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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
7h

The tell is not that Meta has excess compute. The tell is what excess compute means in a market that has been pricing artificial scarcity for eighteen months.

The entire semiconductor rip — SOX +94% in H1, Micron up 301%, the dot-com H1 2000 record shattered by fifteen percentage points — was built on a single foundational assumption: that AI compute is structurally scarce, that the picks-and-shovels names extracting margin from that scarcity are the trade of the decade, and that every hyperscaler is so capacity-starved they would sign any contract at any price to secure their place in the queue. Meta was compute-starved in March. Google cut its model access. The company signed $48 billion in take-or-pay neocloud deals because it could not get enough silicon fast enough.

Now it has enough to rent out.

The counter-read — that this is the AWS playbook, not a confession — deserves honest engagement. Amazon built AWS partly by monetizing internal infrastructure that exceeded its own retail needs. The excess became the business. If Meta is doing the same, the "excess compute" headline is a strategic announcement, not an admission of oversupply. That reading is coherent and worth holding.

Here is what makes it hard to hold: Nvidia is now revenue-sharing with AI cloud firms and renting back its own capacity from neoclouds because the end demand to resell it isn't there. That sentence is not about Meta's strategy. That is the GPU manufacturer — the company the entire $2.25 trillion in AI-related debt issuance this year was supposed to fund — finding insufficient end demand on the other side of its own distribution chain. The circular financing structure the BIS named as a top systemic risk in June is now visible from orbit: Nvidia sells to CoreWeave, CoreWeave rents to hyperscalers, hyperscalers discover they have excess, hyperscalers offer to rent to the market, the market discovers there is more supply than demand, and Nvidia ends up renting back the capacity it sold in the first place.

Palantir's Karp on national television saying enterprises are "LIVID" and "paying for tokens that create no value" is not a competitor talking its book. It is the CEO of the company that sells AI to enterprise Fortune 500 clients describing what his customers are telling him about the ROI. Apollo's Torsten Slok has been saying the same thing for months: zero margin lift outside tech. The S&P 500's 493 non-tech companies are not expanding margins on AI spend. They are paying for tokens.

The Mag 7 lost $2.3 trillion in June. They are red for 2026. Retail is 6% of Mag 7 volume — the lowest in four years — which means the institutional hands that drove the H1 rip are the same hands now quietly reducing. Meta spends $50,000 per employee per year on AI tokens. Oracle's datacenter buildout is reportedly behind projections. The AWS playbook works when the underlying demand is real. The question Karp answered on television is whether it's real.

The TFRP — twenty names from presidential financial disclosures — printed its first death cross on June 22. The death cross spread is narrowing but the structure has not reversed. The Compound has been tracking this since the beginning. The mid-August OGE disclosure is the next chapter.

Stay Savage ☠️ — KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com

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Kafka Olivero's avatar
Kafka Olivero
10h

Karp going on TV and selling his ‘application layer’ as a needful tool to get the most out of an LLM is like Ronald McDonald selling you a second set of buns to put your cheeseburger in

I’ve loved watching Palantir get punted

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