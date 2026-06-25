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KatuYY's avatar
KatuYY
4h

Thank you, as always.

Please share your thoughts on the following points.

The price of gold has deviated from historical trends and has fallen significantly from the start of the Iran war to the present. It appears that Trump is causing stock prices to rise and fall with his statements and is colluding with Wall Street to make a profit. Mr. Larry Johnson also states this in his Substack article. I agree.

According to information from a very small number of sources in Japan, the Trump family has been purchasing a considerable amount of physical gold. Thinking about it, if we apply this (above) logic to gold, Trump might be using the futures market to drive down the price of gold so he can profit by buying physical gold at a low price. Then, on July 4th (Independence Day) or some other occasion, he might hint at introducing the gold standard by saying something like, “We are considering the gold standard. Not ‘gold bonds and a gold revaluation,’” only to later deny having made such a statement. I thought there was a possibility he could “make a huge profit” this way, but I’d like to hear your opinion.

There have been previous statements suggesting this possibility.

A June 12 Bloomberg article also mentioned it: “Gold Jumps After Trump Signals US-Iran Truce Deal Is Close.”

One more thing: As I wrote in a previous comment, if the U.S. and China are to dominate the world as the G2, it stands to reason that they are secretly collaborating behind the scenes.

The People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation are members of the BIS. On the other hand, the Central Bank of Venezuela and the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran are not members of the BIS.

China also appears to be increasing its purchases by taking advantage of the falling market. What are your thoughts on the possibility that Trump and China are colluding “behind the scenes”?

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Edmund T. Buckley's avatar
Edmund T. Buckley
7h

Those scenes out of Venezuela are heartbreaking.

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