TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The truce didn't just fray — it detonated. Overnight the US ran its largest strike on Iran since April (80+ targets across six coastal towns), Iran answered with ballistic missiles and drones on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and bases in Kuwait, and the White House is now openly planning a Hormuz fight measured in weeks. Everything else — the global long-end bond blowout, KOSPI's bear market, silver's Eastern premiums — is real and continuing, but today it's all playing second fiddle to the Gulf.

1. Critical Alerts

US–Iran war is fully back on. CENTCOM completed another round of strikes on Iran (zerohedge), hitting six-plus coastal towns — Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Bushehr, Chabahar, Sirik, Konarak (MenchOsint). Iran retaliated with a joint missile-and-drone operation on US bases in Kuwait (Arifjan, Ali al-Salem) and Bahrain (Juffair/Fifth Fleet HQ, Sheikh Isa) (MenchOsint), with a ballistic-missile impact filmed near the Fifth Fleet in Manama (sentdefender). HIGH (many independent OSINT + wire sources).

White House is planning a weeks-long fight for Hormuz. Axios reports preparation for an extended military exchange to control the Strait "for days or several weeks" (disclosetv, Nostra). Inbound VLCCs have fallen to zero for two days with no US escorts (HFI_Research); only two tankers crossed this morning (MenchOsint). HIGH .

SPR at a 43-year low as Brent breaks $80. US Strategic Petroleum Reserve hit its lowest since 1983 (Hedgeye), ~19M barrels from estimated minimum operating levels per Eric Nuttall. Brent surged over $80 (Hedgeye); 63M barrels of Iranian crude are stranded at sea after the waiver pull (zerohedge). HIGH .

Global long-end bonds are cracking. Japan's 40-year yield rose to 4.055% (zerohedge) and the 10-year hit a 30-year high (Barchart); France's 30-year hit a post-GFC high (Barchart); hedge funds hold the largest yen short since the run-up to the 2008 crisis (Barchart). HIGH .

KOSPI in a bear market; AI momentum unwinding hard. South Korea's index fell into a technical bear market, down 20%+ from its June peak (zerohedge, Hedgeye). Goldman's high-beta momentum factor is now -27% from the June 22 top (themarketear). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran: US runs biggest strike since April; Iran ballistic-missiles the Fifth Fleet

CENTCOM's overnight barrage hit 80+ targets (zerohedge overnight); Iran's IRGC claims it struck 85 US installations in return (Mark4XX) and vowed to hit enemy targets at "at least two-to-one" (zerohedge).

Iran's drones targeted a Patriot battery in Kuwait, an early-warning radar/antenna site in Qatar, and fuel storage in Bahrain (AryJeayBackup); Kuwait claims it intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones (MenchOsint).

Human cost: Iran's army says eight personnel were killed in Wednesday's strikes (zerohedge); reports of injuries/deaths at Sirik fishing port with boats set alight (Mark4XX). One geolocated "damage" strike on a Kohstak fishing pier looks largely performative — the pier had been evacuated (tom_bike).

Claim scrutiny: Trump says Iran "called him" wanting a deal "so badly" (KobeissiLetter) — a line Daniel Davis notes he's used ~40 times since February. On the ground, OSINT says Wednesday night's airstrikes changed nothing: two ships still tried the southern corridor and were turned back by an IRGC boat (MenchOsint).

Iran threatens full NPT withdrawal and closure of both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb if struck again (HormuzLetter); an IRGC MQ-9 Reaper shootdown in Bushehr was confirmed with footage (MenchOsint).

Notable target: the US struck a railway bridge at Aqqala in northern Iran — the line links to Turkmenistan and has carried Russia–Iran trade since November 2025, read as a message to Moscow; Tehran–Mashhad rail is suspended (MenchOsint). Confidence: HIGH.

Oil: Strait transits near zero, SPR drained, Russia bans diesel exports

WTI jumped 2.2% to $75.13 at the open on the strikes (zerohedge); options and volumes exploded, futures turnover roughly double the 10-day average (JustDario), sitting on what he calls the largest oil short position ever recorded (JustDario).

Russia banned diesel exports through July 31 (zerohedge), sending diesel to its 2nd-biggest gain this century (Barchart) and $VLO ripping (KarelMercx). Crack spreads are back at all-time highs — the shortage is showing up in refined product, not crude (HFI_Research).

The "oil glut" framing is wearing thin: SPR down another 6.2M barrels to a post-1983 low, crude exports sliding, "tank bottoms" hit (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

Rates: global long-end blows out while the Fed talks hikes and conditions stay loose

FOMC minutes showed "a few" members wanted to hike in June and a majority fear higher inflation (zerohedge) — with the Fed now openly blaming AI for core-goods inflation (zerohedge). BoK signaled a hike is needed (zerohedge).

Yet the Financial Conditions Index is the easiest since February and near an 11-year high, driven by equities and tight credit spreads (KobeissiLetter). Consumer credit unexpectedly shrank for the first time since 2024 (zerohedge). Tighten-into-easing, naturally. Confidence: HIGH.

AI/semis: KOSPI bear market, Nvidia at a 7-year-cheap valuation, Grok 4.5 undercuts on price

Korean brokerages are hiking margin requirements — some to 100% — on Samsung and SK Hynix to head off forced liquidations (zerohedge); Dr. Potassium flags SK Hynix's Friday IPO as a SpaceX-IPO-style top signal. Nvidia is now at its cheapest valuation in 7+ years (Barchart).

Model wars: SpaceXAI released Grok 4.5, trained with Cursor, a 1.5T-parameter model (SpaceXAI) that scores 54 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index — 4th place, behind Fable 5/GPT-5.5/Opus 4.8 but at a fraction of the cost (ArtificialAnlys).

Volatility internals are screaming: the VXN/VIX ratio is the highest in 23 years (KobeissiLetter), yet S&P put/call skew just hit its lowest reading ever (Barchart) and $SOXX took in a record $5.4B in a single day (EricBalchunas). Someone's buying the dip with both hands. Confidence: HIGH.

Gold/silver: Eastern physical premiums widen as Hong Kong builds a rival benchmark

Gold sold off ~2.5% and silver followed on the "war = no rate cuts" logic (KobeissiLetter) — but physical tells a different story. Japan's street silver premium hit +39% over COMEX (JPMI_index); Shanghai runs a ~12% premium (ekwufinance).

The plumbing is migrating East: Hong Kong is moving from gold price-taker toward price-maker (JoshPhilipPhair), and the London Clearinghouse now accepts Chinese government bonds as collateral (BankerWeimar). China imported 163+ tonnes of gold in May (ekwufinance); the Czech central bank is on a 40-month buying streak (goldseek). Confidence: HIGH.

Russia–Ukraine: Russia takes Nikolaypolye west of Konstantinovka; Lviv erupts over conscription

Russian forces took Nikolaypolye (23.6 km²) west of Konstantinovka, a hill position that opens a path to another pocket (GeromanAT); Russian troops were geolocated moving through Kostiantynivka itself (MilitarySummary). Kyiv was hit with 8 Iskanders and 176 drones overnight; Ukraine answered with a 600-drone wave on the Saratov refinery and Nizhnekamsk plant (MilitarySummary).

The US granted Ukraine a license to produce PAC-3 Patriot interceptors — Rubio's "controlled escalation" (MilitarySummary). Former commander-in-chief Zaluzhny warns "do not assume Russia has lost the war" (Panchenko_X).

The people who don't get a vote: an anti-mobilization revolt broke out in Lviv, with crowds attacking recruiters' vehicles (MyLordBebo), while ~200 of Ukraine's 5,000 gas stations have been destroyed by Russian strikes in a month (OlgaBazova). Confidence: HIGH.

NATO/Trump: Spain trade cutoff, a "more European" NATO, and Syria off the terror list

Trump ordered all US trade with Spain cut off over its NATO spending and airspace closure (Reuters). Shanaka Perera frames the Ankara summit as the moment the alliance split — allies denied Trump bases, Trump "audited them like a landlord," and Merz called it the "dawn of a new, more European" NATO.

Trump moved to delist Syria as a state sponsor of terror, boasting of installing "fantastic" Sharaa (zerohedge) — the former Jabhat al-Nusra leader, posing with the decree (Marwa Osman).

The gaffe that launched a hundred memes: Trump repeatedly referred to the "Islamic Republic of Japan" attacking the USS Abraham Lincoln (SpencerHakimian). Confidence: HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

A US Navy commander died in the Arabian Sea on July 1. Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards was killed when his MH-60S went down; crew survived, details withheld (wmiddelkoop) — some speculate a shootdown (EthanLevins2). MEDIUM, cause unconfirmed.

Iraq agrees to halt dollar flows to Iran-backed militias per WSJ (zerohedge). LOW.

Nuclear buildout accelerating: capacity to jump 44% by 2036 as China surpasses the US (zerohedge); a US–Japan–SK SMR cooperation MoU was signed — a uranium-demand catalyst worth watching. LOW.

Bloom Energy ($BE) China supply-chain probe: Hunterbrook alleges the CEO's "no China supply chain" claim is contradicted by trade records and filings (hntrbrkmedia). LOW.

Bain Capital exited flash-memory maker Kioxia (zerohedge); Harley-Davidson cut to junk by S&P (zerohedge). LOW.

Tokenized equities hit a record $3.4B monthly volume, +279% MoM, ~90% on Solana (KobeissiLetter). LOW.

4. Noise

FIFA/World Cup "rigging" conspiracy — a large volume of engagement-bait about Argentina, Egypt, and referees (MyLordBebo, Bob_cart124). No market relevance.

Grok jailbreak boasts (elder_plinius) — recurring content, ignored.

Candace Owens / Ben Shapiro feud (RealCandaceO) — personal, non-actionable.

Viral filler: Netflix secret codes, Whonix/privacy how-tos, the airplane seat-swap thread (lovyPrimzy1) — pure reach farming.

Trump's "Islamic Republic of Japan" clips are genuinely funny but already covered as a data point under NATO/Trump; the dozen reaction dunks add nothing new.

5. Stock Picks

Aya Gold & Silver ($AYA) — Willem Middelkoop flags "good Q2 silver production numbers, +61% YTD " at the Morocco mine, though he discloses no current position after taking profits (wmiddelkoop). Confidence: LOW (single source, position closed).

Mogotes Metals ($MOG) / Arras Resources ($ARK) — Rick Rule: "in the last five weeks, two of the best drill holes I've seen in 50 years" — Mogotes in the Vicuña District (NW Argentina) and Arras (Kazakhstan), both porphyry copper of similar tenor; explicitly not investment recommendations (RickRuleRulz). Confidence: LOW (conviction language, no resource numbers).

MLPotash ($MLP.V) — jurisdictional risk "de-risked" as the Gabonese government pledged full infrastructure support for the project (RockBtmEntries). Confidence: LOW (thin fundamentals).

Thin day for genuine company-specific mining detail — most of the metals flow was macro (physical premiums, HK plumbing), not single-name theses.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 825

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 3 (2 long-ish, 1 marginal)

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM, 9+ LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-07-09