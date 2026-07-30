No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
1h

No1, I don't know how much you can fine tune your process, but wrt your bot's confidence "Medium" rating on the AEM and HL news: I know you know this, but these were really very separate types of event. AEM was based on their just released Q2 results (confidence "High") and HL was just a company press release (confidence "Medium" seems appropriate).

Maybe your bot could get earnings release dates for stocks it encounters and flag those with current dates for closer attention?

Just a thought...meanwhile, really enjoy these morning updates.

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