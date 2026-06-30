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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
6h

"Denied before the ink on the debrief was dry" is the single best sentence written about this market in a month and I say that as the guy who wrote the debrief.

Monday afternoon: Trump posts the Doha meeting. NASDAQ adds 656 points on it. The evening debrief goes out documenting the ceasefire euphoria, the SOXX +2.08σ close, the squeeze. Tuesday morning, before market open: Iran denies it. Third time. "No request. No talks. No schedule." The lifespan of Cycle 15's Announce phase was measured in hours, not days. That is not deceleration. That is the cycle compressing.

Here is the number that actually matters this morning and nobody is putting it next to the Doha theater: Hormuz crossings fell to 13 in the latest 24-hour window. Thirteen. Down from 18. Down from 57 on June 24, six days ago. Down from a peacetime norm of 150 to 200. We are now trading at roughly 7-10% of normal strait throughput while the front-month contract sits at $70 and the financial media debates whether a denied meeting in Doha moves the needle.

Magnier's read is the correct one and deserves repeating without softening: Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status. Safe navigation through the world's most important oil chokepoint is no longer a free service. Someone is going to pay a toll, an insurance premium, an escort fee, or a war risk surcharge for every barrel that moves through that strait from now on — and that cost gets baked into every gallon of gasoline and every diesel delivery on the planet whether the paper market acknowledges it or not.

The Compound has been tracking this since TACO Cycle 14. Fifteen cycles. Thirty-nine announcements and denials. The strait does not care about the announcement count. It cares about the crossing count. The crossing count says 13.

Stay Savage ☠️ — @KingCAMBO812 | kingcambo812.substack.com

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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
4h

Why does the President of the United States post market-moving claims on a platform he owns, in a format with zero editorial process, zero fact-check delay, and zero accountability — instead of through any actual news outlet with actual reporters who might ask actual questions before publication?

Because Truth Social posts are not subject to the thirty-second delay a wire service editor would impose asking "do we have a second source on this." They go straight to every algorithmic trading desk on earth, instantly, raw.

And why would a sitting president want instant, unverified, market-moving posts about Iran peace deals that turn out to be false within hours? Maybe look at his own required financial disclosure, filed May 12th. Twenty core holdings: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AVGO, CDNS, COST, CRWV, DELL, INTC, JBL, META, MSFT, NOW, NVDA, ORCL, SMCI, SNPS, SPY, TXN, WDAY.

We built a synthetic ETF tracking those twenty names in equal weight back in May. We call it the Trump Front-Running Portfolio — the TFRP. We have been publishing the chart daily since launch: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2I8jr/13/

It has been cratering since mid-June. First-ever death cross confirmed June 22. Spread widened to -$4.75 as of Monday's close — the worst reading since confirmation, on a day the NASDAQ gained 656 points on a Doha peace meeting that Iran has now denied three separate times.

Monday's "Iran requested a meeting, it will take place tomorrow in Doha" post added 656 points to the NASDAQ 100. Tehran denied it before the ink on my evening debrief was dry. "No request. No talks. No schedule."

The post was false. The market moved anyway. The book of twenty names matching his own disclosed holdings caught a green bounce on the move and then resumed bleeding the next morning when the denial landed.

Is that a coincidence? You tell me. I just chart it.

Stay Savage ☠️ — @KingCAMBO812 | kingcambo812.substack.com

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