TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta: the Iran-US "ceasefire" turned into theater inside one trading session — futures popped on an Axios "halt strikes" headline an hour before Sunday's open, then Iran no-showed the scheduled Tuesday technical talks. The other material move is institutional: the BIS put the AI bubble and its circular-financing plumbing in writing as a top systemic risk, the same week hedge funds dumped tech at a record pace and the dollar hit a 13-month high. Hormuz remains physically broken, China's gold-policy machine keeps grinding, and the Donbas front keeps closing.

1. Critical Alerts

US-Iran deal announced, then collapses within hours. A "halt strikes and meet this week" agreement broke an hour before futures reopened (BarakRavid, Kobeissi) — then Iran didn't attend the scheduled technical talks (BRICSinfo, michaelh992, Mark4XX). "Carbon copy headline every Sunday evening" (zerohedge); "Weekend War so we don't upset markets" (StealthQE4). HIGH

BIS names the AI bubble + circular financing as a top systemic risk. The central bank of central banks flagged "peril" from circular AI/data-center/shadow-bank financing, with the same asset pledged multiple times (zerohedge, BenjaminNorton, rdd147). HIGH

Record tech de-risking. Hedge funds sold the most tech on record last week (zerohedge, Barchart); Mag 7 posted its worst day in history relative to the QQQ (Barchart) — now the "Lag 7" (Hedgeye); hyperscalers on track for their worst month ever (Barchart). S&P red 5 sessions straight (Barchart); Fear & Greed at 24.8 (Kobeissi). HIGH

Hormuz physically still shut despite the headlines. Traffic has moved almost entirely to the Iran-designated corridor (MenchOsint); tanker crossings fell 58→24 vs ~120 pre-war (ekwufinance); odds of normal flow by July 31 down to 37% (KarelMercx). Iran reportedly lost track of its own minefield (per Shanaka). HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran–Hormuz: ceasefire-by-Axios collapses; corridor open, strait still closed

Iran state TV: passage still requires coordination with the Revolutionary Guards; designated routes south of Hormuz and Larak islands (FirstSquawk).

IRGC claims it destroyed eight US sites in Kuwait and Bahrain (AJEnglish); Friday's US strikes hit Iranian storage and coastal radar after a drone strike on a commercial vessel.

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 in Ras Tanura, cause unknown (zerohedge).

Pakistan issued an emergency same-day LNG tender — a tell that Qatari LNG through Hormuz is still disrupted (SStapczynski).

Iran resumes Dubai flights from Monday — but only Iranian carriers; global airlines stay grounded (zerohedge).

Oil paradox: the "worst oil shock in history" left crude cheaper than pre-war, because reserves were drained to a 43-year low to hold the line (per Shanaka). Putin floated a full diesel export ban (zerohedge); the energy ministry then recommended no ban yet (zerohedge).

AI bubble: BIS warning meets a $1.3T pledge the market sold

Samsung and SK Hynix unveiled ~$1.3T in 10-year investment plans — and shares plunged on the news (CNBC, analysis).

The "three alarms" framing: record tech selling, dollar at a 13-month high, and the BIS naming debt-funded capex out loud (per Shanaka).

Nvidia financing its own customers (CoreWeave, OpenAI, xAI, Anthropic); three customers now 64% of revenue; Burry shorting the trade (per Shanaka).

MSTR/Strategy −46% YTD vs Bitcoin −31% — leverage decay through a round trip (per Shanaka).

China: gold-policy blitz, AI challenge, and a widening trade front

China imported 163 tons of gold in May , the largest monthly haul since March 2024 (thesiriusreport, minenergybiz).

PBOC is revamping gold import/export rules (oriental_ghost); accumulate-gold accounts now yield interest and serve as loan collateral (DavidLe); Hong Kong's HKPMCC launches allocated gold contracts in July (KingKong9888). "Something is brewing."

Zhipu AI reportedly matches Claude Mythos at security-bug detection (Polymarket, WhaleInsider); Austria asks the EU to host Anthropic after US export controls (Polymarket) — a model you can't relocate from its US power and chips (per Shanaka).

Ex-Meta PM argues enterprises will ditch OpenAI/Anthropic for self-hosted Chinese models (quxiaoyin); Coinbase reportedly cut AI costs by switching to a Chinese model (_mm85).

China expands export controls against Japan, adding 40 entities (Bloomberg); state media signals it's "not afraid" of a trade "freezing point" with the EU (RnaudBertrand).

Gold/silver: central-bank floor vs. Western retail capitulation

Since April, US gold and Bitcoin funds bled ~$12B while semiconductor funds pulled in ~$20B (per Shanaka) — gold's "death cross" forming.

The bull case: death crosses in gold have repeatedly marked sentiment resets, not tops (Macrobysunil).

Silver in a top-5 drawdown of the past 30 years, weekly RSI near historic oversold (TheApeOfGoldStreet).

Russia–Ukraine: Donbas pincers tighten; a brigade commander shot in the rear

Putin's claims: forces 10.5 km from Sumy, ~2 km from encircling near Stary Oskol, 8-9 km from Sloviansk, breaching the Center grouping's lines toward Dobropillia (MilitarySummary).

Reported captures: Bogodarovka (GeromanAT), Novoselova in East Zaporizhzhia (rybar_en), advances on the Kramatorsk front (royy_tweets).

154th Mechanized Brigade commander Kononnikov found shot in the back, plus an intel officer (Fakhriev) — both dead the same day (MilitarySummary, RWApodcast).

Putin: "saving the Kyiv regime is not part of our plans" (warintel4u).

Iraq: Green Zone corruption sweep, days before the PM's Washington trip

Armored vehicles in the Green Zone; sitting MPs arrested after immunity was lifted (zerohedge). Confirmed names span Sunni (al-Karbouli) and Shiite (Nassif) — cutting against a "Sunni-only crackdown" read (InsiderGeo).

Tied to ex-deputy oil minister al-Jumaili: ~98B dinars + $11M cash seized, 70 properties frozen (BashaReport).

One framing: a US-backed cleanup of Resistance-aligned figures before PM al-Zaidi's Washington visit (DD_Geopolitics).

Venezuela: quake toll passes 1,400; US humanitarian-military operation lands

1,430 dead, 3,238 injured, 68,900 reported missing by families (Osint613); 900+ US sanctions complicating relief (AlanRMacLeod).

US begins a humanitarian operation — warships, heavy-lift aircraft, a $150M aid package (zerohedge). On the ground: a 100-ton crane idle for 24h+ for lack of an operator with a key (Lord Bebo), and police filmed looting (Lord Bebo).

3. Weak Signals

Polymarket's "98% win rate" cluster: 60 Minutes reports nine connected accounts made $2.4M betting almost exclusively on US military operations (60Minutes). LOW

China M2 at a record ~240% of GDP , highest of any major economy (Kobeissi). LOW

US shale inventory "rapidly depleting," per a Permian early-mover, pointing to lower future production (JoshYoung). LOW

Nigeria reports 3.3M tonnes of lithium plus rare earths, PGMs, gold, nickel, copper (GlobeEyeNews). LOW

Houthis reportedly mobilizing — under-covered relative to its weight (JustDario). LOW

New house prices below existing homes for the first time (Barchart). LOW

VW job cuts — sources disagree: Barchart says up to 100,000 (Barchart); a German commentator cites up to 140,000 (E_Boeminghaus). LOW

Iran nuclear-weapon advocacy on state media (HormuzLetter) — but flagged as a "Fars Interactive" reader-opinion piece, not official (MaxBlumenthal). Treat as unconfirmed. LOW

4. Noise

Europe heatwave / AC culture war — genuinely high-volume, mostly framing. France reports 1,000 additional heat deaths (Lord Bebo), German trains halt as track sealant liquefies (zerohedge), and a public broadcaster runs an anti-AC campaign mid-heatwave (Polymarket, zerohedge). Real deaths, but the feed is dominated by "pigs get AC in China" trolling. Noted, not themed.

Trump golf-course / "greatest Communist" riffs, FIFA 64-team expansion, Elon's cheeseburger anecdote — engagement filler.

Crypto giveaways (moonpay $500 SOL, Polymarket bracket) and "Karpathy automates Obsidian" promo threads — spam/bait.

Long-form ideology essays (the Civil War / Federalism thread, KGB "ideological subversion") — well-written, off-beat for this feed.

5. Stock Picks

Thin period for individual miners with hard fundamentals.

Hycroft Mining ($HYMC) — own-account post, but cites a concrete resource: 562M oz silver (M+I), pitched as one of the world's largest silver deposits, against a US that imports 64% of its silver (HycroftMining). Promotional source; size is the only datapoint. LOW

Other widely-discussed names this period (POET, Schaeffler, gold equities like Shandong Gold) were either non-mining or price-action mentions without company fundamentals — excluded.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 588

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 1

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: 4 buckets

Confidence distribution: 4 HIGH, 0 MEDIUM, 9+ LOW

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Crossword — 2026-06-29