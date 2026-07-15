No1's Daily Digest

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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
7h

IBM grew revenue. IBM grew EPS. IBM lost a fifth of its market value in a single session — its worst day since 1987 — because the clients who were supposed to be buying software decided instead to panic-buy servers, storage, and memory ahead of price hikes driven by a war that is simultaneously destroying the supply chain those servers require to function. The hardware cycle is eating the software cycle alive, and the software cycle is sitting there watching it happen with the expression of a man who just realized the cannibal is a colleague.

This is the depreciation bomb the Compound has been tracking since the BIS Annual Report flagged AI capex shifting from retained earnings to debt. The hyperscalers spent $182 billion in bonds this year to build the infrastructure. The infrastructure is now starving the software that was supposed to monetize it. IBM is the first blue-chip casualty of a dynamic where the capex that was supposed to justify the buildout is actively destroying the revenue stream that was supposed to service the debt. Microsoft -2.8%. Adobe -4.8%. Intuit -5%. The SaaSpocalypse is not a sentiment event. It is a capital allocation reckoning arriving on the Q3 income statement exactly when the depreciation clock said it would.

Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage!

— KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com

--Fear and Loathing In Trading Hell

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BDH's avatar
BDH
5h

Weren't we just talking yesterday about how they aren't even trying to make the numbers believable?

the inflation number

OMFG pull the other one, it plays jingle bells.

food away from home since 2020 Up like 35% officially. Weird cuz I get the exact same thing at McD's all the time. it was $13 in 2019, it's now $28 That's more than 100%

Priced a A/C unit or a furnace late? Be sitting down. more than a 100%

Just bought some more PVC decking. I just redid my deck 2 years ago. The fancy stuff was $16/square foot (really ti's cheaper to do concrete at this point) and now i'm building another one for somebody and the fancy stuff is over $20/square foot. IN 2 YEARS.

Everybody's grocery bill is up 100% overall, not 22% like they claim.

A big part of the drop of the services this month was that "health insurance went down 2%" (really look it up). hahahahahahaha. c'mon.

The federal government is running 1.5 to 2 trillion dollar deficits per year. That's about 7% of the total economy just emitted out of thin air. Which makes inflation about............7% per year which is what people are feeling in real life.

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