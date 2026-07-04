TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta is on the map: Peskov and Putin declared Konstantinovka fully "liberated," collapsing the anchor of Ukraine's Donbass fortress belt, while the Strait of Hormuz hardened into a two-corridor standoff — IRGC radio warnings and diverting tankers on one side, a fresh French naval deployment on the other. Underneath, the same slow burns keep grinding: US jobs data quietly unravelling, a China/Hong Kong gold-settlement system reportedly going live next week, and Korea's leveraged-AI trade getting more vertical by the session.

1. Critical Alerts

Konstantinovka falls — the Donbass fortress belt cracks

Peskov announced full "liberation" of Konstantinovka in a report to Putin; the Southern Group is in final mop-up of "scattered" AFU formations (MilitarySummary, GeromanAT). HIGH (3+ sources).

Framed as the first of the four "impregnable" fortress cities covering the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration; ~78,200 pre-war population (RWApodcast, patricksavalle).

Ukrainian sources dispute the framing — Zlatti71 notes Kyiv claims 13 assaults repelled near the city, clashes ongoing, even as flags go up. Take both sides.

Mandatory evacuation ordered for 61 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, some 41+ km from the front (AMK_Mapping); parallel advances claimed at Dobropillya, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk (royy_tweets).

Hormuz: two corridors, IRGC warnings, French warships inbound

IRGC Navy issued VHF radio warnings to ships using the US-backed Omani corridor; patrol boats active, several vessels u-turning to the Iran-designated route (MenchOsint, MenchOsint). HIGH .

UK-France joint statement (Starmer-Macron) declared Hormuz "a vital artery," with Oman agreeing to help secure its waters and both nations "ready to deploy" a multinational mission (DropSiteNews). France sent two minehunters, two frigates and a patrol aircraft (MenchOsint, DougAMacgregor).

Iran's Deputy FM: the strait "is not a theater for extra-regional powers… a serious warning" (MenchOsint). Two ship-channels now visibly in use — Iranian northern route vs US-run Omani southern route with convoys forming (mercoglianos).

Tankers exploited the funeral lull to slip back through the Oman route (HFI_Research); Lord Bebo's read is the MoU goes nowhere and tolls/conflict reignite by August (Lord Bebo).

US jobs data comes apart at the seams

Since Jan 2025, payrolls revised down in 14 of 17 months , total -710,000; applying the average revision to June's +57k implies ~15k real jobs (KobeissiLetter). HIGH (2+ sources).

The household survey and NFP diverged by 564,000 in June; household employment down -1.7M YTD while NFP prints record highs (KobeissiLetter). Construction hiring rate hit its lowest since data began in 2000 (KobeissiLetter).

Blunt version: "The NFP numbers are garbage" (DowdEdward). Feeds the rate-cut-by-midterms chatter.

2. Core Themes

Iran: assassination revelations, a Saudi thaw, and a leader who can't appear

US believed Israel tried to assassinate Iran's top negotiators (Araghchi and Ghalibaf) as Ghalibaf's plane made an emergency landing; Washington warned Tehran via regional states, and Pakistan escorted the delegation (Lord Bebo/NYT, zerohedge, thesiriusreport). HIGH .

Rubio reportedly issued a June 26 classified directive pressuring embassies against attending Khamenei's funeral, threatening aid cuts; at least 13 countries declined (HormuzLetter). LOW (single, unverified).

Saudi Arabia's deputy FM made an unexpected appearance in Tehran — off the published delegation list (IranObserver0, zerohedge); thesiriusreport ties it to years-tracked Iran-Saudi rapprochement.

Iran landed a civilian plane in Sana'a — first in over a decade — breaking the KSA/US siege; Saudi jets reportedly tried to block it (bonzerbarry, AryJeayBackup). MEDIUM .

The withheld detail worth sitting with: the sitting Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since March 2026 and skipped his own father's burial, citing Israeli threat (shanaka86).

Gold/silver: a China gold-RMB rail reportedly goes live next week

Hong Kong's long-awaited gold clearing/settlement system launches next week, with the first settlement targeted for Tuesday (July 7) after data input Monday (DavidLe); Dioclet frames it as the start of a gold-backed international RMB rail (completed ~July 24). MEDIUM — big if real, thin on primary confirmation.

Andrew Maguire (via silvertrade) calls a US Treasury gold revaluation "an approaching reality." Trump's cryptic $100-bill post fed the revaluation rumor mill (silvertrade). Treat as speculation.

Structural tailwind is real: central-bank gold holdings hit the highest level this century (Barchart), and gold has overtaken US government bonds as the world's top reserve asset per the ECB (unusual_whales). HIGH .

Silver's 1-month lease rate spiked back toward zero on an ~$8 bounce off the lows — "no available supply when any demand hits" (silvertrade); Silver Santa flags Shanghai silver at $70.04, +4.73% (Silver Santa). Rickards reiterates a $10k gold target (GoldForecast).

AI: Korea's leverage vertical, Palantir's sovereignty problem, Anthropic tightens the taps

South Korea's Q2 exports hit a record ~$270B (semis +199.5% YoY), but leveraged-ETF AUM is a record ~$45B, up +800% YTD; a HK-listed 2x SK Hynix ETF became the largest single-stock leveraged product on earth (KobeissiLetter — exports, KobeissiLetter — leverage). "Half a percent ticks. Absolutely mental" (DonMiami3). HIGH .

Arnaud Bertrand's long read: France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK are each showing Palantir the door over sovereignty — a "canary in the coal mine" for the closed-source AI + captive-allies bet (RnaudBertrand, BladeoftheS). MEDIUM .

Cracks in the profitability story: AI-driven layoffs "largely failing to generate expected returns" per Fortune (unusual_whales); Dr_Gingerballs holds that AI compute isn't getting cheaper and replaces no jobs (Dr_Gingerballs).

Anthropic/Claude churn: moves to shut loopholes letting Chinese firms access Claude (zerohedge); Alibaba bans staff from Claude Code over a distillation scandal, pushing its own Qoder (AndrewCurran, zerohedge); Anthropic pivots toward drug discovery with "Claude Science" (kimmonismus); and Claude flagged elevated cross-model error rates under review (FirstSquawk). DeepSeek, meanwhile, is hiking peak-hour prices weeks after a 75% cut (zerohedge).

Oil: crack spreads at records while paper and physical keep arguing

3-2-1 crack spreads at fresh ATHs (~$58, within $10 of a WTI barrel), yet refiner equities (CRAK) up only ~6% since late Feb and inventories not refilling — DarioCpx reads it as an ongoing supply shock masked by paper (DarioCpx). MEDIUM .

The Houston crude premium over WTI has evaporated as Gulf-stuck tankers cleared (KarelMercx); Russia can no longer export distillates and is importing them while US Gulf Coast runs at 98.1% (KarelMercx). JPM flags a "dramatic" China oil-demand collapse (zerohedge).

The strike war on energy continues both ways: Ukrainian drones hit a St. Petersburg oil terminal (rshereme); Russia hit 150+ Ukrainian gas stations allegedly used to shuttle drones (Lord Bebo).

Trump Inc. at 250: the wealth-tax creep and the receipts

The Democratic wealth-tax proposal slid from "$1 billion" to "$50 million" in six days — "must not stop at billionaires" (zerohedge). Slippery-slope anxiety noted by joecarlsonshow.

The receipts pile: a Belgian jeweler's diamond ring reportedly swapped for a tariff exemption (rdd147); a move to lift the handgun-by-mail ban that benefits his son's GrabAGun stake (InfoGram); Bessent calling Trump's crypto billions "a gift to all Americans" (SpencerHakimian); and pardons weighed for emissions violators (with Diddy floated) (JenniferJJacobs). The DC parade itself was cancelled for extreme heat (zerohedge).

Private credit gates, record leverage everywhere

Private credit stress deepens: $15.6bn in withdrawal requests vs only $5.9bn returned, managers rationing exits (puckrin). MEDIUM .

Leveraged-ETF assets have tripled since 2022 to over $200bn, banks supplying the leverage (Hedgeye); a record $8.3T now parked in money-market funds (Barchart).

3. Weak Signals

Mitch McConnell reported dead — single-source, unverified (SpencerHakimian). Flagging, not confirming. LOW .

Bulgaria to veto the 21st EU Russia sanctions package — PM Radev citing national interest (MilitarySummary, BeateLandefeld). MEDIUM .

Platinum Section 232 deadline July 13 — a critical-minerals checkpoint that could trigger tariffs/quotas on South African PGMs; PPLT short-borrow fee hit 11.86% (profitsplusid). LOW .

SemiAnalysis conflict-of-interest claim — a bearish CPO report crushed optical stocks 40-60%, then a same-holdings ETF launched 20 days later (MelvinInvests). LOW , unverified.

iPhone 18 mega-leak — 630GB of core design data reportedly dumped from a Tata-group supplier in India (akcay_nurettinn). LOW .

Monaco assassination attempt — Interpol Red Notice on a 39-yo Ukrainian woman; Sharij alleges SBU scrubbing of her records (Channel4News, anatoliisharii). MEDIUM.

4. Noise

"Masha and the Bear" as UK national-security threat — a sprawling meme cycle mocking a British parliamentary segment; entertaining, not actionable (talkrealopinion, OlgaBazova).

NATO-is-a-trap essays — recycled 10-point copypasta across several accounts (ConciousLabRat); sentiment, no new fact.

World Cup sideshows — Cape Verde's keeper vs Messi, a Dallas cop nearly brawling with Egypt's staff (David_Ornside). Human interest, ignored.

July-4th culture-war content — Tokyo fireworks, Mamdani's speech, "Treason Day" jokes. High volume, low signal.

Peter Thiel vs Pope Leo on AI — theological AI-regulation spat (Lord Bebo); noted, parked.

5. Stock Picks

$FMAN.V (Freeman Gold) — Silver Santa took a "large 10%" position. Idaho developer; June 29 FS confirms 1.0 Moz P&P at Lemhi, US$696M after-tax NPV5% at $3,650/oz base ($862M at his $4,000 base), 34.4% IRR, 2.5-yr payback, US$329.7M capex, $1,719/oz AISC. Thesis hinges on 615 acres of patented private surface rights (no BLM EIS on the mine) plus FAST-41 fast-track intent; Matysek/Paes-Braga cap table, insiders bought on FS day. Framed as a takeout target vs a CAD $0.38 share price (Silver Santa). HIGH conviction (author), single source.

$PGLD.V (P2 Gold) — Silver Santa also took a "large 10%" position. Nevada gold-copper (Gabbs); PEA NPV5% $943M at $2,350 gold, extrapolating toward $2.3B at $4,000 before the buyable Franco-Nevada 2% NSR (US$6.5M). FS (Q4 2026) runs twin 7 Mtpa HPGR trains, recoveries under 58 days; author models a 5-6.8x re-rating, MCAP ~$170M USD (Silver Santa). Corroborated on economics/financing by FredKosters. MEDIUM.

$SSV.V (Southern Silver Exploration) — TheApeOfGoldStreet's repeated "best buy," +29.27% over three sessions, calling minimum +46% in July on a breakout above $0.66 (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Technical/positioning call, no fundamentals attached. LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 661

Critical alert themes: 3

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 6

Noise items filtered: 5 (categories)

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 6 MEDIUM, 6+ LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Hard) — 2026-07-04