TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta: Trump blinked. After 13 straight nights of strikes and a "massive attack" threat, he paused the Iran campaign — the Pentagon warned interceptor stockpiles are near empty, and it's now two nights quiet with Oman shuttling Hormuz talks in and out of Tehran. Meanwhile the war widened in two directions: the Houthis put Aramco's Jizan and Yanbu refineries on fire (Saudi front now live), and Ukraine hit an Iranian ship in the Caspian, stitching the two wars together. Gold, credit stress and the AI open-weights fight all keep grinding underneath.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran: Trump cancels the "massive strike" — Pentagon says the interceptors are almost gone

Trump ordered the military not to carry out the approved Friday-night strikes, per Axios, hours after Oman-mediated Hormuz talks resumed (KobeissiLetter).

The stated reason via NYT: continued Iranian attacks could drain the Patriot interceptor stockpile "close to zero." 1,200+ Patriots already burned at ~$4M each ; Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Caine warned resuming major operations would fully deplete CENTCOM's inventory (HormuzLetter, sentdefender).

Both VP Vance and Caine raised the stockpile warning directly to Trump at Friday's White House meeting; a senior official said the strikes had "the opposite effect of what is intended, keeping Iran cohesive" (MarioNawfal).

Second consecutive night with no US strikes confirmed (FaytuksNetwork). Iran has rejected multiple US-backed ceasefire proposals routed through Qatar, Iraq and Pakistan; a source says Tehran is waiting for the SPR (~311M bbl, lowest since March 1983) to fall critically and oil to hit ~$120 before dealing (HormuzReport).

My confidence: HIGH (5+ sources incl. NYT/Axios relay). The IRGC's own battle-damage list — 11 aircraft, an F-15, P-8, C-17 destroyed on the ground, "200+ US dead" per DeItaone — remains unverified, but the airfield emptying and the strike pause are independently corroborated.

Yemen: Houthis torch Aramco at Jizan and Yanbu — Saudi front reopens

Houthis struck Aramco facilities at Jizan and Yanbu with dozens of ballistic/cruise missiles and drones — first hit on both in 4+ years ; likely targets the SAMREF/YASREF refineries, ~800k b/d combined (HormuzLetter). Fires and a mushroom plume reported over Jazan (HormuzReport).

Yemeni Armed Forces framed it as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, and reaffirmed "a blockade for a blockade" (dana916). Saudi suspended flights from Riyadh and Jeddah.

Knock-on shipping: the tanker NEW PRIME rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope ( +11 days ) after the Yemeni blockade of Yanbu (MenchOsint).

My confidence: HIGH (4+ sources). Note the framing gap: after a refinery hit, Saudi's counter reportedly bombed "empty mountains" in Al Jawf.

Caspian: Ukraine strikes an Iranian ship — the two wars converge

Iran's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of hitting an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian, killing one sailor; Kyiv separately said it struck Russian ships ( Port Olya 2, Begey ) allegedly moving military cargo between Russia and Iran (DropSiteNews, MenchOsint).

Zelensky also claimed Russian satellite surveillance is helping Tehran direct strikes on Gulf/US bases (DeItaone). Iran warned responsibility lies with Ukraine "and its supporters and instigators" (DD_Geopolitics).

My confidence: HIGH (4+ sources), though neither government's account is independently verified. The "is this a world war yet" question is now being asked out loud across the feed.

Strait of Hormuz: effectively closed

50 tankers crossed Hormuz on July 24 last year; 1 crossed this July 24 (steve_hanke). Iran's negotiator's office insists the strait "remains closed" and dismissed Qatari statements as irrelevant (s_m_marandi).

IRGC says its navy turned back four vessels in 24h after warning shots (ILRedAlert). Oman and Iran held deputy-FM talks Fri/Sat on "safe traffic," reporting progress but no change in traffic (DropSiteNews).

US crude ~$68 on July 1, ~$90 now per spectatorindex. My confidence: HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Russia-Ukraine: Odessa ports hit with FAB glide bombs; Kyiv exhibition strike; Bilytske falls after 7 months

First-ever Russian FAB glide-bomb strikes on Odessa's port infrastructure (from Su-34s), alongside Chornomorsk and Mykolaiv — "damage that dwarfs anything drones can inflict." Kharkiv front facing a new cauldron with up to 1,000 Ukrainian troops encircled (MilitarySummary).

The July 24 Iskander strike on a weapons exhibition near Kyiv: official toll 10 killed, ~100 injured ; Military Summary cites up to 300 casualties incl. a Polish defense-firm rep. Among the dead, SBU Special Operations colonel Eduard Sirenko (talkrealopinion). Ukraine detained the organizer for holding the event without military coordination (dana916).

Russia captured Bilytske (Dobropillia) after seven months, resumed assaults on Chasiv Yar's western suburbs, and pushed toward Kostiantynivka (Suriyakmaps).

10th Epicentre logistics hub torched, this one in Kryvyi Rih (OlgaBazova). Overnight Iskander-M strikes on Kyiv (AMK_Mapping_); Ukraine sent 1,401 drones at Moscow region in a week (MilitarySummary).

Layer to watch: Ukrainian strikes on the Kirillovka resort in occupied Zaporizhzhia killed 8–14 including children per Russian sources (ABC, DD_Geopolitics). Casualty counts differ across sources; both remain unverified.

My confidence: HIGH (multi-source, though tolls contested).

Gold & China: 173t June imports; CME launches 24/7 gold futures the same day China cuts retail off the SGE

China imported 173 tonnes of gold in June — largest since March 2024, 3rd straight monthly rise; H1 ~820t , near the record. Chinese gold ETFs added +28t YTD (KobeissiLetter).

The timing tell: CME is launching 24/7 one-ounce gold futures the same day major Chinese banks (ICBC, PSBC et al.) ended retail agency trading on the SGE, shifting liquidity toward physical and Hong Kong's new HKPMCC clearing hub (MBAeconomics1, wmiddelkoop).

Annualized June imports ≈ 60% of global mine supply , bought while prices fell (ekwufinance). Physical demand persists through a typhoon in Shenzhen's Shuibei market (DavidLe76335983).

My confidence: HIGH.

Credit & markets: IG bond outflows biggest since Covid; global yields highest since GFC; QE quietly restarts

IG corporate bond funds bled -$7.1B last week — largest since the 2020 pandemic; -$8.2B on Monday alone, worst daily in 6+ years, blamed on oil-driven inflation fears and AI capex worry (KobeissiLetter, Barchart).

Global bond yields at highest since the GFC (Barchart); Fed balance sheet at a 52-week high — QE "back," with the Fed absorbing >$300B of Treasuries as foreign demand fades (wmiddelkoop).

82% odds of a rate HIKE by the September FOMC (Barchart). Tesla -18% on the week (worst since 2022) (Barchart); Oracle -67% from its September ATH, ~$660B cap gone (Barchart); global equity cap at 137% of GDP , near record (KobeissiLetter).

Private-credit exits: Blackstone's $78B private-credit fund co-CEO resigns weeks after BlackRock's private-credit head (DowdEdward); hyperscaler debt risk at multi-year high (Barchart). Berkshire cash at a record $397B (Barchart).

My confidence: HIGH.

AI: open-weights letter lands — Anthropic is the lone holdout; Opus 5 game demo; the debt question

Google/ Sundar Pichai and OpenAI both signed the open-weights support letter; per the tracker, that leaves Anthropic as the only major not to sign (sundarpichai, AndrewCurran_, beffjezos). David Sacks framed a China-open-source ban as "a dagger through the heart" of US devs (theallinpod).

Hype exhibit: Matt Shumer's Opus 5 "one-shot" FPS demo (Three.js, sub-agents, "/loop until perfect") went viral with replications (mattshumer_). Michael Dell showed a 753B GLM-5.2 running locally on a GB300 box (MichaelDell).

Counter-current: "AI companies are trying to hide a staggering amount of debt" (RickyPo); a China bull calls Kimi "the pin that pops the AI bubble" (BeijingDai). Burry added to NVDA/MU shorts (Barchart).

My confidence: HIGH on the letter/signatory state; LOW on bubble-timing calls.

Europe burns — and a sanctions own-goal keeps the fleet grounded

250,000+ evacuated as wildfires ravage France and Spain; France passed a 100,000-hectare record, ~141k evacuated around Bordeaux/Cap-Ferret; fires near Madrid out of control (steve_hanke, MyLordBebo, MilitarySummary).

The detail that stings: Spain's Kamov Ka-32 firefighting helicopters sit grounded — EU sanctions block Russian spare parts and maintenance, and the exemption request went to Brussels (MyLordBebo, wallacemick).

My confidence: MEDIUM on the grounding specifics (single-outlet framing), HIGH on the fires.

3. Weak Signals

Berlin Pride car-ramming: a van rammed the Christopher Street Day crowd; 1 dead, 16 injured ; police hunting suspect "Abdul B," released from youth detention in May (disclosetv, BRICSinfo). Motive unconfirmed. LOW/MEDIUM.

ICC dismantling push: Venezuela withdraws from the Rome Statute; the US State Dept calls on all members to quit (StateDept). LOW.

China stockpiling LNG: weekly imports +137% w/w to a 22-month high, first US cargo since Feb 2025; central bank injected ~$118B this month (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

EU–China sanctions tit-for-tat: Beijing blacklisted 14 EU firms (incl. Rheinmetall) hours after the EU's 21st package hit 14 Chinese firms — rare-earth/defense supply exposure (zerohedge, SprinterPress). MEDIUM.

India: education minister resigns; youth protests over E20 ethanol/exams wind down after govt talks (zerohedge). LOW.

Silver drain continues: India's MCX silver vault run-rate ~135 working days; COMEX withdrawals only ~4.9% of July delivery requests (historically low) (pmbug). LOW.

Trump "fourth term": Jackson Hinkle circulated a clip of Trump announcing an intent to run again (jacksonhinkle) — treat as unverified/possible satire until sourced. LOW.

4. Noise

Babylon Bee, HalfwayPost and God-account satire — funny, not signal (e.g. HalfwayPost on Trump's "third term").

Wolf Blitzer / WSJ-award theatrics via activism account (CalltoActivism) — unsourced.

USSR-language and Ukraine-Nazi history slugfest (dozens of tweets) — recurring identity fight, no 24h news.

Costco tracksuits, explosive-diarrhea musings, Teams status indicators — engagement filler (happier_isles).

NYC Paris Baguette theft montages (MyLordBebo) — local color, not markets.

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The feed's tradeable ideas were oil/services (Karel Mercx's $FTI, offshore drilling now >25% of his book), coal ticker lists, and short calls (Burry's NVDA/MU) — none are individual mining companies with company-specific fundamentals (drill results, AISC, production, resources). Gold-miner talk stayed at the index/price-target level (e.g. Durrett's $5,500 gold by year-end), which doesn't clear the bar.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 650

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 5

Stock picks: 0

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 6 LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Hard) — 2026-07-26

........9.9..43.5.6..91.4....6..5.4.9....67.5........81.96.....2.5.389.........3.