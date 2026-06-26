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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
3h

"Chipflation" is the word of the year and nobody in the mainstream has figured out what it actually means yet.

It means the AI infrastructure build — $8 trillion per IBM's Krishna, $800 billion a year just to service the interest — has now consumed 70% of the world's memory chip supply. Up from 25% in 2022. In three years the data centers ate three-quarters of the global memory market and left everyone else bidding for scraps. Apple and Microsoft are the first consumer-facing casualties. They won't be the last.

Micron went from $60 billion to $1.3 trillion in 15 months. DRAM up 60% quarter over quarter. NAND up 80%. Tim Cook called it a hundred-year flood after 40 years in the industry. He's not being dramatic. He's doing the math on his cost of goods sold and telling you what he found.

The wealth transfer embedded in your bullet points is the real story: chipmakers ripped, hyperscalers fell. The companies paying for the AI build are being squeezed by the companies supplying it. That is not a healthy ecosystem. That is a supply chain extracting margin from its own customers.

And the next bottleneck is ceramic capacitors. MLCCs. The component nobody talks about that lives inside every semiconductor package on earth. When that supply line tightens — and it will, because it always does when one end of the chain goes parabolic — the chipflation story gets a sequel nobody is pricing yet.

The Compound has been tracking this thread since the Micron earnings dropped Wednesday night. The TFRP death cross confirmed June 22. The hyperscalers in that book are bleeding while Micron prints ATH market cap. Those are not separate stories.

Stay Savage ☠️ — @KingCAMBO812 | kingcambo812.substack.com

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Robert Edwin House's avatar
Robert Edwin House
4h

Jeff Snider knocking it out of the ballpark with this one. This should be taught in high school:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fc4kHFw0Bs

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