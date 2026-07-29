TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Two pauses broke at once. The Iran "pause" shattered overnight when the IRGC put ballistic missiles into a US base in Jordan and US+Saudi forces struck Iran-backed militias in Iraq, opening a new front and spiking oil +5%. Meanwhile the Asian AI-semi unwind went from selloff to crash: KOSPI hit a second straight circuit breaker after SK Hynix missed earnings, ~$950B erased across Korea/Taiwan/Japan. Fed decision lands today into a genuine coin-flip. Russia closed the book on both Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.

1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Korea/AI-semi: crash phase - SK Hynix miss, 2nd circuit breaker, SpaceX below IPO

Iran-US: pause collapses; competing intercept claims

Iran denies seeking talks for 16-17 days; thesiriusreport says there is no active mediation, contradicting the Times of Israel "MoU revival" story that goosed stocks mid-session.

Pataramesh reads the small 5-6 missile salvo not as a surprise offensive but as Iran forcing the US back into tit-for-tat after a US move in Hormuz; thesiriusreport notes intercept claims contradict strike evidence.

Ukraine link de-escalated: Araghchi says Kyiv's FM assured him the attack on an Iranian ship was unintentional, easing the Caspian retaliation threat.

Oil: Hormuz effectively closed, Jazan offline - paper still crushed

Russia-Ukraine: Odessa blockaded, Ukraine effectively landlocked

Fed: forward guidance gone, both tails live

charliebilello frames the consensus base case: hold at 3.50-3.75% with a hawkish tilt toward a hike before year-end. Kalshi had ~25% on a hike; DonDurrett argues the next move is more likely a cut given a weak labor market.

AI bubble: circular financing hits credit

Gold/silver: physical premium blows out into COMEX First Notice

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

Fauci diary release - dominant US domestic thread (BillMelugin_); politically loud, no market read. Ignored.

Lindsey Graham funeral / Loomer-Akhmetov - culture-war churn (tparsi, BowesChay). Ignored.

Crypto Clarity Act deadline / SEC (WatcherGuru) - recurring headline, no actionable delta. Ignored.

American Airlines nationwide ground stop (IT outage, disclosetv) - operational, resolved. Ignored.

Babylon Bee, Belgian/Dutch domestic politics, wildfire/climate debates - off-thesis. Ignored.

5. Stock Picks

Santacruz Silver ($SCZ.v) - Q2 2026: silver production +17% QoQ to 1.57 Moz (+11% YoY), AgEq +23% QoQ to 2.81 Moz , tonnes milled +7% QoQ, Bolivar silver +32% QoQ on flood recovery - achieved despite 50+ days of Bolivian road blockades (TheApeOfGoldStreet). MEDIUM.

P2 Gold ($PGLD.v) - top-3 position for multiple tracked accounts, up ~50% YTD and breaking out of consolidation on a weak metals tape (AllStreetsWolf; Silver Santa). Position-sizing conviction over hard fundamentals. MEDIUM.

Manhattan Uranium ($MANU.V) - CEO cites a 72% mineralization hit rate across ~2,800 historical holes at I-70, with intercepts like 1.22m at 1.59% eU3O8 flagged as under-drilled by modern standards (manhattanur). LOW.

GoGold Resources ($GGD / $GLGDF) - Don Durrett tags it a "must own" at this price; CEO interview highlights improving Mexican permitting and Los Ricos progress (DonDurrett). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 719

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 10+ LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-07-29