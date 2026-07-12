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84Lion's avatar
84Lion
6h

Graham either faked his death (wars in Ukraine and Middle East that he championed are going badly and he could see the writing on the wall), or was killed in a Russian missile attack while in Ukraine. "Brief and sudden illness" - hard to swallow (unless he was poisoned - maybe by the usual suspects).

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Al's avatar
Al
5h

I'm thinking DVT with massive PE leading to cardiac arrest. This is after back to back 10+ hour flights.

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