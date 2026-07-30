TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The war came off pause hard: the US ran a night of airstrikes on southern Iran (Qeshm, Abadan, Sirik, Nurabad) after Iran hit a US base in Jordan, and Saudi-US strikes killed 20+ in Iraq — while Russia threw its largest Kh-101 barrage in over a year at Ukraine, with one cruise missile landing in Poland. Markets are the other front: Warsh delivered a hawkish 9-3 hold, the 30Y tore to a post-2007 high, Meta cratered on capex while the KOSPI kept printing history to the downside. Continuation but accelerating: oil supply tightening under a functionally closed Hormuz, AI credit spreads widening, gold sitting above $4,000.

1. Critical Alerts

US strikes Iran overnight after Jordan base attack; residential areas hit. CENTCOM ran fighter-jet and ATACMS strikes (fired from Kuwait) against southern/western Iran, hitting Sirik, Nurabad and Qeshm (MenchOsint, zerohedge). Tasnim reported a residential area struck on Qeshm Island (zerohedge); a Tehran-side account says a father, mother and 2-year-old were killed there, two children wounded (Marandi). Trigger was an IRGC ballistic-missile attack on the US Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, all reportedly intercepted (MenchOsint). HIGH.

Fed holds 9-3, guidance gone, 30Y screams policy error. Warsh held at 3.50-3.75% for a 5th straight meeting; Hammack, Kashkari and Logan dissented for a hike — first 3-way same-direction dissent since 2016 (zerohedge). 30Y jumped to 5.19-5.23%, highest since 2007 (KobeissiLetter). The S&P swung ~$2.9T across three moves intraday (KobeissiLetter). HIGH.

KOSPI back-to-back circuit breakers; SK Hynix posts record quarter and still drops ~17%. Korea has fallen ~40% in 40 days, ~$2T erased, its worst month ever — past the 1997 and 2008 crises (zerohedge, Barchart). Local traders reportedly lost 56 trillion won (~$38.7B) on leveraged products (Barchart). HIGH.

AI trade de-grosses into credit: Meta crashes, Nvidia CDS blows out. Meta fell ~9-10% after hiking capex to $130-145B and missing revenue guidance (zerohedge); MSFT beat and rose ~8% (KobeissiLetter). The cost to protect Nvidia debt posted its largest one-day jump on record (Barchart). HIGH.

Russia's largest Kh-101 barrage in >1yr; cruise missile lands in Poland. 70+ missiles and 280+ drones overnight, 8 killed (MyLordBebo); 52 Kh-101s, the most since Dec 2024 (AMK_Mapping). A Kh-101 cratered a field at Tarnawa-Kolonia, Poland; jets scrambled (MyLordBebo). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: pause collapses into strikes on Iran, Iraq and the Gulf

Sequence overnight: Iran fired ballistics at US forces in Jordan (6 Patriots launched in response), then CENTCOM struck back with jets and ATACMS from Kuwait (MenchOsint, MenchOsint). Additional strikes reported on Abadan and Piranshahr near the Erbil border (ejmalrai). HIGH.

Saudi-US joint strikes pounded Iran-backed PMF in Iraq , killing 20+ (zerohedge); an Iraqi source puts it at 23 killed, 32 wounded (ejmalrai). Iraq's president rejected use of its territory and called the strikes a sovereignty violation (zerohedge). Iraqi resistance factions gave the government a one-week deadline (to Aug 6) on disarmament (MenchOsint). HIGH.

The interceptor math is the story. CSIS estimates US Patriot inventory has fallen from 2,330 pre-war to under 830 (≥65% below February), THAAD ≥38% below (shanaka86). CENTCOM's Cooper reportedly pitched a 10-14 day campaign to reduce future interceptor demand; the Joint Chiefs' Caine warns the shortage argues against it (shanaka86). Lockheed just got a Patriot contract worth up to $58.6B to rebuild stockpiles (ILRedAlert). HIGH.

China set to deliver up to 400 shoulder-fired air-defense launchers (QW-12/FN-16, ~$60-70M) to Iran within weeks (zerohedge, MyLordBebo). HIGH.

Iran rejected Oman's 50-50 Hormuz plan and asserted sole authority over "safe" transit lanes (shanaka86). Trump reportedly erupted at national-security officials who "can't agree on strategy" (FaytuksNetwork). A FOIA release put US troop casualties at 400+ in the first six weeks, with the official death toll quietly revised 18→14 (MarioNawfal). MEDIUM.

Korea/semis: record earnings can't stop the leverage unwind

SK Hynix reported its best quarter ever (revenue +257%, operating profit +557%, 76% margin) and fell as much as 17%; the market "stopped pricing the quarter and started pricing how long the quarter lasts" (shanaka86). Short interest hit 13% (Barchart). HIGH.

Roots of the blowup: Seoul launched single-stock 2x leveraged ETFs in May, eligible only for Samsung and SK Hynix — ~half the index — and retail outbought foreigners 7:1 (shanaka86). One 3x-levered product is down ~80% in under two months (zerohedge). HIGH.

Nearly half of Korea Investment & Securities' 880,000 Samsung holders and ~70% of its SK Hynix holders are underwater (zerohedge). Chinese tech stocks are on track for their worst month on record too (Barchart). Samsung reports today — the tell for whether earnings still govern this tape. HIGH.

Fed: the long end stops being a Fed price

Warsh's message: "no soft inflation target," only 2%; markets are "learning to play the ball, not the referee" (KobeissiLetter). He framed the guidance cut as maybe a factor in higher yields, not something he engineered (shanaka86). HIGH.

Reaction: 10Y fell while 30Y rose — a bear steepener; "falling stock prices and rising yields is the regime of the 1970s," per one desk, and "insanely bullish for commodities" (KarelMercx). Fed swaps no longer fully price a September hike (zerohedge). HIGH.

The fiscal read: Treasury needs $671B of privately-held borrowing this quarter and dealers see a $1.3T funding gap across 2027-28 at current auction sizes (shanaka86). Dow closed down 1,153 points, worst since April 2025; Nasdaq Composite closed >10% off its record (zerohedge). HIGH.

AI: capex vs. cash flow, and the supplier underwriting the demand

Split tape: MSFT beat on Azure and extended datacenter useful life 15→25 years while staying FCF-positive; Meta flagged compute "materially below demand" through 2027 and hiked capex (aleabitoreddit). Meta has now closed red 10 straight days, a record (Barchart). HIGH.

Wrong-way risk in the open: Nvidia is reportedly in talks to guarantee ~$250B of OpenAI lease/debt so it can occupy a 10GW Ohio campus — against a disclosed guarantee book of just $3.5B (shanaka86). MSFT disclosed $329B of leases not yet commenced (zerohedge). HIGH.

Credit is where it's cracking: JPM warns the next leg lower spreads beyond single stocks to indices, flagging circular financing and NVDA CDS widening as "more concerning" than hyperscaler CDS (zerohedge). Aschenbrenner's $20B Situational Awareness is raising fresh capital after heavy AI-rout losses (zerohedge). One skeptic questions whether MSFT booked a ~$40B net positive via OpenAI (JustDario). MEDIUM.

Oil: Hormuz functionally closed, reserves draining, Mediterranean now a target

Roughly 8 commodity vessels crossed Hormuz Tuesday vs ~125/day pre-war; product tightness is masking a crude-supply shut-in as tankers can't load (HFI_Research). WTI spiked ~8% above $86 on Trump's "hitting them hard" (Hedgeye); Brent ~$91 (zerohedge). HIGH.

SPR fell to 307.7M barrels, lowest since 1983; weekly crude draw ~7.2M, SPR -5M, Cushing stuck at tank bottoms (steve_hanke, zerohedge). Diesel option volatility broke 200 (JustDario). HIGH.

New vector: the US-owned FSRU Energos Winter caught fire after a suspected drone strike at Egypt's Damietta port — outside listed war-risk waters, and it was the import lifeline, not the export plant (shanaka86, dana916). Meanwhile Qatar sent its first LNG cargo through Hormuz in three weeks — using the Iran-designated corridor, transponder on (SStapczynski). HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: record air barrage, Poland impact, Odessa strangled

Russia hit Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Kryvyi Rih and Odessa-region ports, targeting drone/missile production (Flamingo, Neptun) (MyLordBebo). Ukraine's Air Force claims interception of 54 of 61 cruise missiles and 265 of 284 drones, but only one of nine ballistics and none of four Zircons (MyLordBebo). HIGH.

A Kh-101 impacted eastern Poland (~90 km from the border); Warsaw scrambled jets and called air alerts (AMK_Mapping). HIGH.

Odessa blockade is costing Ukraine ~$70M/day in idle exports; three ports handle ~$70M/day and two-thirds of H1 exports went through Greater Odessa (MilitarySummary, KShevchenkoReal). HIGH.

Frontline: Svitle and Nova Sich fallen (MilitarySummary); Bilytske captured north of Pokrovsk (Kalibrated_Maps); Ukrainian insiders call Kostyantynivka "effectively over" with Sumy and NE Kharkiv cracking (TopofMurrayHill). HIGH.

Gold/silver: above $4,000 with physical premiums intact

Gold held $4,000 through OPEX/FOMC; producers at record margins are pricing as if none of it is real (GoldTelegraph). Central-bank buying continues, and BMO says China is accumulating "below the ground" too (wmiddelkoop). MEDIUM.

Hong Kong bullion inflows hit a decade-high 130+ tons in June, ahead of a new clearing-system launch (DavidLe76335983). MEDIUM.

Eastern physical premiums persist: SGE silver spot ~$65 vs LBMA ~$57, with MCX silver vault run-rate down to ~23 days (pmbug, pmbug). Note: Zijin's $5.5B Allied Gold takeout was terminated (wmiddelkoop). MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

Nvidia default protection near 78bps, tech CDS volume ~600% above a year ago — the credit market moving before shipments do (shanaka86). LOW.

Buy-in pension de-risking exploded from $3.7B (2024) to $17.5B (2025), $12.7B in Q4 alone — sponsors shedding risk into insurers with fast-growing private-rated bond books (shanaka86). LOW.

$AXTI/$LITE InP substrate deal — Lumentum paying a $43.5M capacity-reservation deposit; a CPO/silicon-photonics read-through (aleabitoreddit). LOW.

US govt to take 1% of GlobalFoundries ($GFS) and award up to $300M under CHIPS specifically for CPO/silicon photonics (aleabitoreddit). LOW.

SoftBank ~1,000 JPY from a technical "edge" per one bear watching the AI-capex financing chain (JustDario). LOW.

Turkey weighing Chinese fighter jets payable in yuan ; China pushing offshore-yuan bond distribution via Shanghai Clearing House (thesiriusreport, DavidLe76335983). LOW.

Russia charges Telegram's Durov with aiding terrorism, issues arrest warrant — FSB cites Ukrainian-intel use of the platform (zerohedge). LOW.

Saudis call for a "coalition of the willing" to protect Red Sea shipping as Houthis signal their own toll regime (zerohedge, zerohedge). LOW.

4. Noise

Fauci pleads the Fifth 100+ times at the Senate COVID-origins hearing — dominated the US feed, high heat and near-zero market signal (nytimes). Ignored: political theater, not actionable.

BabylonBee / meme-stock reaction posts (Cramer's "tour de force," "Mama META," Squid Games jokes) — sentiment noise (Barchart).

Belgian/Dutch/German-language domestic-politics threads (airco subsidies, nuclear, BMW layoffs framing) — off-beat for this feed.

Individual manpad/interceptor-count speculation and unverified "Iran will strike in 72h" predictions (MyLordBebo) — single-source forward guessing.

AI-vibe-coding/game-demo threads (Gauntlet Loop, Cursor on iPad) — product buzz, no market read.

5. Stock Picks

Agnico Eagle ($AEM) / Endeavour Silver ($EDR/$EXK) / Hecla ($HL) — AEM Q2 FCF +83% QoQ to US$1.34B, cash US$3.46B, gold production 855.8k oz; EDR revenue +12.8% QoQ to US$236.6M, 3.40 Moz AgEq as Terronera ramps; HL exploration update flags new Midas veins and Keno Hill drill results (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Santacruz Silver ($SCZM) — ~$585M cap polymetallic producer, ~15M AgEq oz/yr across four mines; Q1 revenue +81% YoY to $127.5M, net income tripled to $28.5M, $42.6M adj EBITDA; zero debt, $64.9M cash, trades ~0.5-0.75x NAV. Near-term catalyst: 100%-owned Soracaya (260 g/t Ag) into production late 2026, dragging AISC down. Bolivia-discount deep value (BrianGoodner). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Miata Metals ($MMET.cn) — La Mancha (~US$3B AUM) investing ~C$12.66M at C$0.41 for 19.9%, ~C$20.16M raised total, no warrants, 18-month lock-up, board seat; recent Sela Creek hits include 31.75m @ 4.62 g/t Au and 5.3m @ 8.25 g/t Au ahead of a maiden resource. ~32% dilution offset by strategic validation (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Confidence: LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 880

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: 5 categories

Confidence distribution: 20 HIGH, 8 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-07-30

.4..1.8.....7...16..32..74..31..8.........2..5.2.4...38......3...6....9.79.6...2.