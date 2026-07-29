Daily digest: 2026-07-29
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TL;DR: today vs. yesterday
Two pauses broke at once. The Iran "pause" shattered overnight when the IRGC put ballistic missiles into a US base in Jordan and US+Saudi forces struck Iran-backed militias in Iraq, opening a new front and spiking oil +5%. Meanwhile the Asian AI-semi unwind went from selloff to crash: KOSPI hit a second straight circuit breaker after SK Hynix missed earnings, ~$950B erased across Korea/Taiwan/Japan. Fed decision lands today into a genuine coin-flip. Russia closed the book on both Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.
1. Critical Alerts
Iran-US "pause" shattered - ballistic missiles hit US base in Jordan. IRGC struck Muwaffaq Salti airbase ~5:45pm ET; oil surged +5% (KobeissiLetter). CENTCOM calls it an intercepted "surprise attack"; Jordan says it downed 5 missiles, while ground evidence and OSINT report a direct hit. Confirmed across zerohedge, disclosetv, spectatorindex. HIGH.
US + Saudi strike Iran-backed militias in Iraq - new front. Hits on PMF weapons depots in Wasit province; Iraqi PM called an emergency NSC meeting. Sourced via zerohedge, GlobalNewsMontr, MenchOsint, dana916. HIGH.
KOSPI second circuit breaker; SK Hynix earnings miss. Index slid as much as 12.6%, on track for a record ~35% monthly loss (zerohedge); now below its 200DMA and set for its largest 2-day drop ever. SK Hynix 2Q sales 79.32T won vs 83.85T est, oper profit 60.54T vs 64.22T est (zerohedge). ~$950B wiped across three Asian markets per cryptorover. HIGH.
Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka both fall. After ~840 and ~270 days respectively, Suriyak reports both cities captured simultaneously; Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad taken and Russian units a few km from Sloviansk, corroborated by AMK Mapping. HIGH.
Fed decision today into a coin-flip. Futures split ~30% hike / ~70% hold - the widest pre-meeting divergence since 2020 (KobeissiLetter); Citadel and Ned Davis flag a live hike, most still expect a hold. HIGH.
2. Core Themes
Korea/AI-semi: crash phase - SK Hynix miss, 2nd circuit breaker, SpaceX below IPO
KOSPI now down -35% on the month (KobeissiLetter); its volatility topped both the 1997 Asian crisis and 2020 per Hedgeye, with two memory names making up half the index.
SK Hynix 3-day "price discovery": +2.13% / -16.16% / -7.61% (zerohedge).
Worst day for hedge funds since the Covid crash (zerohedge); July was the worst month for momentum on record ex-Covid. Semis -22.5% MTD, worst since Dec 2002.
SNDK -55% from high, ~$200B market cap gone since June 22 (KobeissiLetter). SPACEX -20% below its IPO price, levered ETFs -65%; SpaceX+Tesla have shed ~$1.5T since mid-June.
Trigger fears: Burry points at NVDA's parabolic 5yr CDS; China's CXMT DDR5 ramp and domestic lithography. Bank of England is now probing Asian equity risk at prime brokers.
Structural oddity: an SK Hynix perpetual on Hyperliquid printed one share at the daily limit, cascading liquidations - an oracle that checks whether a price exists, not whether it can move money (shanaka86).
Iran-US: pause collapses; competing intercept claims
Iran denies seeking talks for 16-17 days; thesiriusreport says there is no active mediation, contradicting the Times of Israel "MoU revival" story that goosed stocks mid-session.
Pataramesh reads the small 5-6 missile salvo not as a surprise offensive but as Iran forcing the US back into tit-for-tat after a US move in Hormuz; thesiriusreport notes intercept claims contradict strike evidence.
Ukraine link de-escalated: Araghchi says Kyiv's FM assured him the attack on an Iranian ship was unintentional, easing the Caspian retaliation threat.
Oil: Hormuz effectively closed, Jazan offline - paper still crushed
4 tankers crossed Hormuz on July 27 vs 58 a year ago (steve_hanke); zerohedge cites zero tankers in either direction. Iran rejected Oman's joint-management plan and insists on controlling entry routes.
Saudi Aramco shut its Jazan refinery (400k bpd) after Saturday's Houthi strike (HormuzLetter); Houthis hit tanker NCC GHAZAL near Yanbu, with the FUCHS lube plant also flagged.
Despite all that, Brent fell >5% below $84 then under $80 before the Jordan attack erased it. Physical-vs-paper split widening: 321 crack spreads +2%, JustDario warns of $6/gal diesel against a suppressed WTI. Trump: "we control the Strait".
Russia-Ukraine: Odessa blockaded, Ukraine effectively landlocked
Russian sea blockade choking Odessa: traffic from 12 ships to 1; anniefofani and RWApodcast call Ukraine landlocked, threatening 90% of ag exports / 60% of total and the grain corridor.
Ukraine sent 340+ drones at Moscow (356 intercepted) as Zelensky met Trump; Russia is staged for a large missile/drone strike on Kyiv tonight.
US Senate advanced the Russia/Iran sanctions bill 86-12 (100% tariffs on Russian-oil buyers), effective no earlier than September.
Fed: forward guidance gone, both tails live
charliebilello frames the consensus base case: hold at 3.50-3.75% with a hawkish tilt toward a hike before year-end. Kalshi had ~25% on a hike; DonDurrett argues the next move is more likely a cut given a weak labor market.
AI bubble: circular financing hits credit
FT reports the AI-debt risk gauge climbing fast; hyperscaler CDS blew to record wides as the corporate credit impulse hits a brick wall.
Capex keeps accelerating regardless: Pentagon to build hyperscale AI DCs on military bases; token costs in freefall favor open models. Retail is leaning in - call options ~55% of new retail positions, near record.
Gold/silver: physical premium blows out into COMEX First Notice
Japan physical silver premium +62%: paper $57.24 vs street $92.76 (JPMI). Gold caught a bounce near $4,044; $4,000 read as the floor.
Friday is COMEX First Notice Day with 170K+ gold contracts open, days after China banned retail paper/margin gold trading. Ghana allocated $429M to buy gold for reserves.
3. Weak Signals
M7.1 quake in Kumamoto, Japan - Aeon Mall partial collapse, ~20-30 unaccounted; tsunami advisory since passed (NHK). Watch the JPY, about to break 164/USD. LOW.
China's rare-earth chokehold on Korea - gallium exports collapsed to near-zero, germanium/tungsten controlled (dana916). LOW.
Russia's FSB charges Telegram's Durov with "facilitating terrorism," issues an international warrant (MilitarySummary, WatcherGuru). MEDIUM.
Trump to ban Chinese humanoid/quadruped robots and power inverters (DeItaone). LOW.
SpaceX lockup Aug 6 - up to 911.5M shares (>$100B) come free two days after its first public results (shanaka86). LOW.
US fiscal oddities: Treasury bought back $2B of its own debt, M2 hit a new ATH $23.155T, and tariff revenue turned negative for the first time. LOW.
Nvidia's Taipei office raided in Taiwan's chip-smuggling dragnet (zerohedge). LOW.
4. Noise
Fauci diary release - dominant US domestic thread (BillMelugin_); politically loud, no market read. Ignored.
Lindsey Graham funeral / Loomer-Akhmetov - culture-war churn (tparsi, BowesChay). Ignored.
Crypto Clarity Act deadline / SEC (WatcherGuru) - recurring headline, no actionable delta. Ignored.
American Airlines nationwide ground stop (IT outage, disclosetv) - operational, resolved. Ignored.
Babylon Bee, Belgian/Dutch domestic politics, wildfire/climate debates - off-thesis. Ignored.
5. Stock Picks
Santacruz Silver ($SCZ.v) - Q2 2026: silver production +17% QoQ to 1.57 Moz (+11% YoY), AgEq +23% QoQ to 2.81 Moz, tonnes milled +7% QoQ, Bolivar silver +32% QoQ on flood recovery - achieved despite 50+ days of Bolivian road blockades (TheApeOfGoldStreet). MEDIUM.
P2 Gold ($PGLD.v) - top-3 position for multiple tracked accounts, up ~50% YTD and breaking out of consolidation on a weak metals tape (AllStreetsWolf; Silver Santa). Position-sizing conviction over hard fundamentals. MEDIUM.
Manhattan Uranium ($MANU.V) - CEO cites a 72% mineralization hit rate across ~2,800 historical holes at I-70, with intercepts like 1.22m at 1.59% eU3O8 flagged as under-drilled by modern standards (manhattanur). LOW.
GoGold Resources ($GGD / $GLGDF) - Don Durrett tags it a "must own" at this price; CEO interview highlights improving Mexican permitting and Los Ricos progress (DonDurrett). LOW.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 719
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 7
Noise filtered: 5 clusters
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 10+ LOW
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