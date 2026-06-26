TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta is overnight: Asian equities cracked — Korea's KOSPI halted limit-down at -8%, the Nikkei off ~5%, SoftBank down ~14% — after OpenAI floated pushing its IPO to 2027 and "chipflation" finally hit retail shelves with Apple and Microsoft hiking prices. The second delta is in the Gulf: the IRGC put a drone into a ship leaving Hormuz, the first attack since the MoU, while oil had already erased every cent of its war premium — so the most crowded macro trade on the board just got a hole in it. Under all of it: PCE printed 4.1%, the hottest since 2023, and the market is now pricing rate hikes, which is the thread connecting the gold dump, the yen, and the AI unwind.

1. Critical Alerts

Asian markets seized up overnight. Korea's KOSPI was halted limit-down after falling over -8% to 8,303 (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge), Japanese stocks plunged ~5% (Barchart), and SoftBank dropped ~14% after a grim shareholder presentation (elvermo, aleabitoreddit). HIGH.

IRGC struck a ship in the Strait of Hormuz — first attack since the US-Iran MoU. A drone hit the Singapore-flagged, Taiwan-owned container ship Ever Lovely off Oman (KobeissiLetter, FaytuksNetwork, zerohedge); the Omani corridor was suspended and the UN evacuation of stranded ships was put on hold (politico, DougAMacgregor). HIGH.

Chipflation reached the checkout. Apple raised Mac/iPad prices for the first time, blaming AI data-center memory demand (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter); the stock had its worst day in 14 months, off ~6% (Barchart, WatcherGuru). Microsoft hiked Xbox by $100-150 hours later (KobeissiLetter). HIGH.

PCE hit 4.1% YoY, hottest since 2023 , core 3.4% (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter); futures now price ~1.5 Fed hikes by year-end (Hedgeye). HIGH.

Gold broke below $4,000 as Western ETFs dumped and China force-closed retail paper metal. GLD has bled $12B since February, the largest four-month outflow in 13 years (Barchart), while Chinese banks terminate paper-gold trading (oriental_ghost). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Asian markets crack overnight: KOSPI halted -8%, Nikkei -5%, SoftBank -14%

Korea's market tripped circuit breakers again — the third such event in days (potassium_phd, DonMiami3); Barchart clocked the halt at -8% (Barchart).

Breadth of the rout: KOSPI -8.18%, Nikkei -4.8%, Taiwan -3.82%, per aleabitoreddit. HIGH.

Trigger 1 — OpenAI IPO slips: advisors recommend waiting until 2027 at a lower valuation, citing choppy markets and doubt over retail appetite (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge).

Trigger 2 — the Mag 7 already rolling: the seven have shed ~$5T from their highs, Microsoft -32%, Meta -31% (burrytracker). Wall Street's Thursday session itself was a one-hour, $1T-erasing reversal (KobeissiLetter).

A Tokyo-area earthquake added to the mood (zerohedge, Nostre_damus) — not market-moving, but it framed the open.

Chipflation reaches consumers: Apple's worst day in 14 months, Micron at $1.3T

Apple's hikes, itemized: MacBook Air +$200 to $1,299, base MacBook Pro +$300 to $1,999, iPad Air +$150 (zerohedge). Tim Cook called the memory shortage a hundred-year flood he'd "never seen" in 40 years (YahooFinance).

Micron is the engine: DRAM ASPs +60%, NAND +80% QoQ (brandonjcarl); MU has gone from $60B to $1.3T in 15 months (KobeissiLetter) and is now the most-traded US stock at >$70B daily turnover (KobeissiLetter).

Data centers now consume ~70% of the world's memory chips, up from ~25% in 2022 — everyone else bids for scraps (shanaka86).

The wealth transfer is the tell: chipmakers ripped while the hyperscalers funding them (MSFT, AMZN, META, GOOGL, AAPL) fell (zerohedge). Next bottleneck being flagged: ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) (zerohedge). HIGH.

Hormuz re-weaponized: IRGC strikes the Ever Lovely, oil's "war is over" trade unravels

The IRGC broadcast on VHF 16 that transit requires Sepah Navy permission on designated routes; 3-4 tankers turned back before the strike (MenchOsint, WindwardAI). The vessel hit was ID'd as Evergreen's Ever Lovely (MenchOsint).

Iran is pitching a $40B/year Hormuz toll scheme to the Gulf and Beijing, and has stood up an insurance firm shippers must use (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge). Rubio says the Gulf gives it "zero support" (zerohedge).

Yet oil erased its entire war premium , Brent back toward pre-war ~$72 (Hedgeye, zerohedge) — the drone reminded everyone the chokepoint was never theirs to lose (shanaka86). HIGH.

Physical reality vs the screen: US crude inventories at 1983 lows, SPR at all-time low, Cushing at tank bottoms (JustDario); diesel tighter than crude, refinery margins widening (KarelMercx). Iraq is again threatening to quit OPEC over quotas (zerohedge).

Gold under $4,000: West dumps paper, China force-closes retail and hoards bullion

Gold extended a 26% correction from January's record below $4,000 on long liquidation and a strong dollar (Ole_S_Hansen); real Treasury yields jumped to a near-2-year high (Barchart).

China's split-screen: state banks (incl. CCB) are terminating retail paper gold/silver — CCB will force-liquidate positions on July 24 (oriental_ghost) and the SGE slammed unallocated margins to 140% (KingKong9888) — while the PBOC keeps buying and China imported 163 tons in May, most in two years (Sorenthek). HIGH.

Silver took out $56 to fresh lows (silvertrade); ~100M oz of physical has left via ETFs over six months (KarelMercx). The bull case keeps pointing at a ~$12.21 mine cost (silvertrade) and an 11.3% Shanghai premium over spot (DavidLe76335983).

PCE 4.1% and the rate-hike repricing under everything

Beyond PCE, GDP Q2 was revised up to 2.1% (zerohedge) — with 75% of Q1 growth attributed to AI (zerohedge). The market is now leaning toward hikes, not cuts.

The yen is the pressure gauge, and sources disagree on the scale: Kobeissi calls USD/JPY 161.95 the weakest in "over 2 years" (KobeissiLetter), while Barchart and Hedgeye frame the same level as the weakest in "almost 40 years"/since 1986 (Barchart, Hedgeye). Treat the round number, not the superlative, as the signal.

Auction stress: the Fed reportedly bought ~15% of the 7Y (BankerWeimar). Against that, capital inflows hit a record +$884B over 12 months (KobeissiLetter) — a growth-fear bid into the dollar, not a clean haven trade. HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Kostyantynivka lost, Sumy border creep, EU pulls €6B over graft

Kostyantynivka is "considered lost," with Russians holding the central, western and northern parts and controlling supply routes, per Ukrainian assault troops (vick55top); the city "might fall any day now" (IuliiaMendel).

Fresh Sumy-border advance: Russia's 33rd Battalion pushing Bobylevka-Sidorkovka, the 116th Regiment through forest strips west of Sopich (Nordexium).

The EU yanked €6B of drone funding from Ukraine's first aid tranche over corruption, opting to buy and deliver drones itself (Panchenko_X). France boarded its 5th Russian shadow-fleet tanker since September (zerohedge, MenchOsint). Russia destroyed 150+ Ukrainian gas stations in two months (MilitarySummary) and is on track for 100k attack drones this year (policytensor). HIGH.

Venezuela quake: the casualty numbers don't agree

Caracas and La Guaira show bombed-out blocks after twin 7.2/7.5 quakes (AZ_Intel_), with people still being pulled from rubble a day on (MyLordBebo).

The toll claims span three orders of magnitude — surfacing the spread rather than picking one: "at least 32 killed, 700 injured" early (MyLordBebo); "164 dead, 971 injured" per the acting government (WarMonitors); 45,000 reported missing on an independent monitoring platform (zerohedge); and a USGS modeled ceiling near 100K (zerohedge). The official count and the modeled max are not the same kind of number. HIGH (event), LOW (any single figure).

Crypto: BTC sub-$59k, MSTR -84%, Strategy's preferred breaks its peg

Bitcoin fell to ~$58k, a 21-month low, with ~$450M of leveraged longs liquidated in an hour (KobeissiLetter); it's now down 53% from its $126K ATH (Hedgeye) and 53% of all coins sit at an unrealized loss (WatcherGuru).

MicroStrategy is the stress point: MSTR -84% from its high to a 28-month low (KobeissiLetter), and the STRC preferred — engineered to sit at $100 — cracked to ~$75, forcing a pause in new issuance (FinanceLancelot). A ~$10B option expiry loomed over the move (zerohedge). HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

AI access is being quietly nationalized. The Trump administration asked OpenAI to stagger GPT-5.6's release, approving customers one by one — after a similar path on Anthropic's frontier models (kimmonismus). Critics call it ad-hoc White House gatekeeping of frontier intelligence (TheZvi, alexandrosM). MEDIUM.

Pentagon to host critical-mineral plants on Army bases — REalloys (rare earths, Utah), Titan (graphite), ioneer (boron), EnergyX (lithium), stockpiled on-site for military use (silvertrade, zerohedge, profitsplusid). HIGH.

Private-credit redemption pressure builds: Ares capped fund redemptions at 5% again (zerohedge); one bear calls the coming private-credit crisis bigger than subprime (JustDario). LOW.

Asian leverage cracking: Taiwan stock-trade defaults hit a record $62M in June, up +300% in two months; margin debt near dot-com highs (KobeissiLetter). LOW.

Gold-collateral plumbing moving east: Hong Kong's PMCC clearing house targets a ~July launch as China funnels unallocated flows there (KingKong9888); Brazil issues Latin America's first Panda bond (DavidLe76335983). LOW.

4. Noise

World Cup churn — Ecuador over Germany, South Africa over Korea, Bosnia celebrations, Edward Norton sightings — engagement filler with no market read (spectatorindex).

The recurring "Crimean Tatars storming Sevastopol with spears" satire and its rebuttals (talkrealopinion) — bait, not OSINT; ignored.

Babylon Bee, JD Vance's $8.75-dress quip (JDVance), James Woods culture-war posts — no informational content.

Long evergreen "one developer built X" threads (Pandoc, SimpleX) — true but off-beat for a market digest.

Single-account "Putin about to be overthrown" rumor, already disputed in-thread (mark_slapinski) — dropped as unverified.

5. Stock Picks

Heliostar Metals (HSTR.V): drilled 99.8m at 10.90 g/t Au plus 37.0m at 6.95 g/t at Ana Paula's Expansion Zone, which remains open; feasibility on track for Q2 2027 (HeliostarMetals). Don Durrett flags it as ~1,100 gram-metre, a "huge hole" (DonDurrett). HIGH.

i-80 Gold: 56m at 16 g/t Au at Archimedes , gram-metre ~896 — big intercepts (DonDurrett). LOW.

NexGold Mining (NEXG): infill hits of 61.22 g/t Au over 12.0m and 5.85 g/t over 13.0m at Goldboro, Nova Scotia (NexGoldMining). LOW.

McFarlane Lake Mining (MLM.CN): updated Juby MRE due end-June targeting ~5.3 Moz (from 4.18 Moz) ; implied C$18/oz sits 70-80% below Ontario peers (Fresnillo paid C$78/oz, IAMGOLD C$130-150/oz for comparable deposits) (Silver Santa, TheApeOfGoldStreet). MEDIUM.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (PGE.V): polymetallic Montana resource (1.05 Blb Ni, 1.26 Moz Pt, 2.05 Moz Pd, 115 koz Rh, 2.27 Blb Cr) with ~US$20B gross in-situ ex-chromium and an updated MRE imminent (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 773

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 5

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 6 LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-06-26