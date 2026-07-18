No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les's avatar
Les
5h

Hey No1, thanks again for the wrap, very much my pre-bedtime reading.

But, where's the meat for the claim "reaching underground weapons storage for the first time?"

There's no mention of that in the MenchOsint post you linked to, nor have I seen anything along those lines in my other feeds (NC, ResistanceTrench, DDGeopolitics, MEObserver, etc).

Is it just another cope from CENTCOM, or is it real? Curious people want to know...

Reply
Share
1 reply by No1
Ngungu's avatar
Ngungu
5hEdited

The U.S. hit an Iranian underground storage facility: how was that possible? "Underground" means under thick layers of rock that even a bunker buster should not be able to destroy, so what's going on here?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture