TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The truce didn't just fray, it died: overnight the US struck 80+ targets across Iran, revoked Iran's oil-export waiver in the same hour, and Iran answered with missiles and drones on 85 Gulf sites in Bahrain and Kuwait — Trump then declared the MOU "over." Oil gapped +5-6%, and the Korean market broke separately from the war news, entering a bear market as Samsung's record profit still triggered a chip-wreck. Continuation underneath it all: JGB and US long-end yields at multi-decade highs, China's gold-hub machinery switching on, and Russia's ballistic strikes on Kyiv still going uníntercepted.

1. Critical Alerts

US-Iran ceasefire is dead; both sides have already traded blows. US CENTCOM struck 80+ targets across Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Sirik (MenchOsint, zerohedge); the IRGC claims a reciprocal strike on 85 US-linked sites — Mina Salman/5th Fleet base in Bahrain and Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait — plus a downed $34M MQ-9 Reaper (MenchOsint, AryJeayBackup). Trump: the MOU "is over" (aleabitoreddit, Nostra). Confidence: HIGH.

Trigger was a tanker campaign in Hormuz. Iran hit the Qatari LNG Al Rekayyat, Saudi VLCC Wedyan and UAE LPG Al Maryah — 4-5 vessels over 24h (MenchOsint, HormuzLetter). Traffic has collapsed onto Iran-designated lanes; the US-Omani corridor is effectively empty (MenchOsint). A US Navy commander, Gabe Edwards, died in an Arabian Sea crash (MenchOsint). Confidence: HIGH.

Oil spiked; the shorts got run over. WTI +2.9% to $72.46 at the open (zerohedge), Brent above $76 (KobeissiLetter), against money managers sitting ~170,000 Brent contracts short (JustDario). Treasury revoked the June 21 oil waiver that the peace deal had granted (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

South Korea entered a bear market; chips took the market down with it. KOSPI -20%+ from its June high with a circuit-breaker halt after an 8% plunge — the 12th on record (Barchart, themarketsniper). "Chip-wreck 2.0": MU -8%, SNDK -12%, ORCL -3.5%, CRWV -7% (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

Long-end yields at multi-decade highs on both sides of the Pacific. Japan's 10Y hit 2.87%, a 30-year high (Barchart, Hedgeye); the US 30Y jumped to 5.05%, highest since May (Barchart). Confidence: HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran: reciprocal strikes end the truce; insurance becomes the third weapon

Sequencing matters: bombs, a sanctions guillotine, and a war-risk premium fired in the same hour. War-risk insurance on a Hormuz crossing can jump toward $1-5M , several times normal — Washington doesn't need to sink the next ship, the premium closes the lane (shanaka86). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Iran's Foreign Ministry formally declared the war-termination deal "ineffective" and put Gulf hosts on notice as complicit (MarioNawfal). Iran also fired anti-ship missiles and drones at US warships in the Sea of Oman (MarioNawfal, zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

The human backdrop: 3-4 million attended Khamenei's funeral procession in Qom, and the US strikes landed mid-funeral-week (Lord Bebo). Pataramesh's read from Tehran's side — Iran has "no reason to leave the MoU" now that it can hit Omani-route vessels at will while exporting record volumes to China (Pataramesh). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Oil: waiver revoked, Saudi discounting, and a 43-year-low SPR

Saudi Arabia is selling crude at a discount for the first time since 2020 (Barchart) even as 321 crack spreads scream tightness (chigrl). The US SPR sits at a 43-year low (Hedgeye) — a thin buffer heading into a reopened conflict.

Russia's side of the ledger is worse: Urals crashed to $42/bbl (zerohedge), and Ukraine's deepest strike of the war (~2,500km) halted the Omsk refinery, Russia's largest at 8-10% of national capacity (DeItaone, BurggrabenH). Confidence: HIGH.

AI/semis: Samsung's record profit sells off, SK Hynix rushes a NY listing into the wreck

Samsung posted the most profitable quarter of any company on earth — operating profit +1,803% Y/Y , beating Nvidia and Apple — and the market sold it off ~9% , dragging the KOSPI into its circuit breaker (aleabitoreddit, zerohedge). Naturally.

SK Hynix is up +260% this year to a $1T+ cap yet trades 30% below its high — and wants to raise tens of billions in New York in two days; its leveraged ETF's AUM has halved from $16.7B to $7.8B (Hedgeye, KarelMercx). Its $51B new-facility announcement sent SanDisk -14.4% (Hedgeye).

The momentum unwind is historic: UBS's momentum factor is down ~20% from its June peak, the worst July on record for momentum (zerohedge, zerohedge). A US Treasury internal report reportedly likens AI-bubble risk to the dot-com era (Barchart). Confidence: HIGH.

The sovereign-stack split widens: DeepSeek is designing its own inference chip while Beijing weighs walling foreign users out of China's top models (zerohedge, zerohedge). And Microsoft is replacing OpenAI and Anthropic with in-house AI in some apps, a day after cutting 4,800 Xbox jobs (zerohedge, FinanceLancelot). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Rates: the market prices Fed HIKES while conditions stay loose

US interest expense hit ~3.2% of GDP , highest since the 1970s, and has exceeded defense spending for 3 straight years (KobeissiLetter). NY Fed 1-year inflation expectations jumped to 3.67% , highest since Sept '23 (zerohedge).

The paradox DB keeps flagging: futures price 2026 Fed hikes, yet financial conditions are among the loosest in a decade and equities near records (zerohedge). Traders are the most bullish on the dollar in over a decade (Barchart) — the crowded side into all of this. Confidence: MEDIUM.

Gold/silver: Hong Kong's clearing machinery goes live as the West drains its vaults

Hong Kong's central gold-clearing hub launched with a "Delivery Connect" link to the SGE and planned yuan-denominated gold futures, targeting >2,000 tonnes storage by 2030 (KingKong9888); SGE is closing leveraged retail gold accounts by July 24 and migrating the business offshore (Dioclet). HSBC is expanding its HK vault to 200 tons (David Lee). Confidence: HIGH.

PBOC added 15 tonnes in June — 20th straight month, now 2,346 tonnes (KrishanGopaul); 82% of central banks now hold physical gold, up from 71% (KobeissiLetter).

COMEX open interest is at a 10-year low with 448t gold and 6,000t silver drained from vaults (Resource Alpha); LBMA London silver hit a 46-month-high 28,082t, a figure pmbug flags as 436t over his upper-bound estimate (InProved, pmbug). Platinum is tightening too — PPLT borrow fees are punitive and NYMEX registered stocks fell 12% in a month (profitsplusid). The oddity worth sitting with: gold is down ~22% since the Iran conflict began despite every gold-friendly catalyst firing at once (zerohedge). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Russia-Ukraine: ballistic strikes on Kyiv keep landing unopposed; the fuel war widens

Overnight Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles hit Kyiv with 9 impacts across 2 waves and zero intercepts — no Patriot PAC-2/3 interceptors left — striking a Nova Poshta logistics warehouse (Russia claims a Flamingo/drone component plant) (AMK Mapping, AMK Mapping). Confidence: HIGH.

Ukraine hit back at the shadow fleet: 8 oil tankers, a dry-cargo ship and a ferry struck in the Azov Sea (AMK Mapping); Russia claims 415 drones downed overnight with the Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Saratov refineries reportedly hit (Military Summary).

On the ground: Petro-Ivanivka fell in Kharkiv Oblast (Military Summary), Kupyansk is deteriorating with Russian forces back in the western city (AMK Mapping), and the Kremlin called Konstantinovka's capture a "strategic stage" (Peskov via BeateLandefeld). The NATO summit opened in Ankara with $50B in defense deals and Zelensky sidelined (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Money migrating from the frontier to the wall. DeepSeek's own-chip move plus Beijing's model export controls read as a sealed sovereign AI stack — though America's raw-compute lead is projected to widen to ~17x by 2027 (shanaka86). Single-source but specific. Confidence: LOW.

China cut 3-4 mb/d of oil demand during the earlier Iran war with no major GDP hit — a demonstrated resilience that undercuts the "Hormuz hurts China most" thesis (LukeGromen). Confidence: LOW.

China ICBM test from a submarine confirmed by the State Dept, landing warhead-less in the South Pacific (dana916); China also test-launched a nuclear-capable ballistic missile in the Pacific (zerohedge). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Tether as a quasi-state : ~$184B in circulation, a top holder of US debt via Cantor, now moving USDT natively onto Bitcoin (RGB/Lightning) to route around MiCA and the GENIUS Act (shanaka86). Confidence: LOW.

US trade deficit widened 40%+ to $77.6B, tied partly to AI-datacenter hardware imports — a real drag hiding inside the capex boom (SteveRattner, amborin). Confidence: MEDIUM.

4. Noise

World Cup drama — US eliminated 4-1 by Belgium (BRICSinfo); a long pro-Argentina-bias thread on the Egypt match (academic_la). Entertaining, not market-moving. Ignored: sport.

SpaceX added to the Nasdaq 100 , fastest inclusion ever, with a Raymond James $800 PT implying a ~$10T valuation (KobeissiLetter). Ignored: not a metals pick; valuation theater.

EU Chat Control and driver-monitoring camera mandates (TutaPrivacy, visegrad24) and Le Pen's conviction (disclosetv), Farage's resignation (zerohedge). Ignored: European politics, no asset read.

Monaco assassination / Kyiv torture-chamber saga (ChristopherJM) and Macron's Damascus double-tap (zerohedge). Genuinely dark, but no market thread. Ignored.

US Platner scandal / McConnell hospital rumors — heavy domestic-politics volume, zero asset relevance. Ignored.

5. Stock Picks

Santacruz Silver ($SCZ.v) — the day's most-developed thesis. 2026 AgEq split ~ 59% silver / 36.5% zinc / 4.5% lead-copper ; the market prices it as a pure silver miner (silver -49.7% off its 52w high) while zinc sits just -2.2% off its high, so a -65% equity reset looks like an emotional flush, not a fundamental one. Catalysts: TSX main-board uplisting "within weeks," a planned buyback of up to 10% , insider buying, and Bolivar dewatering reaching higher-grade zones by Q4 (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Confidence: MEDIUM.

MLPotash ($MLP.v) — short-squeeze setup: ~1.94M shares short, ~6.5 days to cover , price holding steady into what the poster calls "company-maker catalysts" (RockBtmEntries). Thin on fundamentals; it's a positioning call. Confidence: LOW.

Fortune Bay ($FOR.V) — its Woods uranium project (Athabasca Basin) partner Neu Horizon closed a $12M ASX IPO, giving FOR up to 80% earn-in visibility plus a 10% operator management fee on Neu Horizon's spend — a small non-dilutive tailwind. Watch for a first drill programme (Silver Santa). Confidence: LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 797

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 5

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 6 MEDIUM, 6 LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Diabolical) — 2026-07-08