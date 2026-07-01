TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Half-year close turned the standing stories into hard prints: the yen blew through 163 and a 40-year resistance line "beyond repair" per JustDario, gold booked its worst quarter since 2013, and chips logged their best half ever while the MAG7 sank. Fresh today: SCOTUS struck down Trump's birthright-citizenship order, Iran is claiming it's doubling oil exports even as the Doha "meeting" evaporated, and MiCA's July 1 deadline kicked Tether off every regulated EU venue. Russia took Malinovka (7km from Kramatorsk) with a 400-800 drone mega-strike flagged for the next 36 hours.

1. Critical Alerts

Yen breaks 163; Korean won at GFC low — quarter-end unwind risk live. JustDario called the 163 break intraday; a 40-year USD/JPY resistance is "broken beyond repair" (JustDario). Hedgeye marks it weakest since 1986; zerohedge logged 162.65 . Won at weakest since the GFC per Barchart. FX intervention now holds the rate "barely 1.5 hours" (JustDario). HIGH.

Iran doubling oil exports while Doha talks produce no direct meeting. Qatar contradicted Trump's "Iran requested a meeting" claim — envoys present, no direct US-Iran sit-down (HormuzReport, zerohedge). Trump was briefed on all-out war options but stuck with talks (laraseligman). HIGH.

Russia takes Malinovka, 7km from Kramatorsk; mega-strike warning. Three breakthroughs in 24h (Dobropillia, Malinovka, Zaporizhzhia) per MilitarySummary; Malinovka confirmed by GeroMan. 400-800 drones + Kh-101 bombers staged, highest threat next 36h to Kyiv (AMK Mapping). HIGH.

Gold closes worst quarter since 2013; record ETF outflows vs. sovereign buying. ~13% quarterly loss, steepest in 13 years (Hedgeye); death cross first since Oct 2023 (Barchart). -$4.7B weekly ETF outflow, a record (KobeissiLetter) while China buys an 18th straight month (IntlStacker). HIGH.

AI split: MAG7 -8.9% in June, chips best quarter ever. MAG7 worst month since March 2025 (zerohedge); SOX +94% YTD, Micron +301%, SanDisk +764% (KobeissiLetter). Burry shorted Caterpillar, Nvidia, Tesla, Applied Materials (zerohedge). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Yen/Won: JPY blows through 163, 40-year resistance "broken beyond repair"

USD/JPY snapped a four-decade resistance at half-year close; unless a miracle occurs it's "broken beyond repair" (JustDario). The yen is "trading as if one barrel of oil is $140" (JustDario).

Hedgeye flags Japanese margin buying at a 32-year high and JGB yields soaring (Hedgeye) — the classic carry-unwind setup.

Carry-trade unwind means "margin call dominoes and forced selling everywhere" per pmbug. GeorgeGammon ties yen, won, rupee and Bitcoin to the same dollar-shortage squeeze.

Political pressure on the BoJ to slow hikes is building under Takaichi's government — the opposite of what a defending yen needs. HIGH (4+ sources).

Iran/Hormuz: Doha non-meeting; Iran claims it's doubling oil exports; war-restock admission

The Doha "meeting" was a non-event — envoys Witkoff and Kushner present, no direct US-Iran talks (zerohedge); "nothing remarkable happened in Qatar" (JustDario).

Export figures diverge and both should be surfaced: Iran claims 40-50M barrels since the blockade lifted (~two weeks), which HormuzReport frames as 3.4M bpd, double the pre-war 1.7M ; TankerTrackers pegs the June monthly average at 1.66M bpd . Ghalibaf: "selling oil at 20% higher price" (zerohedge).

Counter-signal: overall strait traffic collapsed — Hanke counts 7 tankers on June 29 vs. 64 a year ago ; Malinen sees 5 ships in 24h vs. a pre-war 60. Iran ramping while the strait is broadly quiet.

JD Vance said on-camera the MOU exists to "build up our stocks" and "have more cards to play" when the 60 days lapse (meiselasb, zei_squirrel). Israel's Katz warns war could resume "within 48 hours" on any missile fire (GudadzeLevan); zerohedge has him at "tomorrow."

The tolling fight is being renamed: Oman's proposal is "service fees," not tolls (zerohedge); Oman publicly says it doesn't agree to transit fees (BRICSinfo); shanaka86 pegs the pre-existing Omani "till" at ~$40B/yr, with Article 5 forcing a joint Iran-Oman services regime after the 60-day free window. Also live: a Saudi-US rift after Riyadh refused bases for "Project Freedom" (sentdefender). HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Malinovka falls (7km from Kramatorsk); 400-800 drone strike staged

Malinovka captured on the Ukrainian side of the Seversky Donets, putting Kramatorsk 7km off and threatening the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration (MilitarySummary). Bohodarivka taken in the Dnipro direction (DefensePolitics); Konstantinovka battle grinds northwest (failure1991).

Ukraine's drone wave underperformed — 179 shot down overnight (MilitarySummary); Russia's fuel-depot campaign has pushed launch sites west, cutting effectiveness. A mega-strike of 400-800 drones plus Kh-101/Iskander/Zircon is staged for the next 36h, highest threat to Kyiv (AMK Mapping).

AFU chief Syrsky publicly conceded Russian "superiority in resources, technology and personnel" and a manpower — not ammo — shortage (GeroMan).

Political tremor: ex-commander Zaluzhny told Zelensky he'll run for president if autumn elections happen (MilitarySummary, Lord Bebo). HIGH.

AI: MAG7 rout vs. chip melt-up; Burry's headline short is a bulldozer maker

The split is the story: MAG7 -8.9% in June (worst since March 2025) while the SOX ran +94% YTD — a transfer, not a crash. shanaka86 notes the five biggest AI spenders' combined free cash flow is tracking to ~zero this quarter on up-to-$725B capex.

Burry led his short with Caterpillar — an all-time-high machinery name repriced as an AI proxy on data-center backlog — alongside Nvidia, Tesla, Applied Materials (zerohedge, shanaka86). His trigger: South Korea's chip-fab spending, "the beginning of the end."

Apollo's Torsten Slok: still zero margin lift outside tech, the entire bull case (zerohedge). Dalio warns of a "$2 trillion reality check" (henrikhinai). AI-related IG debt issuance projected to a record $2.25T (KobeissiLetter). HIGH.

Gold/silver: worst quarter since 2013, record ETF exit vs. sovereign bid; M2 sets record

Gold ~13% quarterly loss (Hedgeye); -$4.7B record weekly ETF outflow (KobeissiLetter). Silver printed a $58.51 quarterly close per potassium_phd, holding its 1980-2011 breakout line.

The divergence is the whole trade: 90% of central banks cite crisis performance as their reason to hold (KobeissiLetter); a record share plan to sell dollars and add gold, 51% citing geopolitical risk (wmiddelkoop/CNN). shanaka86 calls it a handoff from leveraged hands to sovereigns.

Plumbing shift: China to ban paper-gold trading July 24 (FinanceLancelot, DonDurrett) to let physical set price. US M2 hit a record $23.1T, +$247.8B in May (KobeissiLetter); households hold $5T in money-market funds (Barchart). July first-notice silver delivery: 23.875M oz (BankerWeimar). HIGH.

SCOTUS strikes down birthright-citizenship order; Trump discloses $1.4B crypto haul

6-3, Roberts writing, the Court voided Trump's birthright-citizenship EO (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge); Thomas's dissent accuses the majority of "repurposing" the 14th Amendment (FoxNews). Same session: states may bar trans athletes from girls' sports (zerohedge) and party spending caps voided (zerohedge).

Trump's 927-page disclosure shows $1.4B in 2025 crypto income (memecoin $635M), net worth nearly tripled $2.4B→$6.3B (MeidasTouch, zerohedge). Reuters tallies it to $2.3B for Trump & co. against a similar-sized investor loss (SteveRattner). HIGH.

Crypto: MiCA kicks Tether off EU venues; Open USD launches; Bitcoin under $58K

As of July 1, USDT and a basket of stablecoins (DAI, PYUSD, USDe) are barred from every regulated EU platform; only ~200 of 1,200+ firms hold full MiCA authorization (shanaka86).

Open USD — a yield-sharing stablecoin from 140+ firms including Visa, Mastercard, BlackRock, Coinbase, Amex — launched, sending Circle -17% (WatcherGuru, shanaka86). The backers run Circle's own reserves, distribution and custody.

Bitcoin dropped below $58,000 on levered liquidations (KobeissiLetter); closed below its 200-week MA first time since 2023 (Barchart). HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Anthropic Fable 5 / Mythos 5 export controls lifted; Sonnet 5 ships. Commerce lifted the order (AnthropicAI, howardlutnick, zerohedge). Meanwhile a "steganographic embed" spyware claim in Claude Code has QuinnyPig and tinygrad calling it an enterprise security risk. Sonnet 5 rollout drew middling first impressions. MEDIUM.

Oil's physical disconnect widens. Highest 3-2-1 crack spread vs. Brent in market history (HFI Research); Valero at an all-time high on worsening diesel shortages (KarelMercx); SPR at a ~40-year low (Barchart) with the DOE floor at 150M barrels (DavidLe76335983). US crude production hit a record (Hedgeye). MEDIUM.

Monaco assassination — first terror attack in its history. A sanctioned Ukrainian oligarch was hit by a parcel bomb; wife lost a leg and foot, 13-year-old son badly burned, investigators leaning toward SBU per Le Figaro (ZentraleV, zerohedge). LOW.

Venezuela quake toll doesn't add up. Government says 2,000 dead but ordered 10,000 body bags into La Guaira (Mark_IKN); wmiddelkoop cites 40-50k still missing. LOW.

Haifa refinery damage worse than admitted. Iranian strikes destroyed the main gasoline reservoir and knocked out ~60% of Israel's domestic product output, full restoration only by 2028 — surfaced via a municipal lawsuit over bypassed regulations (rybar_mena). LOW.

Europe's winter setup. Heat mortality surging (zerohedge); gas storage heading into heating season at the lowest in 15+ years, likely ending fill near 76% (ZentraleV). MEDIUM.

SGE silver inventory surged +1,000 metric tons in a single session (silvertrade); India's IBJA spot at a >$5 premium to LBMA despite 15% import duty (profitsplusid). LOW.

4. Noise

AC/heatwave culture war — endless dunking on European air-conditioning politics (ChrisMartzWX, deadalnix). Recurring engagement bait, no new datapoint.

Bandera/OUN-UPA history threads — heavy volume from talkrealopinion and others; ideological, not market-relevant.

Trans-Atlantic tipping-culture rage-bait (eurofounder) — almost certainly fabricated, pure engagement farming.

"Cyber nuclear weapon" China AI claims (BRICSinfo) — unverifiable marketing language, ignoring until substantiated.

Bitcoin "collapse about to start" spam (Nostre_damus) — sentiment, no substance; the KobeissiLetter price prints carry the actual signal.

5. Stock Picks

Southern Silver Exploration ($SSV.V) — flagged as a top-10 undeveloped silver deposit (top-3 grades) now -65% off its high with a positive-divergence lower low; conviction "load up" from TheApeOfGoldStreet. LOW (1 source).

RPX Gold (RDEXF/RPX) — 1.74M oz gold , March PEA IRR >100%, startup capex <$50M CAD, PFS by June 2027, town-adjacent infrastructure (DonDurrett). MEDIUM (2 sources).

Sitka Gold (SITKF/SIG) — 5M oz gold at RC Gold plus tungsten by-product, fully funded 60,000m program (18k done), ~$40M cash, "chart strong vs. peers" (DonDurrett, Investor TV). MEDIUM (2 sources).

Orvana Minerals ($ORV.TO/ORVMF) — Taguas land package expanded +123% to 7,289 ha via a $1.2M PAAS claim buy at ~$299/ha; drill petrography confirms a dacitic porphyry system in Argentina's San Juan belt (GPs_capital). LOW (1 source).

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 822

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 6+ LOW

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Crossword — 2026-07-01