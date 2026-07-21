TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran-US war stopped being a series of tit-for-tat strikes and became a named campaign: Iran's "Dark Night" is now systematically hunting US air-defense radars and Patriots across Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, and a US official told WaPo the Pentagon is running low on interceptors and can't safely sustain operations. Second front opened overnight — the Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, so Riyadh is now squeezed at both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb. New today: Washington slapped 50% tariffs on Canada under a 1930 law, and the KOSPI was dumped on the open behind 1.2M margin calls as the AI-leverage unwind went global.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran opens "Dark Night" counter-force campaign; US concedes it's running out of interceptors. Iran declared a named operation against US air-defense systems and radars (MenchOsint); overnight it hit Patriots, radars and HIMARS across Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan (MenchOsint). A US official told WaPo forces "do not have enough" air-defense and long-range munitions to safely sustain operations (clashreport, FaytuksNetwork). CENTCOM says it struck Iran for a 10th consecutive night (sentdefender). HIGH (5+ sources)

Houthis declare maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia. Ansarallah announced an "eye for an eye" embargo on all Saudi shipping (DropSiteNews, clashreport); Saudi crude that would move through Bab el-Mandeb is put at 4.5M bpd per KobeissiLetter. Cargo insurance premiums for Saudi Arabia reportedly up 380% per Ibrahym Naji. HIGH (4+ sources)

Hormuz tanker war intensifies; traffic near standstill. Four ships hit and disabled in 24h, zero clean crossings per JustDario; UKMTO confirmed a second Greek tanker (ACHELOOS) plus the Kuwaiti KAIFAN struck (MenchOsint). Traffic collapsed to ~10 ships/day per KobeissiLetter; 59 ships attacked and 17 seafarers killed since the war began per DropSiteNews. HIGH (4+ sources)

Global leverage unwind: KOSPI dumped, semis now a systemic amplifier. South Korean stocks sold off hard on the open (Barchart) behind ~1.2M margin calls (Barchart); the KOSPI–Nasdaq 100 60-day correlation is up to +0.46, highest since 2024 (KobeissiLetter). Semis are now 20%+ of global trading volume (Barchart); total margin debt hit a record $1.5T (Barchart). HIGH (4+ sources)

US hits Canada with 50% tariffs under a 1930 law. Trump imposed an additional 50% on a range of Canadian goods under Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act, effective in 30 days (KobeissiLetter); wine, hockey sticks and cement in, energy/fertilizer/critical minerals spared for now (KShevchenkoReal). HIGH (3 sources)

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: "Dark Night" counter-force campaign; US troop toll leaks out

Iran's stated aim is degrading the base network, not headlines: strikes catalogued at Muwaffaq Salti (Jordan), Tower 22, Ali Al Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber (Kuwait), and Sheikh Isa (Bahrain), the last reportedly hitting "only US soldiers" with Arash drones (MenchOsint).

IRGC claims 20 hangars destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti, "dozens" of US service members killed, thanking locals for targeting intel (HormuzLetter).

Running toll per NYT reporting: 16 killed, 400+ wounded , Pentagon conceded 100+ casualties over two weeks — after withholding the numbers (MarioNawfal, BRICSinfo). One named casualty circulating: Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19 (ginamilan_).

"Debasification": pre-war ~20 usable US airbases stripped to ~5 as Gulf hosts come under fire (MarioNawfal). Pentagon has asked for $80B to cover war costs (The_Real_Fly).

Diplomacy going nowhere: mediators floated a 10-day ceasefire; Iran's Marandi told them "don't even think about it" (HormuzLetter). Trump vows Iran pays "many times over" for each US death (KobeissiLetter). The Economist calls it the most unpopular US war since polling began, net approval -30% (DMichaelTripi, shashj).

Confidence: HIGH.

Hormuz & Red Sea: Saudi squeezed at both exits

Beyond the tanker strikes above, the Houthi blockade closes Saudi's Red Sea door just as Hormuz shuts the Gulf one — Robert Pape frames a potential further 4-5M bpd off the market (ProfessorPape).

Shipowners now paying crews to run the gauntlet: Sinokor reportedly offered six months' extra pay for a single round trip (DropSiteNews).

Airlines are pulling back — Air France suspended Riyadh and Dubai flights (ILRedAlert).

Confidence: HIGH.

Oil: pump price back over $4; Iraq buys gasoline for the first time in 18 months

US average gasoline crossed the politically sensitive $4 line per KobeissiLetter and steve_hanke — up ~30% since the war reopened.

Supply signals stacking: Iraq's SOMO to buy gasoline for Aug-Sep, its first purchase in 18 months (JustDario); Morgan Stanley reckons more than half of Russian refining capacity is down from Ukrainian strikes, 4M+ bpd (wmiddelkoop).

Goldman warns Brent could hit $120 if Hormuz stays shut (WatcherGuru); Jeff Currie says he's "never seen an energy environment this tight" (steve_hanke). Brent quoted around $90 per KobeissiLetter.

Confidence: HIGH.

Leverage unwind: AI, semis, bonds and margin all coming loose at once

Hedge funds have dumped tech in 6 of the last 8 weeks, the largest 8-week sales in a decade (KobeissiLetter); Oracle down 50%+ since June (Barchart).

The demand/supply split stays wide: TSMC posted a record $40.2B quarter and raised its outlook (shanaka86) yet plans to raise chip prices up to 10% in 2027 (zerohedge).

Off-balance-sheet risk: a Nikkei probe pegs $1.65T in hidden AI-related debt across Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Oracle (HedgieMarkets).

Chinese open models keep applying pressure — Microsoft reportedly to run Kimi K3 in Copilot for ~60% token savings (cryptopunk7213); zAI stood up a 1-GW datacenter with no Nvidia silicon (kimmonismus).

Bond side of the same trade: 30-year Treasury yield near its highest since the run-up to the GFC (Barchart); CLO equity tranches -15% in Q1, worst since 2020 (KobeissiLetter); the 60/40 hedge is breaking as stocks and bonds fall together (Macrobysunil). Jamie Dimon: don't buy stocks right now (Barchart).

The counter-tape: China pumped ~$2B into its largest semis ETF (Barchart), and a Cramer-flagged premarket bounce lifted the whole AI complex (aleabitoreddit). Naturally.

Confidence: HIGH.

Gold/silver: China's July 27 paper-gold cutoff nears; Western vaults draining

The recurring structural catalyst: China finishes removing retail paper-gold traders this Friday, with the new physical-only regime starting July 27 per Dioclet54046121.

Physical tightness building — silver "running out at a rapid rate," even Bloomberg calling the selloff oversold given shortages (BankerWeimar); India's silver imports fell off a cliff after a 15% import duty (pmbug).

Reserves migrating east: London's share of central-bank reserve gold fell 64%→57%, NY Fed's 17%→14% (wmiddelkoop); Hong Kong signed a gold-corridor MOU with Laos (DavidLe76335983). Structural bid: Tether has bought 73.6t since 2024, more gold than Australia holds (ekwufinance).

Gold holding near $4,000 with miners' price action drawing notice per potassium_phd and JrMiningGuy. Jeff Christian sees silver holding ~$50 then rising after August per Mark4XX.

Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Syrsky facing dismissal as Druzhkivka battle builds

Zelensky is reportedly moving to dismiss Commander-in-Chief Syrsky amid mass protests, testing commander loyalty (MilitarySummary, talkrealopinion) — the Fedorov fallout now reaching the top of the army.

Largest Ukrainian force concentration of the offensive recorded near Druzhkivka; both sides framing it as the decisive battle (MilitarySummary).

Deep-strike war escalates: 400+ Ukrainian drones on the Moscow region (zerohedge); Russia claims 200 weapons-transport locomotives disabled (MilitarySummary). Sumy's Epicenter hypermarket burned after a Russian FPV strike, with the usual fight over whether it was storing drones (AMK_Mapping_, OlgaBazova).

Confidence: HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

China halts gallium, dysprosium, terbium, yttrium exports to Japan amid diplomatic tensions per wmiddelkoop — pairs with China accusing Japan of reviving militarism and a destroyer reportedly opening fire in Japan-claimed waters (BRICSinfo). MEDIUM.

Copper physical squeeze: LME on-warrant stock -35% in a week to 131k tonnes, Shanghai down a further 20% (mining); Goldman sees limited downside on collapsing inventories (robert_ivanhoe). MEDIUM.

Google "Frozen v2" chip: hardwiring Gemini's architecture into silicon for a claimed 6-10x tokens/watt, driven by a power/cooling crunch (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

ECB stablecoin warning: Cipollone told Italian bankers stablecoins will drain retail deposits, framed as a $301B dollar-token wall against European lending (shanaka86). LOW.

India reportedly dumping US Treasuries as the RBI intervenes to defend the rupee (BankerWeimar). LOW.

UBS floats bundling private-credit loans into IG-rated bonds to sell to insurers and pensions (FinanceLancelot) — same alchemy that made 2008 memorable. LOW.

Margin-debt-to-GDP at 5.0 vs a 0.6 1966-90 baseline, historically a top signal (DavidBCollum). LOW.

4. Noise

World Cup aftermath (Spain beat Argentina; Trump cropped from the trophy photo; Milei's scheduled victory post fired anyway) — heavy volume, no market signal (MyLordBebo). Ignored.

Andy Burnham becomes UK PM — genuinely the 7th premier in a decade and first Catholic PM, but no gold/energy/markets read beyond the churn itself (zerohedge). Parked.

Fauci/vaccine culture-war threads and DSA-socialism content — recurring engagement bait (RandPaul). Ignored.

AI-math/science hype (superconductor and conjecture "breakthroughs" posted straight to X) — interesting, not actionable here. Ignored.

5. Stock Picks

Santacruz Silver (SCZ.v) / Southern Silver (SSV.v) / Silver X (AGX.v) — explicit position-sizing change: sold AGA.v and KTN.v in full to concentrate into these three "top-5 buys," all down ~65% from 52-week highs, citing far greater torque (SCZ/SSV/AGX peaked +300% Jul-2025→Jan-2026 vs KTN +102%, AGA +20%) (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Silver X flagged separately as a "top-3 buy in the whole jr producer space" at $0.59 (TheApeOfGoldStreet). MEDIUM.

Getchell Gold (GTCH.CN) — new Fondaway Canyon PEA: $905M after-tax NPV8%, 53% IRR at $3,200 gold, 150k oz/yr on a 12k tpd plan, up >60% from the 2025 study — on a ~US$30M market cap that barely moved (+2%) (Silver Santa). LOW.

Mineros SA (MNSAF) — mid-tier gold producer, ~53 years old, paying dividends for decades; ~$240M cash vs $30M debt, trading ~50% of peers on P/NAV, large buyback announced, pro-mining govt shift in Colombia (DonDurrett). LOW.

Met coal — Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) / Warrior Met (HCC) — Commerce launched a Section 232 probe declaring met coal critical; Alpha has bought back ~a third of the company, Warrior built a world-class mine with no debt or dilution while ESG funds sold (cannibalstocks). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 782

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 4 clusters

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM (+1 stock), 8+ LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Evil) — 2026-07-21

39.4..5...7.8.39....8..1.......2.46...9..4..7.4...91.....2....3.6.....2.521......