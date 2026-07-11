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pessoa's avatar
pessoa
2h

> US officials say Iran privately called the ship attacks the work of an "errant" hardliner sect and wants to keep talking;

Ohh, nice, not only doing the good-cop bad-cop routine, but also projecting it on the opponent ... must be a "it takes four to tango" thing ...

> Turkey seeking Moscow's permission to offload its S-400s to a Gulf state,

Iran is a Gulf state, right?

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Casual Tea's avatar
Casual Tea
3h

"One account disputes the cause, arguing the structures intercepted the missiles."

LOL. Whoosh.

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