TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran war stopped being one-sided overnight: Iran ran multiple missile-and-drone waves against US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, with reported US casualties, while Washington weighs seizing Kharg Island and bombing a fresh nuclear site. The other big delta is Ukraine — sacking defense minister Fedorov triggered nationwide protests and combat commanders resigning mid-war. Underneath, Hormuz went to effectively zero tanker traffic, Korea's KOSPI leverage trade blew another -7%, and silver printed its first Death Cross since 2024 into peak capitulation.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran hits US Gulf bases in coordinated waves; US casualties reported

IRGC and the regular Army struck Ali al-Salem and a US pier at Shuaiba in Kuwait, Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan — hitting Patriots, HIMARS launchers, radars, SATCOM and MQ-9 sites, and shooting down an MQ-9 Reaper (MenchOsint).

Detailed target list including the KGL Logistics depot (largest US Army support hub in West Asia) in Mina Abdullah, plus a claimed Patriot PAC-3 miss on King Faisal base (AryJeayBackup).

Damage to an MQ-9 command-and-control centre at Ali Al Salem confirmed via satellite (AMK Mapping).

US military casualties from strikes on Iraq reported, sourced to Israeli media (MintPressNews).

Confidence: HIGH (multi-source OSINT, consistent geolocation)

Strait of Hormuz effectively shut — zero tankers Wednesday

"Not a single oil or gas tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz" on Wednesday (DarioCpx).

Fewer than a dozen vessels transited in 24h vs a normal 130+, all on Iran's traffic scheme, none on the US-backed southern route (wmiddelkoop).

IRGC: as long as US forces remain, "not a drop of oil and gas will be exported from the region" (unusual_whales).

Confidence: HIGH (3 sources)

Trump weighs major escalation: Kharg Island seizure, Pickaxe Mountain strike

Options under review include seizing Iranian islands near Hormuz, bombing a fortified nuclear-linked tunnel complex at Pickaxe Mountain, and expanding airstrikes to energy sites, per WSJ (JenniferJJacobs).

A Situation Room meeting reviewed an offensive "wider in scope" than current Hormuz strikes, per Axios (BarakRavid).

Vance drew a line: "We're not going to send ground troops for regime change" (zerohedge).

Strikes to "expand next week" after Iran declared no plans for talks (zerohedge).

Confidence: HIGH (WSJ + Axios + on-record Vance)

Ukraine political crisis: Fedorov sacked → protests, commanders resign

Massive protests reported across Ukrainian cities; combat commanders resigning and "refusing to fight" (Panchenko_X).

Rallies in Kyiv (AMK Mapping) and in Kharkiv and Lviv (AMK Mapping).

Star drone commander Pavlo Yelizarov resigned in protest, calling the sacking "evil" (olliecarroll).

Confidence: HIGH (multi-source, incl. on-record resignations)

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: the strike ledger widens to civilian sites and a 10th tanker

US ran strikes in two waves — 6am ET, then a second at 3pm ET — hitting Greater Tunb island's coastal-defense and cruise-missile magazines, plus civilian sites: the vicinity of a children's hospital in Ahvaz, a mineral-water plant, and grain/flour warehouses in Khuzestan (MenchOsint; s_m_marandi). Iran's government spokesman put civilian deaths above 30 (AryJeayBackup).

US disabled the empty, Curação-flagged tanker M/T Belma heading to Kharg — the 10th ship stopped, and a shift from convoy-blocking to closing Iran's ports outright (zerohedge; MenchOsint).

Within 24h CENTCOM went from condemning attacks on civilian vessels to firing on one itself — both navies now grade merchant ships "non-compliant," and either grade draws missiles (shanaka86).

Trump claimed Iran "called" and wants to meet (KobeissiLetter); Iran denied any talks (Nostre_damus). Iran did release a detained US citizen as a "goodwill gesture" (zerohedge).

US drew down naval presence — aircraft evacuated from Al Udeid (DD_Geopolitics); the USS Tripoli amphibious group is heading home, signalling no near-term ground op (imetatronink).

Confidence: HIGH

Oil: Hormuz at zero, crack spreads vertical, SPR at a 43-year low

The 3-2-1 crack spread notched another all-time high at 67.84 as refineries run flat-out (chigrl); refined products have never been this expensive vs crude, worsened by Russia — the world's #2 diesel exporter — banning exports (KarelMercx).

China's June crude imports fell -41% YoY to a 10-year low, with Iranian barrels below 800k b/d; a "historic supply shock" (KobeissiLetter).

US SPR down -20.7% YoY to a 43-year low , Cushing at tank bottoms even as US production hits a record (Hedgeye; zerohedge).

IRGC signalled closure of routes beyond Hormuz — Bab-el-Mandeb, Fujairah — "in the coming days" (IranObserver0). US gasoline could top $4/gal within days (zerohedge); United sees ~$6B added 2026 fuel cost (zerohedge).

Note the tape: despite all this, WTI stayed pinned near $80 into futures OpEx — dealer positioning, per (DarioCpx). The convex bull case (Hormuz staying shut → $200+) laid out by (AllVentured).

Confidence: HIGH

Russia-Ukraine: Kondratovka retaken, Kramatorsk approach, NPP engineer assassinated

Russia regained Kondratovka (+4.3 km²) and is fighting in Ulanovo (GeromanAT); further advances east of Kamyanske (Zaporizhzhia) and into Sumy (royy_tweets). Russian forces reported 8 km from Kramatorsk and Sloviansk (GrillardEric).

Day 5 of Odesa port strikes; Ukraine claims 20 vessels damaged and shifted drone-boat focus to the Black Sea, striking Russian tankers "Louise 1" and "Banda" (AMK Mapping; MilitarySummary).

Zaporizhzhia NPP chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver were killed by a Ukrainian FPV drone on his service car — Russia's count is 13 killed and 48 injured near the plant over 2.5 months (mazzenilsson); IAEA's Grossi condemned the strike (MilitarySummary).

The Fedorov purge underneath: FT frames him as the drone-tech architect who blocked procurement graft and clashed with commander-in-chief Syrsky (RALee85); incoming government led by Naftogaz CEO Koretskyi as PM (zerohedge), with interior/police chief Klimenko tipped for defense (RWApodcast).

Confidence: HIGH

AI bubble: SpaceX breaks its IPO price, Anthropic reaches for the revolver

SpaceX fell below its $135 IPO price for the first time — printing a $132.15 low — yet analysts lifted targets to a ~$242 average, one bank to $800; "the real story is its bonds" (zerohedge; shanaka86).

Anthropic is planning IPO investor meetings "in coming weeks" (zerohedge) — possibly October at a $1T+ valuation (aleabitoreddit) — while also in talks to expand a $2.5B credit line (zerohedge).

Big-Tech 5Y CDS on Oracle/Amazon/Google/Microsoft near 7-year highs (~75bps); a record $182B of IG bond issuance in 2026, up +1,300% YoY (KobeissiLetter). Hyperscaler bond cover ratios have fallen from ~5x in February to below 2x (Torsten Slok, via zerohedge).

Memory got slammed as Mag7 rotated up — Micron -10%, erasing $110B (KobeissiLetter); Dell extended a -13% drop (zerohedge). The four biggest hyperscalers plan $700B+ capex in 2026, triple three years ago (Hedgeye).

Confidence: HIGH

KOSPI blows another -7%; leverage and bond yields are the tell

Bank of Korea hiked rates for the first time in 3+ years — and signalled more — as the KOSPI fell another -7% (stocktalkweekly); Korea will halt new single-stock leveraged ETF listings (Barchart), and the finance ministry called an emergency markets meeting.

US-listed leveraged ETFs hit a record 700, 400+ of them single-stock (KobeissiLetter); total margin debt is +40% over 12 months, a level only seen at prior tops (Barchart).

France's 30Y yield hit its highest since the GFC (Barchart); US debt topped 100% of GDP for the first time since WW2 (Barchart); the UST 10Y is on the verge of breaking a 3-year consolidation (MacleodFinance).

Confidence: HIGH

Precious metals: silver's Death Cross meets peak capitulation

Silver formed a Death Cross for the first time since February 2024 (Barchart). Don Durrett marks gold at $4,036 (down 28% from ATH), silver at $57 (down 52%), HUI 621 (DonDurrett).

Sentiment is washed out — a widely-shared "Dear Diary" capitulation piece (MONETARY_MAYHEM); "just capitulated, selling all my precious metals" (metalsmartyr). The gold/silver ratio sits near 60; prior bull markets ended at 18–32, which at a constant gold price would imply silver of $150–260 (IGWTreport).

Bessent's Fort Knox theater ran all day: he insists the gold "is all there" and that old silver/gold certificates can still be claimed (zerohedge) — redemption actually ended in 1968 (silver207141), and Schiff worked the arb: $32 of eBay silver certificates supposedly claiming $300 of silver dollars (PeterSchiff). The new $1 Trump "gold" coin contains 0.000 grams of gold (DarioCpx).

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

Iran claims Kushner/Witkoff market-manipulation profits. Tehran told Vance the pair were "abusing" negotiation access for financial gain, estimating ~$9B in profits and asking for half (DropSiteNews; ryangrim). White House denies it happened. MEDIUM.

Iran located US personnel phones via cyberattack , per NYT (Megatron_ron). LOW.

Japan's crypto law passed — reclassifies crypto as financial products, tax cut from 55% to 20%, ETF path opened (SternDrewCrypto); read as a control mechanism, not a surrender (shanaka86). MEDIUM.

LBMA silver free float squeezed — SLV swallowed ~6.3M ozt (196t) via a mid-month vault swap plus a monster 3.3M ozt add, a big bite out of London liquid stock (pmbug). LOW.

Copper supply cracking — RIO Q2 output -11% (Kennecott smelter outage), BHP -5%, with BHP warning 2027 could fall further (wmiddelkoop); Friedland calls copper "the new safe haven" (robert_ivanhoe). LOW.

Greece blocked the EU's 21st sanctions package over a Russian-LNG transport ban, protecting shipper Dynagas (MilitarySummary). LOW.

Cuba assault planning — Pentagon reviewing a 101st Airborne helicopter assault using thousands of troops (zerohedge; DougAMacgregor). LOW/odd.

4. Noise

World Cup final set (England vs Argentina) (FIFAWorldCup) and France riots after the Spain loss (MyLordBebo) — sports/civil color, no market signal.

Belgian/Dutch €800k podcast-subsidy furor — dominates the Flemish feed, purely local politics.

Trump primetime "China rigged 2020" speech tease (paulsperry_) — unverified single-source pre-announcement.

Hegseth mandatory military testosterone tests (zerohedge) — engagement bait; no market read.

Culture-war and meme content (socialism posts, Elon assassination claims, gold-coin dunks) — filtered as echo-chamber.

5. Stock Picks

Southern Silver Exploration ($SSV.V) — flagged as an 18.5% portfolio position, largest for the poster over 5 months. Two Q3-2026 catalysts (updated MRE + PEA); 302 Moz AgEq @ ~257 g/t at Cerro Las Minitas. 2024 PEA showed US$501M after-tax NPV5 / 21.2% IRR at $23 silver; at current prices the same plan could imply ~US$2.2–2.6B NPV5 vs a US$120M market cap (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Independently called a "top 5 silver position" being added on the dip (goldseek). Confidence: MEDIUM (2 sources, high detail).

Coeur Mining ($CDE) — Q1 2026: revenue $856M, operating cash flow $341M, GAAP net income $247M ($0.35/sh), record adj. EBITDA $475M. Gold 96,503 oz (+11% YoY), silver 4.4M oz (+18%); cash up 11x YoY; first-ever dividend declared. FY guidance reaffirmed at 680–815koz gold, 18.7–21.9M oz silver (MiningStocksHQ). Confidence: MEDIUM (single detailed source).

First Majestic ($AG) — raised 2026 attributable production guidance to 14.6–15.5 Moz Ag, a 10% increase on the original 13.0–14.4 Moz, on strong H1 output and throughput expansions (FMSilverCorp). Confidence: LOW (company account).

Auro Metals ($AURO.V) — Santa Barbara gold-copper (Ecuador): 625.12m @ 0.64 g/t Au + 0.10% Cu, following an earlier 705.7m @ 0.61 g/t Au (incl. 235m @ 0.97 g/t from surface); nearing C$2 (goldseek). Confidence: LOW (single source, strong drill numbers).

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 769

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise items filtered: 5 categories

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 6 LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

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Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-07-16