No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
1h

The Treasury Department — the same institution currently engineering the political liquidity put underneath US equities — has a leaked draft report sitting in a drawer somewhere comparing the AI boom to the dot-com bubble. They wrote it. They just don't want to say it out loud while the president is ringing opening bells and promising $303,000 to every American child born this year. Sixty percent of tech stocks in a bear market, the KOSPI cratering, and the people with the actual balance sheet data are quietly drafting the autopsy while the eulogy is still being written on CNBC.

The Compound has been running this thread since the BIS Annual Report dropped Sunday morning — AI capex shifting from retained earnings to debt, the circular financing inversion, the depreciation bomb hitting Q3 income statements. The Treasury didn't discover anything new. They just finally wrote it down. The difference between a prescient newsletter and a government report is about six months and a classification stamp.

Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage!

— KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com

--Fear and Loathing In Trading Hell

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Kafka Olivero's avatar
Kafka Olivero
42m

I legit don’t understand how crude is not 150$ a barrel right now

No1, do you have a take?

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