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Robert Edwin House's avatar
Robert Edwin House
9h

If i was Iran, i'd say F u to the ceasefire. US is just going to break it anyways. Only drawback to that strategy is the world would blame them for the coming economic depression because the world is full of stupid people. Safe and effective!

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Lisa Price's avatar
Lisa Price
8h

The distance from Tabriz to Odessa is only 1,500 KM. Your “open question was answered when Iran sent a missile to Diego Garcia, which is 3,800KM from Iran.

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