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Veracious Poet
5h

Putting it all into context:

Simple explanation for economic/political collapse: The Uniparty, on behalf of the Crony Capitalist Casino, effectively replaced competent expert *alpha* males with a loyalist apparatchik kleptcracy, after *total* regulatory capture insured only patsies & pawns would play-by-the-rulez and/or suffer the rule-of-law.

This *real* reality explains 99% of every nonsensical level of en$shitification Ivy League/Oxbridge Crony Capitalist "planners" have foisted upon "The Free West".

Remember "Change U Can Believe In" of "Build Back Better"?

(Obummer Killary & Trump enter the chat)

Weee The Sheeple should *now* be able to smell that USrael's "MAGA" psyop is just an alt. mgmt. system serving the same "plan"; USrael hijacked populist rage, engendered by 5+ decades of national lies, fraud & deviant decay, repackaged an "honest" reaction into a monopolist matrix of increased command, control & feudalism.

"Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality" is a *1990* book by alternative health writer Harris L. Coulter ~ The author posits that childhood vaccinations cause subtle neurological damage, which he argues leads to behavioral issues, including learning disabilities, hyperactivity, and an increased propensity for social violence and criminality."

IOW, "The Plan" was begun a long time ago...

Currently, the genocide/iatrogenocide being waged by USrael Uniparty apparatchiks is/was purposely "designed" to induce mass mental, emotional, physical & spiritual death, but not before Crony Capitalism has extracted the sovereignty & every asset of dumbed-down-to-succumb Boobus Americanus.

If ignorance is bliss, Crony Capitalism is a pussified blister.

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” ~ C. S. Lewis

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