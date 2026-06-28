TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta is overnight: US aircraft hit Iran's southern coast a second time since the Memorandum of Understanding, Iran answered with ballistic missiles and drones on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, and Trump openly threatened that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist." Meanwhile Beirut is besieging its own government over the Israel framework, Iraq's Green Zone got raided with politicians arrested, and China's May gold imports printed another monster number. Markets are closed, so weekend oil barely moved while everyone waits for Sunday-night futures.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran–US re-escalation: strikes on the coast, missiles on the bases, regime-end threat

US conducted fresh airstrikes on Iran's southern coastline overnight — missile/drone storage and coastal radar at Sirik, plus reported hits at Bandar Abbas, Bandar-e Lengeh, Bandar Kong and Qeshm — the second US strike set since the MOU (BarakRavid relaying Trump's Truth Social; zerohedge; AJENews). HIGH

Trump: there may come a point "we are no longer able to be reasonable… the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist" (KobeissiLetter). HIGH

IRGC says it struck 8 US targets including Ali Al-Salem airbase (Kuwait) and 5th Fleet HQ (Bahrain) with ballistic missiles and drones; warns US bases "will experience hell in coming days" (MenchOsint; HormuzReport; zerohedge). HIGH

Kuwait and Bahrain activated air defenses/sirens against the inbound attack (Osint613). US official tells Axios no reported US casualties, no major damage from the Iran strike (zerohedge). HIGH

Iran's MFA formally condemns the strikes as an Article-2(4) UN Charter breach; negotiating team considering suspending talks over Article 1 MOU violation (Iran_in_India; IranObserver0). HIGH

Lebanon: Hezbollah rejects the Israel framework, Beirut turns on its own government

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem calls the framework a "humiliation," "surrender of sovereignty," and "null and void" (DropSiteNews). HIGH

Supporters blocked roads and encircled government buildings in Beirut — "they sold us out" — with a second night of highway blockades near Baalbek in the Beqaa (zerohedge; Osint613). HIGH

Iraq: Green Zone raided, senior politicians arrested

Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service raided the Baghdad Green Zone and arrested several politicians on a corruption-related judicial order; reports of an attack on the US embassy circulated alongside (war_noir; FaytuksNetwork). MEDIUM — "coup" framing is unconfirmed.

China gold accumulation keeps printing through the selloff

China imported +163 tonnes of gold in May, largest since March 2024 — 3rd straight month above 150t, YTD imports +76% YoY to 692t; PBoC added +10t (19th consecutive month) to a record 2,331t (KobeissiLetter). HIGH

2. Core Themes

Hormuz shipping war: corridor reopened both ways, but tankers keep getting hit

The Panama-flagged VLCC KIKU (Qatar Energy crude) was struck on outbound transit — the second vessel hit since Thursday; JMIC raised the southern-route risk to "Substantial" (MartinKelly). HIGH

Only five vessels passed Hormuz in 24 hours per one count as traffic stalled (Mark4XX). LOW — single-source claim, treat as estimate.

The Omani route is now cleared in both directions (previously outbound only), and JMIC widened it to two lanes (JavierBlas; bonzerbarry). MEDIUM

Omani officials insist there will be no mandatory Hormuz tolls/fees "despite any statements from Tehran" — directly contradicting Iran's claimed control (alexplitsas). MEDIUM

The mood among analysts: this is "mowing the grass" — Iran rebuilds whatever the US blows up, so each strike just invites retaliation with no strategy behind it (DanielLDavis1; imetatronink). MEDIUM

AI export controls collide with China's free-model strategy

Commerce Sec. Lutnick's letter: Anthropic's Mythos 5 ban lifted ONLY for the maker's own non-US researchers, vetted US "trusted partners," and US civilian agencies/national labs — everyone else still needs an export license. Fable 5 stays banned (ns123abc; zerohedge). HIGH

China's Zhipu GLM-5.2 reportedly matched Anthropic's Mythos on a cyber-vulnerability benchmark (39% vs 32%) at ~1/6 the cost — trained on ~100,000 Huawei chips, free to download; the WSJ framed it as "resetting the AI race" (aleabitoreddit; shanaka86). MEDIUM

The US-led "Pax Silica Alliance" picked up the EU as a member to secure AI supply chains (zerohedge). LOW

OpenAI's IPO reportedly slipping toward 2027 after SpaceX's debut round-tripped to its open price; Micron/AMD/Arm/SoftBank all fell on the read-through (shanaka86). LOW

Tech/AI-bubble cracks: record outflows, MSTR below NAV, dangerous concentration

US tech-sector funds saw -$15B outflows, the largest weekly withdrawal in 2.5+ years, right after a record +$19B inflow the prior week (KobeissiLetter). HIGH

Strategy's ($MSTR) enterprise mNAV closed below 1 for the first time ever — the market now values the company at less than the Bitcoin it holds, raising pressure to sell BTC for preferred dividends (Hedgeye; JacobKinge). MEDIUM

Information Technology is now a record 39% of the S&P 500 (50% including Amazon/Netflix), above the 2000 dot-com peak (KobeissiLetter). BofA's Hartnett warns more Mag-7 downside makes it a "risk-off summer" (zerohedge). MEDIUM

Bitcoin near $60k, down >50% from its $126k October peak while gold set records — the "digital gold" thesis stress-tested and failed this cycle (shanaka86). MEDIUM

Gold: central banks set the floor as Western retail dumps

Central banks bought 244 tonnes in Q1 — and reportedly ~15x more than officially reported, per WGC data (Sorenthek; shanaka86). MEDIUM

Current correction is ~27% in 5 months — in line with historical bull-market drawdowns (1973: 28%, 2008: 30%, 2022: 22%) (MakeGoldGreat). Gold closed the week near $4,088 per potassium_phd. MEDIUM

Retail is rotating the other way: -$12B cumulative outflows from gold/BTC ETFs since April vs +$20B into semiconductor ETFs (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM

Structural demand signals: Ghana's central bank to buy 30% of domestic gold output (targeting 157t by 2028) (steve_hanke); major Chinese banks now pay interest on gold deposits — in gold (oriental_ghost). LOW each.

Russia–Ukraine: Donbas grind tightens around Kramatorsk

Russian assault detachments report intensive offensives in Konstantinovka — 70 buildings taken in 24h (dana916); separate "storming of Red Liman" claims advances from south and northwest (GeromanAT). MEDIUM

Bloomberg (via MilitarySummary) reports the AFU situation deteriorating with Russia nearing Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. MEDIUM

Russian Geran/UAV strikes destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29s at Voznesensk; a third was lost over Poltava (pilot ejected) (MenchOsint; Maks_NAFO_FELLA). MEDIUM

Ukraine closed a week of record drone attacks by hitting a Russian weapons plant (zerohedge); commander Syrskyi declines to call any turning point near (RALee85). MEDIUM

Oil: physical at prewar levels, paper market eerily calm

Physical crude prices sank to prewar levels even as tankers burn, and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to its lowest since 1983 (Hedgeye; Hedgeye). MEDIUM

WTI futures volumes ran ~30% below average Friday and weekend prices "didn't flinch" at fresh tanker strikes — algorithmic, detached from the tape (DarioCpx). Someone bought "an absurd amount" of WTI calls expiring July 16 (DarioCpx). MEDIUM

The US has fired roughly a decade's worth of Tomahawk procurement into Iran — stockpile depletion is itself Iranian leverage (KarelMercx). LOW

3. Weak Signals

F-35s delivered without radar: USMC reportedly received 6 F-35Bs with barbell counterweights in the nose where the radar should be, blamed on China's rare-earth supply constraints (DavidLe76335983; ricwe123). MEDIUM

Rare-earth "weaponized bureaucracy": China controls ~99% of heavy rare-earth processing; US defense contractors must certify zero Chinese content by Jan 1, 2027 — described as mathematically impossible (ricwe123). LOW

Japan as a fading creditor: Japan slipped to the world's 3rd-largest creditor despite record overseas assets, after spending ¥11.7T defending the yen; rates now at a 31-year 1% high. The largest foreign Treasury holder is quietly stepping back as marginal buyer (shanaka86; japantimes). LOW

South Korea's leverage loop: Five market-wide trading halts in 2026 alone (vs eleven total since 2000), driven by leveraged single-stock ETFs on Samsung/SK Hynix; margin loans at a record ~$26B (zerohedge; KobeissiLetter). LOW

Fertilizer tell: Of all Hormuz-exposed commodities, only di-ammonium phosphate has spiked back toward Russo-Ukraine-war highs — a supply signal the "market-stabilization" desks may have missed (mtmalinen). LOW

Apple's memory squeeze continues: Apple raised iPhone prices on memory costs, then asked for clearance to buy memory from China's CXMT (agnostoxxx; zerohedge). MEDIUM

US housing flips to buyers: Median sale price hit $424,900 (largest 2-month jump in 4 years) even as 46% of sellers offered concessions — a record-high May reading, with ~47% more sellers than buyers (KobeissiLetter; KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM

Venezuela: US to announce a 9-figure aid package even as it has seized $5.49B of Venezuelan oil revenue in 2026 (zerohedge; manolo_realengo). LOW

4. Noise

Europe's heatwave + EU AC class war: national temperature records (Germany 41.3°C), 109 deaths in Paris in 24h, and the EU Commission switching off AC on the lower 7 floors but not the commissioners' — high tweet volume, low market relevance (MyLordBebo; outbreakupdates; eugyppius1). Ignored: weather + outrage, no actionable signal.

World Cup VAR fury over Iran: three disallowed goals, captain Taremi blasting FIFA, geopolitical overlay. Emotionally loud, analytically empty (RealPepeEscobar). Ignored.

Earthquake conspiracies: clustering of quakes (6.1 Afghanistan, Honshu) spun as "engineered." No evidence (Nostre_damus). Ignored.

July "Barbault's Basket" astrology as a macro forecasting tool (DonDurrett). Ignored — it's astrology.

Belgian/Dutch wealth-tax and Epstein/culture-war threads: high domestic-political volume, not market-moving. Ignored.

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The metals commentary was almost entirely macro, ETF ($GDX above $75), or general miner/royalty bullishness — no individual mining company with company-specific fundamentals (drill results, AISC, grade, production ounces, reserves) cleared the bar.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 597

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 0

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 13 MEDIUM, 11 LOW

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Crossword — 2026-06-28