Daily digest: 2026-07-15
Get up to speed
TL;DR: today vs. yesterday
The war and the tape both moved hard. June CPI printed -0.4% MoM — the biggest drop since COVID — nuking the July hike odds that spiked yesterday and sending gold back over $4,000, while IBM cratered ~25% on an AI-hardware capex run that's now bleeding the whole software complex. Iran-US fighting escalated rather than paused: US ran another strike round, reinstated the naval blockade, and the IRGC put two VLCCs on fire in Hormuz — killing the Fujairah shuttle and roughly 6 mb/d of flow.
1. Critical Alerts
Iran-US war re-escalates; blockade back, Gulf bases pounded. US completed another strike round on Iran (zerohedge) and resumed the naval blockade of Iranian ports at 4pm ET (zerohedge). Iran fired missiles/drones at US bases across Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan (MenchOsint); Patriot interception repeatedly failed (Pataramesh). HIGH (5+ sources).
June CPI plunges, July hike odds collapse. Headline -0.4% MoM / 3.5% YoY vs 3.8% exp; core 0.0% MoM / 2.6% YoY (zerohedge, Kobeissi). Hike odds for the July 28-29 FOMC crashed from ~40% into single digits/low teens (Kobeissi: 8%, Hedgeye: 13%, Barchart: <17%). HIGH.
IBM -25%, SaaSpocalypse returns. IBM posted its biggest one-day drop since 1987/1968, erasing ~$69B in a day (zerohedge, Kobeissi). Cause: clients pulled capex forward into servers/storage/memory ahead of price hikes, starving software — software names fell 3-5% in sympathy. HIGH.
Oil supply shock deepens; Fujairah shuttle dead. IRGC hit two VLCCs, taking ~6 mb/d out and killing Fujairah as a shuttle port (HFI_Research); 3-2-1 refining margin hit a record $59/bbl with ~10% of global refining offline (Kobeissi). Brent topped $86 per zerohedge. HIGH.
Iran threatens to close every regional export route. IRGC: "oil and gas exports from the region — either for everyone or for no one," naming the UAE Fujairah pipeline, the Saudi East-West pipeline, and signaling Bab el-Mandeb via the Houthis (HormuzLetter, lookner, japantimes). HIGH.
2. Core Themes
Iran-US: strikes resume, blockade back, Trump threatens power plants and bridges "next week"
Trump held a Tuesday Situation Room meeting on a "massive offensive" wider in scope than the Hormuz strikes (Kobeissi, zerohedge/Axios).
Trump publicly threatened Iran's power plants and bridges next week unless it negotiates (zerohedge, Kobeissi). Daniel Davis and others warn hitting Iranian energy/bridges triggers Iran torching Gulf oil-gas infrastructure (DanielLDavis1).
The 20% Hormuz toll lasted one day — Trump dropped it for "trade and investment deals" from Gulf states (zerohedge), keeping only a "full blockade" on Iranian ports (zerohedge). Iran declared the MoU "fully shattered" (zerohedge, Lord Bebo).
Targets Iran claims hit: Muwaffaq Salti, Prince Hassan and King Faisal air bases (Jordan), Ali Al-Salem and 5th Fleet-adjacent sites, Sheikh Isa (Bahrain), Al Udeid (Qatar) (Nordexium); satellite imagery of a damaged Al Udeid maintenance facility circulated (tom_bike). A Kuwaiti navy vessel was reportedly struck (MenchOsint).
Recurring OSINT read: US Gulf bases are effectively indefensible as Patriot/PAC-3 stocks deplete — 8 interceptors vs 4 Iranian missiles, all 4 impacted (imetatronink, Pataramesh). MQ-4C Triton and P-8s pulled out of Jordan (IranObserver0). US troop withdrawal from Iraq reportedly set for Sept 30 (mutludc). HIGH.
Oil: Fujairah shuttle dead after VLCC strikes; refining margins hit record; China demand -19%
Iran's strikes widened beyond the strait — a chemical tanker was hit off Oman having never crossed Hormuz (HFI_Research); bulk carrier Luni partially sank near the strait (mhmiranusa).
Crack spreads/diesel signaling shortages (DarioCpx); US crude/product exports fell ~2 mb/d as buffer stock runs dry (AllVentured); SPR at its lowest since 1983 (Barchart).
The offsetting bear: China oil demand -19.4% YoY in June (zerohedge), imports near a decade low, -41% YoY (puckrin) — the main reason crude hasn't run further. Shorts are trapped defending ~$81.5, per DarioCpx.
US backing an Iraq-Syria pipeline to bypass Hormuz (ILRedAlert, zerohedge) — viewed skeptically. HIGH.
CPI: June -0.4% MoM (biggest since COVID) → the hawkish Warsh setup collapses
The entire minus sign was gasoline/energy (-0.437pp); strip energy and prices were flat, with shelter +0.1% (smallest since Jan 2021) and core services ex-housing -0.2% (NickTimiraos, shanaka86).
Fed Chair Warsh testified the Fed has "no tolerance" for persistently elevated inflation (zerohedge) — but the soft print undercut the hawkish tone; 2Y yield fell 10bps (Hedgeye), gold reclaimed $4,000.
The catch (shanaka86's decomposition): June averaged two weeks of war pricing and two of relief, and the ceasefire was dead before the number printed — Brent has since retraced up, so the headline is stale even as core cooling looks real. HIGH.
IBM -25%: the first blue-chip casualty of an AI hardware run cannibalizing software
Revenue and EPS both grew (rev +1% to $17.2B, EPS +5% to $2.93) — the stock lost a fifth anyway (shanaka86). Distributed infrastructure +37% (best ever); total infrastructure -7% as the z17 mainframe/transaction-software stack starved.
CEO Krishna: a few large capex deals paused near quarter-end, shifting spend to supply-constrained servers/storage/memory ahead of price increases; "we don't see our software disrupted by AI" (SaraEisen). Goldman flags the "software bear case"; Microsoft -2.8%, Adobe -4.8%, Intuit -5% (zerohedge).
Context: SaaSpocalypse framing (zerohedge); $69B erased on the day (zerohedge), ~$100B and -35% over 42 days (Kobeissi). HIGH.
AI/power: PJM misses supply a third time (6.8GW short); NY first state to freeze data centers
PJM's 2028 capacity auction fell 6.8 GW short — ~7 nuclear reactors — for a third straight time amid data-center demand (chigrl, zerohedge). Without price caps, clearing prices would be 70% higher (zerohedge).
New York became the first state to enact a one-year data-center construction ban (zerohedge); a majority of Americans now prefer to stop building them (zerohedge).
Morgan Stanley: 80GW of new compute by 2028 = $4-8T capex, all debt/equity funded with no positive FCF (zerohedge); ~$156B of projects cancelled/delayed in 2025, $130B in 1Q26 (zerohedge). Hyperscaler bond basket hit another record-wide spread (zerohedge).
Oracle emblematic: FCF at a record low (Barchart), -62% from its Sept 2025 ATH / ~$500B market cap gone (Barchart). Semis are now 20% of the S&P 500, an all-time high (Barchart). HIGH.
Russia-Ukraine: Russia retakes Kondratovka; three waves on Odesa (10 ships); Zelensky's 4th defense minister out
Russia regained control of Kondratovka in Sumy (GeromanAT); advances toward Zakharivka and near-completion clearing of Konstantinovka's northern outskirts (GeromanAT), plus pushes in Kharkiv/Dobropilya (royy_tweets).
Three waves on Odesa in 24h — up to 10 vessels damaged, the Risoil grain terminal and Yuzhnyi oil tanks ablaze (MilitarySummary, AMK_Mapping_); Ukraine reported 101 of ~122 drones downed overnight (MilitarySummary).
Political churn: PM Svyrydenko resigned (Lord Bebo); Zelensky fired a fourth defense minister, Fedorov (TheOtherSideRu); martial law extended a 20th time to Oct 31 (MilitarySummary). Bulgaria exited the "Coalition of the Willing" (SprinterPress). HIGH.
Precious metals: gold reclaims $4,000 on soft CPI; Currie floats $10k gold / $300 silver
Gold reclaimed $4,000 and ran toward ~$4,088 intraday per Sorenthek; oil, gold and silver were green together, a rare combo (KarelMercx).
Jeffrey Currie's $10,000 gold / $300 silver debasement-trade call recirculated, leaning on solar demand and money-supply growth (ekwufinance).
Silver still unconfirmed near ~$58 per potassium_phd; SGE silver carried an ~11.9% premium over spot per DavidLe76335983. Copper "refuses to confirm gold's weakness" (TaviCosta). Bessent claimed $1T of gold "present and accounted for" at Fort Knox (EricLDaugh). HIGH.
3. Weak Signals
Long-end bonds straining: Gundlach says the 30Y at 5.10% is "unlikely to hold" its two-decade resistance (TruthGundlach); 10Y "5% looks imminent" per potassium_phd. CPI bought a reprieve at the short end only. MEDIUM.
Korea retail carnage continues: foreign investors sold a record -$110B in Korean equities YTD (Kobeissi); the president called the market "unstable" (Barchart); a stock YouTuber was reportedly stabbed by a viewer who lost money (Polymarket). MEDIUM.
Japan insourcing eyes, weapons and money at once: GPIF repatriation chatter moved JGBs harder than a rate hike; yen at 162, 10Y near 2.90%, and Tokyo footnoted BoJ independence into a growth blueprint (shanaka86). Japanese retail also built its largest USD short since the GFC (Barchart). LOW.
China chip capital ramp: DeepSeek prepping an IPO at a ~$71B valuation (Kobeissi); CXMT priced its Shanghai IPO to raise up to $10B (zerohedge); Huawei-linked "shadow fabs" building 140k wpm DRAM in Shenzhen (dnystedt). LOW.
US fiscal: June deficit $120B vs a $27B surplus a year ago; FY26 net interest on track for a record $827B+ (Kobeissi). Foreign UST holdings hit $9.37T, second-largest ever, Canada the top buyer (Barchart). LOW.
Yemen/Bab el-Mandeb reopening: Houthis warn airlines off Saudi airspace until the Sana'a blockade lifts (sentdefender), after Trump reportedly green-lit the Saudi strike on Sana'a airport (zerohedge). MEDIUM.
Sea-drone warfare goes mainstream: US ran a suicide drone-boat swarm on an Iranian submarine facility (zerohedge); a Splash Industries USV autonomously landed on a moving US warship at RIMPAC (i_vanesov). LOW.
4. Noise
Roger Waters 9/11 "controlled demolition" long-form (Mark4XX) — recycled conspiracy, no market signal.
Buffett ends Gates Foundation gifting over Epstein ties (Reuters) — widely covered, not actionable.
PayPal +takeout by Stripe/Advent at $60.50 (Barchart) and Lucid -49% on bankruptcy chatter (later denied) (Hedgeye) — single-name noise outside the metals/energy thesis.
House passes permanent DST 308-117 (Breaking911), $50.1M T-rex fossil (AFP), Belgian/Dutch domestic-politics threads — off-thesis.
GPT-5.6 / local-model / coding-agent hype (sama, swyx) — engagement bait, no data.
5. Stock Picks
Freeman Gold ($FMAN.V / $FMANF) — Lemhi feasibility (29 Jun): 1.0 Moz P&P, US$696M post-tax NPV5% at $3,650/oz, 34.4% IRR, 15.2-yr life, 2.5-yr payback; ~US$862M NPV extrapolated at $4,000/oz vs a US$72M MCAP. Idaho oxide, 94.8% CIL recovery, ~64,141 oz/yr, near-zero federal permitting. Takeout thesis: Matysek/Paes-Braga/Randall (ex-Lithium X) all on the insider register, Paes-Braga at 8.47% (Silver Santa). MEDIUM.
AbraSilver ($ABRA.TO) — Oculto West drilling: 109m of 221 g/t Ag + 0.72 g/t Au, incl. 14m of 580 g/t Ag, extending high-grade mineralization beyond the DFS pit at Diablillos; DFS complete, exploration back on growth (goldseek). MEDIUM.
AuroMetals (AuroMetals) — Second long hit at Santa Barbara, Ecuador: 625.12m at 0.64 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu (~400 gram-metres), hole ended in mineralization, 6 assays in / 10 pending, four rigs turning (TheGoldAdvisor). LOW.
Apollo Silver ($APGO.V) — ~337 Moz AgEq across the top-two largest undeveloped US silver deposits, ~$50M cash; ran 18x from Nov-2023 lows into the Jan top (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 760
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 7
Noise filtered: 5 (categories)
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 7+ LOW
My other publications:
[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour
[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money
Fun corner
..7.3...1.9..4...7.8....24.......423...6.4.8.4.8.....5..69.8.......7.9...5....31.
IBM grew revenue. IBM grew EPS. IBM lost a fifth of its market value in a single session — its worst day since 1987 — because the clients who were supposed to be buying software decided instead to panic-buy servers, storage, and memory ahead of price hikes driven by a war that is simultaneously destroying the supply chain those servers require to function. The hardware cycle is eating the software cycle alive, and the software cycle is sitting there watching it happen with the expression of a man who just realized the cannibal is a colleague.
This is the depreciation bomb the Compound has been tracking since the BIS Annual Report flagged AI capex shifting from retained earnings to debt. The hyperscalers spent $182 billion in bonds this year to build the infrastructure. The infrastructure is now starving the software that was supposed to monetize it. IBM is the first blue-chip casualty of a dynamic where the capex that was supposed to justify the buildout is actively destroying the revenue stream that was supposed to service the debt. Microsoft -2.8%. Adobe -4.8%. Intuit -5%. The SaaSpocalypse is not a sentiment event. It is a capital allocation reckoning arriving on the Q3 income statement exactly when the depreciation clock said it would.
Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage!
— KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com
--Fear and Loathing In Trading Hell
Weren't we just talking yesterday about how they aren't even trying to make the numbers believable?
the inflation number
OMFG pull the other one, it plays jingle bells.
food away from home since 2020 Up like 35% officially. Weird cuz I get the exact same thing at McD's all the time. it was $13 in 2019, it's now $28 That's more than 100%
Priced a A/C unit or a furnace late? Be sitting down. more than a 100%
Just bought some more PVC decking. I just redid my deck 2 years ago. The fancy stuff was $16/square foot (really ti's cheaper to do concrete at this point) and now i'm building another one for somebody and the fancy stuff is over $20/square foot. IN 2 YEARS.
Everybody's grocery bill is up 100% overall, not 22% like they claim.
A big part of the drop of the services this month was that "health insurance went down 2%" (really look it up). hahahahahahaha. c'mon.
The federal government is running 1.5 to 2 trillion dollar deficits per year. That's about 7% of the total economy just emitted out of thin air. Which makes inflation about............7% per year which is what people are feeling in real life.