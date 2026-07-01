No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
4h

"A transfer, not a crash" is the most precise description of Q2 2026 anyone has written and it reframes everything else in this digest simultaneously.

The MAG7 down 8.9% in June — worst since March 2025 — while SOX ran +94% year to date is not sector rotation in the traditional sense. Traditional rotation means capital moves from overvalued to undervalued. What happened in Q2 is that the hyperscalers writing the checks — Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple — got repriced downward while the names cashing those checks — Micron, NVIDIA, Applied Materials, the memory and silicon complex — got repriced upward. The payers bled. The recipients ripped. That is not rotation. That is the capex cycle showing you exactly where the margin is being extracted and from whom.

Burry saw it and shorted both ends of the transfer simultaneously — NVIDIA on the recipient side and Caterpillar on the machinery-repriced-as-AI-proxy side. The Caterpillar short is the most interesting tell in the book: data-center backlog was being used to justify an all-time-high machinery valuation for a company that makes physical construction equipment. When the data-center build slows — and five companies tracking to zero combined free cash flow on $725 billion in capex is not a build that sustains indefinitely — the AI proxy premium on the machinery names evaporates faster than the underlying business justifies. Burry's trigger was South Korea chip-fab spending. He called it "the beginning of the end." The KOSPI has now tripped circuit breakers three times in the past two weeks.

Apollo's Torsten Slok has been saying it for months and the Q2 data confirmed it: zero margin lift outside tech. The entire bull case for the broader S&P 500 rests on the assumption that $725 billion in AI capex eventually produces productivity gains that show up in healthcare margins and heavy industry margins and consumer staples margins. Apollo says it hasn't happened. The Q2 earnings data says it hasn't happened. Dalio is calling a $2 trillion reality check. The BIS named the circular financing structure as a top systemic risk. AI-related IG debt issuance is projected to a record $2.25 trillion.

The transfer ran for six months. The recipients are now being sued for the RAM cartel pricing that made the transfer possible. The payers are tracking to zero free cash flow on the largest capex cycle in corporate history. The machinery names got repriced as AI proxies and Burry just bet against that repricing with a short on Caterpillar.

Q3 starts Thursday. The Kill Switch went active on Q2's last day at 4.463%.

Stay Savage ☠️ — KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com

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Fell Choice's avatar
Fell Choice
7m

So today I'm watching our two favorite metals grow green trees. Is this sensible?

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