Goldman calls "the breaking point" as the cheap-East-training threat lands

Goldman's Delta One head: the market is priced for ever-rising hyperscaler capex, and "slightly less" is in nobody's assumptions — the rubber band's breaking point (zerohedge, zerohedge). China's GLM-5.2 was reportedly trained on 100,000 Huawei Ascend 910B chips with zero Nvidia silicon .

The capex bill is visible: Oracle cut 21,000 jobs as credit risk flashed GFC-era highs (zerohedge); a Vera Rubin rack runs $7.8M with memory prices up 435% (zerohedge).

Counter-bid on the buildout: Blackstone to invest $30B in Japan AI data centers over 3-5 years (zerohedge); Samsung/SK Hynix weigh hundreds-of-trillions-won cluster expansion (zerohedge). "Nobody is positioned for slightly less AI spending" (themarketear). HIGH.

Iran-US: cash flows first, inspections die, Senate rebukes Trump

Trump claimed Iran "agreed to never have a nuclear weapon" while Iran said no nuclear issues were even discussed (zerohedge); Iran's FM says the missile program was never part of negotiations (zerohedge), and Pezeshkian vowed to "never negotiate over defensive capabilities" (clashreport).

Reuters-cited legal experts: the license could be worth ~$3B over two months, tens of billions if permanent — but a "tangled nest" of UN/EU/congressional sanctions and the 2016 JASTA terror-financing law keep big money away (BrettErickson28).

WSJ color: Iranian negotiators consulted psychologists and read "The Art of the Deal" to model Trump (FaytuksNetwork); Pepe Escobar's source says Iran walked away three times (RealPepeEscobar). Trump's reply: he could "finish the job" in less than a week (MenchOsint). The 4-month war is now estimated at $132B (DMichaelTripi). HIGH.

Oil: crude under $74, war premium nearly fully unwound, SPR at a 1983 low

US crude fell under $74, down ~21% in a month , with pre-war oil near $72 — the strip is priced "as if February never happened" (shanaka86). Hedge-fund net Brent shorts hit ~$18B, the highest in at least 10 years , tripling in three months (Kobeissi).

The cushion under it is thin: US strategic reserves drained to lowest since 1983 (Hedgeye); Cushing fell to ~19m barrels, with 18m rock-bottom possible this week (JustDario). EIA sees OECD inventories at a 2003 low (~50 days) by December.

Hormuz reopening is ragged: Iran-Oman agreed a joint Strait administration with tolls to be charged after ~60 free days (MoloWarMonitor, MenchOsint). UAE already hit ~85% of pre-war exports via bypass pipeline and dark crossings (JavierBlas). An armada of 30+ tankers / 50M+ barrels of Iranian crude is steaming to Asia (anasalhajji, gbrew24).

Supply wildcards: Russia is weighing a diesel export ban (it's the #2 exporter) on refinery damage (zerohedge, JustDario); Qatar says LNG returns to normal "within a few weeks" after the Ras Laffan blast that killed 13 and wiped ~17% of export capacity (DropSiteNews). HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka "done," Russians 15km from Sumy, 1,000+ drones stockpiled

Geolocators: "Konstantinovka is pretty much done" (GeromanAT); Putin said troops are "on the verge of taking" it (dana916). Russian forces are ~15km from Sumy City with a foothold in the forest belt (GeromanAT).

Kupyansk is "hell" per Ukrainian channels — Russia recaptured the eastern half plus several villages, cutting off entrenched formations (AMK_Mapping_).

Russia ended an 8-day pause having accumulated 1,000+ drones , with a massive retaliation telegraphed (MilitarySummary). Half of Crimea went dark after a Ukrainian strike on a thermal power plant (zerohedge); a Pavlograd ammo depot detonated in a mushroom cloud (MyLordBebo).

The human cost both ways: Russia reports 41 dead, 250 injured from Ukrainian strikes on Russian regions last week, the most since the year began, including a child-bus attack near Bryansk (dana916); Zelensky says 70% of Kyiv's energy infrastructure must be rebuilt before winter (ZentraleV). Putin says he's ready for talks on the Istanbul basis but rejects Zelensky (zerohedge), while the UK tested a long-range missile for Ukraine to strike Moscow (zerohedge). HIGH.

Gold/silver: Western money sells the crash, sovereigns buy it; BRICS drafts a gold settlement token

Per the World Gold Council the real Q1 central-bank number is ~244 tonnes vs the 16 officially reported — buying surged into the worst gold drop since 2013, with a record 45% of central banks planning to add (shanaka86).

Poland's NBP added 18 tonnes in May to 614, targeting 700 (GreyRabbitFin, Sorenthek). A telling counterweight: its government refused the central bank's plan to sell some gold to fund defense, choosing an EU loan instead (shanaka86).

BRICS reportedly drafted a gold-backed settlement token — 40% gold, 60% member currencies — for central-bank cross-border flows (GoldTelegraph_). Chinese state banks raised gold trading margins to ~140% and are piloting offshore-RMB trading, framed as a wall for RMB internationalization (oriental_ghost).

The bears have ammo: Deutsche Bank cut its gold view to $4,800 Q4, warning of $3,800 on multiple Fed hikes (DeItaone). Gold miners trade at one of the deepest discounts to the S&P on record (TaviCosta). Physical silver shows strain: SGE premiums ran ~10% over spot (DavidLe76335983), though a US-dealer "no buyers" claim was contested with live spot-price screenshots (silvertrade). HIGH.

Dollar/yen/Fed: DXY breakout, 40-year-low yen, "higher for longer" returns

DXY logged its first weekly close above the 100-week MA since Feb 2025 (Barchart); the last similar breakout setup was autumn 2021 (themarketear). The "dedollarization" crowd got a 13-month dollar high to chew on (InTheAssembly).

Tokyo burned through $72.44B defending the yen in April-May and warns of more as it sits at a 40-year low (steve_hanke); FinMin Katayama and Bessent agreed "bold action" may be needed, and Dario expects the BoJ back in soon (JustDario).

Plumbing: the eSLR recalibration unlocks ~$2.1T of UST capacity at dealers — available room, not a directive (KingKong9888). Treasury allocations are at all-time lows (Barchart); the 2Y auction stopped through at the highest yield since Jan 2025 (zerohedge). HIGH.

SpaceX/retail: the IPO unwinds, everyone who bought after is underwater

SPCX fell below its trading-debut open — everyone who bought after the IPO is now red (zerohedge) — and is down ~27% over three sessions (Hedgeye), shedding >$1T of market cap from a $3T peak (Barchart).

Retail had piled in: +$405M in the first week, a record for any IPO, more than the Mag 7 combined (Kobeissi). Schiff flags the float could go from ~640M to 7.5B shares by Dec 8 (PeterSchiff). MSTR is underperforming Bitcoin by the most since March 2024 (Barchart). HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Alphabet added to the Dow Jones, replacing Verizon — a momentum-name swap right as momentum cracks (Kobeissi). MEDIUM.

Digital-dollar politics: a 4-year Fed CBDC ban rode the Senate housing bill (zerohedge); the framing is that the off-switch wasn't banned, it was privatized to stablecoin issuers like Tether (which froze $344M in a day) (shanaka86). MEDIUM.

NYC primaries: Democratic socialists swept — Brad Lander beat Rep. Dan Goldman (BillMelugin_), and Mamdani-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier beat Rep. Espaillat (cnnbrk). MEDIUM.

Hormuz daily transit cooled hard — ~6M bbls documented vs ~24M the prior day, with Kuwait's KOTC fleet dark for 50+ days (LVision_Trading). LOW.

Unrealized-gains taxes are popping up across Western nations simultaneously — the spark behind Korea's selloff, with a long country-by-country list (themarketsniper). LOW.

Private-credit gates persist: Morgan Stanley's North Haven fund gated investors again after 11.6% redemption requests, after Apollo (zerohedge). LOW.

China hit 10 US defense/aerospace/rare-earth firms with export curbs in a tit-for-tat (jacksonhinkle). LOW.

4. Noise

World Cup content (Ronaldo's 6th-tournament record, Haaland's brace, Goldman's bracket model) — engagement, not signal (GWR, zerohedge).

Culture-war clips (Paris festival demographics, Manchester street video, German pool language ban) — recurring bait, dropped (zerohedge).

Dana White's $3M blackout-drunk gambling story, the alcohol-benefits debate, Europe-AC-deaths discourse — entertaining, no actionable content (RexhaRexhaRexha).

Crypto-pump/dump emotion: Bitmine ETH buys, the $18k-life-savings SPCX-calls meltdown, Sandisk "time-travel" memes — sentiment, not data (DrunkDividends).

Long ideological essays (USAID/Uyghur "dirty war," David Icke quantum-control) — opinion without datable facts, filtered.

5. Stock Picks

Heliostar Metals ($HSTR / HSTR.V) — management cites transforming ~$15M of acquisitions into ~$70M operating profits , six consecutive quarters of production, and a growth pipeline with "strong cash flow today" (HeliostarMetals). LOW (single source, company self-report).

Rio2 ($RIO.V) — completed an updated NI 43-101 confirming increased Condestable mine life, expanded resources and reserves, and robust underground economics (Rio2Limited). LOW.

AuroMetals (via Jeff Clark) — Phase I drilling hit 705.7m of 0.61 g/t Au + 0.1% Cu from surface, plus 235.0m of 0.97 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu ; first batch of a 10,000m program, 9 holes pending, 4 rigs turning (TheGoldAdvisor). LOW.

Cabral Gold ($CBR.V, via Jeff Clark) — a step-out between the PDM and Central deposits hit 20.7m of 1.57 g/t gold, described as district-linking "detective work" (TheGoldAdvisor). LOW.

Honourable mention, no clean ticker to act on: a "$13B market-cap miner owning the highest-grade, most profitable mine in the world, yielding 9%" (GarrettGoggin).

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 765

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5 buckets (World Cup, culture-war clips, celebrity/lifestyle, crypto emotion, ideological essays)

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW

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Crossword — 2026-06-24