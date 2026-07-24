No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
8h

Thanks No1 for the daily wrap up, it's so nice to read the highlights without all the peanut gallery rants 😵‍💫

Can't wait to see what *actually* happens on Monday when the *new* HK central gold clearing & settlement system launches 🚀

Will this BOLD action *actually* impact paper derivative speculators, if it so how long until it threatens The West's Ponzi debt bubble?

So many negative signals for Crony Capitalists, what ever will they do now?

Personally, I'm only interested in news regarding the Au/Ag war, hoping that sooner than later it becomes a *true* liquid refuge of last resort (return of monetary status), just as the utterly corrupt & fraudulent markets finally achieve event horizon (which should have happened in 2008), soon inflating into a black hole 😈 that even Western CBs will be unable to bailout and/or paper-over 🚽 💩

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Loic's avatar
Loic
8h

Trump adding conditions a day after the 30-year deal was signed, doesn’t match the oft touted “Iranians don’t stick to their word” narrative

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