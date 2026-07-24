Daily digest: 2026-07-24
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TL;DR: today vs. yesterday
The tape broke on several fronts at once. Iran rejected a US ceasefire on day 145 while American warplanes hit Ahvaz's oil belt and a dozen more Iranian cities overnight, Brent cleared $100, and the Mag7 logged their worst session in five years as the 10Y punched past 4.7% and the yen sank to a 40-year low. The genuinely new vector isn't the war itself but where it landed: bond and currency markets moved hard enough that two 2026 rate hikes are now the base case, and the oil shock is being priced through the discount rate, not just the pump.
1. Critical Alerts
Iran rejected the US ceasefire proposal carried to Tehran by Iraqi PM al-Zaidi; day 145 of the war. Confirmed across Kobeissi, MacroEdge and BRICSinfo. Runs directly against Trump's "Iran is begging for a deal" framing. HIGH
US carried out large-scale overnight strikes across Iran — 35+ strikes on Ahvaz's oil/refining region per HormuzLetter, with a city list (Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Khorramabad…) from ShaykhSulaiman and a strike map from dana916. Iran retaliated at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan per MenchOsint. HIGH
Brent crude cleared $100/barrel. Reported by Megatron and Hedgeye; Kobeissi puts it +42% in 20 days. Both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb effectively choked. HIGH
Mag7 posted their biggest one-day selloff in five years, −4.80% (Goldman, via zerohedge); ~$800B of cap erased per amit. Tesla −14% (Barchart), SpaceX shed ~$1T (zerohedge). HIGH
Sovereign-debt stress went vertical: 10Y above 4.7% (Barchart), 30Y at a 19-year high per FluentInFinance, yen at a 40-year low (Barchart). SOFR now prices ~2 hikes by December (zerohedge). HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran-US: ceasefire rejected on day 145, Ahvaz oil belt hit, RAF Fairford named a target
Overnight US strikes ran across southern and western Iran; Iran's retaliation shifted to US personnel housing — MenchOsint reports Arash drones on soldier housing at Sheikh Isa (Bahrain) and Muwaffaq Salti (Jordan), a fourth confirmed housing strike.
Trump is "close" to a "massive attack, bigger than ever before" per Kobeissi and zerohedge — "they haven't received enough pain yet."
Iran's IRGC declared RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire a "legitimate target" after US B-1s flew Iran strikes from it — ProfessorPape, declassifiedUK, BRICSinfo. shanaka86 ties the switch to bombers to depleted cruise-missile stocks at sea.
Trump says Iran's frozen money will pay for ship/cargo damage; Brett Erickson argues the ~$2B pool is Washington's only remaining leverage and torching it as a threat is self-defeating.
WSJ: advisers told the Iranians are seeking to kill senior US officials; some told to stop using car services — lookner, BRICSinfo.
Iran is rebuilding faster than expected — missile bases, bridges, ports — worrying Israeli officials, per WSJ via dana916 and MazMHussain. Separately, the US Army placed its first PAC-2 Patriot order in 30+ years as stockpiles run low.
Escalation risk: HormuzLetter cites two Iranian officials warning Iran would strike Tel Aviv directly and fully close Bab el-Mandeb if infrastructure strikes proceed. Confidence: HIGH.
Oil: Brent past $100, both chokepoints choked, Aramco reroutes via the Med
Houthis are letting Chinese tankers of Saudi oil transit Bab el-Mandeb while hitting European/American cargoes; Aramco is offering crude from Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean to skip the strait entirely.
HFI Research flags transit times +29 days on rerouting. Murban futures spiked ~26% to ~$112 per zerohedge; RBC warns of oil above the 2008 peak.
The macro read of the day from shanaka86: American Airlines beat estimates 5x and fell 8% — profit down 88% on an $2.2B fuel jump — "the most destructive unit of this oil shock may not be the barrel, it may be the basis point." ECB left rates unchanged and warned the "full energy inflationary shock" is yet to come. Confidence: HIGH.
Markets: Mag7 rout — Tesla −14%, Google below its 200-day, SpaceX −$1T
Google closed below its 200-day MA for the first time in over a year after posting negative free cash flow — its first since 2004. S&P on track for its first red July since 2014; Nasdaq −2.5%, ~$900B erased per Kobeissi.
Counter-signal: hedge-fund and VIX positioning is already reset to multi-year lows (themarketear), i.e. complacent into the break. Confidence: HIGH.
Bonds & yen: 30Y at a 19-year high, yen 40-year low, rate-hike odds now base case
Japan's 2Y hit a 30-year high and 40Y rose 10bps on inflation; South Korea's market cratered. leadlagreport: "Japan will crash stocks to save bonds."
FinanceLancelot argues with $9T of US debt to roll before year-end, hiking into an oil shock triggers defaults — leaving a market crash as the only tool that forces yields down. Odd bright spot: jobless claims fell to their lowest since 1969, which cuts against near-term cuts. Confidence: HIGH.
AI: Google's $2.3T commitments, hyperscaler bond stress, Intel's surprise, the distillation fight
Google carries $811BN in contracted future spend, ~$2.3T in total obligations — up ~$500B in a quarter. Hyperscaler IG spreads are "exploding" as credit investors balk at funding memory-chip purchases, while equities ignore it.
The circular-financing risk: $2T of AI financing is contingent on the frontier labs being good for $1.5T+ in unfunded commitments — which fails if Chinese open models take share. Only 2.2% of households pay for AI.
Distillation war: White House accuses Moonshot of distilling Anthropic for its K3 model; Gab reports a Chinese-state distillation attack on its API; David Sacks calls Anthropic's regulatory push "gross."
Bright spot: Intel smashed earnings ($0.42 vs $0.22, rev $16.1B) — strongest growth in 15 years — and surged 11%. AMD's Advancing AI event pitched a $1.4T accelerator TAM by 2030; Etched raised $300M at $10.3B. Confidence: HIGH.
Russia-Ukraine: Bilytske falls, Odessa port closed, new C-in-C's rhetoric, St. Petersburg hit
Bilytske has fallen; Russia is closing Odessa's port (no ships entering) and evacuations have begun in Kramatorsk and east of Konstantinovka (YourmediaAgency).
New C-in-C Drapatyi drew fire saying Russians are "a nation that has no right to exist" and calling Donbass residents "lazy… criminal elements" needing re-education. Protesters in multiple cities demanded sacked Fedorov's return.
Ukraine hit St. Petersburg in a 571-UAV night, torching a Wildberries warehouse (Breaking911 footage). Lavrov-Rubio met for only 37 minutes with no follow-on round. The human cost underneath: Ukraine's frontline average age is now over 45. Confidence: HIGH.
Saudi nuclear deal, then the Abraham Accords string attached
Trump added conditions a day after the 30-year deal was signed: no enrichment, and approval only if Saudi joins the Abraham Accords — a monkey wrench at the 11th hour. Riyadh's answer: "tweets don't overturn signed deals."
shanaka86 notes the reported text (per Reuters/AP) may actually permit enrichment and omits the IAEA protocol — contradicting the public "no enrichment" line. Hunter Biden lays out the Kushner/LIV money trail alongside the waiver. Confidence: HIGH.
Gold/silver: central-bank reserve milestone as metals get sold into the oil bid
Gold overtook US Treasuries as the largest reserve asset held by global central banks, which now hold the most gold in history. Yet gold and silver were smacked down as oil rose and the dollar/yields climbed.
Today, July 24, is the final day of the SGE→Hong Kong retail transition — the forced transitional selling that's capped price action should now clear. John Paulson told CNBC that at $4,000/oz gold is "only in the early stages" of a secular bull. Confidence: MEDIUM.
3. Weak Signals
Sulfur/sulfuric-acid crunch: ~50% of seaborne sulfur transits Hormuz, Russia/China/Kazakhstan curbing exports — feedstock for fertilizer, copper, uranium leaching. Single-source but well-argued. LOW
European gas: TTF +49% in a month; Equinor's CEO warns Europe will miss its 80% storage target at 54%; Germany paying 5x pre-war gas prices. MEDIUM
Forced-labor tariffs: 10%-12.5% on ~60 nations effective midnight per Geiger. MEDIUM
Pakistan threatens force against the Houthis if Pakistani or Saudi vessels are hit (GlobeEyeNews) — a new state actor entering the Red Sea equation. LOW
EU launching a mission to board Russian shadow-fleet tankers in the Indian Ocean (zerohedge) — enforcement escalation with oil-supply tail risk. LOW
China's first-ever Fields Medalists (Wang Hong, Deng Yu), both mainland-educated (PKU) — a talent-pipeline signal Luke-in-China calls a US worry. MEDIUM
Crop prices at 3-year highs on heat and war, with a $20M corn bet; US median home hit a record $408,776. MEDIUM
Varta, the 138-year-old German battery maker, filing for bankruptcy after Apple cancelled its AirPods contract. LOW
4. Noise
Laura Loomer's Zelensky interview / "Ukraine rebrand" (MyLordBebo), including an unverified €2M-payment claim — engagement-bait culture-war churn, no market signal.
Elon vs. The Economist interview sparring over UK "civil war" (reggiebblue) — noise.
Iranian LEGO war-meme accounts allegedly annoying Rubio (MyLordBebo) and endless Babylon Bee / Nostre_damus quips — comic relief, ignored.
Belgian/Dutch domestic politics (airport subsidies, Unia, provincial hiring) — off-thesis for this feed.
"I cancelled my Claude Max sub because I don't like Claude" (asparagoid) — personal, not signal.
5. Stock Picks
MLPotash ($MLP.v) — potash junior. RockBtmEntries models a future 4-5 Mtpa scenario to a ~10x outcome on conservative assumptions; ThHappyHawaiian bought the Canadian ticker for liquidity, noting it "~10-bagged in 2025." Fertilizers ripping as a group on the Hormuz supply scare. Position-add + production metric. MEDIUM (2 sources).
Newmont ($NEM) — via John Feneck on KITCO, relayed by DonDurrett: $2.2B free cash flow this quarter, giving a ~$9B cash position; large-cap gold-miner FCF now ~10x 2020 levels (BofA). Company-specific fundamentals. LOW (1 source).
Guardian Metal ($GMTLF) — tungsten developer, same Feneck/DonDurrett segment: down from ~3.00 to ~2.20 since its June 30 PFS, named as a US-govt tungsten white-paper beneficiary (Nevada, #2 jurisdiction). LOW (1 source).
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 716
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 5
Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM (Gold/silver theme), 12+ LOW/MEDIUM across signals and picks
My other publications:
[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour
[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money
Thanks No1 for the daily wrap up, it's so nice to read the highlights without all the peanut gallery rants 😵💫
Can't wait to see what *actually* happens on Monday when the *new* HK central gold clearing & settlement system launches 🚀
Will this BOLD action *actually* impact paper derivative speculators, if it so how long until it threatens The West's Ponzi debt bubble?
So many negative signals for Crony Capitalists, what ever will they do now?
Personally, I'm only interested in news regarding the Au/Ag war, hoping that sooner than later it becomes a *true* liquid refuge of last resort (return of monetary status), just as the utterly corrupt & fraudulent markets finally achieve event horizon (which should have happened in 2008), soon inflating into a black hole 😈 that even Western CBs will be unable to bailout and/or paper-over 🚽 💩
Trump adding conditions a day after the 30-year deal was signed, doesn’t match the oft touted “Iranians don’t stick to their word” narrative