The Iran war entered a second strike-counterstrike round — CENTCOM hit ~90 more targets, Iran volleyed fresh ballistic-missile waves at Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan — but the new wrinkle is Washington denying the latest strikes while Israel seeks authorization to resume and floats "Iran plotting to kill Trump" intel; the MOU is now officially "failed performance." Hormuz hardened into a two-corridor reality where Iran's route carries nearly all traffic and the US-backed Omani lane sits abandoned. Off the battlefield, the EU rammed through Chat Control on a procedural trick despite a majority voting no, Japan's long end and the yen went haywire, and Konstantinovka fell as Lviv rioted over conscription.

Iran war round two: US strikes ~90 more targets, Iran fires multiple missile waves, US denies its own strikes. CENTCOM announced completion of strikes on ~90 Iranian military targets with explosions across Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Bushehr and Chabahar (zerohedge); Iran's IRGC hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan (zerohedge). Iran's Health Ministry reports 14 killed, 78 injured across five provinces (Iranian source). Curiously, the US and Gulf states denied the newest wave on the Konarak naval base (Al Arabiya via FaytuksNetwork), which OSINT reads as an attempt to dodge retaliation (MenchOsint). HIGH.

MOU declared dead; Israel seeks to resume, drops "Iran wants to kill Trump" intel. A US official called Iran's tanker attacks "failed performance at an unacceptable level" on the performance-based MOU (Barak Ravid). Israel is seeking Trump's authorization to imminently resume strikes (HormuzLetter) and handed the US curiously-timed intelligence that Iran is plotting to assassinate Trump (zerohedge) — a claim even sympathetic accounts read as war-prolonging theater (ProudSocialist). HIGH.

Hormuz: Iran's corridor carries nearly all traffic, US corridor abandoned since July 7, SPR ~19M barrels above floor. Over 24h, ~10 vessels transited Iran's northern route vs. a single ship on the US-backed Omani corridor, with vessels changing course mid-transit to use Iran's lane (HormuzReport). The IRGC claims traffic is back to ~50% of prewar levels under its permission regime (IRGC statement via DonDurrett). The US SPR sits just ~19M barrels above its minimum operating level, potentially hit by early August (HormuzReport); Massie warns further draws risk collapsing the salt caverns (Rep. Massie). HIGH.

EU passes Chat Control on a procedural trick — a majority voted against it. 314 MEPs voted to reject, 276 to keep it, but rejection required an absolute 361 — so on the last day before summer recess, with ~120 seats empty, the bill survived (MarioNawfal; svnee; MilitarySummary). Reinstated to April 2028; the E2E-piercing Chat Control 2.0 returns in September (LyudaKozlovska). HIGH.