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Grundvilk's avatar
Grundvilk
7h

"And the nursery rhyme winds along." (Jethro Tull, "Thick as a Brick': https://genius.com/Jethro-tull-thick-as-a-brick-lyrics).

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pessoa's avatar
pessoa
5h

You may want to take a gander at the Cringely blog, he restarted posting with an agenda which does have thought-provoking points, e.g. https://www.cringely.com/2026/05/29/the-nvidia-tax/

If you haven't heard of him before, take a large 'granum salis' with you.

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