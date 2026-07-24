TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The tape broke on several fronts at once. Iran rejected a US ceasefire on day 145 while American warplanes hit Ahvaz's oil belt and a dozen more Iranian cities overnight, Brent cleared $100, and the Mag7 logged their worst session in five years as the 10Y punched past 4.7% and the yen sank to a 40-year low. The genuinely new vector isn't the war itself but where it landed: bond and currency markets moved hard enough that two 2026 rate hikes are now the base case, and the oil shock is being priced through the discount rate, not just the pump.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran rejected the US ceasefire proposal carried to Tehran by Iraqi PM al-Zaidi; day 145 of the war. Confirmed across Kobeissi, MacroEdge and BRICSinfo. Runs directly against Trump's "Iran is begging for a deal" framing. HIGH

US carried out large-scale overnight strikes across Iran — 35+ strikes on Ahvaz's oil/refining region per HormuzLetter, with a city list (Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Khorramabad…) from ShaykhSulaiman and a strike map from dana916. Iran retaliated at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan per MenchOsint. HIGH

Brent crude cleared $100/barrel. Reported by Megatron and Hedgeye; Kobeissi puts it +42% in 20 days. Both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb effectively choked. HIGH

Mag7 posted their biggest one-day selloff in five years, −4.80% (Goldman, via zerohedge); ~$800B of cap erased per amit. Tesla −14% (Barchart), SpaceX shed ~$1T (zerohedge). HIGH

Sovereign-debt stress went vertical: 10Y above 4.7% (Barchart), 30Y at a 19-year high per FluentInFinance, yen at a 40-year low (Barchart). SOFR now prices ~2 hikes by December (zerohedge). HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: ceasefire rejected on day 145, Ahvaz oil belt hit, RAF Fairford named a target

Overnight US strikes ran across southern and western Iran; Iran's retaliation shifted to US personnel housing — MenchOsint reports Arash drones on soldier housing at Sheikh Isa (Bahrain) and Muwaffaq Salti (Jordan), a fourth confirmed housing strike.

Trump is "close" to a "massive attack, bigger than ever before" per Kobeissi and zerohedge — "they haven't received enough pain yet."

Iran's IRGC declared RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire a "legitimate target" after US B-1s flew Iran strikes from it — ProfessorPape, declassifiedUK, BRICSinfo. shanaka86 ties the switch to bombers to depleted cruise-missile stocks at sea.

Trump says Iran's frozen money will pay for ship/cargo damage; Brett Erickson argues the ~$2B pool is Washington's only remaining leverage and torching it as a threat is self-defeating.

WSJ: advisers told the Iranians are seeking to kill senior US officials; some told to stop using car services — lookner, BRICSinfo.

Iran is rebuilding faster than expected — missile bases, bridges, ports — worrying Israeli officials, per WSJ via dana916 and MazMHussain. Separately, the US Army placed its first PAC-2 Patriot order in 30+ years as stockpiles run low.

Escalation risk: HormuzLetter cites two Iranian officials warning Iran would strike Tel Aviv directly and fully close Bab el-Mandeb if infrastructure strikes proceed. Confidence: HIGH.

Oil: Brent past $100, both chokepoints choked, Aramco reroutes via the Med

Houthis are letting Chinese tankers of Saudi oil transit Bab el-Mandeb while hitting European/American cargoes; Aramco is offering crude from Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean to skip the strait entirely.

HFI Research flags transit times +29 days on rerouting. Murban futures spiked ~26% to ~$112 per zerohedge; RBC warns of oil above the 2008 peak.

The macro read of the day from shanaka86: American Airlines beat estimates 5x and fell 8% — profit down 88% on an $2.2B fuel jump — "the most destructive unit of this oil shock may not be the barrel, it may be the basis point." ECB left rates unchanged and warned the "full energy inflationary shock" is yet to come. Confidence: HIGH.

Markets: Mag7 rout — Tesla −14%, Google below its 200-day, SpaceX −$1T

Google closed below its 200-day MA for the first time in over a year after posting negative free cash flow — its first since 2004. S&P on track for its first red July since 2014; Nasdaq −2.5%, ~$900B erased per Kobeissi.

Counter-signal: hedge-fund and VIX positioning is already reset to multi-year lows (themarketear), i.e. complacent into the break. Confidence: HIGH.

Bonds & yen: 30Y at a 19-year high, yen 40-year low, rate-hike odds now base case

Japan's 2Y hit a 30-year high and 40Y rose 10bps on inflation; South Korea's market cratered. leadlagreport: "Japan will crash stocks to save bonds."

FinanceLancelot argues with $9T of US debt to roll before year-end, hiking into an oil shock triggers defaults — leaving a market crash as the only tool that forces yields down. Odd bright spot: jobless claims fell to their lowest since 1969, which cuts against near-term cuts. Confidence: HIGH.

AI: Google's $2.3T commitments, hyperscaler bond stress, Intel's surprise, the distillation fight

Russia-Ukraine: Bilytske falls, Odessa port closed, new C-in-C's rhetoric, St. Petersburg hit

Saudi nuclear deal, then the Abraham Accords string attached

Trump added conditions a day after the 30-year deal was signed: no enrichment, and approval only if Saudi joins the Abraham Accords — a monkey wrench at the 11th hour. Riyadh's answer: "tweets don't overturn signed deals."

shanaka86 notes the reported text (per Reuters/AP) may actually permit enrichment and omits the IAEA protocol — contradicting the public "no enrichment" line. Hunter Biden lays out the Kushner/LIV money trail alongside the waiver. Confidence: HIGH.

Gold/silver: central-bank reserve milestone as metals get sold into the oil bid

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

Laura Loomer's Zelensky interview / "Ukraine rebrand" (MyLordBebo), including an unverified €2M-payment claim — engagement-bait culture-war churn, no market signal.

Elon vs. The Economist interview sparring over UK "civil war" (reggiebblue) — noise.

Iranian LEGO war-meme accounts allegedly annoying Rubio (MyLordBebo) and endless Babylon Bee / Nostre_damus quips — comic relief, ignored.

Belgian/Dutch domestic politics (airport subsidies, Unia, provincial hiring) — off-thesis for this feed.

"I cancelled my Claude Max sub because I don't like Claude" (asparagoid) — personal, not signal.

5. Stock Picks

MLPotash ($MLP.v) — potash junior. RockBtmEntries models a future 4-5 Mtpa scenario to a ~10x outcome on conservative assumptions; ThHappyHawaiian bought the Canadian ticker for liquidity, noting it "~10-bagged in 2025." Fertilizers ripping as a group on the Hormuz supply scare. Position-add + production metric. MEDIUM (2 sources).

Newmont ($NEM) — via John Feneck on KITCO, relayed by DonDurrett: $2.2B free cash flow this quarter , giving a ~$9B cash position ; large-cap gold-miner FCF now ~10x 2020 levels (BofA). Company-specific fundamentals. LOW (1 source).

Guardian Metal ($GMTLF) — tungsten developer, same Feneck/DonDurrett segment: down from ~3.00 to ~2.20 since its June 30 PFS, named as a US-govt tungsten white-paper beneficiary (Nevada, #2 jurisdiction). LOW (1 source).

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 716

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM (Gold/silver theme), 12+ LOW/MEDIUM across signals and picks

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Crossword — 2026-07-24