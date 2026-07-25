TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran war went from "strikes" to "pre-invasion staging": the US pulled every aircraft out of its Gulf bases (Al Udeid and Al Dhafra both photographed empty) and massed ~100 refuelling tankers in Israel for what several trackers say is an imminent Pickaxe Mountain strike, while Tehran rejected a ceasefire and adopted a "one American per Iranian" doctrine. The other big delta is credit: hyperscaler and Oracle CDS blew out to record wides, the bond market visibly balking at AI capex. Oil, counterintuitively, fell back below $100 on TACO hopes and demand fears.

1. Critical Alerts

US evacuates all Gulf airbases into Israel; strike "tonight" telegraphed. Sentinel-2 imagery shows Al Udeid (Qatar) and Al Dhafra (UAE) emptied of aircraft, all reportedly moved to Israel (MoloWarMonitor, dana916). ~100 KC-135R tankers now in Israel plus two EA-37B "Compass Call" SEAD jets and a B-1 Lancer — "operation likely to begin tonight as soon as markets close" (HormuzLetter). HIGH (5+ sources).

Iran rejects Trump ceasefire, declares "one American soldier per Iranian killed." Rejection conveyed via Iraqi PM per NYT (The Iranian Letter); retaliation doctrine stated by IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya commander (MenchOsint, BRICSinfo). HIGH .

Bond market stops funding AI: hyperscaler CDS hit record wides. Led by "disintegrating" Oracle and SpaceX (zerohedge); Oracle 5Y CDS at a record ~203bps, past its 2008 peak, S&P now one notch above junk (KobeissiLetter). HIGH (3 sources).

Oil reverses hard: Brent back below $100, crude −5.5% in 20 hours. (zerohedge, Hedgeye) — despite the war escalating, on TACO bets and inventory/demand signals. HIGH .

Russia strikes advertised Kyiv arms expo; 10 dead. 8 Iskander-M into the ARMADA drone-company exhibition at Kapitanivka, publicly advertised on social media with date/time (zerohedge, Lord Bebo, AMK Mapping). Death tolls diverge: 10 per zerohedge/Bebo, "at least six" per AMK. HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: Gulf bases emptied, ~100 tankers staged for a Pickaxe Mountain strike

All US aircraft pulled from Al Udeid (17 jets on July 17 → 0 Friday) and Al Dhafra, both now "no longer tenable" (imetatronink, dana916).

B-1B bombers flying from the UK, tankers staging from Bucharest, AWACS from Prince Sultan (MenchOsint); "nearly 100 air-refuelling tankers, majority in Israel" (IranObserver0).

B-1 hit western Ahvaz, killing 3 army personnel and a soldier (dana916). Iran Health Ministry: 55 killed, 645 wounded cumulatively (Al Jazeera).

Trump in "revenge mode" after the 13th consecutive night of strikes; losing patience over a war with no end (zerohedge). Netanyahu meets Trump in DC Tuesday (zerohedge).

NYT: new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei assessed as more interested than his father in a nuclear weapon (FaytuksNetwork) — MenchOsint flags this as possible consent-manufacturing, no Iranian official has signalled it (MenchOsint). HIGH.

Iran's counter: bases hit across four countries; 500m warning to Gulf civilians

IRGC claims strikes on Muwaffaq Salti (Jordan), Camps Buehring/Al-Doha/Arifjan and Ali Al-Salem (Kuwait), Sheikh Isa incl. an "Amazon data center" (Bahrain), and the Erbil Patriot system (MenchOsint). Multiple explosions and fires reported at the Erbil US base/consulate (AP, SprinterPress).

First-ever IRGC warning to Gulf citizens to stay 500m from US personnel — explicitly naming "American hotels, banks, high-rise towers, properties owned by the Trump family" (Intel_Sky, HormuzLetter).

WSJ: Bahrain and Kuwait secretly flew fighters to strike inside Iran — first direct Gulf retaliation (MenchOsint). Iranian drone attack on Kuwait reported ongoing (Megatron_ron).

Pentagon quietly revised its US service-member death toll 18 → 14 (Financelot); Massie: >90 days without congressional authorization is illegal (Massie).

Diplomatic thread: Pakistan exploring a path to resume US-Iran talks (zerohedge); EU asked to delay Sentinel-1/2 imagery release 24h at US request (MenchOsint). HIGH.

Oil: below $100 as the war widens — demand fear beats supply fear (for now)

Iran + Houthis "add $49 to oil; demand cuts $10" (zerohedge). JPM: each additional month of disruption adds ~$7-8/bbl to Brent (The Market Ear).

Houthi Red Sea threats force a tanker U-turn and costly reroute around Africa (zerohedge); Lloyd's of London instructing brokers to exclude Saudi-linked ships from cover (bonzerbarry). IranObserver0 claims Saudi-to-East-Asia transit times have blown out under the blockade (IranObserver0).

Data conflict worth flagging: EIA reports a +2.0M bbl crude build (KingKong9888), while Karel Mercx reads total commercial+govt inventories as −3M bbl (KarelMercx). Different series; both bullish narratives are being told off them.

The Europe angle: barrels no longer heading to Europe likely mean more US crude imports (philippilk). HIGH.

AI credit stress goes acute; open-weights manifesto lands

SpaceX bonds at another all-time low (87, YTD −7.7%, trading as a B) (zerohedge); Goldman's Delta-1 desk flags Meta's $27.3B Hyperion/Beignet SPV bond round-tripping from 109 to ~97 (zerohedge).

Token costs have erased the entire agentic bounce, back to 3.5-month lows (zerohedge). Capex is draining hyperscaler FCF into chipmakers, and the CapEx/SOX correlation has collapsed to ~zero (KobeissiLetter).

SpaceX turning away Falcon customers to bet on Starship (zerohedge) — the demand-side read on the same balance-sheet stress.

Political fight: Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Palantir + 20 sign a letter against government restrictions on open-weight models (Polymarket); Jensen Huang's first-ever X post is the manifesto (JensenHuang, satyanadella). zerohedge frames it as the non-frontier camp going on offense as odds of a US ban on open models spike.

Power is the next bottleneck: US data-center demand projected +253% to 194 GW by 2035 (~20% of US electricity) (KobeissiLetter). HIGH.

Equities & bonds: Tesla −38% from its high; global yields highest since 2008

Tesla now −38% from its Dec 2025 peak, ~$500B market cap gone (Barchart); Intel round-tripped a +15% earnings pop to −4%, shedding ~$90B (KobeissiLetter). S&P 500 erased gains and turned red on the day (KobeissiLetter).

Bloomberg Global Treasury Index yield hit 3.68% , highest since the 2008 GFC (zerohedge); Australia's 30Y breaking out to multi-year highs (KarelMercx); US 10Y at 4.66% with 5% "before year-end" called (potassium_phd).

Yet US equity ETF inflows are on a record pace (+$880B YTD, tracking >$1.4T) (KobeissiLetter) — and Japanese retail is at its largest net dollar short since 2008 (Hedgeye). Positioning stretched both ways. HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Kharkiv front crumbling; Danube ports now on the target list

Zakharivka and Ivashkino captured; Russia advanced 2km west of Chasov Yar (MilitarySummary, WarHunter2222).

Ukraine's answer: 571 drones overnight hitting St. Petersburg and Kirov, and a systematic campaign against Wildberries (Russia's Amazon) that disabled ~10% of national storage capacity (MilitarySummary, Lord Bebo). Kirov industrial strike: 6 killed, 26 injured (MilitarySummary).

Russia extends the maritime blockade from Black Sea ports to the Danube delta (Izmail, Reni, Kilia) (YuriPodolyaka); a US-origin coal ship bound for Ukraine was damaged in Romania's EEZ (DD_Geopolitics).

Command change: Syrskyi handed C-in-C powers to Drapatyi (wartranslated), who promptly declared Russia "has no right to exist" (TopofMurrayHill). Peskov: SMO continues "to complete victory" (wartranslated).

The uncomfortable data point: Russia's July oil-and-gas budget revenue projected +60% YoY despite the drone campaign (IuliiaMendel). HIGH.

Gold & China: June imports hit 173t; Beijing cuts retail off SGE

China imported 173 tonnes of gold in June , highest since early 2024, accelerating as price dipped (oriental_ghost, DavidLe). One Zhejiang ICBC client bought 100kg (~¥90M) in a single transaction (oriental_ghost).

New PBoC rules bar banks from acting as retail intermediaries in SGE gold/silver — flipping SGE's premium over LBMA spot to a small discount in gold (pmbug). China also forcing offshore money home, expected to add net domestic gold demand (BankerWeimar).

Newmont posted $2.10/share adjusted, effectively minting at ~$2,400/oz margins (goldseek). CME's 1oz gold future (1OZ) went 24/7 this week — but is cash-settled only, no delivery mechanism (KingKong9888). HIGH.

Trade war reignites on two fronts

Trump opens a Section 301 probe into the EU over Big Tech fines, promising "a very big price" and a substantial tariff (KobeissiLetter, zerohedge), and revives forced-labor duties on 60 countries (zerohedge).

China retaliates for the EU's 21st sanctions package by adding 14 EU entities to its export-control list (fbermingham); Pentagon blacklists Fudan and Shanghai Jiao Tong as security threats (Megatron_ron). HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Saudi civil-nuclear deal approved by Trump — while Iran gets bombed. "The deal puts America first" (Leavitt) (KevorkAlmassian, jacksonhinkle). LOW/MEDIUM .

Oil-price manipulation claim : a "massive" dump of futures into illiquid hours right as Iran rejected the ceasefire (ekwufinance). Single-source, unverifiable, but recurring. LOW .

Iran-war → lithium bid : an anecdotal EV-switch story extrapolated to a geopolitics-driven lithium demand surprise (Mark4XX). Thesis, not data. LOW .

De-dollarization accelerant : asset-confiscation and tariff overreach seen as pushing the RMB/gold payment rail (pmbug). LOW .

UK Gilt "overdue explosion" flagged again amid the global yield backup (JustDario). LOW .

Institutions quietly accumulating gold/silver into the softness, citing structural physical exchange issues (JoshPhilipPhair). LOW.

4. Noise

LeBron James signs with the 76ers — real, irrelevant here (ShamsCharania).

Venezuela earthquake toll 5,398, 50k missing — major humanitarian event but outside this feed's thesis; watch only for commodity/logistics spillover (Lord Bebo).

Musk: UK civil war "inevitable" — engagement-bait, no market read (Lord Bebo).

Klopp to coach Germany — fun, ignore (Lord Bebo).

NASA dark-matter photo — lovely, not tradeable (NASA).

Belgian/Dutch domestic-politics threads (Unia, faillissementen, Project Durf) — off-thesis for this feed.

5. Stock Picks

$TSG.v — TriStar Gold (TheApeOfGoldStreet). New buy. Mcap ~$65M CAD, cash $13M, 2.5 Moz Au at Castelo de Sonhos, Brazil, ~ US$15 EV/oz . PFS: 121k oz/yr avg (146k yrs 1-6), 11-yr life, 98% recovery, AISC US$1,111/oz , initial capex US$296M, ~2yr payback. NPV5 US$603M / 40% IRR at $2,200 gold. Catalyst: preliminary environmental licence challenged by Brazil's Federal Prosecutor (Indigenous consultation), resolution "expected during 2026" → re-rate thesis. Last insider open-market buy ~$250k two months ago. MEDIUM (single high-detail source; event-driven, high-risk).

$EDM.V — EDM Resources (Silver Santa). Fully-built past-producing Zn-Pb-gypsum mine, Nova Scotia. 14-yr life, C$30.8M restart capex vs C$300-400M sunk infrastructure. Mcap C$38.58M vs base-case SOTP NAV C$383M (0.10x) ; after-tax NPV ~C$246M at Zn US$1.60/lb (~6.4x mcap). By-product gold (142-157 g/t Au in Pb con, ~2,000 oz/yr) valued at zero, deposit-wide re-assay pending. FAA decision due summer 2026. Author's added to it; now a top-3 position. MEDIUM .

$NEM — Newmont (goldseek). Q2 adjusted $2.10/share , cash-cow margins at ~$2,400/oz realized. Brief but concrete; the large-cap counterweight to the juniors above. LOW (single source, short).

Note: McFarlane Lake ($MLM.cn) was an exit, not an entry — TheApeOfGoldStreet sold the rest at $0.420 for +200% in ~2 months (TheApeOfGoldStreet).*

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 324

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 6

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-07-25