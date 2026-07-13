TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran-US ceasefire is dead and round two is the largest escalation yet: multiple new US strike waves rolled coast-to-coast across Iran overnight while Iran hammered US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Qatar, with the 5th Fleet HQ in Manama hit for a second straight night. Markets opened into it: KOSPI breached 7,000 and tripped circuit breakers, oil gapped up but stayed capped, and Goldman's IG desk may have just popped the AI hyperscaler bond bubble. Lindsey Graham's death, still officially an aortic dissection, is now a full-blown "he died in Kyiv" conspiracy.

1. Critical Alerts

US-Iran war restarted at scale. CENTCOM confirmed fresh strike waves "to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners" (CENTCOM); Trump boasts "we bombed the hell out of them" (zerohedge). 24+ confirmed US strike locations coast-to-coast, concentrated on the Khuzestan oil region (dana916, MarioNawfal). Iran retaliated across the Gulf via five IRGC statements (TheCradleMedia). HIGH (many sources).

5th Fleet HQ, Bahrain, directly hit second night running. Plume over Manama, ballistic-missile impact (MoloWarMonitor); "at least a dozen explosions… drone command centre destroyed, very large fires" (DD_Geopolitics). HIGH (3+ sources).

US casualties reported in Kuwait, figures vary. WaPo-sourced: 3 HIMARS operators killed, 12 injured (DD_Geopolitics); a separate WaPo cite says 6 killed, 30+ wounded, with a general fleeing to a bunker (upholdreality). Single underlying outlet, numbers disagree. MEDIUM .

Strait of Hormuz shut again. Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority says transit "not possible," permits suspended (KobeissiLetter, MenchOsint); CENTCOM insists the waterway is open (CENTCOM). Both sides now formally claim control (AP). HIGH .

KOSPI crash trips circuit breakers. Index breached 7,000 and triggered breakers (JustDario); halted 20 minutes after an 8% drop, the 7th halt this year (zerohedge). SK Hynix down 10% (zerohedge). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: MoU collapses, Iran lands hits on five Gulf host-states

Iran's retaliation named specific targets: Prince Hassan AB (Jordan), Isa AB and Juffair (Bahrain), Ali al-Salem and Ahmad al-Jaber (Kuwait), plus radars in Oman (MenchOsint, TheCradleMedia).

Jordan claims it intercepted 4 ballistic missiles; at least 12 were fired, implying a 67% impact rate (AMK_Mapping).

Recurring subtext: US interceptor depletion. More Iranian salvos means fewer Patriots and higher impact rates (MenchOsint); "we are already rationing and taking direct impact" (Nostra).

Russia flew a Tu-214 airborne command post ("doomsday plane") and multiple flights Moscow→Tehran (Nostra, DD_Geopolitics).

Bushehr NPP perimeter reportedly took visible damage on Sentinel-2 (MoloWarMonitor); Russia's Ulyanov stressed the reactor itself was not hit, "otherwise catastrophic" (MilitarySummary). Unverified: US strike killed the IRGC chief at an underground command centre (InsiderWire).

Confidence: HIGH on the exchange of strikes; LOW on individual battle-damage claims.

Hormuz: the water is open, the voyage is not

Best framing of the day: 6 ships visible crossing Sunday, fewest in five weeks; 84% below normal even taking Washington's ~20-vessel figure. Iran hasn't closed the strait, it has made the voyage un-clearable, war-risk rates climbing from ~2% toward 3% of hull, repriced every 24-48h (shanaka86).

The US says ~20 vessels transited under escort (zerohedge); OSINT counters that not a single commercial transit is confirmed, only one Chinese tanker via Iran's own corridor (MenchOsint, MenchOsint).

Iran's stated price: reopening requires an end to US interference, "or the MOU" (s_m_marandi). A source-tagged read says the alternative-lane idea "came from the American side" (jeremyscahill).

Confidence: HIGH.

Oil: biggest supply shock on paper, price still capped

WTI extended to ~+5%, Brent +3-4.5% at the open (KobeissiLetter, WatcherGuru).

The dissent worth reading: crude still trading below $75, because "there are no buyers willing to go pick up that oil inside an active war zone" - demand destruction, not a glut (JustDario, JustDario). Middle East exports have sat 40% below pre-war levels for six weeks while futures pretended normality (JustDario).

Confidence: HIGH on the move; MEDIUM on the demand-destruction thesis (single strong voice).

Korea: KOSPI −26% from the high, the "lending cliff" arrives

Down another 8% intraday, roughly −26% off the high; sidecar activated to halt program selling (Dr. Potassium, zerohedge). Barchart flags valuations "cheapest in history" (Barchart).

Structural rot underneath: five major banks have burned 85% of annual household-loan limits , much of it mortgages funnelled into stocks (zerohedge); foreign selling of Korean bonds hit a 3-month high (zerohedge).

Cynic's read: with US "bagholders stuffed with overpriced SK Hynix," there's no longer a reason to keep the KOSPI pumped (JustDario).

Confidence: HIGH.

AI: Goldman may have just popped the hyperscaler bond bubble

"Carnage in the hyperscaler bond market" - GS FICC says it will be "very difficult to fund another $360bn in the next 12mo," precisely when hypers need ~$1tn (zerohedge, zerohedge). "Goldman IG desk just ended the party" (zerohedge).

The split that matters: chipmakers (NVDA, MU, AVGO, AMAT) projected to a record $430bn combined FCF , while the five hyperscalers' combined FCF turns negative for the first time on record , against ~$1.8tn of AI capex in 2026-27 (KobeissiLetter).

Hyperscaler capex is now 100% of cash flow (themarketear); a further $1.8tn sits off-balance-sheet (zerohedge).

Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka secured; Sumy and Kharkiv fronts give way

Ground claims: Bakhivsk captured, Kazacha Lopan ~70% under Russian control, Konstantinovka fully secured , Kharkiv offensive accelerating (MilitarySummary); Malinivka taken, 6.5km closer to Kramatorsk (WarHunter2222); advances at Lyman, Khotyn and Bachivsk in Sumy (royy_tweets).

Ukraine's side of the ledger: Day 8 of the Azov naval campaign, 15 more ships hit (AMK_Mapping); 300+ drones overnight, a drone killed 3 in the Moscow region (MilitarySummary). Russia hit Odesa/Chornomorsk ports for a third day (AMK_Mapping).

Zelensky reshuffled the cabinet, removing PM Yulia Svyrydenko (AFP, zerohedge).

Confidence: HIGH on the advances; the human cost stays the spine here, drone wreckage into a home near Istra killed three civilians.

Lindsey Graham: aortic dissection, or a Kyiv cover-up

Official preliminary cause: aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease (CBSNews, BNONews). Trump called into CNN saying Graham phoned him "moments before," full of "vim and vigor" (overton_news); flags to half-mast (zerohedge).

The vacuum filled instantly: ex-CIA Larry Johnson claims the timeline makes a US death impossible and he died in Kyiv after a Russian strike (MarioNawfal, MilitarySummary, WeTheBrandon). No evidence beyond schedule arithmetic.

Adjacent confusion, now resolved: McConnell, briefly rumoured dead, released a photo and statement confirming he's alive and recovering from a fall (JakeSherman).

Confidence: HIGH on the official finding; the conspiracy is single-thread, uncorroborated.

3. Weak Signals

Bond stress under the metals story. US 30Y real rate 2.9%, highest since the GFC (Barchart); 2Y yield above 4.23% (Barchart); banks now hold the largest net-short corporate bond position ever, >$4bn (Barchart). Treasuries "dumping again" (Nostra). LOW-MEDIUM .

China gold accumulation continues. PBoC +15 tonnes in June, biggest monthly buy in 2.5 years, 20th straight month, reserves to a record 2,346t (GlobalMktObserv). LOW .

Plumbing shift: Citi becomes a clearing member of London Precious Metals Clearing Limited (silverguru22). LOW .

Japan financial repression: Tokyo moving to redirect GPIF/pension money into domestic JGBs; JGB yields whipsawing at 30-year extremes (KobeissiLetter). LOW .

China helium export ban coincides with a Ukrainian strike on Russia's only helium plant, Orenburg, and Intel's warning that helium could bottleneck AI-chip cost/delivery (KShevchenkoReal). Worth watching for semis. LOW.

4. Noise

Bangkok club fire , 29+ dead, flames shooting 20m from the entrance (Lord Bebo). Tragic, but not markets/geopolitics.

Northern Ireland "Eleventh Night" bonfires and their effigies (Lord Bebo). Seasonal.

Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died at 74 (Ric_RTP, KevorkAlmassian). Notable obituary, no market read today.

Venezuela earthquake toll to 4,490 (dana916). Humanitarian, off-beat.

AI-model drama: OpenAI confirms it silently nerfed GPT-5.6 "Sol" thinking budgets (ns123abc); Anthropic pulls Fable 5 from subscription plans (kimmonismus). Sector chatter, not actionable.

Heavy Belgian/Dutch tax-politics volume (flexi-jobs, inheritance tax) - local, filtered.

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The mining/energy mentions that surfaced (a Honey Badger Silver site visit in the Yukon, a one-line Vista Energy $VIST earnings flag) lacked company-specific fundamentals, drill numbers or position-sizing detail to clear the bar. The strongest fundamentals-adjacent read was a silver by-product-supply thesis citing Newmont, Glencore Antamina and Red Dog output cuts, but as a sector argument, not a pick.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 685

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 0

Weak signals: 5

Noise filtered: 6 clusters

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 7+ LOW

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Crossword — 2026-07-13