TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Two hard breaks overnight: the US bombed Iranian coastal radar and missile sites at Sirik (CENTCOM via MenchOsint) ten days into the "peace" MoU, and Lebanon signed an Israel framework that put crowds in the streets of Beirut by nightfall (DD Geopolitics). Crude fell under $70 anyway (Hedgeye) — the market has stopped pricing the war. Everything else is continuation with teeth: the AI/memory rout deepened (Oracle's worst week since 2001), gold sits below $4,000 with a GLD death cross forming, and Russia is closing the ring at Kupyansk.

1. Critical Alerts

US strikes Iran inside the Strait of Hormuz; MoU effectively broken. CENTCOM hit missile/drone storage and coastal radar at Sirik in retaliation for Iran's June 25 drone strike on the container ship Ever Lovely, which had sailed outside the Iran-approved corridor (MenchOsint, HormuzLetter, zerohedge). Iran's IRGC says it struck US positions in response and warns the next answer is "broader" (Kobeissi). Confidence: HIGH.

Lebanon signs Israel framework; Beirut erupts. The deal leaves the IDF a "security zone" with operational freedom; Lebanon commits to disarm Hezbollah (zerohedge, financialjuice). Protesters besieged the government Serail; state media reports Hezbollah supporters in the streets (DD Geopolitics, Mario Nawfal). Confidence: HIGH.

AI/tech rout: Oracle's worst week in a quarter-century. Oracle -19.4%, its worst week since 2001 (Kobeissi); mega-cap tech logged its worst week since "Liberation Day" with GLD death-crossing as oil and yields fell (zerohedge); MSFT on pace for its worst month in decades (Hedgeye). Confidence: HIGH.

Strategy ($MSTR) implodes. Down ~78% on the year per MacroAlpha, STRC preferred broke its $100 par toward ~$74 and printed fresh 52-week lows (zerohedge, Barchart). Confidence: HIGH.

2. Core Themes

US bombs Sirik; oil falls under $70 anyway; Hormuz becomes a toll road

The sequence: Iran drone-struck the Ever Lovely for using the US-Oman corridor, the US hit Iranian coastal sites, Iran says it struck back — and crude dropped below $70 (Hedgeye, zerohedge). For 50 years a missile near Hormuz meant a spike; this week the market shrugged (shanaka86). Confidence: HIGH.

The waterway is being repriced as infrastructure, not flashpoint: Oman told European allies ships may have to pay transit fees (Bloomberg); Iran's Mohsen Rezaei says Iran will collect tolls and doubts a final deal (Macgregor). Confidence: HIGH.

Tanker rates have nearly halved as traffic normalizes (zerohedge); the MoU "Day 8" scorecard lists open violations on Lebanon, frozen funds and Iranian airspace (AryJeayBackup). Confidence: MEDIUM.

The Pentagon reportedly held the strike announcement until after the 4pm close "to reduce market impact" (Kobeissi). Worth a skeptic's eye — there was no panic to hide, since oil fell either way (shanaka86). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Lebanon signs the Israel framework; Beirut besieges its own government

The fine print: a phased, Israel-verified withdrawal from "pilot zones" only, with the IDF retaining freedom to strike — and nothing binding on Israel's side (zerohedge fine-print, DD Geopolitics). Israel's Katz says the US never even asked it to withdraw (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

Streets filled within hours; crowds laid siege to the Serail (Partisangirl, Mario Nawfal). Separately, the US Treasury is to pay Lebanon $100M (Nostre_damus). Confidence: MEDIUM.

AI memory squeeze: Apple courts a blacklisted Chinese supplier

The story crystallized this week: eight days after being paraded as the face of reshoring, Apple is seeking US clearance to buy DRAM from CXMT, a firm on the Pentagon's military blacklist (FT via zerohedge, shanaka86). The driver: a memory chip Apple paid ~$13 for last year now runs ~$51, with AI data centers swallowing ~70% of global memory output (shanaka86). Confidence: HIGH.

The AI trade is fragmenting, not falling uniformly: Asian chipmakers are the new leaders (SK Hynix +348%, Samsung +199% YTD) even as the Mag7 fell (Kobeissi); retail is piling into a 2x memory ETF that set a first-day volume record (Kobeissi). Two Chinese hedge-fund managers warned of an AI "super bubble" near its collapse point (Ben Norton, Barchart). Confidence: HIGH.

Washington is now gating models like munitions: OpenAI limited GPT-5.6's rollout to government-approved partners after a Trump-admin call (zerohedge), while Anthropic struck a deal restoring Mythos 5 to ~100 critical-infrastructure orgs (Kobeissi, Anthropic). Confidence: HIGH.

The financing tail: ~$120B of hyperscaler data-center debt has moved off-balance-sheet into insurers and pensions (shanaka86), with ~$1.8T in AI off-BS liabilities flagged as the fulcrum when capex reverses (zerohedge). Berezin: China "will eventually do to memory what it did to solar" (Peter Berezin). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Gold sub-$4,000, silver's bottoming fight; China hoards while the West dumps

Don Durrett's Friday recap pegs gold at $4,070 (27% off ATH) and silver at $58 (52% off its $121 ATH), HUI down 33% (DonDurrett); GLD is on the brink of a death cross for the first time since Oct 2023 (Barchart). Confidence: HIGH.

The structural divergence: the East pays up while the West liquidates paper. Shanghai silver printed ~$65 vs COMEX ~$58, a ~$7 spread per the pmbug snapshot; BoA covered 560k oz of silver and ~2,000 gold shorts on COMEX (silvertrade). Confidence: MEDIUM.

China is coordinating a gold push: the PBoC extended import-permit validity to ease gold imports (oriental_ghost) while clamping retail speculation at the border (Kathleen Tyson), and an SGE-to-Hong Kong forward-market shift is underway (KingKong9888). Central banks bought through the entire drawdown (IGWT, ekwufinance). Even Goldman's cut target still implies $4,900 (kirkelliottphd). Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Kupyansk encirclement; the fuel-station war; "Anchorage bought time"

Russian forces are operationally encircling Ukrainian units around Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi and Kivsharivka east of the Oskil, with city-centre positions recaptured (AMK Mapping); a parallel push toward Slovyansk at Rai-Oleksandrivka (AMK Mapping). Confidence: MEDIUM.

New attrition vector: Russia is deliberately torching Ukrainian gas stations — more in June than April and May combined — to choke drone-dependent frontline units (rybar_en, nikola_mikovic). Syrsky says Russia plans to scale FPV use from 7,000 to 33,000/day (OlgaBazova). Confidence: HIGH.

Diplomacy is openly dead: Lavrov admitted Anchorage only "bought time for Ukraine to rearm" (zerohedge); Russian hardliners are pressing Putin toward escalation, even nukes (DD Geopolitics); Finland's Stubb argues the way to end it is to turn the population against the war by hitting civilian targets (AlternatNews). A 160/160 POW swap went through (squatsons). Confidence: HIGH.

The Fed hike repricing sitting under everything

DXY pushed above 101 on hawkish repricing — the proximate cause of the metals beating. Kashkari has one 2026 hike penciled in and rates on hold through 2027 (zerohedge), and is explicitly naming the AI build-out as a source of inflation and higher market rates (zerohedge). Morgan Stanley still holds a no-hike baseline, so the curve is split, not settled. Confidence: MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

Bolton pleads guilty under the Espionage Act — the exact statute he once demanded execution for whistleblowers over (WikiLeaks, zerohedge, Greenwald). Confidence: HIGH.

Small plane hits Beijing's CITIC Tower (528m) — debris on the CBD, an airspace-breach probe opened in a tightly controlled zone (Faytuks, visegrad24). Confidence: HIGH.

US Gulf-base damage so extensive the Pentagon may not rebuild — Bahrain Fifth Fleet HQ repair alone ~$400M, total regional damage put at $2–5B; basing review underway (WSJ via clashreport, AryJeayBackup). Confidence: HIGH.

VW weighs up to 100,000 job cuts and four German plant closures as Chinese cars top 10% of the European market (zerohedge, spectatorindex, Megatron). Confidence: HIGH.

Private-credit stress surfaces: Morgan Stanley honored only 43% of redemption requests in a flagship private-credit fund (MacroEdge). Confidence: LOW.

Buffett is hoarding cash and betting narrow — $397B cash pile, 14th straight quarter of net selling, while tripling-plus its Alphabet stake (shanaka86); Burry bought Dec-2028 MSFT $700-strike LEAPS (Barchart). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Tether is now ~17th-largest holder of US debt at $141B in Treasuries — an offshore buyer that becomes a forced seller in a panic (shanaka86). Confidence: LOW.

Venezuela quake toll climbs to ~920 dead and 50,000+ missing amid slow official rescue (RWMalone/AP, AFP). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Europe's heatwave turns political: EU Commission and member-state inspectors shutting off / removing AC for lower floors and households mid-heatwave (Politico via Cleppe, Lord Bebo). Confidence: MEDIUM.

4. Noise

Trump's "I'd be the greatest communist in history" riff — viral, content-free political theater (nicksortor). Ignored: rhetoric, no policy.

Epstein-files churn (Bolton speculation, Leon Black hearing, MTG comments) — recycled outrage, no new facts. Ignored.

AI deepfake scam — an 86-year-old defrauded of $900k via a fake Carney crypto ad (gurgavin). Real but not actionable.

Sony pulling 550+ purchased StudioCanal films from PlayStation (AutismCapital) — "own nothing" engagement bait. Ignored.

Grizzly-encounter video (TonyLaneNV) and Babylon Bee satire — filler. Ignored.

5. Stock Picks

All single-source from priority account Silver Santa (except AG); treat as catalyst watchlist, confidence LOW.*

Galway Metals ($GWM.V / $GAYMF) — most time-sensitive catalyst in the book: updated Clarence Stream MRE due June 30 , current 2.26 Moz calculated at just $1,650/oz gold, 70,000+m drilled since 2022 not yet in resource. Implied EV on Clarence Stream is effectively negative after backing out DOWA's Estrades payment; re-rate to C$35/oz effective implies ~C$1.45 vs C$0.52 (~2.8x) (Silver Santa). LOW.

Western Exploration ($WEX.V / $WEXPF) — binary permitting milestone: MPO submission to USFS due June 30 , starting the NEPA clock. PEA NAV C$7.57/share at $4,000 gold vs C$0.65 price; re-rate to 0.35x NAV implies ~C$2.65 (~4x) (Silver Santa). LOW.

McFarlane Lake ($MLM.CN) — updated Juby MRE (~5.3 Moz, from 4.18) guided end-June/early-July. Trades ~C$18/oz vs Probe takeout comp of C$78/oz; 50% of that comp implies ~2.1x from C$97.5M cap (Silver Santa). LOW.

EDM Resources ($EDM.V / $EDMFF) — Nova Scotia zinc-lead restart, NPV >C$246M at C$46M cap; twin catalysts are an FAA environmental permit (day ~135+) and a gold re-assay program (142–157 g/t Au confirmed in lead concentrate; 1,831 cores being re-assayed, results Q3) (Silver Santa). LOW.

First Majestic Silver ($AG) — drilled 26,904m at Santo Niño + 7,704m at Navidad (Santa Elena, Sonora); highlights of 252 g/t Ag + 8.46 g/t Au over 3.68m, and a Winter-vein hit of 359 g/t Ag + 23.59 g/t Au over 2.49m; permits in hand, $12M planned 2026 development, net cash with a 2.73 current ratio (ThiedeInvests). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 716

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 9

Noise filtered: 5 (categories)

Confidence distribution: 11 HIGH, 9 MEDIUM, 8 LOW

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Crossword — 2026-06-27