Daily digest: 2026-07-10
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TL;DR: today vs. yesterday
The Iran war entered a second strike-counterstrike round — CENTCOM hit ~90 more targets, Iran volleyed fresh ballistic-missile waves at Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan — but the new wrinkle is Washington denying the latest strikes while Israel seeks authorization to resume and floats "Iran plotting to kill Trump" intel; the MOU is now officially "failed performance." Hormuz hardened into a two-corridor reality where Iran's route carries nearly all traffic and the US-backed Omani lane sits abandoned. Off the battlefield, the EU rammed through Chat Control on a procedural trick despite a majority voting no, Japan's long end and the yen went haywire, and Konstantinovka fell as Lviv rioted over conscription.
1. Critical Alerts
Iran war round two: US strikes ~90 more targets, Iran fires multiple missile waves, US denies its own strikes. CENTCOM announced completion of strikes on ~90 Iranian military targets with explosions across Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Bushehr and Chabahar (zerohedge); Iran's IRGC hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan (zerohedge). Iran's Health Ministry reports 14 killed, 78 injured across five provinces (Iranian source). Curiously, the US and Gulf states denied the newest wave on the Konarak naval base (Al Arabiya via FaytuksNetwork), which OSINT reads as an attempt to dodge retaliation (MenchOsint). HIGH.
MOU declared dead; Israel seeks to resume, drops "Iran wants to kill Trump" intel. A US official called Iran's tanker attacks "failed performance at an unacceptable level" on the performance-based MOU (Barak Ravid). Israel is seeking Trump's authorization to imminently resume strikes (HormuzLetter) and handed the US curiously-timed intelligence that Iran is plotting to assassinate Trump (zerohedge) — a claim even sympathetic accounts read as war-prolonging theater (ProudSocialist). HIGH.
Hormuz: Iran's corridor carries nearly all traffic, US corridor abandoned since July 7, SPR ~19M barrels above floor. Over 24h, ~10 vessels transited Iran's northern route vs. a single ship on the US-backed Omani corridor, with vessels changing course mid-transit to use Iran's lane (HormuzReport). The IRGC claims traffic is back to ~50% of prewar levels under its permission regime (IRGC statement via DonDurrett). The US SPR sits just ~19M barrels above its minimum operating level, potentially hit by early August (HormuzReport); Massie warns further draws risk collapsing the salt caverns (Rep. Massie). HIGH.
EU passes Chat Control on a procedural trick — a majority voted against it. 314 MEPs voted to reject, 276 to keep it, but rejection required an absolute 361 — so on the last day before summer recess, with ~120 seats empty, the bill survived (MarioNawfal; svnee; MilitarySummary). Reinstated to April 2028; the E2E-piercing Chat Control 2.0 returns in September (LyudaKozlovska). HIGH.
Konstantinovka confirmed under Russian control; Lviv erupts over forced mobilization. Russia confirmed full control of Konstantinovka and captured Mykolaivka near Druzhkovka (MilitarySummary). In Lviv, riots broke out after a recruiter struck a man from behind; two mobilization-center servicemen were injured (RALee85; DougAMacgregor). Peskov reportedly reframed the conflict as "no longer a special military operation — it is a war" (TeaTramRussia). HIGH.
2. Core Themes
Iran war: railway-bridge strikes overshadow Khamenei's funeral; MOU collapses
The US struck two railway bridges on the corridors linking Iran to Russia and China — including the Tehran-Mashhad line as millions converged for Khamenei's burial (MenchOsint; DD Geopolitics). Iran says the lines were repaired within hours (MenchOsint). HIGH.
A terror attack hit an IRGC checkpoint in Mashhad's Sarfarazan area during the funeral — reportedly 3 martyrs, gunmen in military disguise (AryJeayBackup; dana916). MEDIUM.
zerohedge reports 3 IRGC members killed in the day's strikes (zerohedge); Iran shipped 10M+ barrels of oil overnight ahead of a possible US naval blockade (AryJeayBackup). MEDIUM.
Amphibious-invasion chatter (Qeshm/Kharg Islands) is circulating; treat as speculation — a former SEAL's WW2-island-assault math is a useful gut-check on how badly that would go (Matt Bracken). LOW.
Oil: down ~4% into the war, exports at records, China quietly plugging the hole
Oil fell ~4% despite the escalation (Nostre_damus); futures rose as markets shrugged off the airstrikes (zerohedge). Qatar paused its LNG ramp-up after the tanker strikes (zerohedge). HIGH.
China appears to have prevented an energy-market blowup by sharply cutting oil imports after Hormuz closed — mechanism unclear (phl43). US oil-product exports surged to a record 8.7M bpd (Kobeissi). MEDIUM.
One trader flags repeated same-time overnight suppression of crude in illiquid hours and someone quietly building an oil position (JustDario). LOW.
Rates: 30Y at a GFC-era 5.058%, yen whipsaws, Japan turns pension funds inward
The 30Y auction drew 5.058%, the highest since the GFC run-up (Barchart) — yet stopped through with the 2nd-highest foreign takedown on record (zerohedge). Japan's 10Y hit a 30-year high (InTheAssembly). HIGH.
The yen hit its weakest vs. USD since 1986 (Hedgeye), then soared on BOJ-hike prospects and yen repatriation as Tokyo urged GPIF and others into domestic assets (zerohedge; GoldTelegraph). HIGH.
Markets now price a ~2/3 chance of a September FOMC hike (Barchart). Another $28.5B in foreign central-bank Treasuries left NY Fed custody this week (BankerWeimar); Japanese investors sold ~$30B of US govt debt in Q1 (GoldTelegraph). Private-credit defaults hit a record high (Hedgeye). HIGH.
AI/semis: Meta's paid model touches off a price war; capex keeps accelerating
Three frontier models in 24h — SpaceX's Grok 4.5, Meta's Muse Spark 1.1, OpenAI's GPT-5.6 (zerohedge; knowledge_vital). Meta's first paid model prices at ~25% of OpenAI/Anthropic, with Zuckerberg openly targeting their "very high margins" (zerohedge; zerohedge). HIGH.
Meta fell 4.3% at the open on mixed capex messaging — is it cutting or adding $700BN (zerohedge) — as a leaked memo showed AI capacity doubling to 14GW and ~$145B capex this year (zerohedge; aleabitoreddit). HIGH.
Micron raised planned US investment to $250B through 2035 and will likely earn more in 2026 than the prior 35 years combined (Kobeissi; Barchart). Semis are now 15%+ of S&P 500 market cap, a record (Hedgeye). HIGH.
Counterweight: at current build rates it would take 12 years to clear the 338GW datacenter pipeline, up from 10 last month (zerohedge/Bernstein). Anthropic appointed Bernanke to its governance board (Kobeissi). The Nasdaq's Hindenburg Omen has triggered 11× in a month, the most ever (Barchart). MEDIUM.
Silver/gold: the COMEX-default thesis unwinds as the real story is India
The "COMEX draining/default" narrative is unwinding: registered silver has risen ~13M oz over two months to 93.5M oz (profitsplusid). Positive contango lets banks park metal and sell futures against it — normalization, not a squeeze (profitsplusid). HIGH.
The driver is India: after May 13 import restrictions and a ~15% duty, average daily COMEX withdrawals collapsed from ~1.04M ozt to ~30K ozt by early July (pmbug), even as the restrictions created shortages in the world's biggest market (GoldTelegraph). HIGH.
East-side plumbing shifts: HKEX is launching a physical gold clearing/settlement platform, and major Chinese banks suspend retail leveraged paper gold/silver on the SGE from July 24 (IntlStacker). China imported 163 tonnes of gold in May, largest since March '24 (silvertrade); Poland's central bank keeps buying and holds 632 tons (zerohedge/Glapinski). Japan physical silver quoted at ~$65.30/oz (JPMI). HIGH.
Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka falls, Lviv burns, Germany blocks Taurus
Beyond Konstantinovka, the Czech president warns Ukraine has "two months" before a possible Russian general mobilization after September elections (MilitarySummary). 34 shadow-fleet tankers were reportedly damaged over four days in the Azov (MilitarySummary). MEDIUM.
The Bundestag rejected new Taurus/Patriot deliveries 510-79 (GudadzeLevan). Ukraine's Fire Point aims to test a domestic ballistic missile on Russia this fall and is scaling the Flamingo cruise missile (90 units, range pushing toward 4,000km) (dana916). MEDIUM.
Kremlin-watchers see Putin hardening rather than folding under pressure and the fuel crisis (Stanovaya; DeItaone). MEDIUM.
NATO/Turkey: Ankara summit theater, S-400 sale, Syria off the terror list
Erdogan gifted NATO leaders loaded revolvers most couldn't legally take home — a pointed bit of hosting (Osint613). Turkey reportedly sold its S-400 system to a Gulf state, likely UAE or Qatar (clashreport). MEDIUM.
Trump moved to remove Syria from the State Sponsors of Terror list, with al-Sharaa silent as the Golan was recognized as Israeli (WVanwagenen; KevorkAlmassian). Israel's energy minister warned it will match any Turkish military base-building in Syria (FirstSquawk). MEDIUM.
3. Weak Signals
China lands/nets a rocket booster — CALT's Long March 10B caught its first stage in a net at sea on a maiden flight, making China the second country to recover a booster; the core is shared with its 2030 crewed-lunar rocket (shanaka86; BrianJBerletic). MEDIUM.
Copper vanishing off the LME — stocks down to 308,750t with 108,725t flagged for withdrawal, negative TCRCs, wide import arb (Robert Friedland). LOW.
Fertilizer/food chokepoint — Hormuz carries a large share of seaborne sulphur and urea; a Chinese sulphuric-acid export halt is quietly stressing phosphate supply while headline food indices fall (shanaka86). Trump declared a fertilizer national emergency, suspending tariffs on Moroccan phosphate (Farnakyboy). Strongest El Niño in 75 years adds supply-chain risk (zerohedge). LOW.
SpaceX $SPCX has lost ~$1T in market cap since last month's ATH (Barchart) even as Morgan Stanley slaps a $300 target on it (Barchart). LOW.
Berkshire cash at a record $397B (Barchart); Canada's economy shrank in Carney's first year, worst PM start in 60+ years (Barchart). LOW.
Photonics insider buying — Sivers ($SIVE/$SIVEF) CEO bought 1M SEK on the open market after a delay-driven selloff, alongside other insider purchases (aleabitoreddit). LOW.
4. Noise
"MedBed" / DARPA tissue-regeneration conspiracy — a fabricated 1965 "Operation Lazarus" thread; pure engagement bait (MrPool_QQ).
World Cup / FIFA drama — Argentina bribery "leaks," an FBI probe of the Argentine FA's US bank flows, and France-Morocco riot fears. Real-ish but off-beat for this feed (unusual_whales).
Travel "safety tips" — a long xenophobic Europe-crime rant; no informational value (JuanSanchez0x0).
Creative-writing set pieces — the DRM'd John Deere combine and the cow/activist dialogue are well-crafted fiction, not news (gothburz; SamaHoole).
Fable/Claude-credits stunts — "used a week of Max credits to one-shot 50 games" and "Fable made 10,000 leveraged crypto trades" are demos/jokes, not signal (elder_plinius; Polymarket).
Babylon Bee satire and generic Trump-airport-renaming content — skipped.
5. Stock Picks
Stillwater Critical Minerals ($PGE.v) — position-sizing conviction: 6% of portfolio, looking to rotate to 10%. Stillwater West hosts 1.6 Blbs Ni/Cu/Co, 3.8M oz PGM+Au, 2.3 Blbs chromium, adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's Montana operations; 2026 MRE due near-term (TheApeOfGoldStreet). MEDIUM.
First Majestic Silver — Q2 silver and gold production both above guidance; 2026 guidance raised to 15M oz Ag and 130K oz Au; hiring and equipment ordered for the JC restart in 2027 (DonDurrett). MEDIUM.
Excellon Resources ($EXN.v) — added on an 8× average-volume selloff; flagged as a rare near-term silver producer, with Eric Sprott having loaded up ~50% higher weeks earlier; watching for a reclaim of $0.380 (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.
Peruvian Metals ($PER.V) — Aguila Norte ran at full capacity H1 2026, processing 18,269 t of third-party mineral (vs. 18,500 t in 2025); ~210,000 t since 2018; CEO guiding to another record processing year (Silver Santa). LOW.
Orvana ($ORV.TO) — Bolivia blockades cleared; EMIPA (Don Mario) received all critical materials for oxide-ore start-up, expected mid-July, with revised guidance in the mid-August MD&A (Silver Santa). LOW.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 677
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 5
Weak signals: 6
Noise filtered: 6
Confidence distribution: 13 HIGH, 9 MEDIUM, 11+ LOW
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