TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran war went vertical overnight: a sixth straight night of US strikes moved openly onto Iranian bridges, railways and a civilian airport, and Iran answered by hitting five Gulf states at once — Bahrain's BAPCO refinery burning, the King Fahd Causeway struck, Al Udeid in Qatar targeted. The financial tell shifted from Korea to Japan, with the Nikkei entering a technical correction and the memory/AI complex leading a global risk-off. Meanwhile Kostiantynivka has fallen and Kyiv's government is eating itself over the Fedorov sacking.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran retaliates across five Gulf states after US hits civilian infrastructure — HIGH

US ran a 6th consecutive night of strikes, openly targeting civilian infrastructure: the Bandar Khamir overpass (struck with cars on it), the Gariveh Bridge, a third Hormozgan bridge, a railway junction feeding Shahid Rajaei port, a Bandar Abbas telecom tower, and a civilian airport at Iranshahr (HormuzLetter, AryJeayBackup).

Ground cost: 8 killed, 20 injured per ejmalrai; one killed and eight wounded in a Bandar Abbas neighbourhood (ILRedAlert); a strike near an Ahvaz cancer hospital forced 121 children off chemotherapy (AryJeayBackup).

Iran struck back into Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Syria. Bahrain's BAPCO refinery (~400k bbl/d) was hit and set ablaze — the clear shift from military to energy targets (HormuzLetter, DD_Geopolitics, Glenn_Diesen).

The King Fahd Causeway (Bahrain–Saudi) was targeted — "a bridge for a bridge" (HormuzLetter, imetatronink). Al Udeid in Qatar hit by 3–4 impacts (HormuzLetter).

Caveat on the claims: Iran's boast of killing US special forces at Al-Tanf, Syria collides with the fact the US fully withdrew from that base in February (AMK_Mapping).

Hormuz at zero, Bab el-Mandeb trigger armed — HIGH

Zero oil or LNG tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz Thursday — and crude still didn't move (JustDario). Kpler-tracked flows collapsed to ~0.2m bbls from a 5.5m b/d prior week (HFI_Research).

Reuters (three sources): Iran told the Houthis to stand ready to close Bab el-Mandeb the moment the US hits its power grid; IRGC personnel already in Yemen hold the trigger (HFI_Research, shanaka86, sentdefender).

Korea margin-call cascade spreads to Japan — HIGH

1.2 million Korean leveraged retail accounts hit margin calls this week — 3.4% of the adult population — with 320k–360k fully liquidated (Goldman, via Barchart and zerohedge).

Japan's Nikkei entered a technical correction, down >10% from June's high (Barchart); Dario flags the same behaviour coming to the Nasdaq (JustDario).

Kostiantynivka falls; Kyiv government implodes — HIGH

Russia finalised the capture of the fortress city of Kostiantynivka (HistoryLegends); Russian forces are now ~5–6 km from Kramatorsk (squatsons, MilitarySummary).

Zelensky fired Defence Minister Fedorov, triggering protests across six cities and a wave of resignations (MyLordBebo).

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: strikes move to infrastructure; Gulf allies now inside the blast radius

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya command warned it will "destroy every last piece of infrastructure in the entire region as if it never existed" if the US hits its grid (dana916, HormuzLetter).

Bahrain burned through dozens of Patriot interceptors overnight — roughly $100–150m in munitions at ~$5m each, against a global PAC-3 output near 600/year (DD_Geopolitics).

Satellite imagery confirms three buildings destroyed at Zayed Military City , Abu Dhabi, from five Iranian missiles (SoarAtlas, AryJeayBackup).

A US F-35 squawked 7700 emergency over the UAE and landed at Al Dhafra mid-operation (MenchOsint) — cause unconfirmed, so treat "shot down" framings as unproven.

Casualty ledger of note: MenchOsint reports two Iranian civilians killed and three bridges downed in one night (MenchOsint); Iran's own damage claims against US bases run far ahead of anything CENTCOM confirms (DavidLe76335983).

Strategic read from the skeptics' bench: even Trump's ex-SecDef Esper says airstrikes can't win this (clashreport); the ground reality is that every Gulf host state is now a target, not a rear (TopofMurrayHill).

Oil: crude frozen while the plumbing screams

A tanker was hit by a projectile in the so-called "Trump-controlled corridor," which vessels had been avoiding for days (MenchOsint); separately, two UAE ADNOC VLCCs were reported disabled off Oman, one Indian crewman killed (tom_bike).

Crack spreads are ~5x their historical average — the one hard-to-manipulate signal, and it only goes up (philippilk, JustDario).

The EIA quietly issued a one-pager on refinery "tank bottoms" and minimum operating limits — timing nobody missed (ericnuttall). US SPR sits at 316.5m barrels, lowest since 1983 (shanaka86).

Second-order: US 30-year mortgage rate up to 6.55%, a one-year high (KobeissiLetter); diesel back above $5 (Hedgeye); Iraq suspended Basrah loadings after a tanker drone strike (zerohedge).

Markets: the AI/memory complex leads a synchronized flush

Nasdaq 100 futures off >2% (KobeissiLetter); semis near a bear market, -19% from June (Barchart); Micron -15% over two days (KobeissiLetter).

Single-stock vol relative to index vol is at its highest since the Dot Com bubble — BofA quants warn of "real shock risk" (Barchart, zerohedge).

SpaceX closed below its IPO price for the first time (Barchart, zerohedge); Oracle is now -64% / -$600B from its September high (Barchart); Alphabet shed $200B (zerohedge).

Netflix -5% on weak guidance and FCF down 33% y/y (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge).

AI: Kimi K3 tops Fable 5; Starship scrubs itself at T-1 second

China's Kimi K3 ranked #1 on the Frontend Code Arena, ahead of Claude Fable 5, with weights released (Polymarket, cgtwts, ValsAI).

Chamath's "barrel of intelligence" math: ~112x cheaper from Chinese models than Anthropic per million tokens (heyshrutimishra); Gromen calls it the "cheaper AND better" tipping point (LukeGromen).

Starship Flight 13 aborted 3 seconds before liftoff when four Raptors stayed dark and the computer held it on the pad — the exact self-arrest the Soviet N1 never had (zerohedge, shanaka86).

Russia-Ukraine: the front moves, and so does the purge

Russian advances logged at Shcherbaky, Maly Shcherbaky, Sumy and Kupyansk fronts (royy_tweets); Russia continues massed strikes on Odesa port infrastructure (MilitarySummary).

The Fedorov sacking has metastasized: he's publicly demanding Syrsky's dismissal (AMK_Mapping), the SBU is preparing charges against him (MilitarySummary), a deputy air force commander resigned (MyLordBebo), and even Zelensky's own UNITED24 media paused to join the protests.

The human ledger nobody votes on: a body exchange of 501 Ukrainian for 31 Russian (FarSight3, MyLordBebo); grain shipping out of Odesa has effectively stopped as war-risk cover is pulled (RALee85).

Precious metals: gold cracks $4,000, silver halved, miners at century-lows

Gold broke below $4,000 intraday (Hedgeye) before recovering it (Nostre_damus); silver is down >50% from its record (Hedgeye).

Gold miners are cheaper relative to the S&P 500 than at any point in history (TaviCosta); mining is 1% of global equity cap, the lowest since 1900 (IGWTreport).

$GLD has bled -$14.4B since March 1, though July outflows have nearly stopped (KobeissiLetter). Durrett expects HUI to retest 550 before a November bottom (DonDurrett).

Trump "ChinaGate": the 2020-election speech nobody's buying

Trump's Oval Office address accused China of helping Biden win 2020 and claimed 278K non-citizens are registered to vote, pushing the SAVE America Act (zerohedge, zerohedge).

DOJ/DHS's own joint 2020 review found no credible foreign interference (DanielLDavis1); reaction ranged from "RussiaGate remix" (SarcasmStardust) to ABC and NBC declining to air it (DonDurrett). Confidence the speech changes anything: LOW.

3. Weak Signals

Truth Social's "Truth API" — a machine-readable, millisecond feed of the platform's top 10 accounts (including the president's), sold to HFT firms from Aug 1. Legal only if the public post lands first; the timestamp that decides it is unpublished (shanaka86). LOW, but genuinely novel.

Iraqi Islamic Resistance offered a $10M bounty for Trump's killing over Soleimani (ILRedAlert); the IRGC separately named Trump's Gulf properties as legitimate targets (ShaykhSulaiman). LOW.

China GDP +4.3% Q2 , slowest since Q4 2022 and below target; property investment -18%, a record (KobeissiLetter). LOW.

Canada's first diamond mine to shut down (mining.com); IEA warns copper supply outlook has "worsened considerably" (mining.com). LOW.

Global reinsurance capital hit $790B , yet Washington's $40B Hormuz war-risk backstop wrote zero business — capital abundant, assurance absent (shanaka86). LOW.

Wheat surged ~6% in a day on Black Sea disruption fears (runews). LOW.

4. Noise

Taco Bell / Taylor Farms lettuce parasite outbreak , 4,000+ cases (KobeissiLetter) — real but not actionable; ignoring beyond the Babylon Bee jokes it spawned.

Trump's teleprompter operator made ~$100K betting speeches on Kalshi (annmarie) — colour, not signal.

Shenzhen humanoid-robot MMA (MyLordBebo) — engagement bait.

World Cup Argentina–England Falklands banner spat (MyLordBebo) — nationalist noise.

Heavy volume of Belgian/Dutch domestic-politics tweets (Gennez subsidies, flexi-jobs, satellite spending) — off-thesis, filtered.

Fort Knox "moths and IOUs" recycling (AmandaVandyke13, silvertrade) — perennial, no new datapoint.

5. Stock Picks

Viva Gold ($VAU.V) — Silver Santa added it to the portfolio. Nevada Tier-1 gold developer, PFS-stage, ~504koz M&I at 0.59 g/t, AISC US$1,269/oz, trading ~$26–31/oz in-ground vs a $610.5M NPV5% base case. MCAP ~C$25M, MCAP/NAV 0.032x. Catalysts: updated MRE Q3 2026, PFS Q4 2026; four institutions (Dundee ~20%, RAB ~13%, Pointillist ~8%, Myrmikan ~7%) hold ~48% and none selling (Silver Santa). LOW (single source, high detail).

New Pacific Metals — Durrett owns it. Carrangas PEA: $650M capex, 15M oz Ag at $12 AISC. His math at $200 silver implies ~$2.5B FCF and a potential $25B cap vs ~$750M today; expects a Silvercorp (28% holder) buyout or Pan American JV (DonDurrett). LOW.

Onyx Gold ($OnyxGoldCorp) — Jeff Clark long. Argus North now extends >700m vertically: 3.5 g/t Au over 28.1m (incl. 5.3 g/t over 17.8m); Argus Main returned 1.0 g/t over 93m. Four rigs turning, assays pending (TheGoldAdvisor). LOW.

Equinox Gold ($EQX) — Durrett flags $8.73 with a $100 target at $7,000 gold; he assigns 80% odds gold hits $7k within 36 months (vs Wall Street's 10%) and 70% odds of $6B FCF if the Orla deal closes (DonDurrett). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 742

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 6

Confidence distribution: 4 HIGH, 0 MEDIUM, 13+ LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-07-17