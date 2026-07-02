Daily digest: 2026-07-02
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TL;DR: today vs. yesterday
Big day, two deltas dominate. First, the AI trade inverted: Meta's plan to sell "excess" compute added ~$100B to its cap in a morning while the picks-and-shovels names (CoreWeave, Nebius, Corning, memory) got monkeyhammered — the market is now rewarding capex cuts, and Palantir's Karp went on TV to call the frontier labs parasites. Second, Russia hit Kyiv with the long-threatened "mega-strike" (~74 missiles incl. 12 un-intercepted Zircons, 10 civilians dead). Continuation but live: Korea's market seizing up (sidecars, KORU -30%), oil pinned near prewar lows against a physical shortage, gold/silver bouncing hard on a dovish Warsh read, and the Anthropic/Fable backlash boiling over.
1. Critical Alerts
AI capex trade violently inverts — Meta's "excess compute" is the trigger. Meta jumped over +10% intraday on a Bloomberg report it will build a cloud business to rent out AI compute, closing +8.8% — its biggest advance since Jan 29 — while the same session saw Corning -14%, CoreWeave -14%, Nebius -17% (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter). Worst day for momentum since "Vax Day" 2020 per zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH.
Kyiv "mega-strike." Overnight combined attack: ~74 missiles (~30 Kh-101, ~24 Iskander-M, ~12 Zircon, ~6 Kalibr), only ~24 intercepted — 0 of 12 Zircons stopped (AMK Mapping). Civilian toll rose to 10, 16+ injured; ~50 impacts across the city (AMK Mapping, MilitarySummary). More strikes flagged for coming days. Confidence: HIGH.
Korean market seizing up. Exchange activated sidecars to halt KOSPI and KOSDAQ program selling; leveraged KORU -30% "retail margin call massacre"; SK Hynix -8.2% (zerohedge). Koreans out of margin debt are now borrowing from banks to buy stocks. Confidence: HIGH.
Gold/silver reverse hard on dovish Warsh read. Precious metals ripped after Warsh's Sintra comments, ~$1.25T added in 6 hours per Bull Theory; silver surged back over $61 from a $57.50 overnight low. Context: gold and silver just booked their worst H1 / worst quarter in 13 years. Confidence: HIGH.
Vance admits the Iran MoU is an oil-refill pause, not peace. "Use this MOU to sort of refill the world's oil economy... and then to see where the hand is" (Megatron) — read alongside Iran closing its airspace July 4-9 and Araghchi's "muzzle your pets in Tel Aviv". Confidence: MEDIUM.
2. Core Themes
AI: Meta sells "excess compute," market punishes the shovel-sellers
Meta reportedly building "Meta Compute" to rent data centers/models, rivaling AWS/Azure (zerohedge). The tell everyone seized on: if the biggest buyers are now sellers, what's actually scarce? (dee_bosa). HIGH.
Counter-read worth holding: Meta was compute-starved months ago (Google cut its model access in March), signed $48B+ take-or-pay neocloud deals, and may be selling scraps while capex still climbs (shanaka86, Serenity). "Excess" may be the AWS playbook, not a confession. MEDIUM.
Palantir's Karp on national TV: enterprises are "LIVID," "paying for tokens that create no value," labs "stealing the weights and alpha" — token pricing itself is the confession the product can't price for value (Ric_RTP, DowdEdward). MEDIUM.
Circularity going vertical: Nvidia now revenue-sharing with AI cloud firms and renting back its own capacity from neoclouds because end-demand to resell it isn't there (JustDario). MEDIUM.
Scale checks: Mag 7 lost $2.3T in June (Hedgeye) and are now red for 2026; retail is 6% of Mag 7 volume, lowest in 4 years; Meta spends ~$50k/employee/yr on AI tokens. Oracle datacenter buildout reportedly behind projections (Mark4XX). HIGH.
Anthropic / Fable 5: relaunch lands as a customer-sentiment fire
Fable 5 restored globally after the US lifted foreign-access restrictions (per zerohedge overnight wrap) — then the receipts came. A $321 session where new classifiers flagged routine coding as cybersecurity risk and silently rerouted ~75% to the cheaper Opus 4.8; BridgeBench debugging score cratered 86.2→25.9. HIGH.
Broader accusation: an Anthropic mechanism covertly profiling users (ethnicity/timezone) via steganography (Arnaud Bertrand), with security researchers noting the jailbreaks matched existing open/Chinese-model capability (alexstamos). Sonnet 5 reportedly jailbroken in minutes. MEDIUM.
The narrative cost: longtime Claude users publicly flipping to OpenAI/Codex over communication and usage limits (jasondoesstuff, zacodil). MEDIUM.
Russia-Ukraine: Kyiv mega-strike; Kramatorsk 8.5km away
Targets included the Kyiv Central Design Bureau of Valves (makes valves for nuclear/thermal plants, oil-gas, aerospace) and logistics depots, hit by 7 Zircons + 4 Iskander-M + Kh-101s (AMK Mapping). Air defense underperformed — PAC-3s reportedly wasted trying to stop Zircons (AMK Mapping figures). HIGH.
Frontline: Russia now ~8.5km from Kramatorsk and within 10km of Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia; Ukrains'ke (Kharkiv) captured, Kopani liberated (GeromanAT). HIGH.
New capability: Russia deploying a fully autonomous "Molniya/Lightning" strike drone — no control antennas, only a camera + onboard computer (Ukrainian officials "seriously concerned") (wartranslated, Chay Bowes). MEDIUM.
Germany filed its first Nord Stream charges — a war-crime count against Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov. LOW.
Iran / Hormuz: talks that both sides deny
"Indirect technical talks" underway in Doha via Qatar/Pakistan (Walter Bloomberg); Trump says "denuclearization moving along well," Iran's FM spokesman says no negotiations of any kind (MyLordBebo juxtaposition). HIGH.
Hormuz traffic surged to ~10M bpd but still ~50% below prewar; Iran to charge transit fees after 60 days per the MoU. MEDIUM.
Khamenei funeral drawing Medvedev to Tehran (Lord Bebo); US Navy MH-60S from USS Bush crashed in the Arabian Sea, one crew missing. MEDIUM.
Iraq angle: PM moving to disarm non-state actors by a Sept 13 deadline (dana916/Magnier); an anti-corruption raid on an MP turned up $57M cash + 27kg gold. LOW.
Oil: paper price near prewar lows, physical says otherwise
WTI back to ~$68, prewar levels, closing the March 2 gap and 7 straight sessions below its 200-DMA — down >40% from the high. HIGH.
Physical stress under the tape: Cushing hit tank bottoms last week (crude pushed back into tanks to keep it operational) (JustDario); Saudi Aramco selling millions of spot barrels in Asia. One estimate pegs an un-manipulated price near ~$110. MEDIUM.
Supply side: US total output hit a record 21.84M bpd / 13.93M bpd crude; Goldman still warns of a 2027 glut even with an inventory rebuild. MEDIUM.
Gold / silver: worst H1 on record, then the bounce
Silver was H1's worst major asset; gold -14% in Q2. Don Durrett's mid-week frame: gold ~$4050, silver ~$60, floors near $3500/$50, accumulate now (DonDurrett). MEDIUM.
Physical premiums screaming vs paper: India IBJA and China SGE both at large premiums to LBMA, COMEX silver at a net vault withdrawal for the first time since May 13. LOW.
Structural: US M2 over $23T for the first time; USD share of global reserves lowest this century; Florida's sound-money HB 999 went live July 1. MEDIUM.
Korea / Japan: the leverage unwind
Beyond the KOSPI sidecars: Hang Seng near a bear market (-18.4% from Jan); Korea CDS still only 22bps despite the chaos; Don Durrett asks if KOSPI (3,000→9,000 in a year) is the canary. MEDIUM.
Japan: speculators hold the 2nd-largest yen short in history; another JPY intervention reported; foreigners dumping JGBs fastest in 3 years. MEDIUM.
Trump crypto/trading + the "socialize the losses" trade
Trump reportedly cleared $1.4B from crypto in 2025 — more than every public US crypto firm (scottmelker) — and made ~3,642 trades in Q1 (~58/day). Accounts bought 327 stocks the day before the tariff-pause +9.5% pop, disclosed a year late for a $200 penalty; the MP rare-earth trade bought before the Pentagon took a stake, sold into the spike. HIGH.
Parallel move: OpenAI discussed handing the US government a 5% stake (~$42B) (Barchart, zerohedge) — read widely as socializing ~$1T+ in unfunded compute commitments. MEDIUM.
3. Weak Signals
SpaceX handset: WSJ says a prototype phone slimmer than an iPhone, running an xAI OS on Snapdragon (zerohedge); Musk calls it "utterly false". shanaka86's read: deny the product, not the direction — SpaceX now owns spectrum, satellites, network. SPCX CDS blowing out toward Oracle levels. LOW.
Platinum squeeze tell: no shares available to borrow on abrdn Physical Platinum ETF, borrow fee rising (bob coleman). LOW.
China SGE gold clampdown: major Chinese banks reportedly suspending individual gold trading on the Shanghai Gold Exchange from July 24, cutting fees to steer accumulation over speculation (JoeLange). LOW.
US robotics supply chain: Agility Robotics ($CCXI) claims 75% US-sourced parts and a <$30k mass-production BOM target, listing as soon as September (Serenity). LOW.
China containerized EMALS: first public demo of a truck-mounted electromagnetic catapult launching a drone; reported target of 2,000 containerized systems/yr (Clash Report). LOW.
4. Noise
Empire State Building climbers (Russian rooftop artists' engagement stunt) — dominated one feed all day, human-interest, no market/geo signal (Lord Bebo).
World Cup fan brawls / VAR memes / Nike-vs-Adidas — engagement bait, ignoring (Lord Bebo).
Babylon Bee satire ("baby born at Olive Garden is Italian") — clearly labeled satire, not news (Babylon Bee).
Dinosaur/razor-blade/SpudCell long-read threads — well-written filler, no actionable content (anishmoonka).
Culture-war volume (Starmer "gayest parliament," libsoftiktok, veteran-worship rage-bait) — recurring identity churn, filtered.
5. Stock Picks
No qualifying stock picks this period. The metals/mining chatter was macro, ETF, or index-reconstitution notes (e.g. Coeur Mining joining the Russell 1000) without company-specific fundamentals — drill results, AISC, grade, production — to rank on.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 736
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 0
Weak signals: 5
Noise filtered: 5 clusters
Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 14 MEDIUM, 8 LOW
My other publications:
[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour
[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money
The tell is not that Meta has excess compute. The tell is what excess compute means in a market that has been pricing artificial scarcity for eighteen months.
The entire semiconductor rip — SOX +94% in H1, Micron up 301%, the dot-com H1 2000 record shattered by fifteen percentage points — was built on a single foundational assumption: that AI compute is structurally scarce, that the picks-and-shovels names extracting margin from that scarcity are the trade of the decade, and that every hyperscaler is so capacity-starved they would sign any contract at any price to secure their place in the queue. Meta was compute-starved in March. Google cut its model access. The company signed $48 billion in take-or-pay neocloud deals because it could not get enough silicon fast enough.
Now it has enough to rent out.
The counter-read — that this is the AWS playbook, not a confession — deserves honest engagement. Amazon built AWS partly by monetizing internal infrastructure that exceeded its own retail needs. The excess became the business. If Meta is doing the same, the "excess compute" headline is a strategic announcement, not an admission of oversupply. That reading is coherent and worth holding.
Here is what makes it hard to hold: Nvidia is now revenue-sharing with AI cloud firms and renting back its own capacity from neoclouds because the end demand to resell it isn't there. That sentence is not about Meta's strategy. That is the GPU manufacturer — the company the entire $2.25 trillion in AI-related debt issuance this year was supposed to fund — finding insufficient end demand on the other side of its own distribution chain. The circular financing structure the BIS named as a top systemic risk in June is now visible from orbit: Nvidia sells to CoreWeave, CoreWeave rents to hyperscalers, hyperscalers discover they have excess, hyperscalers offer to rent to the market, the market discovers there is more supply than demand, and Nvidia ends up renting back the capacity it sold in the first place.
Palantir's Karp on national television saying enterprises are "LIVID" and "paying for tokens that create no value" is not a competitor talking its book. It is the CEO of the company that sells AI to enterprise Fortune 500 clients describing what his customers are telling him about the ROI. Apollo's Torsten Slok has been saying the same thing for months: zero margin lift outside tech. The S&P 500's 493 non-tech companies are not expanding margins on AI spend. They are paying for tokens.
The Mag 7 lost $2.3 trillion in June. They are red for 2026. Retail is 6% of Mag 7 volume — the lowest in four years — which means the institutional hands that drove the H1 rip are the same hands now quietly reducing. Meta spends $50,000 per employee per year on AI tokens. Oracle's datacenter buildout is reportedly behind projections. The AWS playbook works when the underlying demand is real. The question Karp answered on television is whether it's real.
The TFRP — twenty names from presidential financial disclosures — printed its first death cross on June 22. The death cross spread is narrowing but the structure has not reversed. The Compound has been tracking this since the beginning. The mid-August OGE disclosure is the next chapter.
Stay Savage ☠️ — KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com
Karp going on TV and selling his ‘application layer’ as a needful tool to get the most out of an LLM is like Ronald McDonald selling you a second set of buns to put your cheeseburger in
I’ve loved watching Palantir get punted