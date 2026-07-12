TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The war jumped a rung overnight: Iran struck the container ship GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz, declared the strait closed "until further notice," and the US answered with a third round of strikes (300+ targets over three nights) - after which Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones at US bases across six Gulf states, including bombing the port of its own mediator, Oman. The other delta is domestic: Senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly Saturday evening, a day after returning from Kyiv, and the cause-of-death vacuum is doing what vacuums do. Oil, improbably, barely moved.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran struck the GFS Galaxy, closed Hormuz, and drew a third US strike round. Iran hit the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the strait; one crew member missing, engine-room fire (CENTCOM, KobeissiLetter). IRGC then declared the Strait of Hormuz closed "until further notice" (KobeissiLetter, Barchart). US launched a third round, ~140 targets that night, 300+ across three nights (ILRedAlert, zerohedge). HIGH

Iran retaliated against US bases in six Gulf states - including its own mediator, Oman. Ballistic missiles and drones hit sites in Bahrain (5th Fleet HQ, Manama), Qatar (Al Udeid), Kuwait, Jordan (Prince Hassan / Muwaffaq Salti), UAE (first strike in two months), and Oman's port of Duqm, a US Navy refueling hub (war_noir, DropSiteNews, HormuzReport, MenchOsint). Doha reported interceptors overhead, three wounded including a child (shanaka86). HIGH

Sen. Lindsey Graham dead at 71. His office cited "a brief and sudden illness" Saturday evening (MyLordBebo); confirmed by Barchart. He had returned from Kyiv on Friday after meeting Zelensky (Tendar). HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: Muscat talks collapse as Iran bombs its own mediator; Mojtaba's faceless state

On Saturday Iran's FM Araghchi sat in Muscat asking Oman to broker safe passage (DropSiteNews); by Sunday IRGC media said Iranian forces had struck Oman itself. Iran bombed its mediator inside 24 hours (shanaka86).

Oman had proposed reopening a southern lane with no restrictions (zerohedge); the vessel Iran struck was transiting exactly that route (KobeissiLetter).

Washington's ultimatum - a public Iranian guarantee on Hormuz - expired with no statement (HFI_Research, JustDario). Speaker Ghalibaf's reply: "The era of one-sided deals is over" (KobeissiLetter).

The structural problem: after 2008, IRGC split into 31 provincial commands with pre-delegated authority to keep firing after the leadership is killed - which it was, in February. New Supreme Leader Mojtaba has shown no face, voice or video in four months, reportedly disfigured in the strike, yet is the man expected to sign a promise (shanaka86). His only message so far is a call for vengeance (MKhamenei_ir). HIGH

Oil: Hormuz shut, crude barely moves - demand destruction is overriding the supply shock

Weekend electronic crude up ~4% per Nostra - a striking non-reaction to a closed chokepoint.

The prevailing read: China demand destruction is swamping the Hormuz risk. Flat-to-contango futures curves, an ~8-cent prompt spread, and China auto sales crashing point to a deflationary recession, not a shortage premium (Jeff Snider via Mark4XX).

The UAE is uniquely equipped to bypass the strait and hit record production, but global supply still sits 9.4 mb/d below prewar (aeberman12).

Tanker traffic through the strait had all but halted before the closure; the few inbound VLCCs are "completely insufficient" to end the shut-in (HFI_Research). JustDario flags weekend price action as suspiciously managed. HIGH

Russia-Ukraine: Bachivsk falls in Sumy; Kyiv's air defense uncontested for 9 days; Odesa ports pounded

Russia's MoD claims liberation of Bachivsk in Sumy (MilitarySummary, GudadzeLevan); geolocation shows Russian control of northern Konstantinovka (MilitarySummary).

Ukraine's air defense is described as collapsed - roughly nine days without interceptions, Kyiv hit by Iskanders and jet-powered Geran drones that now make up 25-30% of Russian UAVs (MilitarySummary, MilitarySummary).

Russia ramped strikes on Odesa/Chornomorsk port infrastructure and cargo ships (AMK_Mapping, MilitarySummary); Ukraine hit back at the Syzran oil refinery (MilitarySummary) and closed the Azov Sea after destroying 28 vessels (MilitarySummary).

The 155th Mechanized Brigade commander is AWOL amid a murder investigation - two men allegedly kidnapped and killed on his order (RALee85). HIGH

AI bubble: capex tops $1tn, now a quarter of US GDP growth; Burry vs. the bulls

AI investment is now >25% of US GDP growth and ~8% of GDP, above the dot-com IT peak (KobeissiLetter); total capex has cleared $1tn (HayekAndKeynes) and AI firms have already doubled last year's bond issuance (Hedgeye).

SK Hynix's US debut floated as a possible bubble top, though BNP says "still 1998" (zerohedge); the $DRAM ETF has blown past $25B AUM (KobeissiLetter). China's MiniMax is down 80% from peak, CEO working for free (Mayhem4Markets).

Burry keeps hammering the ROI gap (michaeljburry); the Apple v. OpenAI suit is really about OpenAI building its own chip, phone and glasses to escape Apple's rails (shanaka86). HIGH

Gold/Silver: silver under $60, India's MCX vault ~32 days from empty; China now pays interest on gold

Silver quoted at $59.81 and gold at a $4,119 weekly close per potassium_phd, potassium_phd; mothersilverape notes spot silver under $60.

India's MCX silver vault is critically low - ~2.99M ozt left, ~95K/day drain, roughly 32 working days of stock (pmbug).

China introduced interest on gold deposits (~0.3% flexible, ~1% one-year, paid in gold), ending the "no yield" knock (ekwufinance).

A record 45% of central banks plan to add gold, more plan to cut dollars than buy (GaryBohm5, DavidLe). US Treasury borrowing ~$155B/month, $24B/week in interest (goldseek). HIGH

Lindsey Graham's death fills the cause-of-death vacuum with theories

Cause given as "brief and sudden illness"; scanner audio referenced chest pain and cardiac arrest at his DC home (MyLordBebo). Death is confirmed; everything past that is speculation.

The swirl runs from Russian strike (he'd toured Ukrainian drone factories) to internal house-cleaning of a warmonger the administration clashed with (MyLordBebo, puckrin). MoonofA marks the last of the three "amigos." Treat causation claims as unverified. HIGH (death) / LOW (theories)

3. Weak Signals

China halts helium exports alongside a new Kiev strike prep and more US sanctions (GeromanAT); one counter-view says China is a minor helium producer, so impact is limited (DavidLe). MEDIUM

Argentina's peso hit an all-time low, down 99.8% since 2009 (Barchart); Milei's $20B Bessent swap line repaid, hyperinflation resuming per potassium_phd. MEDIUM

Russian diesel exports collapsed 71% vs 2025 average (817k → 234k b/d in early July), per jackprandelli. LOW

China lands a reusable rocket (Long March 10B) on a barge - closing a US launch-cadence advantage that analysts peg to ~2030 (BrianJBerletic, zerohedge). MEDIUM

Circle's GENIUS Act charter forbids the three things that make banking profitable - lending, interest, insurance - while carving out tokenized bank deposits (shanaka86). LOW

Germany plans >€1tn new federal debt for 2026-30, defense toward 4% of GDP, interest costs to >€80bn by 2030 (Schuldensuehner). LOW

Japan's rate trap back in focus: 235% debt/GDP, currency the only lever (leadlagreport); a 1973-style PPI/CPI replay flagged by MacleodFinance. MEDIUM

4. Noise

World Cup rigging theories (spider-cam ball, VAR conspiracies, Bellingham's goal) - entertaining, not actionable (infraa_, MyLordBebo).

Trump physical/cognitive test chatter and the "Kash Patel summoned" thread - unsourced speculation (Nostra).

DOJ to drop charges on a $722M crypto Ponzi (WatcherGuru) - single-source, no detail.

Belgian/Dutch domestic tax and COVID-inquiry threads - large volume, no market signal.

Bison attacks tourist in Yellowstone (MyLordBebo) - filed under "the bull won."

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The most-cited equity names were a financial publisher (MarketWise) and a fund (African Lions), neither a mining company; Freeman Gold ($FMAN.V) drew insider-buying mentions but no company-specific fundamentals.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 573

Critical alert themes: 3

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 0

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 5 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 4 LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-07-12

..7.3.4...3...76.519.......7.............4.3..5681...2...279..49.......7.....528.