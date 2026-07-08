No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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Susan's avatar
Susan
10h

The used car market in Europe just got a massive boost. I'll never buy another new car. I also wonder if people will figure out how to hack this 'camera control' and for lack of a better word, disconnect it?

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John Bigbootee's avatar
John Bigbootee
9h

I do like to have a cup of coffee and read your report each morning. Thanks and keep it up! 💯

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