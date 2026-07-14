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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
5h

AI > Dutch Tulips, circa 1633? Thar be a buttload of dumb money out yonder.

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84Lion
1hEdited

I’m hopeful that Trump’s Thursday address does address the fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia. There were two elections for the senators: the first, which included the Presidential election, featured both senate races and the Presidential race with the Republican candidates leading until shortly after the polls closed. Then, around 10 or 11 PM, there were sudden spikes in votes for the Democrat candidates that pushed them all into winning territory. None of the Democrats won by much. In fact, the senate races were close enough that runoff elections were required, which was the second election, and the exact same thing happened: late evening post-polls-closing vote spikes for the Democrats which allowed them to win. These late night spikes were extremely suspicious and have never, to my knowledge, been explained other than “the predominantly Democrat precincts in the Atlanta metro came in late” – very convenient. Georgia’s Governor is “Republican,” but there is no love lost between him and Trump. It’ll be interesting to see what Trump says Thursday night. I recall seeing similar late-night spikes in other states in the 2020 election as well.

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