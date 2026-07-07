TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Hormuz truce is dead: Iran put anti-ship missiles into two tankers overnight on the US-Oman corridor, and the biggest change isn't the explosions — it's that the strike reprices insurance on every ship behind them. Russia ran one of its heaviest strikes of the war on Kyiv with Ukraine intercepting zero ballistic missiles (Patriots dry until 2027), while the memory/semis complex cracked hard — Samsung overtook Nvidia as the world's most profitable company and still fell ~8%, KOSPI in freefall, and a leaked Treasury report comparing the AI boom to dot-com. Underneath it all, Hong Kong's gold clearing system switches on today.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran struck two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, ending the July-4/funeral truce. US officials confirm two commercial vessels hit (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge/Axios); the Qatari Nakilat LNG carrier AL REKAYYAT and a laden Saudi ULCC were struck on the US-Oman ("NCAGS") route with AIS switched off (MartinKelly, MenchOsint). HIGH.

Massive Russian strike on Kyiv; Ukraine intercepted not a single ballistic missile. Some 68 missiles + 351 drones, 1,500+ evacuated, secondary detonations at the Vyshneve/Zhulyany missile plant (MilitarySummary); Ukraine's Air Force confirms zero Iskander-M/Zircon shot down amid depleted Patriot stocks, resupply delayed to 2027 (AMK Mapping). HIGH.

Memory/semiconductor selloff turns into a rout. ~60% of tech stocks now in a bear market (Barchart); KOSPI cratering (Barchart); a leaked draft Treasury report warns the AI boom "could resemble the dot-com bubble" (DeItaone, GaryMarcus). HIGH.

Hong Kong's gold clearing system goes live today with several major banks — a concrete step toward an offshore bullion hub (Cointelegraph), as mainland banks force SGE gold-forward clients offshore by July 24 (KingKong9888). HIGH.

Japanese government bonds just posted their worst 10-year return in history, with the 10Y yield near a 30-year high (Barchart); foreign investors are dumping JGBs at the fastest pace since 2023 (Hedgeye). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Hormuz: Iran strikes 2 tankers on the Omani route — the truce is dead and insurance is the weapon

Under 24 hours after UKMTO advised ships to use the "safe" US-controlled southern corridor, two tankers on exactly that route were hit (MenchOsint). Both sailed with transponders off, "counting on the U.S. to protect them" (MenchOsint). HIGH.

The strike happened inside active $1M/hour US air cover — KC-135 tankers, F-35s, E-2D early-warning, MQ-9s — and the missiles got through anyway (MenchOsint). Two Iranian anti-ship missiles "penetrated the US aircover," per Pataramesh.

The real mechanism isn't the explosion, it's the premium: one strike can push war-risk insurance from ~0.25% of hull toward 3%, making the whole lane effectively uninsurable — "Iran just found how to shut the strait without shutting it" (shanaka86). "Nothing has changed about Iran's ability to control the Strait" (philippilk). MEDIUM.

Meanwhile the largest single flotilla since the war began is leaving via Iran's approved lane — 10 Japan-linked vessels including 6 VLCCs, ~12M barrels of Saudi/UAE/Qatari crude, trapped ~100 days (HormuzLetter). Japan and India are now using the Iran corridor while Gulf shippers cling to the US one (MenchOsint). MEDIUM.

USS Boxer ARG with the 11th MEU is en route to the Gulf of Oman (MenchOsint). Odds of Hormuz normalizing by year-end fell another 7 points today (KarelMercx). Araghchi says final-deal talks won't start while threats continue (araghchi).

Russia-Ukraine: 400+ air vehicles hit Kyiv, zero ballistic intercepts — the fuel war widens

The overnight barrage — roughly 68 missiles and 351 drones (419 air vehicles) — reduced a Kyiv micro-district to rubble; AMK Mapping counted ~71 missiles at "one of the lowest interception rates in a long time" (AMK Mapping). Secondary detonations rocked the Vyshneve/Zhulyany missile-assembly plant sited next to housing; Zelensky ordered an SBU investigation (OlgaBazova). HIGH.

Russia's MoD listed the Kyiv targets as UAV, air-defense-missile, radar and shipbuilding plants (Lord Bebo); both sides traded some of the biggest strikes of the war on the eve of the NATO summit (zerohedge). HIGH.

Fuel war: ~200 Ukrainian gas stations hit in a 2-month campaign since April (MilitarySummary); 36 Nova Poshta terminals destroyed and ~69 damaged since 2025 (OlgaBazova). Ukraine hit back deep — Omsk/Yaroslavl refineries at 2,500km, plus Kerch port and airfield in Crimea (MilitarySummary). HIGH.

Poland secretly transferred Patriots to Ukraine from its own operational inventory after refusing US resupply requests (AXChristoforou) — the same interceptors burned through in the Iran war are now felt as a shortage in Ukraine (Pataramesh). MEDIUM.

Sideshow at Konstantinovka: Zelensky offered to meet Putin there "if it's under Russian control"; Peskov told him the capital is Moscow, not Konstantinovka (YuriPodolyaka). Reports say Zelensky will be kept off the main NATO summit stage in Ankara to avoid upsetting Trump (HavryshkoMarta).

AI/semis: Samsung tops Nvidia yet drops ~8%, SK Hynix rushes a $29B US IPO, Treasury warns of a bubble

Samsung's 2Q operating profit came in at 89.40T won vs 84.2T est (zerohedge) and it overtook Nvidia as the world's most profitable company (jukan05) — then fell ~7.8% on "priced beyond perfection" guidance (zerohedge). HIGH.

SK Hynix is rushing a US ADR listing this week — reportedly ~$29B, ticker $SKHY, the largest ADR in Wall Street history, order book closing July 8 (FinanceLancelot, zerohedge). JustDario calls it "such a guaranteed disaster" — grabbing the last liquidity in the US market (JustDario). MEDIUM.

Nvidia's Kyber-rack "delay" report was refuted ("our roadmap is intact"), but the damage rippled through Taiwan/Japan/Korea names first (zerohedge). Morgan Stanley told clients to get out of chips and into hyperscalers (zerohedge). A quarter of the S&P's 2026 return came from just three memory firms (zerohedge). HIGH.

The Treasury reportedly knows the GenAI buildout poses systemic financial risk and doesn't want to say so publicly (GaryMarcus). Capex has quadrupled relative to revenue in five years (GaryMarcus). MEDIUM.

Layoffs: Microsoft cutting ~4,800-6,400 jobs, ~3,200 at Xbox (Polymarket, zerohedge). Counter-signal: WULF signed a $19B datacenter lease with Anthropic (aleabitoreddit), and Kobeissi still sees S&P 8,000+ on chip leadership (KobeissiLetter).

Gold/Silver: Hong Kong clearing switches on today; China migrates SGE forwards offshore

Beyond today's clearing launch, HK and the PBOC are formally deepening the hub — John Lee met Pan Gongsheng on strengthening HK's role (DavidLe), and a new China-HK electronic platform for bond and FX trading was announced (FirstSquawk). Mainland banks (ICBC, PSBC, Ping An, Guangfa) are shutting SGE gold-forward access for retail/HNW clients and routing them to HKPMCC-cleared OTC contracts (KingKong9888). HIGH.

PBOC bought gold for the 20th straight month — +14.93t (480,000 oz) in June (oriental_ghost). Central banks are net buyers of 800-1,000t/yr, a headwind-turned-tailwind versus prior cycles (sdbullion). MEDIUM.

COMEX gold and silver open interest is at a decade low, with 448t of gold and ~6,000t of silver having left the exchange — paper exposure collapsing as metal walks out the door (ekwufinance). Shanghai silver is trading at an ~11.4% premium to spot per DavidLe. MEDIUM.

Casualty of the surge: large US dealer Rosland Capital filed Chapter 11 to liquidate — record prices pushed replacement costs above prepaid orders, breaking its fulfillment model (profitsplusid). LOW.

The July-4 "gold revaluation" that never came still stings the crowd; Judy Shelton's proposals were rejected by Trump/Bessent (Dioclet). GLD sentiment just hit historic-extreme pessimism — the last 8 such readings preceded gains 100% of the time 1yr out (sahilnandu). LOW.

Oil: Aramco's biggest OSP cut since 2000 vs. crack spreads at all-time highs

Aramco cut its August Arab Light OSP to Asia by $11/bbl to -$1.50 — its first discount since the COVID crash and biggest cut since at least 2000 (zerohedge, zerohedge). The consensus reads it as a China-demand collapse; JustDario argues the opposite — the discounts exist because too few ships will re-enter Hormuz to lift the crude, "this is not an oil glut" (JustDario). MEDIUM.

3-2-1 crack spreads are at record highs while refiners, energy and E&P names are priced as if nobody's making money (JustDario). Diesel/low-sulphur gasoil is coiling for a breakout — the tell that crude has to rise to meet the cracks (StackSmarter). MEDIUM.

Saudi Arabia is weighing a Red Sea pipeline expansion to move oil without crossing Hormuz (JustDario). Citi still expects oil to sink to $60 if Hormuz normalizes (zerohedge) — but energy funds saw their biggest 4-week outflow on record (KobeissiLetter), and the SPR fell to a multi-year-low 319.5mb (staunovo).

Japan: JGBs post their worst 10-year return ever; the yen-knockout doom loop looms

The 10Y JGB yield jumped to 2.83%, highest in almost 30 years (Barchart); JGBs have now generated a negative 10-year return, the worst in history (Barchart). HIGH.

Hedge funds are the most bearish on the yen since 2007 (zerohedge); the BoJ is jawboning hard but traders barely flinched (JustDario). Goldman raised its USD/JPY forecast to 165 (zerohedge). MEDIUM.

The structural risk: with the yen ~162, Japan's small importers hold "reverse knockout" hedges that vanish once preset levels (162-170) break, forcing open-market dollar buying that drives the yen lower still — H1 bankruptcies already the highest since 2022 (BullTheory). LOW.

US macro: 30Y back above 5%, Fed-cut odds crater to 21%, participation lowest since 1976

The 30Y Treasury yield pushed back above 5% (zerohedge) — and this time the long end is leading, signaling duration/fiscal selling rather than rate-hike pricing, which is why gold isn't buckling (Macrobysunil). MEDIUM.

Odds of a 2026 Fed cut have collapsed to just 21%, from up to four cuts priced months ago (KobeissiLetter). LOW.

Labor-force participation fell to 61.5%, the lowest since 1976 ex-pandemic, with the labor force dropping -720k last month; the "jobs plentiful vs hard to find" gap points to unemployment heading toward 6% (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

Cracks in credit: private-credit funds saw a record -$15.6B in Q2 redemptions with only 38% met (KobeissiLetter); Russell 2000 interest expense hit 31% of EBITDA (KobeissiLetter); foreign official Treasury holdings fell to 12.5%, the lowest this century (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

Taiwan Strait: the PLA reportedly deployed 110+ warships and coast-guard vessels around Taiwan and went to max combat readiness on July 5, alongside the Russia-China "Maritime Interaction 2026" drills (SprinterPress). China's PLAN also test-launched a long-range SLBM into the Pacific over Japan/the Philippines (MenchOsint). LOW.

Damascus explosions near Macron's hotel: a series of blasts reported near where the French president is staying during his Syria visit (wmiddelkoop, MenchOsint). MEDIUM.

Israel-Turkey friction: Netanyahu made the Fox case for confronting Turkey and asked Trump not to supply F-35s (atrupar); separately he asked Trump not to sell Turkey air-defense arms (zerohedge/Axios). MEDIUM.

Iron Dome / UAE reveal: an Israeli minister confirmed Israel deployed an Iron Dome battery + IDF crews to the UAE during the Iran war ("the Emirates are helping us") — the first public confirmation, framed as a quiet realignment (grok, shanaka86). MEDIUM.

Coffee & cocoa spike: coffee soared ~16-18%, its biggest gain this century (Barchart); cocoa jumped ~13% (Barchart). Food-inflation cycle turning. LOW.

Toyota to invest $3.6B moving Tacoma production from Mexico to Texas (unusual_whales). LOW.

Cuba's national grid collapsed into a total blackout as Castro's grandson seeks Trump talks (disclosetv, zerohedge). LOW.

4. Noise

The FIFA/Balogun red-card saga — Trump called Infantino, the suspension was lifted, UEFA cried "red line," and then the US lost to Belgium 4-1 anyway (zerohedge, disclosetv). Enormous volume, near-zero market signal.

Trump's Walmart "15% off ground beef" (KobeissiLetter) and the "go out and buy a Dell" stock pump that added ~$22B to $DELL's cap (KobeissiLetter) — headline theater, not a thesis.

EU Chat Control back for a re-vote under friendlier rules after being rejected (MCC_Brussels) — real, but a recurring political story with no 24h market impact.

Graham Platner Maine-Senate assault allegations and the Democrat endorsement cascade (BillMelugin_) — US primary drama, ignored here.

MicroStrategy sold 3,588 BTC ($216M) to fund dividends, BTC dipped below $62k (saylor) — noted, not a metals/macro mover.

5. Stock Picks

McFarlane Lake Mining ($MLM.CN) — the standout, flagged across priority accounts. Flirting with new ATH on a +14% pop; held since $0.140 (late May), ~90% profits already banked, riding the rest into an updated MRE due "around now" (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Bought days before Michael Gentile wrote his largest-ever first check (TheApeOfGoldStreet). MEDIUM.

GR Silver Mining ($GRSL.v) — Eric Zaunscherb named permanent CEO; 20,000m resource-expansion drill at high-grade Plomosas, project-best intercept of 45.1m TW @ 1,623 g/t Ag incl. 8.25m @ 8,579 g/t Ag (hole SMS26-04), with an MRE update and PEA to follow over 6-12 months (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.

P2 Gold ($PGLD.v) — nearest catalysts: updated MRE (Lucky Strike + Sullivan down-dip), Q3 2026 feasibility, targeting ~150,000 oz Au + 45-50 Mlb Cu annually; definitive 2,500 ac-ft/yr water-rights agreement secured (Silver Santa). LOW.

Santacruz Silver ($SCZ.v) — pitched as the best-quality jr silver producer on risk/reward, +148.7% below its 52-week high, a core holding expected to break out (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.

Regency Silver ($RSMX.v) — near all-time low ~$0.095 vs a $4.25M PP at $0.250; ~$13M CAD mcap on a "$30-40M company," a 1% "lottoticket" position being scaled to 2-3% (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 759

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 13 MEDIUM, 11+ LOW

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Crossword — 2026-07-07