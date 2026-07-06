TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta is overnight: Russia ran what pro-RU and Ukrainian trackers both describe as the largest combined missile-and-drone strike of the war on Kyiv, gutting the capital's defense plants and — by multiple accounts — losing several Patriots that crashed back into the city. Everything else is continuation with a specific twist: Judy Shelton's July 4 gold-revaluation never showed (Trump unveiled a signature $100 bill instead), Hong Kong's gold clearing system switches on July 7, oil crack spreads are blowing out even as flat prices stay calm, and Asian markets (KOSPI, yen) are visibly straining against official rescue attempts.

1. Critical Alerts

Russia's largest combined strike of the war lands on Kyiv (HIGH — 6+ sources)

Ukraine's Air Force logged 419 air-attack vehicles — 68 missiles and 351 UAVs — overnight, main axis Kyiv; 363 shot down , with 29 ballistic/anti-ship missiles and 18 drones hitting 34 locations per MilitarySummary.

Weapons mix included 6 Tsirkon/Onyx anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M, Kh-101 and Kalibr, per ZentraleV and Darthprophet.

Targets were overwhelmingly defense-industrial: the Vizar/Zhulyany missile plant, Kuznya na Rybalskomu, Kvant, Burevestnik — GeromanAT lists the full plant roster, with large secondary detonations at a missile-storage site.

The human-cost angle nobody is centering: multiple Patriot PAC-2/3 interceptors failed after launch and fell into Kyiv itself, likely causing some of the civilian-area damage, per AMK Mapping and RWApodcast. Authorities were evacuating residents.

Asian market stress: KOSPI rescue stalls, yen erases Thursday's intervention (HIGH — 4+ sources)

Korea's stabilization effort "failed" to hold the index; the bounce into the key level rolled over, suggesting intervention "created liquidity for trapped longs to exit" per JustDario and EndGame Macro.

The Bank of Korea warned single-stock 2x leveraged ETFs on Samsung/SK Hynix — >half of market cap — are amplifying one-way flows, per zerohedge.

The yen "wiped out Thursday's FX intervention," per JustDario; Goldman is calling for 165 per Barchart, while Japanese bankruptcies hit an all-time high on the weak yen (Barchart).

2. Core Themes

Russia-Ukraine: Kostiantynivka body standoff; Dobropillya grind; Sumy fuel network erased

Competing claims on Kostiantynivka: pro-RU MilitarySummary says the city is captured after 186 days with ~1,000 Ukrainian troops trapped; Ukraine's General Staff (via Lord Bebo) insists it remains under Ukrainian control with infiltration groups being cleared. HIGH it's contested; LOW on any single side's version.

The Russian MoD claims 13,500 fallen Ukrainian servicemen and that Kyiv declined a July 6 ceasefire to retrieve the bodies — a Russian figure, presented as such, per MilitarySummary. LOW.

Ground momentum: 9 settlements taken in 72h, 31 over 30 days per GeromanAT; detailed Dobropillya/Pokrovsk encirclement pressure from AMK Mapping. MEDIUM.

"Fourth phase" fuel war: Russia is flattening gas stations — reportedly none intact between Dnipro and Kharkiv, ~99% of Sumy's destroyed — per Lord Bebo and RALee85. New drone-warfare economics: cheap FPVs now justify erasing targets as small as a filling station (DanCollins2011). HIGH.

The reverse: 519 Ukrainian UAVs downed over Russian regions overnight per MilitarySummary; June visually-confirmed vehicle attrition ran ~1:5.5 in Russia's favor per AMK Mapping. MEDIUM.

Diplomacy: Trump to meet Zelensky and Syria's al-Sharaa on the sidelines of this week's NATO summit in Ankara per clashreport. LOW.

Gold: July 4 revaluation no-show; Hong Kong clearing switches on July 7

The Judy Shelton gold-convertible-bond plan for the 250th did not materialize — no bond, no audit, no revaluation. Gold bugs are openly deflated: MakeGoldGreat, BullionaireBob, honzacern1. Even silver-side voices call the $20k revalue talk "nonsense" (BankerWeimar). HIGH.

The actual infrastructure story: Hong Kong is expanding vaults 200 → 2,000 tonnes and launching RMB physical gold clearing with the Shanghai Gold Exchange, first trades clearing July 7 , per GreyRabbitFin and DavidLe; Dioclet notes SGE clients were force-migrated onto it. HIGH.

A China spot-gold ETF is now the country's largest ETF , overtaking the CSI 300 stock fund — a tell on faded equity-support, per Barchart and Bloomberg. HIGH.

Gold has risen to ~27% of allocated reserves, edging past US Treasuries on some metrics, with 20 straight months of Chinese buying into a falling price, per SCapStrategist. Bessent now "has to publicly cheerlead the dollar," notes BankerWeimar; LukeGromen frames Bessent's Hamiltonian pitch as impossible without a neutral reserve asset. MEDIUM.

Oil: 3-2-1 crack spread blows out toward $60; diesel is the tell

The 3-2-1 crack spread hit ~$60 — nearly the full price of a WTI barrel — "something somewhere is happening," per JustDario. The thesis: crude keeps flowing but there isn't enough high-sulfur oil for diesel/jet demand (JustDario). LOW on the specific number (single source), attributed.

Structural tightness corroborated: US SPR at a 43-year low, no refill until 2027 per puckrin; managed-money is the most short oil in 15 years per chrismartenson. MEDIUM.

Counter-view: the oil "roundtrip has been faster and deeper than expected," debunking $150 doomsday calls, per dlacalle; India's crude stocks are near a 1-year high on soaring imports (zerohedge). MEDIUM.

Chokepoints still not normal: OPEC+ approved another output hike "as Hormuz exports start to recover," Iran offering China "special consideration" on Hormuz fees (zerohedge); probability of Hormuz traffic normalizing by Dec 31 fell 90% → 73% per KarelMercx. A container ship was attacked off Yemen in the Bab el-Mandeb (MenchOsint). HIGH on continued disruption.

AI: capex set to pass defense spending; DRAM/NAND hikes compound; miners defect

Hyperscaler AI capex is projected at ~2.5% of US GDP this year, surpassing defense (~2.7%) in 2027 — $800B in 2026, $1.1T in 2027 — per Kobeissi. HIGH.

Memory supercycle compounding: Samsung reportedly planning a 20% Q3 DRAM hike , UBS sees DDR contracts +32% Q3 , NAND +30%, per aleabitoreddit; Goldman hiked MLCC/capacitor targets across Yageo/SEMCO per zerohedge. MEDIUM.

Bitcoin miners staged the "largest desertion in its history" — selling a record 32,000 coins and signing ~$70B in contracts to pivot power to AI — while hashrate recovered to a new high, per shanaka86. LOW (single source, but detailed).

Bear flags stacking: US margin debt at a record $1.42T, +53.7% YoY (a pace matched only near 1999/2007/2021 tops) per shanaka86; JustDario flags Micron/SK Hynix memory-pricing "collusion" echoes of 1999-2002, and JustDario questions how long CRWV/NBIS delay disclosing META walking from compute agreements. Barchart notes forward-vs-trailing S&P earnings gap at a record high. MEDIUM on the bubble anxiety.

Iran: Khamenei funeral draws millions, "revenge" chants, hidden succession

Enormous turnout for the assassinated Ayatollah's funeral — "millions… they want revenge" per Marandi, corroborated by AryJeay and Max Blumenthal, who notes rage aimed at US leadership but not at ordinary Americans. HIGH.

Chants calling for Trump's assassination rang out at funeral events — "Trump's assassination is our duty" — per FaytuksNetwork. LOW.

The new Supreme Leader is unlikely to appear publicly, attributed to near-constant satellite surveillance capability, per Pataramesh; Iran says it's using the US ceasefire to "strengthen combat readiness" (BRICSinfo) and broke the Sanaa air blockade with a Mahan Air landing (ejmalrai). MEDIUM.

US macro: prime-age participation posts 2nd-worst drop on record

Prime-age (25-54) labor-force participation fell -0.6pp in June — the 2nd-largest monthly decline since the 1940s (only April 2020 was worse); total participation down 7 straight months to 61.5%, per Kobeissi. MEDIUM.

First-time homebuyer median age hit 40, a record (Barchart); foreign private investors now hold more USTs than foreign central banks for the first time ever (Barchart). MEDIUM.

Rate path: Morgan Stanley argues the Fed won't hike this year; the Fed is on track to print less than any year in the last decade. MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

Uranium supply crisis: long-term price at a record $95.50/lb ; Cameco (Cigar Lake), Orano (McArthur mill) and Lotus (Kayelekera) shuttered on sulfuric-acid shortages tied to Gulf disruption, per Mark4XX. LOW.

Silver structural drain: Shanghai warehouse stocks down ~91%, COMEX ~220Moz drawdown in 7 months, Shanghai premium pulling metal East, per AdeptMarket; world #2 producer's 5-year plan shows silver output declining because it's a byproduct passenger on copper economics (BankerWeimar). LOW.

EU chat-control vote Tuesday July 7 slipped quietly onto the agenda, per boobietje. LOW.

Legionnaires cluster on NYC's Upper East Side up to 14 confirmed cases , expanded zone, per MarkLevineNYC. LOW.

North Korea test-launched cruise missiles from the destroyer Kang Gon, Kim ordering deployment within two months, per MoloWarMonitor. LOW.

US troops nearly fully out of Estonia , weapons deliveries delayed, per ZentraleV. LOW.

Liquidity-cycle top: Michael Howell's 65-month global liquidity wave just rolled over into 2027, converging with peak IPO euphoria and record concentration, per ThierryBorgeat. LOW.

Governance color: Hunter Biden's long thread cataloging Trump-family Pentagon/defense contract awards ($620M loan, drone motor orders, tungsten stake) — political, but a specific list, per HunterBiden. LOW.

4. Noise

World Cup / Balogun red-card saga: Trump called Infantino, FIFA reinstated the suspended US striker for Monday's Belgium match, Belgium "astonished." Enormous volume (zerohedge, Dispropaganda, RBFA/Romano) — genuinely a story, but not markets-actionable. Norway also knocked Brazil out on a Haaland brace. Ignored: entertaining, not investable.

Trump memecoin haul ($636M to creator wallets; ~989k buyers underwater ~$3.8B) — substantive but pure political echo, per shanaka86. Noted, not a trade.

LEGO pride backlash (zerohedge) and the day's culture-war/Dutch-Belgian tax-politics threads — engagement bait. Ignored.

The usual Judy Shelton "believe her or not" polling and gold-Twitter recrimination cycle — sentiment, no new fact.

5. Stock Picks

Genesis Minerals / Vault Minerals (Aussie gold M&A): Genesis raised its offer for Vault Minerals; Regis Resources has 5 days to respond — a live consolidation datapoint in Australian gold producers, per DonDurrett. Thesis: own both buyer and seller as the sector consolidates. LOW (single source, real corporate action).

Silver junior basket (GSVR.v, SSV.v, EQTY.v, GRSL.v, AGX.v, SCZ.v): flagged as current top holdings still 53-58% below their YTD highs after silver's ~54% drawdown, framed as highest risk/reward on a bounce, per TheApeOfGoldStreet. LOW (position commentary, not fundamentals — sizing only).

Thin qualifying field today — most metals content was macro/ETF commentary rather than company fundamentals.*

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 554

Critical alert themes: 2

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 2

Weak signals: 8

Noise items filtered: 4 clusters

Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 9 MEDIUM, 14+ LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Hard) — 2026-07-06