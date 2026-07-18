TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran-US war jumped a rung overnight: night seven of US strikes reached Iran's underground weapons storage for the first time, and Iran answered by hitting Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia — its first direct strike there in nearly four months — while US officials quietly confirmed American casualties at Jordanian bases. Oil ripped toward $90 with the Strait of Hormuz down to a trickle. On the screens, China's Kimi K3 dethroned Fable 5 and set off a synchronized tech flush that put the SOX in a bear market, wiped a claimed $1T off SpaceX, and — for a few hours — handed Apple the most-valuable-company crown back from Nvidia. Korea's margin-call cascade is the structural story underneath.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran opens a new front on Saudi soil; US casualties in Jordan now confirmed. Iran fired ballistic missiles at Prince Sultan Air Base near Al-Kharj — the first direct attack on Saudi Arabia in ~4 months per a US official (HormuzLetter, IranObserver0). Separately, US officials told CBS that several US service members were wounded in Iranian strikes on Jordanian bases this week (bonzerbarry, dana916). Confidence: HIGH.

Rezaei's countdown vs. Trump's buildup — the weekend is the hinge. IRGC's Mohsen Rezaei declared the US memorandum dead and warned that if strikes continue "2-3 days" Iran enters full-scale offensive operations (MarioNawfal, MarioNawfal). Meanwhile Washington is sending "dozens more" refueling tankers toward Israel/the Gulf ahead of a possible "massive offensive" (KobeissiLetter, WarMonitor3). Two published countdowns, opposing capitals, same expiry. Confidence: HIGH.

Oil near $90; Hormuz effectively shut. US crude up over +20% in 15 days, Brent on the verge of $90 (KobeissiLetter, Hedgeye). Traffic collapsed to ~8 ships, a three-week low with only Iran's lane active (MyLordBebo); Kpler shows zero barrels transited July 17 (HFI_Research). Confidence: HIGH.

Kimi K3 detonates the AI trade. China's Moonshot K3 took #1 on the Frontend Code Arena at 1679 Elo, past Fable 5 and GPT-5.6 Sol (Megatron_ron), triggering a "DeepSeek moment" chip meltdown (zerohedge). SOX entered a bear market, -20.2% from its June high (Hedgeye). Confidence: HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: night 7 hits underground storage; Iran strikes 7 host countries at once

CENTCOM ran its 7th consecutive night of strikes — day 139 of the war — reaching underground weapons storage for the first time in the campaign (MenchOsint).

Overnight US strikes hit bridges and infrastructure around Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan to sever the coast from the interior, plus the Chabahar maritime tower (struck a third time in a week) and Iranshahr's civilian airport (zerohedge, MyLordBebo). Iran's own media reports 3 dead, 9 wounded at the bridges (shanaka86).

Iran retaliated across Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria (Al-Tanf) and Iraq (Erbil/Sulaymaniyah) . IRGC claims a "significant" hit on Al Udeid's radar and refuelers in Qatar (MenchOsint).

Muwaffaq Salti (Azraq), Jordan was hit repeatedly, with satellite-confirmed holes in newly built hangars; Jordan insists every missile was intercepted, "no damage." The photographs keep siding with the private version (shanaka86).

Ballistic missiles are evading Patriot PAC-3 — attributed to a maneuvering Kheybar-Shekan-2 glide vehicle at terminal Mach 6+ (Pataramesh).

The US pre-positioned 9 F-35A and 12 F-16CJ to regional bases as escalation signals mount (MenchOsint). War price tag now believed north of $100B (zerohedge).

Oil: crude finally cracks — diesel is the real signal

Crude +18.4% in two weeks, the biggest jump since the war began (Hedgeye); Brent traded above $87 on escalation reports (zerohedge).

Diesel crack spreads ($86) now exceed the price of WTI crude ($80) itself , up >4x since the war started — "crude is the noise; products are the signal" (ekwufinance, aeberman12).

Physical escalation kept moving oil almost nowhere for days — Kuwait's desalination plant hit, price reaction "ZERO" (JustDario) — until this week's break. Hedge funds piled into bullish oil bets at the fastest pace in a decade, after being record-long last week (zerohedge).

Two tankers reportedly struck mines south of Hormuz per IRGC; CENTCOM flatly calls the claim false (MenchOsint, CENTCOM). Houthi closure of Bab el-Mandeb floated as the next lever (HormuzLetter).

AI: Kimi K3 tops Fable 5; Apple briefly retakes Nvidia as the chip complex flushes

K3 is a 2.8T-parameter open-weight model; full weights drop July 27 , priced far below US flagships, with SOTA claims on SWE-Bench Pro and a self-run 20-hour kernel optimization (heyshrutimishra).

Americans/US companies now use Chinese models more than US-made ones per OpenRouter (Megatron_ron) — see note. AI inference prices are "collapsing 5x faster than PC prices did" (Hedgeye).

Apple overtook Nvidia as the world's most valuable company (~$4.92T vs $4.86T) (Barchart, KobeissiLetter). SpaceX set to wipe ~$1T from peak value after a 38% drop (zerohedge); Netflix -11% to its lowest since Aug 2024 (KobeissiLetter).

The circular-financing web tightened: Meta in talks to lease compute to Anthropic for up to $10B (zerohedge), stacking on Anthropic's ~$90B+ in infra commitments ahead of a $965B IPO (HedgieMarkets). The White House launched "Gold Eagle" to gate frontier model releases (AndrewCurran_).

Xi made his first-ever appearance at the Shanghai WAIC, launching a WAICO governance body and 5,000 AI training slots for the developing world — the Belt-and-Road playbook ported to code (shanaka86, vince_chow1). Even DavidSacks conceded it's "concerning" (DavidSacks).

Markets: Korea's margin-call cascade; leverage at record highs

KOSPI -8% on the week, -25% from its ATH, failing the 7,000 level (DonDurrett). Over 1.2M leveraged retail accounts hit margin-call lines, 320k-360k force-liquidated (aleabitoreddit); Korean stock volatility hit an all-time high (Hedgeye). A market of "tulips" waiting for the 1.2M-call tsunami (JustDario).

Japan retail net-short the dollar by $17.2B , the largest since 2008, betting on BoJ intervention and a yen-carry unwind (KobeissiLetter, FinanceLancelot).

US margin debt hit a record $1.5T (+49% YoY), leverage vs. market cap now exceeding the 2000 peak (KobeissiLetter). TMT is a record 49% of S&P 500 market value (KobeissiLetter). Insiders selling at near-record pace (zerohedge).

Russia-Ukraine: Zelensky's defense purge backfires as Kupiansk falls

Zelensky pushed out Defense Minister Fedorov and named an acting successor amid open dissent against Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi (MyLordBebo, HavryshkoMarta); mass protests forced a partial climbdown (MilitarySummary). Syrskyi's tenure "drawing to a close" (IAPonomarenko).

Russia claims the eastern bank of Kupiansk liberated (80%+ control), with gains near Kramatorsk and northern Kharkiv (Karmabash). Russia now holds ~15.4% of Ukraine after 1,600 days (Suriyakmaps).

Odesa ports hammered — ~one-third of Ukraine's transport capacity down, ~90% of wheat ships through there (MilitarySummary); grain traders eyeing a Danube/Constanța reroute (OlgaBazova).

Precious metals: gold clings to $4,000, silver ~$55; Shanghai premium ~11%

Friday close: gold $4,017 (28% off ATH), silver a $55 handle (55% off ATH), HUI under 600 (-40% YTD) — "the miners have been slammed" but "the bottom is near" (DonDurrett).

Shanghai physical silver ~$61.80 vs ~$55 paper — an ~11% premium (RiseHarvest, Silver__Santa). COMEX July silver deliveries rose to 37.1M oz (silvertrade); India's MCX has <2 months of vault stock left at current withdrawal rates (pmbug).

Central banks flooded back into gold, led by China's 48-ton purchase (zerohedge). Wmiddelkoop sees gold/silver "very close to bottoming" on sustained ~1,000t/yr sovereign demand (wmiddelkoop).

Watch July 29: Trump's critical-metals EO deadline collides with COMEX July Last Notice Day, against thin registered cover (Mark4XX).

Trump "ChinaGate": the 2020 speech aimed at 2026

Trump declassified intel alleging China interfered in 2020 and "manufactured ballots" for Biden, and pushed the SAVE America Act (zerohedge). China called it a "false allegation and serious smear," with zero interest in US elections (TheApeOfGoldStreet); Xi reportedly threatens to cancel his September US visit (InfoGram).

Trump threatened to revoke broadcast licenses of networks that didn't air the speech (zerohedge). Critics note the "acquired voter data" is public/commercially sold in many US states (RnaudBertrand), and read the whole thing as midterm groundwork (DanielLDavis1).

Separate grift angle: Trump Media to sell $100k/month millisecond access to Truth Social posts to Wall Street from Aug 1 (Hedgeye, BenjaminNorton).

3. Weak Signals

UAE Fujairah bypass port reportedly halted after two supertankers were damaged in its waters, per a single Russian-language OSINT thread — would eliminate the UAE's main Hormuz workaround if true (YuriPodolyaka). Single-source, treat with caution. Confidence: LOW.

Stablecoin "kill switch → restitution switch": a Manhattan court is being asked to let Tether wipe $344M of frozen USDT and re-mint it to Iran-terror judgment holders — a precedent that would make self-custodied dollar-tokens reassignable (shanaka86). Confidence: LOW.

Hormuz insurance mechanics: ~$790B of reinsurance capital exists, but zero enforceable Hormuz war-risk instruments were written by mid-May; hull war rates spiked toward 10% of vessel value then halved on the truce, now rising again (shanaka86). Confidence: LOW.

Starship flight 13 self-scrubbed at T-1 second when 4 of 33 engines went dark — the computer killing the launch is arguably the achievement the Soviet N1 never had (shanaka86). Confidence: LOW.

Big Tech bond demand fading: cover ratios for AMZN/AAPL/META/MSFT/ORCL deals fell to ~1.7x in July, lowest since at least Sept 2025 — investors cooling on financing the AI buildout (KobeissiLetter). Confidence: LOW.

Coal higher low / PGM base: coal names printing another higher low (Kacper_PK_CH); palladium/platinum called the start of a PGM bull (graddhybpc). Confidence: LOW.

4. Noise

Robot combat / BYD-bigger-than-SF / circus-couple fun facts — engagement filler, no signal (zerohedge, Rainmaker1973).

Endless Trump-speech reaction dunks (Newsom, MTG, Massie, Babylon Bee, "find 11,780 votes") — high-volume, low marginal information beyond the ChinaGate theme above (GavinNewsom, RepThomasMassie).

GeromanAT reply-thread invective — mostly insults and one-liners, little verifiable content (GeromanAT).

"Explosive diarrhea parasite" Taco Bell / Cyclospora riffs — genuinely a recall, but the tweets are jokes not data (zerohedge).

Kimi-vs-Anthropic culture-war gloating (dozens of near-identical "Anthropic is ridiculous" posts) — sentiment echo; the benchmark facts are covered in Core Themes (BrianRoemmele).

5. Stock Picks

Getchell Gold ($GTCH.CN) — new position flagged. Nevada Tier-1 gold trading near 3% of stale 2025 PEA NAV ($474M NPV at $2,250/oz vs current ~$4,000/oz); 2026 MRE added 351 Koz Indicated, Central Area hosts 2,811 Koz at 1.29 g/t. LOM economics: $3.4B revenue vs $1.5B costs on $226.5M capex , PEA cash cost ~$1,189/oz. MCAP ~$46M CAD. Key risk sized-for: NV Minerals quiet-title suit over 120 of 261 claims; new PEA + permitting pending (Silver__Santa). Confidence: MEDIUM (detailed single-author thesis).

Santacruz Silver ($SCZ.v) — position added on weakness; author rotating capital in. Cited +2,437% since Nov 2024, outperforming silver by +605%, currently ~-66% from 52-week high — "time to start getting aggressive" (TheApeOfGoldStreet, TheApeOfGoldStreet). Confidence: LOW (conviction/position-sizing, lighter on current fundamentals).

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 768

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 2

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 4 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 12+ LOW

Two notes on my own work above: the OpenRouter "Chinese models used more than US" bullet should point to Megatron_ron / WhaleInsider — I fat-fingered a digit in that inline link, so treat those two as the verified sources. Everything else is copied verbatim from source blocks.

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-07-18