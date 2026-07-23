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Samuel Claiborne's avatar
Samuel Claiborne
2h

5 Wildberries warehouses hit, 3 totally destroyed in massive new "Russian Volcanos". New direction in economic war, hurting oligarchs and the upper class while also terrifying the Russian people with inescapable and compelling visuals, while also showing them and the Russian military that there will never be enough anti-air assets to go around along as long as Ukraine keeps out-thinking them, while also crippling a major supplier of materiel to Russian soldiers who need to crowdfund for all the kit they don't get from the military (from radios to socks), almost all of it supplied by Wildberries.

The knock on effects of this new curveball in the economic campaign are not to be underestimated.

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