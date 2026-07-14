TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran war is formally back: Trump notified Congress, ran a third consecutive night of strikes, reinstated the blockade, and slapped a 20% "reimbursement" on all Hormuz cargo — to which Iran's FM replied "POTUS is absolutely right… we'll be fair," so both belligerents now claim the right to tax the same water. Iran answered with missiles on Gulf host-states and cruise-missiled three tankers (one Indian sailor dead). Meanwhile the financial side cracked hard overnight: Waller flipped hawkish, gold fell below $4,000, the 30Y hit 5.1%, and Korea's KOSPI put in a Lehman-tier drop that force-liquidated 320,000+ retail accounts. Big day on every desk.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran War formally resumed — Congress notified, third night of US strikes. Trump formally notified Congress the US is at war with Iran (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge), giving another 60-day WPR clock. CENTCOM ran a five-hour strike mission across Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas (dana916, zerohedge). HIGH.

Hormuz blockade reinstated + 20% toll — and Iran agrees in principle. Trump: US is now "Guardian of the Strait," reimbursed "at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped," blockade effective July 14 4PM ET (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter). Iran FM Araghchi: "POTUS is absolutely right… 20% is of course too much. We will be fair" (araghchi). HIGH.

Iran retaliates on five Gulf host-states; tankers hit, Indian sailor killed. Ballistic missiles/drones on US bases in Bahrain (5th Fleet HQ), Kuwait, Jordan and the UAE (MenchOsint, AryJeayBackup). UAE-owned tankers MOMBASA B and BAHIA cruise-missiled in the US-controlled corridor: one Indian dead, 8 wounded (MenchOsint); UAE confirms one killed, 8 injured (zerohedge). HIGH.

Korea market implosion — KOSPI's 3rd-worst day since Lehman, mass retail liquidation. KORU 3x ETF down 65% from its June high (zerohedge); 1.2M leveraged retail accounts margin-called, 320,000–360,000 fully liquidated (zerohedge); SK Hynix −40% from ATH (Barchart). HIGH.

Oil supply shock: Brent ~$85 on a +9% day, second front opens in Yemen. Crude's 4th-biggest gain in five years (Barchart); Brent to $85 as blockade reimposed (zerohedge). Saudi-Houthi exchange threatens Bab el-Mandeb, the diversion route for Saudi crude. HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: war formally resumed, blockade reinstated, sea drones debut

Third consecutive night of strikes confirmed by CENTCOM (zerohedge); targets listed as coastal defense, missile/drone and maritime sites (ejmalrai). HIGH.

US employed Saronic Corsair sea drones in combat for the first time in the strikes (Saronic, Hedgeye). HIGH.

Blockade "encompasses entirety of Iranian coastline" (zerohedge). Daniel Davis notes Trump himself said last month the blockade was draining the SPR toward "a depression" — now doubling down (DanielLDavis1). MEDIUM.

"Day 135 of Trump's four-week regime-change operation" (MenchOsint, bonzerbarry). MEDIUM.

Hormuz: two armed tollbooths pointed at each other

The framing everyone landed on: Tehran sells the permit, Washington sells the escort, and neither payment buys passage against the other (shanaka86). HIGH (multi-source theme).

Scale of the 20%: read as cargo value, a 2M-barrel tanker at $80 owes ~$32M per crossing — a confiscatory tax, not a toll (ejmalrai). Iran's floated fee is ~$1/barrel, i.e. 16x cheaper (TheApeOfGoldST, imetatronink).

"Protection racket at global scale" — ~$100-120B/yr extracted by a power that doesn't border the strait (SamiAlArian). Lula: "That used to be called piracy" (Megatron_ron). MEDIUM.

Capital is voting with its feet: DP World in talks to build a Fujairah port on the UAE east coast to bypass Hormuz entirely , trucking cargo overland to Dubai/Abu Dhabi (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

Hormuz traffic has collapsed to 3 commercial crossings in 24h, down from 57 at the June 24 high (M_McDonough). LOW (single-source, credible).

Saudi-Yemen: front reopens — Sana'a airport bombed, Houthis hit Abha

Saudi jets bombed Sana'a airport tarmac to stop an Iranian Mahan Air plane landing (zerohedge, MenchOsint) — the plane simply diverted and landed in Hodeidah anyway (MenchOsint). HIGH.

Houthis retaliated on Abha airport and King Khalid Air Base with ballistic missiles and drones (war_noir); threatened Saudi "vital infrastructure… oil and gas facilities across their entire extent" (HormuzLetter). HIGH.

Context: MBS reportedly asked Trump on Friday for backing to hit the Houthis, and got it (BarakRavid). Yemen announced it will close Bab Al Mandab (GeromanAT). MEDIUM.

Why it matters for oil: Saudi's East-West pipeline moves ~7M b/d to the Red Sea to dodge Hormuz — straight into Bab el-Mandeb's range (shanaka86). Pipelines trade one chokepoint for another.

Oil: $85 spike sits on a genuinely tight structure

The bull-structure argument, not just the headline: diesel/crack spreads surging (+9% in a day) — "diesel moves the global economy" (ekwufinance); cracks at historical highs across all regions (JuneGoh_Sparta). MEDIUM.

Price-vs-inventory divergence: price says glut, inventories say the opposite — historically price follows inventory (ekwufinance). LOW.

Fujairah tail-risk: two VLCCs hit on the Oman lane; if Iran escalates into Fujairah, UAE may shut in 3.5M b/d — on par with closing Bab el-Mandeb (HFI_Research). LOW.

China's crude imports plunged to the lowest in nearly a decade (zerohedge). A large ~40k-contract (~$3.2bn) block trade hit Nymex Aug26 crude at ~1am EST (JustDario). LOW.

Korea: leveraged retail is being carried out

KOSPI's 3rd-biggest one-day drop since Lehman; SK Hynix "fell the most on record" (zerohedge). SK Hynix ADRs −9.9%, back to the "7x oversubscribed" offering price (zerohedge). HIGH.

Scale of the retail wipeout: 1 in 30 Korean adults margin-called (shortbelly); brokerage deposits down 30trn won to a Feb-2020 low (zerohedge). Goldman desk asking "when does the KOSPI selling stop?" (zerohedge). HIGH.

Waller flips hawkish — gold −3%, 30Y to 5.1%, July hike back in play

Waller (dovish when in the Fed-chair race) said a near-term hike is possible; treasuries and bullion sold off (zerohedge). Gold fell over 3% on the comment (zerohedge) and below $4,000 (Hedgeye). HIGH.

Yields: 10Y to 4.63% (Barchart), 30Y to 5.1% (Barchart); 10Y real yields highest in 2+ years (TaviCosta). Market pricing ~43-50% odds of a July hike (KarelMercx, Barchart). HIGH.

Silver has now plunged ~52% from its January ATH (Barchart) and is flashing a death cross (thesilverhermit). A war-driven Fed hike is the tail nobody's positioned for. MEDIUM.

AI credit stress: hyperscaler spreads blow out, Amazon's weak bond

Hyperscaler basket G-spread crossed 150bps for the first time ever (zerohedge); creditors seem to have "figured out they're lending hundreds of billions to buy rapidly depreciating memory chips" (zerohedge). HIGH.

Amazon's $25B AI bond drew the weakest demand of any Big Tech deal since October (steve_hanke); Google/Amazon/Microsoft/Meta/Oracle now carry ~$700B of AI-datacenter debt (Hedgeye). Goldman's 1-Delta desk flags a "notable shift in market perception" around AI ecosystems (zerohedge). HIGH.

Jensen Huang out doing damage control, denying Rubin Ultra delays and ASIC share loss (aleabitoreddit). MEDIUM.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka control disputed; Ukraine counters in Dnipropetrovsk

Konstantinovka : Military Summary says it's confirmed under Russian control with Kramatorsk 6.5km away (MilitarySummary); the tell — Ukraine claims control while Russia evacuates civilians from it (YuriPodolyaka). MEDIUM.

Counter-current: Ukraine's 425th "Skala" claims recapturing 6 settlements / 120 sq km in Dnipropetrovsk (MilitarySummary) — though a mapper cautions this reads as PR for Western headlines, not a verified 25km advance (AMK_Mapping_). MEDIUM.

Russia pressed the Sumy/Kharkiv buffer (Kozacha Lopan, Bely Kolodez) (CKMapss); hit Kyiv overnight with 8 modified S-400 ballistic missiles (AMK_Mapping_). Ukraine drones struck the Salavat refinery in Bashkortostan (AMK_Mapping_) and Odesa's Yuzhnyi port. Macron: Rafales to Ukraine 2028-29 (MilitarySummary). MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

Ahmadinejad as alleged Mossad asset. NYT reports US/Israeli planners considered the former president for post-Khamenei power; met Mossad in Budapest under a "climate conference" cover; now under house arrest (zerohedge, MyLordBebo). The trap: true or false, the leak alone makes him "impossible to crown" (shanaka86). MEDIUM.

US-Israel Pentagon merger. Netanyahu reportedly let slip a plan to merge the IDF with the Pentagon (NDAA Section 219, single US funding source) (bourscheid, joekent16jan19). LOW.

EU record Russian LNG. EU imported a record 136 Yamal cargoes (9.97M tonnes, +16%) in H1 ahead of the 2027 ban (chigrl, Telegraph). MEDIUM.

Fed quietly buying T-bills. Another $10bn in bills as it preps for tighter reserves (GoldTelegraph_). LOW.

China car market −20% H1 (~5M sales gone), BYD domestic −45% (dunne_insights). LOW.

US auto-loan stress: 5.6% of loans 90+ days past due (pandemic-peak), 29.3% of trade-ins in negative equity (HedgieMarkets). LOW.

$81B tariff refunds after SCOTUS ruled Trump's tariffs illegal (WatcherGuru). LOW.

4. Noise

Trump's Thursday (July 16) address teased as "2020 election interference" / declaring Georgia's senators "illegitimate" (EricLDaugh) — sourced to one anonymous "DC_Reporter," pure teaser until there's a document. Ignoring until it materializes.

Graham-seat succession outrage (SC governor appoints his sister) (zerohedge) — real, but political theater, not market-moving.

em-dash discourse, GPT-5.6 deleting a user's home directory (mattshumer_), "Anthropic vibes" (staysaasy) — tech chatter.

Dense Dutch/Belgian tax-and-welfare thread cluster, Norway World Cup parades, Babylon Bee satire, Pride-parade outrage bait — off-beat, skipped.

CIA "Bitcoin is a surveillance tool" (SternDrewCrypto) — unverified clip, ignoring.

5. Stock Picks

Galway Metals ($GWM.v / $GMV.V) — updated MRE at Clarence Stream: total contained Au +20% , Indicated oz +54% , antimony +103% Indicated (~21,500t Sb, the unpriced driver); ~50% of Indicated oz still >3g/t, 90% Au recovery; blended-grade drop attributed to a cut-off methodology shift, not dilution. C$56-58M mkt cap, flagged takeover target (Silver Santa). Priority-account counterpoint: only +20% Au and −39% grade was "disappointing" at $18.30/oz (TheApeOfGoldST). MEDIUM — the one name with two independent write-ups today; note the bull/bear split.

Sigma Lithium ($SGML) — reopened position on a record quarter: 61% gross, 39% EBITDA, 26% net margins , ~$28M cash, debt down 33% in 2yrs, prepping to double production in 2027; "market ignoring the turnaround" (Mark4XX). LOW.

Hycroft ($HYMC) — crashed below $20 for the first time since Sprott revealed his position in Dec 2025; −66% from the January high as silver fell >50%. Pitched as a re-entry near a possible $50-54 silver retest (silvertrade). LOW — thesis is silver-beta, not company execution.

Millennial Potash ($MLP.v) — Gabon's Banio project made a national fast-tracked priority; mines ministry asked the company to study advancing operations by six months (RockBtmEntries). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 811

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 9

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 13 HIGH, 9 MEDIUM, 12 LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Evil) — 2026-07-14

8.....7..4..6......92.84......21.9......3...41..548.3........73......2.6.86.2...1