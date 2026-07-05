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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
6m

Michael Burry just said "the end is near" on $SOX and the AI bubble. The man who was right about the entire housing market while every single person in a suit on television told him he was crazy. That Michael Burry.

Now here's the part that should make you put down your drink and stare at the wall for a minute.

While Burry is waving the red flag, US tech is committing a RECORD $850 billion on data-center leases. That's plus 204% year over year. Oracle alone is on the hook for roughly $250 billion. Meta dropped $79 billion in Q1. These are not rounding errors. These are civilizational bets being made with borrowed money on a technology that — per @KobeissiLetter on X — is now costing some companies more than the people it was supposed to replace.

Read that last sentence again. The machine that was going to make your employees obsolete is running a bigger tab than your employees ever did.

Now the bear case in numbers, because the numbers are genuinely deranged. CAPE at 67.6x — described by one analyst as a "once every 43,000 years" event. The IMF is flagging an AI debt bomb at 8% of GDP. Jim Chanos has neocloud $NBIS burning $4 of capital for every $1 of revenue. And the Korean leverage time bomb @KobeissiLetter on X already mapped out — $19 billion in single-stock leveraged ETFs on SK Hynix sitting at 4x its daily trading volume — is still sitting there, ticking.

The bull case is $850 billion in committed capex. The bear case is a CAPE ratio that has literally never existed before in recorded market history.

One of these is going to be wrong. The other is going to be the reason your grandkids study this period in school.

Burry was early in 2008 too. They made a movie about it.

Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage!

— KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com

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Graham's avatar
Graham
1h

Kostyantynivka fell, prompting Zelezny to say “then putin will have no problem meeting me there to discuss peace”. I look forward to you reporting the fall again next week. The city is now 80% grey zone. Neither of us would want to be there on either side.

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