TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The war and the tape both moved hard. June CPI printed -0.4% MoM — the biggest drop since COVID — nuking the July hike odds that spiked yesterday and sending gold back over $4,000, while IBM cratered ~25% on an AI-hardware capex run that's now bleeding the whole software complex. Iran-US fighting escalated rather than paused: US ran another strike round, reinstated the naval blockade, and the IRGC put two VLCCs on fire in Hormuz — killing the Fujairah shuttle and roughly 6 mb/d of flow.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran-US war re-escalates; blockade back, Gulf bases pounded. US completed another strike round on Iran (zerohedge) and resumed the naval blockade of Iranian ports at 4pm ET (zerohedge). Iran fired missiles/drones at US bases across Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan (MenchOsint); Patriot interception repeatedly failed (Pataramesh). HIGH (5+ sources).

June CPI plunges, July hike odds collapse. Headline -0.4% MoM / 3.5% YoY vs 3.8% exp; core 0.0% MoM / 2.6% YoY (zerohedge, Kobeissi). Hike odds for the July 28-29 FOMC crashed from ~40% into single digits/low teens (Kobeissi: 8%, Hedgeye: 13%, Barchart: <17%). HIGH .

IBM -25%, SaaSpocalypse returns. IBM posted its biggest one-day drop since 1987/1968, erasing ~$69B in a day (zerohedge, Kobeissi). Cause: clients pulled capex forward into servers/storage/memory ahead of price hikes, starving software — software names fell 3-5% in sympathy. HIGH .

Oil supply shock deepens; Fujairah shuttle dead. IRGC hit two VLCCs, taking ~6 mb/d out and killing Fujairah as a shuttle port (HFI_Research); 3-2-1 refining margin hit a record $59/bbl with ~10% of global refining offline (Kobeissi). Brent topped $86 per zerohedge. HIGH .

Iran threatens to close every regional export route. IRGC: "oil and gas exports from the region — either for everyone or for no one," naming the UAE Fujairah pipeline, the Saudi East-West pipeline, and signaling Bab el-Mandeb via the Houthis (HormuzLetter, lookner, japantimes). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: strikes resume, blockade back, Trump threatens power plants and bridges "next week"

Trump held a Tuesday Situation Room meeting on a "massive offensive" wider in scope than the Hormuz strikes (Kobeissi, zerohedge/Axios).

Trump publicly threatened Iran's power plants and bridges next week unless it negotiates (zerohedge, Kobeissi). Daniel Davis and others warn hitting Iranian energy/bridges triggers Iran torching Gulf oil-gas infrastructure (DanielLDavis1).

The 20% Hormuz toll lasted one day — Trump dropped it for "trade and investment deals" from Gulf states (zerohedge), keeping only a "full blockade" on Iranian ports (zerohedge). Iran declared the MoU "fully shattered" (zerohedge, Lord Bebo).

Targets Iran claims hit: Muwaffaq Salti, Prince Hassan and King Faisal air bases (Jordan), Ali Al-Salem and 5th Fleet-adjacent sites, Sheikh Isa (Bahrain), Al Udeid (Qatar) (Nordexium); satellite imagery of a damaged Al Udeid maintenance facility circulated (tom_bike). A Kuwaiti navy vessel was reportedly struck (MenchOsint).

Recurring OSINT read: US Gulf bases are effectively indefensible as Patriot/PAC-3 stocks deplete — 8 interceptors vs 4 Iranian missiles, all 4 impacted (imetatronink, Pataramesh). MQ-4C Triton and P-8s pulled out of Jordan (IranObserver0). US troop withdrawal from Iraq reportedly set for Sept 30 (mutludc). HIGH.

Oil: Fujairah shuttle dead after VLCC strikes; refining margins hit record; China demand -19%

Iran's strikes widened beyond the strait — a chemical tanker was hit off Oman having never crossed Hormuz (HFI_Research); bulk carrier Luni partially sank near the strait (mhmiranusa).

Crack spreads/diesel signaling shortages (DarioCpx); US crude/product exports fell ~2 mb/d as buffer stock runs dry (AllVentured); SPR at its lowest since 1983 (Barchart).

The offsetting bear: China oil demand -19.4% YoY in June (zerohedge), imports near a decade low, -41% YoY (puckrin) — the main reason crude hasn't run further. Shorts are trapped defending ~$81.5, per DarioCpx.

US backing an Iraq-Syria pipeline to bypass Hormuz (ILRedAlert, zerohedge) — viewed skeptically. HIGH.

CPI: June -0.4% MoM (biggest since COVID) → the hawkish Warsh setup collapses

The entire minus sign was gasoline/energy (-0.437pp); strip energy and prices were flat, with shelter +0.1% (smallest since Jan 2021) and core services ex-housing -0.2% (NickTimiraos, shanaka86).

Fed Chair Warsh testified the Fed has "no tolerance" for persistently elevated inflation (zerohedge) — but the soft print undercut the hawkish tone; 2Y yield fell 10bps (Hedgeye), gold reclaimed $4,000.

The catch (shanaka86's decomposition): June averaged two weeks of war pricing and two of relief, and the ceasefire was dead before the number printed — Brent has since retraced up, so the headline is stale even as core cooling looks real. HIGH.

IBM -25%: the first blue-chip casualty of an AI hardware run cannibalizing software

Revenue and EPS both grew (rev +1% to $17.2B, EPS +5% to $2.93) — the stock lost a fifth anyway (shanaka86). Distributed infrastructure +37% (best ever); total infrastructure -7% as the z17 mainframe/transaction-software stack starved.

CEO Krishna: a few large capex deals paused near quarter-end, shifting spend to supply-constrained servers/storage/memory ahead of price increases; "we don't see our software disrupted by AI" (SaraEisen). Goldman flags the "software bear case"; Microsoft -2.8%, Adobe -4.8%, Intuit -5% (zerohedge).

Context: SaaSpocalypse framing (zerohedge); $69B erased on the day (zerohedge), ~$100B and -35% over 42 days (Kobeissi). HIGH.

AI/power: PJM misses supply a third time (6.8GW short); NY first state to freeze data centers

PJM's 2028 capacity auction fell 6.8 GW short — ~7 nuclear reactors — for a third straight time amid data-center demand (chigrl, zerohedge). Without price caps, clearing prices would be 70% higher (zerohedge).

New York became the first state to enact a one-year data-center construction ban (zerohedge); a majority of Americans now prefer to stop building them (zerohedge).

Morgan Stanley: 80GW of new compute by 2028 = $4-8T capex , all debt/equity funded with no positive FCF (zerohedge); ~$156B of projects cancelled/delayed in 2025, $130B in 1Q26 (zerohedge). Hyperscaler bond basket hit another record-wide spread (zerohedge).

Oracle emblematic: FCF at a record low (Barchart), -62% from its Sept 2025 ATH / ~$500B market cap gone (Barchart). Semis are now 20% of the S&P 500, an all-time high (Barchart). HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Russia retakes Kondratovka; three waves on Odesa (10 ships); Zelensky's 4th defense minister out

Russia regained control of Kondratovka in Sumy (GeromanAT); advances toward Zakharivka and near-completion clearing of Konstantinovka's northern outskirts (GeromanAT), plus pushes in Kharkiv/Dobropilya (royy_tweets).

Three waves on Odesa in 24h — up to 10 vessels damaged, the Risoil grain terminal and Yuzhnyi oil tanks ablaze (MilitarySummary, AMK_Mapping_); Ukraine reported 101 of ~122 drones downed overnight (MilitarySummary).

Political churn: PM Svyrydenko resigned (Lord Bebo); Zelensky fired a fourth defense minister, Fedorov (TheOtherSideRu); martial law extended a 20th time to Oct 31 (MilitarySummary). Bulgaria exited the "Coalition of the Willing" (SprinterPress). HIGH.

Precious metals: gold reclaims $4,000 on soft CPI; Currie floats $10k gold / $300 silver

Gold reclaimed $4,000 and ran toward ~$4,088 intraday per Sorenthek; oil, gold and silver were green together, a rare combo (KarelMercx).

Jeffrey Currie's $10,000 gold / $300 silver debasement-trade call recirculated, leaning on solar demand and money-supply growth (ekwufinance).

Silver still unconfirmed near ~$58 per potassium_phd; SGE silver carried an ~11.9% premium over spot per DavidLe76335983. Copper "refuses to confirm gold's weakness" (TaviCosta). Bessent claimed $1T of gold "present and accounted for" at Fort Knox (EricLDaugh). HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Long-end bonds straining: Gundlach says the 30Y at 5.10% is "unlikely to hold" its two-decade resistance (TruthGundlach); 10Y "5% looks imminent" per potassium_phd. CPI bought a reprieve at the short end only. MEDIUM .

Korea retail carnage continues: foreign investors sold a record -$110B in Korean equities YTD (Kobeissi); the president called the market "unstable" (Barchart); a stock YouTuber was reportedly stabbed by a viewer who lost money (Polymarket). MEDIUM .

Japan insourcing eyes, weapons and money at once: GPIF repatriation chatter moved JGBs harder than a rate hike; yen at 162, 10Y near 2.90%, and Tokyo footnoted BoJ independence into a growth blueprint (shanaka86). Japanese retail also built its largest USD short since the GFC (Barchart). LOW .

China chip capital ramp: DeepSeek prepping an IPO at a ~$71B valuation (Kobeissi); CXMT priced its Shanghai IPO to raise up to $10B (zerohedge); Huawei-linked "shadow fabs" building 140k wpm DRAM in Shenzhen (dnystedt). LOW .

US fiscal: June deficit $120B vs a $27B surplus a year ago; FY26 net interest on track for a record $827B+ (Kobeissi). Foreign UST holdings hit $9.37T, second-largest ever, Canada the top buyer (Barchart). LOW .

Yemen/Bab el-Mandeb reopening: Houthis warn airlines off Saudi airspace until the Sana'a blockade lifts (sentdefender), after Trump reportedly green-lit the Saudi strike on Sana'a airport (zerohedge). MEDIUM .

Sea-drone warfare goes mainstream: US ran a suicide drone-boat swarm on an Iranian submarine facility (zerohedge); a Splash Industries USV autonomously landed on a moving US warship at RIMPAC (i_vanesov). LOW.

4. Noise

Roger Waters 9/11 "controlled demolition" long-form (Mark4XX) — recycled conspiracy, no market signal.

Buffett ends Gates Foundation gifting over Epstein ties (Reuters) — widely covered, not actionable.

PayPal +takeout by Stripe/Advent at $60.50 (Barchart) and Lucid -49% on bankruptcy chatter (later denied) (Hedgeye) — single-name noise outside the metals/energy thesis.

House passes permanent DST 308-117 (Breaking911), $50.1M T-rex fossil (AFP), Belgian/Dutch domestic-politics threads — off-thesis.

GPT-5.6 / local-model / coding-agent hype (sama, swyx) — engagement bait, no data.

5. Stock Picks

Freeman Gold ($FMAN.V / $FMANF) — Lemhi feasibility (29 Jun): 1.0 Moz P&P , US$696M post-tax NPV5% at $3,650/oz , 34.4% IRR , 15.2-yr life, 2.5-yr payback; ~US$862M NPV extrapolated at $4,000/oz vs a US$72M MCAP . Idaho oxide, 94.8% CIL recovery, ~64,141 oz/yr, near-zero federal permitting. Takeout thesis: Matysek/Paes-Braga/Randall (ex-Lithium X) all on the insider register, Paes-Braga at 8.47% (Silver Santa). MEDIUM .

AbraSilver ($ABRA.TO) — Oculto West drilling: 109m of 221 g/t Ag + 0.72 g/t Au, incl. 14m of 580 g/t Ag , extending high-grade mineralization beyond the DFS pit at Diablillos; DFS complete, exploration back on growth (goldseek). MEDIUM .

AuroMetals (AuroMetals) — Second long hit at Santa Barbara, Ecuador: 625.12m at 0.64 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu (~400 gram-metres), hole ended in mineralization, 6 assays in / 10 pending, four rigs turning (TheGoldAdvisor). LOW .

Apollo Silver ($APGO.V) — ~337 Moz AgEq across the top-two largest undeveloped US silver deposits, ~$50M cash; ran 18x from Nov-2023 lows into the Jan top (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 760

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5 (categories)

Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 7+ LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-07-15

..7.3...1.9..4...7.8....24.......423...6.4.8.4.8.....5..69.8.......7.9...5....31.