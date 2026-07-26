No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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Derrick's avatar
Derrick
5h

I'm not sure what "Kharkiv" and "Kyiv" are but they sound suspiciously like Kharkov and Kiev. At least Odessa is a name I recognize.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1h

I'm glad they didn't bomb-Iran again last night... less bad choice.

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