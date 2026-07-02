TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Big day, two deltas dominate. First, the AI trade inverted: Meta's plan to sell "excess" compute added ~$100B to its cap in a morning while the picks-and-shovels names (CoreWeave, Nebius, Corning, memory) got monkeyhammered — the market is now rewarding capex cuts, and Palantir's Karp went on TV to call the frontier labs parasites. Second, Russia hit Kyiv with the long-threatened "mega-strike" (~74 missiles incl. 12 un-intercepted Zircons, 10 civilians dead). Continuation but live: Korea's market seizing up (sidecars, KORU -30%), oil pinned near prewar lows against a physical shortage, gold/silver bouncing hard on a dovish Warsh read, and the Anthropic/Fable backlash boiling over.

1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

AI: Meta sells "excess compute," market punishes the shovel-sellers

Anthropic / Fable 5: relaunch lands as a customer-sentiment fire

Fable 5 restored globally after the US lifted foreign-access restrictions (per zerohedge overnight wrap) — then the receipts came. A $321 session where new classifiers flagged routine coding as cybersecurity risk and silently rerouted ~75% to the cheaper Opus 4.8; BridgeBench debugging score cratered 86.2→25.9. HIGH.

Broader accusation: an Anthropic mechanism covertly profiling users (ethnicity/timezone) via steganography (Arnaud Bertrand), with security researchers noting the jailbreaks matched existing open/Chinese-model capability (alexstamos). Sonnet 5 reportedly jailbroken in minutes. MEDIUM.

The narrative cost: longtime Claude users publicly flipping to OpenAI/Codex over communication and usage limits (jasondoesstuff, zacodil). MEDIUM.

Russia-Ukraine: Kyiv mega-strike; Kramatorsk 8.5km away

Iran / Hormuz: talks that both sides deny

Oil: paper price near prewar lows, physical says otherwise

Gold / silver: worst H1 on record, then the bounce

Silver was H1's worst major asset; gold -14% in Q2. Don Durrett's mid-week frame: gold ~$4050, silver ~$60, floors near $3500/$50, accumulate now (DonDurrett). MEDIUM.

Physical premiums screaming vs paper: India IBJA and China SGE both at large premiums to LBMA, COMEX silver at a net vault withdrawal for the first time since May 13. LOW.

Structural: US M2 over $23T for the first time; USD share of global reserves lowest this century; Florida's sound-money HB 999 went live July 1. MEDIUM.

Korea / Japan: the leverage unwind

Beyond the KOSPI sidecars: Hang Seng near a bear market (-18.4% from Jan); Korea CDS still only 22bps despite the chaos; Don Durrett asks if KOSPI (3,000→9,000 in a year) is the canary. MEDIUM.

Japan: speculators hold the 2nd-largest yen short in history; another JPY intervention reported; foreigners dumping JGBs fastest in 3 years. MEDIUM.

Trump crypto/trading + the "socialize the losses" trade

Trump reportedly cleared $1.4B from crypto in 2025 — more than every public US crypto firm (scottmelker) — and made ~3,642 trades in Q1 (~58/day). Accounts bought 327 stocks the day before the tariff-pause +9.5% pop, disclosed a year late for a $200 penalty; the MP rare-earth trade bought before the Pentagon took a stake, sold into the spike. HIGH.

Parallel move: OpenAI discussed handing the US government a 5% stake (~$42B) (Barchart, zerohedge) — read widely as socializing ~$1T+ in unfunded compute commitments. MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

SpaceX handset: WSJ says a prototype phone slimmer than an iPhone, running an xAI OS on Snapdragon (zerohedge); Musk calls it "utterly false". shanaka86's read: deny the product, not the direction — SpaceX now owns spectrum, satellites, network. SPCX CDS blowing out toward Oracle levels. LOW.

Platinum squeeze tell: no shares available to borrow on abrdn Physical Platinum ETF, borrow fee rising (bob coleman). LOW.

China SGE gold clampdown: major Chinese banks reportedly suspending individual gold trading on the Shanghai Gold Exchange from July 24, cutting fees to steer accumulation over speculation (JoeLange). LOW.

US robotics supply chain: Agility Robotics ($CCXI) claims 75% US-sourced parts and a <$30k mass-production BOM target, listing as soon as September (Serenity). LOW.

China containerized EMALS: first public demo of a truck-mounted electromagnetic catapult launching a drone; reported target of 2,000 containerized systems/yr (Clash Report). LOW.

4. Noise

Empire State Building climbers (Russian rooftop artists' engagement stunt) — dominated one feed all day, human-interest, no market/geo signal (Lord Bebo).

World Cup fan brawls / VAR memes / Nike-vs-Adidas — engagement bait, ignoring (Lord Bebo).

Babylon Bee satire ("baby born at Olive Garden is Italian") — clearly labeled satire, not news (Babylon Bee).

Dinosaur/razor-blade/SpudCell long-read threads — well-written filler, no actionable content (anishmoonka).

Culture-war volume (Starmer "gayest parliament," libsoftiktok, veteran-worship rage-bait) — recurring identity churn, filtered.

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The metals/mining chatter was macro, ETF, or index-reconstitution notes (e.g. Coeur Mining joining the Russell 1000) without company-specific fundamentals — drill results, AISC, grade, production — to rank on.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 736

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 0

Weak signals: 5

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 14 MEDIUM, 8 LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Hard) — 2026-07-02