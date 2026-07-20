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KING CAMBO's avatar
KING CAMBO
5h

The tell has always been the crack spread, not the crude price. @justDario on X identified it, and Charlie Garcia's Empty Tank framework named it: state suppression can hold the front-month WTI number in a politically acceptable range while the refined product complex — the diesel, the gasoline, the jet fuel that actually runs the economy — prices the physical reality without interference. The $4 pump price arrived while Brent was still in the seventies. The crack spread hit $67.84 while crude was being managed below $80. The BAPCO refinery in Bahrain went offline at 400,000 barrels per day of processing capacity, and the paper market moved crude down on the same week. The gap between what the barrel costs and what the products sell for is the cleanest market signal in this entire conflict because it is the one number that does not respond to a presidential sentence, an NLP algorithm, or a ceasefire announcement. It responds to physical throughput. And physical throughput has been declining since the first night of strikes.

The refiner-targeting thesis @ThHappyHawaiian floated — that the strategy is to hit processing capacity indefinitely and see $10 diesel before crude prints triple digits — is the scenario the Compound's sigma band framework cannot model from a VWAP starting point because there is no historical session data for $10 diesel in the American market. Forty-three days of crude inventory at a 45-year low. US crude inventory below the operational threshold where SPR draws start compressing the salt cavern infrastructure that Congressman Massie warned about in July. Russia's share of China's crude imports at 30% as non-Russian barrels collapse. Hedge funds long oil at the fastest pace in a decade. The $350 crude chartist target sounds extreme until you run the refiner-targeting scenario forward and realize that the paper price catching up to the physical reality in a market with 43 days of inventory and no functioning Hormuz corridor does not have a natural ceiling that the prior decade's supply glut would have imposed. The Compound will be watching the refined product spread, not the crude headline, for the signal that the suppression is ending.

Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage!

— KingCAMBO | kingcambo812.substack.com

--Fear and Loathing In Trading Hell

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84Lion's avatar
84Lion
4h

Bill Maher says that if the Democrats keep going left, he'll vote for JD Vance:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/im-not-living-communist-america-bill-maher-blasts-marxist-dsa-democrats-says-he-may-vote

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