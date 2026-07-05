TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

July 4 was loud: the IRGC shut the US-backed Omani corridor at Hormuz, Kostiantynivka fell after 186 days of fighting, and Trump's 250th-anniversary speech name-dropped none of the gold revaluation the metals crowd had priced in. July 5 is the hangover — Hormuz still contested with US-escorted transits sneaking through, a 90-minute Trump–Putin call pushing a Ukraine deal, and a gold dealer filing Chapter 11 at record prices. Watching: whether Hormuz "normalises" (markets say 21% odds), and Hong Kong gold "changes" flagged for Monday.

1. Critical Alerts

IRGC closed the US-backed Omani corridor through Hormuz. Multiple trackers converge: not a single vessel using the southern route for more than half a day per HormuzLetter; at least 8 ships turned back mid-strait, just 1 completed the southern corridor, majority diverted to Iran's route per DropSite; "Ships Abruptly U-Turn" per zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH.

Kostiantynivka has fallen. Russian MoD announced complete takeover (GeromanAT); "after 186 days of brutal fighting" per Military Summary; Kremlin's Peskov confirms the city is "completely under the control of the Russian Armed Forces" (Military Summary). Confidence: HIGH.

Iran is pricing the chokepoint by nationality. Iran rejects a toll-free Hormuz, grants China "special considerations" on planned fees per Bloomberg (HormuzLetter); echoed by Polymarket. Gulf Arabs press only that Iran not "discriminate based on nationality." Confidence: HIGH.

Trump–Putin call, ~90 minutes. Putin invited Trump to Russia, call lasted 1.5 hours per zerohedge/Axios; Trump pushed for a quick Ukraine end to unlock "enormous" economic cooperation per MarioNawfal citing FT. Confidence: HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Hormuz: IRGC shuts the southern lane, US sneaks escorted transits through

Enforcement was speedboats plus VHF/radio warnings; 10+ vessels diverted to Iran's northern route (HormuzLetter, DropSite). HIGH.

The US ran cover anyway: the Greek bulk carrier MINOAN SKY crossed under heavy air cover, then reported "transit successful" (MenchOsint, DropSite). MEDIUM.

The last 24h "are a doozy" — inbound VLCCs hit zero for the first time since the MOU, and this "doesn't look like a typical US escort" per HFI Research. MEDIUM.

Odds of Hormuz traffic returning to normal by July 31 have dropped to just 21% per KarelMercx. LOW.

Structural read: Iran has built a crypto tollbooth on the world's most important oil chokepoint — safe passage sold for up to $2M/ship in yuan/BTC/USDT, switching back on in August with China getting the cheap lane, per shanaka86. LOW (single-source thesis).

Oil: physical tight, diesel is the tell, China imports crater

Total CEO Pouyanne says Gulf producers built crude in storage during the war and are now discounting to clear it; diesel/jet cracks still price as if crude were $95–100 while Brent sits low-$70s — "watch diesel cracks, not Brent" per jackprandelli. MEDIUM.

DarioCpx reads the same Total headline ("Mideast producers desperate to sell oil stocks") as confirmation there is no glut. LOW.

China's May crude imports fell to ~7.8 mbpd, an 8-year low, on Iran-conflict disruption per FinanceLancelot; wmiddelkoop notes China's stacked reserves. MEDIUM.

Counter-signal: Citi sees Brent falling to $60 by Christmas per Barchart, and energy stocks just saw a $3.2B outflow, largest in two years (Barchart). Record 1.37 billion barrels now sitting at sea per KarelMercx. MEDIUM.

Russia-Ukraine: Kostiantynivka falls after 186 days; Lyman, Kharkiv/Sumy widen

Beyond Kostiantynivka, Krasny Lyman near-complete with flags raised (Military Summary); 24h liberations across Yampol, Losevka, Vasilyevka and the Novoosinovo–Glushkovka pocket closed (GeromanAT, WarHunter2222). HIGH.

Sever Group pushing deeper into Sumy/Kharkiv "security zone"; 71 Ukrainian drones downed overnight (Military Summary); detailed daily claims of 200+ losses and heavy UAV attrition (Military Summary). MEDIUM (Russian-sourced).

Human cost surfaced: a general's claim of 13,500 Ukrainian dead holding one stronghold (AlternatNews); Russia offered a 6-hour ceasefire July 6 to hand back bodies in Kostiantynivka (RWApodcast). LOW.

The other half of the ledger: Ukraine claims ~45% of Russian refinery capacity destroyed, Omsk next (JayinKyiv); Ukraine hit Belgorod energy infrastructure with 25+ HIMARS rockets (Military Summary). LOW/MEDIUM.

US-Iran: talks paused a week; the funeral as a ceasefire

Trump told Axios both sides agreed to "take a week off" and "neither side will shoot" during Khamenei funeral events (zerohedge); paused until ceremonies conclude July 9 , with the "fake tears" aside, per DropSite. One account puts negotiations resuming Saturday July 11 (Nostre_damus). MEDIUM.

Trump referenced the funeral in his Rushmore speech: "Gave Iran a week off because we're nice" (zerohedge). MEDIUM.

Adjacent risk: US-backed Saudi coalition vowed "unprecedented strikes" if Sana'a attacks (MenchOsint); a Yemen-Saudi flare could close Bab el Mandeb next (MenchOsint); Houthis say they "repelled" Saudi warplanes threatening an Iranian airliner (zerohedge). LOW.

Gold: the revaluation that wasn't; central banks keep stacking anyway

The metals crowd priced a gold revaluation / gold bonds into Trump's July 4 speech (MBAeconomics1). It didn't come — "zero mention of gold, revaluation, or any monetary reset" per SpeculatorPL1; "you got an autograph on Fiat" per SilverDegen; "Trump's John Hancock on Fed Fiats" per silvertrade; "today's outcome was disappointing" per mothersilverape. HIGH (sentiment).

The one artefact the bugs are reading tea leaves from: a new $250 face-value Liberty Bell 1oz coin, 5x the traditional $50 — mapped by some to a $20,000/oz target near December COMEX call open interest (GreyRabbitFin). LOW.

Fundamentals unmoved: central banks bought +41 tonnes in May (largest since Nov), Poland +18t, China +10t for a 20th straight month per KobeissiLetter; gold's share of ex-US reserves rising again per WSBGold. HIGH.

AI: Burry calls the top while capex commitments accelerate

Michael Burry called the top in $SOX / the AI bubble — "the end is near" per Barchart, "he's not wrong" per FinanceLancelot. MEDIUM.

Yet US tech is committing a record $850B on data-center leases (+204% YoY), Oracle leading at ~$250B, Meta adding $79B in Q1 per KobeissiLetter. HIGH.

The bear case in numbers: true CAPE at 67.6x , a "once every 43,000 years" event per puckrin; IMF flags an AI debt bomb at 8% of GDP per GaryBohm5; neocloud $NBIS burning $4 of capital per $1 revenue per Chanos; "AI is now costing some companies more than the people it was supposed to replace" per GaryMarcus. MEDIUM.

Leverage flashpoint: single-stock leveraged ETFs on SK Hynix hold ~$19B, 4x its daily volume per KobeissiLetter. MEDIUM.

US macro: interest now outruns defense, labor softening

The US is spending more on interest than national defense for the first time in history per Barchart. MEDIUM.

Full-time jobs fell -514k in June, a 3rd straight decline and -2.24M since Jan 2025 per KobeissiLetter; the goods trade deficit widened to -$105.8B, largest since March 2025, on data-center-equipment imports (KobeissiLetter. MEDIUM.

Liquidity quietly turning: Fed to inject ~$9.96B next week per WhaleInsider; balance sheet up +$189B over 7 months since it stopped shrinking per StackerSatoshi. Investors dumped stocks last week at the fastest pace since March per Barchart. MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

A gold dealer filed Chapter 11 at record prices. Rosland Capital cited an "unsustainable order fulfillment model amid record precious metals prices"; its only listed creditor is Fox News, owed >$1.9M, per pmbug. Physical-market plumbing straining even as spot rips. LOW.

Hong Kong gold: "big changes afoot Monday." No detail attached (jfhksar88) — worth watching given prior chatter of a China gold-RMB settlement rail. LOW.

Alibaba banning Claude Code from July 10 , classifying it "high-risk" after reports of hidden China-linked-user checks; Anthropic already bars Chinese firms — "the war of bans just started" per kimmonismus. LOW.

USMCA extension quietly declined. Washington let the optional 16-year lock lapse July 1, flipping the pact into annual reviews until 2036 — the annual-review clause Trump himself wrote, per shanaka86. Removal of the horizon, not a tariff. LOW.

EU RT ruling. The CJEU judgment reportedly criminalises private citizens sharing any RT content, truth no defense, up to 5 years — confirmed after reading the ruling by RnaudBertrand, BrianMcDonaldIE, and CraigMurrayOrg. MEDIUM (multi-source).

Trump conflict-of-interest creep: reportedly lifting the ban on mailing handguns to homes, aiding his son's stake in GrabAGun per Megatron_ron. LOW.

4. Noise

Golden-Trump / communism-vs-patriot 250th flood — the Mount Rushmore bust, "you cannot be both," fireworks. Ceremonial, no market content.

DOGE shuts down July 4 — MikeLevin on $215B vs the promised $2T. Politically loud, market-irrelevant.

October 7 "mass Hannibal" thread (Mark4XX) — recycled conspiracy claim, no new sourcing.

World Cup "rigged bracket" conspiracy (UtdMaI) — engagement bait.

Evergreen thread-farming — dermatology sun-exposure, cherry-tree diplomacy, Vatican-as-offshore (TheJerzWay), Mullvad VPN raid (sentient_agency). Well-written, off-beat.

5. Stock Picks

Equinox Gold (Major) — per DonDurrett: after the Orla deal closes in September, 5 development projects to grow production 1.1M → 1.9M oz at AISC under $2,000 , all mines in the Americas; ranked #2 behind Agnico Eagle, "must-own," exit price $100 . Conviction: HIGH (author's #2 pick, specific metrics).

Southern Silver Exploration ($SSV.v) — per TheApeOfGoldStreet: closed +14% Friday at $0.530, sees +113% upside to reclaim 52-week high by year-end; catalysts are an updated MRE in Q3 and PEA in Q3/Q4; flagged as one of the best buys in the sector, "wants to own for the rest of the year." Conviction: MEDIUM (single-source, position-holder).

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 500

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 2

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 14 MEDIUM, 12+ LOW

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Crossword — 2026-07-05