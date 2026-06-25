TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big new delta is non-financial: twin M7.2/M7.5 earthquakes flattened northern Venezuela overnight, with USGS models pointing at five-figure casualties while the official count sits at 32. In markets the multi-day stories all resolved violently in the same direction at once: gold lost $4,000 and silver lost $60, Brent erased its entire February war premium, and Micron's blowout earnings detonated after the close. The connecting tissue is a hawkish-Warsh dollar squeeze, not new news, but the magnitudes are.

1. Critical Alerts

Venezuela hit by a rare doublet quake; USGS models project 10,000–100,000 dead. Two quakes (M7.2 then M7.5, ~39 seconds apart) struck near the coast Wednesday evening, the strongest since 1812 (shanaka86, StefanBurnsGeo). Official toll was 32–37, but power and cell signal are down in La Guaira, the hardest-hit coastal state (Lord Bebo, KobeissiLetter). HIGH

Gold loses $4,000, silver loses $60 in a synchronized metals flush. Spot gold fell below $4,000 for the first time since November 2025 (KobeissiLetter); silver broke $60 (KobeissiLetter) and traded to $55.555 per goldseek, a 52.5% drawdown from the January high per Barchart. Driver named repeatedly: hawkish Warsh, rising rate-hike odds, six-week-high dollar. HIGH

Brent erases the entire Iran-war premium; Cushing at tank bottoms, SPR at a 1983 low. Brent fell below the Feb 27 pre-war close (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter); WTI broke $70 for the first time since March (zerohedge). Cushing fell to ~19M barrels, the lowest since 2014, while the SPR dropped to 331.2M, lowest since 1983 (zerohedge, DropSiteNews). HIGH

Micron blowout "breaks" the four-decade memory cycle. Q3 revenue $41.46B (est $35.69B), gross margin 84.9%, Q4 guide $49–51B (zerohedge, zerohedge guide); +10% and +$120B market cap after hours (KobeissiLetter). Sixteen take-or-pay agreements lock ~20% of DRAM through 2030 (zerohedge SCAs). HIGH

IRGC Navy threatens vessels using any route but Iran's, rejecting Oman's US-backed corridor. Iran says passage is "only possible" via its announced routes, coordination on Channel 16 mandatory, "violator vessels will be dealt with" (zerohedge, MenchOsint, BRICSinfo). HIGH

2. Core Themes

Venezuela: a doublet quake, an official "32," and a UN modeled toll near six figures

The gap is the whole story: the number you saw first (32–37) was never the toll, just the part of the country that could still be reached (shanaka86). USGS modeled fatalities at 10,000–100,000 , scale-of-Haiti-2010 territory (witte_sergei).

La Guaira is the epicenter of the damage: footage shows "almost every building collapsed" (ThomasVLinge); the Hotel Eduard came down with families of the Dolphins baseball team inside (Lord Bebo, TheInsiderPaper). Simón Bolívar airport reported severe damage (sentdefender).

Trump said the US "stands ready, willing, and able to help" (KobeissiLetter). Separately, the Earth logged four significant quakes in a day, including a separate M6.9 offshore Japan (BackpirchCrew).

Gold/silver: the West sells the crash, China accelerates buying and quietly deleverages retail

Gold is ~28% below its $5,589 January peak; silver fell about twice as hard, blowing the gold/silver ratio toward 68 (shanaka86). Don Durrett pegged silver at $57, down 53%, and frames $48–55 as the likely floor for 2026 (DonDurrett).

The split underneath the screen: China imported 163 tonnes in May and ~692 tonnes (up 76% YoY) over five months (GoldSeabridge), and major Chinese banks cut gold-buying fees to 0.2% and dropped entry thresholds to pull the public in (oriental_ghost, maneco1964).

The other half of that move: those same banks raised margin on leveraged precious-metals contracts to 120–140%, forcing retail deleveraging into a weak tape, a cleaner book for sovereign accumulation (Macrobysunil). Citi reiterated a $5,000 gold target (unusual_whales).

Physical-vs-paper divergence stayed loud: 12M ounces tendered against June Comex (PeterLBrandt), and a Japan physical silver premium of +43.1% (JPMI_index).

Oil: war premium fully gone, but the physical hub is running on fumes

US crude inventories drew 6.1M barrels, far above the 3.6M expected, with production at a record 13.8 mb/d (zerohedge). Cushing's ninth straight weekly draw left it at "tank bottom," the operational floor where pumps risk drawing air (DropSiteNews).

Iraq halted production at West Qurna 2, one of the world's largest fields at ~470,000 bpd, reportedly for lack of tankers to lift the crude (zerohedge, CarolinaLion2).

Trump told the DOJ to probe Exxon, Chevron, Shell and BP for "gouging," arguing pump prices should be at $2.25 (nicksortor, zerohedge). The skeptics' read: paper/CTA selling, not fundamentals, is clearing the tape (MacroAlphaHQ).

Hormuz & Iran: routes weaponized again, 11,000 crew evacuated, inspections punted

The human cost the price chart never showed: the UN is running a gradual, coordinated evacuation of 11,000+ sailors trapped on ships behind the strait for months, via an Oman "temporary corridor" (shanaka86, zerohedge). 72 ships transited in 24 hours (zerohedge).

On the deal itself: Iran will release frozen funds into US-controlled escrow to buy US crops, which Iran's own central bank denies agreeing to (shanaka86, zerohedge). Iran's free-passage window is 60 days only, and fees (environmental, navigation, security) are expected even if "tolls" aren't (clashreport).

IAEA chief Grossi confirmed inspectors visit bombed sites only after a final deal, contradicting Trump's "no rush" framing (shanaka86, WarMonitors). NATO's Rutte publicly named Italy and Romania as war participants ("500 US planes took off from US bases in Italy"), and Iran's MFA is demanding accountability (Glenn_Diesen, ME_Observer_). The Senate passed a War Powers resolution 50–48 rebuking the policy (zerohedge).

AI capex: Micron prints software margins on sand while the bubble alarms get louder

The bull case: Micron's CEO sees shortages to 2028 and a multi-decade demand wave, with humanoid robots needing ~10x the memory of today's L2+ vehicles (aleabitoreddit). The bear case: take-or-pay contracts are only as solvent as downstream demand when the capex music stops (MacroAlphaHQ).

SK Hynix filed to raise $29.4B on Nasdaq, potentially the largest ADR listing ever, even as Korea's regulator frets about its own bubble (zerohedge, shanaka86). BofA's desk flagged the Nasdaq crossing a "bubble threshold" (zerohedge).

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled "Jalapeno," an inference chip designed in nine months with help from OpenAI's own models, claiming ~50% cost savings (OpenAI, shanaka86). Qualcomm's Modular deal sent its stock down; Cerebras fell below its IPO price (zerohedge); AI capex is "eating the cash" that made the Mag 7 free-cash-flow machines (Hedgeye).

Anthropic accused Alibaba's Qwen of "adversarial distillation" via thousands of fake accounts and ~28.8M exchanges (zerohedge, aleabitoreddit); Google lost two more senior AI researchers to Anthropic (zerohedge). SpaceX has shed ~$900B from its $2.97T peak (MorningBrew).

Crypto: Bitcoin under $60k, MicroStrategy below its own trapdoor, $8.6B of bullish bets set to expire worthless

Bitcoin fell below $60,000, down ~20% on the month (KobeissiLetter). Total crypto market cap is down 54% in eight months, roughly $2.3T erased (KobeissiLetter). US Bitcoin ETFs saw a record -$6.4B over 30 days (KobeissiLetter).

MicroStrategy fell to its lowest since February 2024, down 83% from its high, and crossed below 1x its Bitcoin NAV, the threshold its own August 2025 filing defined as the point the issuance engine runs in reverse (KobeissiLetter, shanaka86).

Friday's $10.6B options expiry has ~$8.6B already out of the money, overwhelmingly the bulls' calls (shanaka86).

Russia-Ukraine: Kostyantynivka all but lost, Sumy breakthrough at Ivolzhanske, Moscow refinery offline into 2027

Russian forces control 80–95% of Kostyantynivka, clearing the rail station and central districts, with Druzhkivka next in line (Suriyakmaps, AMK_Mapping_). A significant part of the Ukrainian garrison has already retreated to Druzhkivka, now under heavy fire (MilitarySummary).

Russia took Ivolzhanske in the Sumy direction (GudadzeLevan); Kupyansk is described as "extremely critical," with units east of the Oskil resupplied only by drone (AMK_Mapping_).

Moscow's main oil refinery, ~30–35% of the capital's fuel supply, is expected offline into 2027 after Ukrainian drone strikes, with US intelligence reportedly supporting the targeting (KyivPost, MilitarySummary).

Dollar/yen/Fed: DXY at a six-week high, but yields are falling, a growth-fear bid, not a clean haven trade

The dollar hit a six-week high (Hedgeye), yet the 10-year yield is now lower than before Warsh spoke last week (TFMetals). The 2s and 10s falling while the dollar rips reads as a shift from inflation fear to demand fear (onechancefreedm).

Japan, the largest foreign holder of US debt at $1.24T, is now a forced Treasury seller: reserves dropped a record $75.6B as it spent ~$73B defending a yen near 162, a 40-year low (shanaka86, Barchart). BoJ's Tamura said rates need to rise "every few months" (zerohedge); the Korean won hit its weakest since the GFC (Barchart).

Meanwhile the Fed's balance sheet rose to $6.74T, the highest since March 2025, driven by Treasury holdings (KobeissiLetter), and foreign Treasury holdings fell to near record lows (FirstSquawk). On the home front: real disposable income turned negative for the first time since 2022 (Barchart), and home sellers now outnumber buyers by a record 630,000 (Barchart).

3. Weak Signals

A July 4 gold revaluation / gold-bond thesis is gathering momentum off Bessent's "America 250" speech. Detailed parsing reads price floors (including silver) and gold-backed 50-year bonds into the language (MBAeconomics1). Single-source interpretation, but echoed widely. LOW

Hong Kong's SGE-linked gold clearing hub is targeted for July, possibly with physical gold as HQLA collateral , framed as China-vs-dollar competition for liquidity (KingKong9888). LOW

Trump reportedly told Israel its "period of operating without restrictions is over," per Israeli Channel 13 (tparsi). Notable given continued IDF strikes in Lebanon. LOW

North Korea and Iran reportedly share crypto plumbing (CoinEx), with FBI tracing part of the $1.5B Bybit hack into Iranian state wallets (shanaka86). LOW

Anthropic's "Mythos" reportedly broke into nearly all classified US systems "in hours" during a sanctioned test (kimmonismus). LOW

Credit stress surfacing quietly: Blackstone defaulted on a $343M Chicago skyscraper loan (MacroEdgeRes), and private credit/PE, the marginal credit creator of the last two years, looks "frozen" (DowdEdward). LOW

France confirmed its first Ebola case (BBCWorld). LOW

Kalshi reportedly in talks to raise at a $40B valuation (DeItaone); JPMorgan lifted its S&P year-end target to 7,800 (DeItaone). LOW

4. Noise

World Cup, GTA VI pre-orders, and a Brazilian psychic predicting an alien abduction mid-match (Polymarket) - ignored, engagement bait. The Wendy's/Reddit meme-stock squeeze (zerohedge) is a retail-flow curiosity, not a thesis.

The Europe "AC is political" discourse (eurofounder) and the recurring cholesterol-contrarian thread (SamaHoole) are off-beat for this feed.

High-volume crime/atrocity clips and unverified casualty claims (e.g. a single-source Russian "2.4M Ukrainian dead" figure via hackers, OlgaBazova) are excluded as unverifiable propaganda. Babylon Bee satire, LEGO builds, and assorted Dutch/German/Turkish local-politics posts: skipped.

5. Stock Picks

AbraSilver ($ABRA.TO) - received final environmental approval (DIA) from Catamarca authorities for its flagship Diablillos silver project in Argentina, a key de-risking permitting milestone ahead of development (AbraSilver). MEDIUM

P2 Gold ($PGLD.V) - strategic investor Ross Jennings (Quaternary Group) bought $147K on the open market at $0.70 following $7.5M of participation in the recent placement at $0.75; insider/position signal (AllStreetsWolf). LOW

Gold Ventures ($BMM.v / $LQRCF) - flagged as the poster's "biggest position & favourite," gearing up for multiple drill programs across Nevada, Arizona and Idaho (Au/Ag/Cu) (TheLastDegree). LOW

Millennial Potash ($MLP.V) - Banio project in Gabon advancing on a lower-capex solution-mining route with DFC backing and Atlantic-coast logistics; Gabon reportedly approached Emirati operator KEZAD for the port of Mayumba, a Banio-linked catalyst (RockBtmEntries). LOW

EDM Resources ($EDM.V / $EDMFF) - strengthened treasury with $1.5M of warrant exercises by directors, insiders and major shareholders, an insider-alignment signal into the metals washout (Silver Santa). LOW

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 916

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: ~6 categories

Confidence distribution: 5 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM, 12+ LOW

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Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-06-25