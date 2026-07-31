TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta: an AI hedge fund detonated and got liquidated into Citadel, and the resulting 24-hour short-squeeze printed Microsoft's best day since 2008 (+16%) — even as the Fed held 9-3 and the long bond hiked for it, with the 30Y punching to 5.2%+, the highest since 2007. Iran's IRGC claimed three destroyed F-35s at a Jordan base and hit US installations across Kuwait and Bahrain while Trump reportedly "exploded" over the lack of a strategy. Continuation: Ukraine-Poland fallout, Ceuta migrant surge, Hormuz/oil squeeze, gold above $4k with physical tight.

1. Critical Alerts

Situational Awareness blows up; Citadel scoops the book, sparks a 24h AI squeeze

Leopold Aschenbrenner's AI fund — ~ $45B NAV on July 1 , up 439% net through June — sold the bulk of its public equity portfolio to Ken Griffin's Citadel after levered AI bets collapsed (Kobeissi, GoshawkTrades). Assets said to have fallen to $10B , down from $45B in under a month (zerohedge).

Long AI infra, short software, ~4x leverage — both legs went against it in three weeks. Half its Anthropic stake also reportedly sold (MartinShkreli).

The liquidation lifted the tape: Citadel squeezing the names higher — $NBIS +26%, $IREN +26%, $SNDK +24%, $BE +24% (aleabitoreddit). Positioning went "panic to squeeze in less than 24 hours" (themarketear).

Less than 24h after blowing out, Aschenbrenner is asking for fresh capital (Barchart).

The contagion tail: ~ $500B in TRS excess leverage still out there; at least 5 hedge funds with massive total-return-swap exposure to memory/momentum names — a "circular liquidation squad" (zerohedge).

Confidence: HIGH (zerohedge, Kobeissi, Barchart, JustDario, GoshawkTrades, Rory Johnston, aleabitoreddit)

The Fed held 9-3; the long bond hiked instead

FOMC held at 3.50-3.75% with three dissents for a hike (Cleveland, Minneapolis, Dallas) — the most hawkish split since 2016 — against 1.5% Q2 growth and 3.3% core PCE (shanaka86).

The 30Y ripped to 5.24% , a level last seen in 2007, as the market concluded the Fed is making "another huge policy error" (zerohedge); $TLT fell to its lowest since the run-up to the GFC (Barchart).

Futures now price ~1.3 hikes by year-end , roughly 80% odds of a September move (Hedgeye).

Contrarian read on the driver: less about Warsh's dissents than the $95B supplemental with $75B earmarked for munitions — Treasury supply crowding out private AI borrowers (spomboy). JPMorgan flags Warsh's task forces as "covers to redefine the inflation challenge away" (jam_croissant).

Confidence: HIGH (shanaka86, zerohedge, Barchart, Hedgeye, spomboy, Lobo Tiggre, Peter Schiff)

Iran claims F-35 kills in Jordan; hits Gulf bases; Trump "exploded"

IRGC claims the complete destruction of 3 F-35s and damage to 3 more at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Azraq, Jordan — retaliation for a US strike on two homes on Qeshm Island that killed a father, mother and their 2-year-old , injuring two other children (Hormuz Letter, MenchOsint).

OSINT partly corroborates: low-res Sentinel-2 imagery shows at least one jet hit (MenchOsint); a claimed second impact was walked back as freshly-laid asphalt (MenchOsint). Iran's targeting of the base has been "scarily precise" — rebuilt hangars struck within hours (MenchOsint).

IRGC/Artesh also hit US bases in Kuwait (Ali al-Salem, Ahmad al-Jaber) and Bahrain (Sheikh Isa) with Arash-2 drones and solid-fuel ballistic missiles (MenchOsint, jonelmer).

Trump reportedly "exploded," yelling expletives over the lack of a strategy; an official says the administration is "facing a strategic defeat without clear policy guidance" (HormuzReport, Hormuz Letter). The Pentagon's offer: a two-week "go bigger" plan of 10-14 days of airstrikes — despite running low on air-defense interceptors (zerohedge).

Prof. Marandi: Iran has zero interest in talks; claims of secret diplomacy are theater (Mark4XX). The Senate voted 50-49 against restricting Trump's authority to strike without Congress (Hedgeye).

Confidence: HIGH (Hormuz Letter, MenchOsint, HormuzReport, zerohedge, jonelmer, philippilk). Battle-damage claims remain unverified; casualties and the Qeshm strike are the confirmed floor.

Korea's KOSPI: biggest rally ever, right after the biggest crash ever

KOSPI +14-18% , SK Hynix and Samsung +25%, its largest gain in history (zerohedge, Barchart) — but an 18% jump only claws back to Tuesday's screen (KarelMercx).

The wreckage underneath: leveraged-ETF AUM -$37B / -70% from its all-time high 30 days ago (Kobeissi); 1.2M+ margin calls, 500,000+ accounts liquidated , ~3.4% of the adult population (Kobeissi, unusual_whales).

Seoul's answer: inject 20 trillion won ($13.9B) into its sovereign fund and buy AI stocks in the open market — with the index still up ~50% YTD (FinanceLancelot, JustDario). "Indices are moving like meme stocks now" (Kobeissi).

Confidence: HIGH (zerohedge, Barchart, Kobeissi, unusual_whales, KarelMercx, FinanceLancelot)

2. Core Themes

Mega-cap earnings split: Microsoft +16% best day since 2008, Meta/Apple bleed

Microsoft jumped ~16%, its best single day since October 2008, adding a record ~$450-455B in market cap on accelerating Azure (zerohedge, Kobeissi, Barchart). Prior MSFT jumps of this size: Oct 1987, Oct 2000, Oct 2008 (JustDario). It carried 400 of the Dow's 500 points (great_martis).

Meta fell 8%, an 11th straight down day (record streak); shanaka86 pegs Meta's FCF margin collapse to 1.3% , spending $2.23 of capex per extra dollar of operating cash (zerohedge, shanaka86).

Amazon +7% on AWS +37%, but FCF turned negative (-$7.6B TTM) and 2026 capex guided to $220B — "even at $220B, not enough capacity" (zerohedge, zerohedge).

Apple -8%, roughly $390-450B erased in an hour on a China miss and slowing Services; guidance and margins hit (Kobeissi, htsfhickey).

The structural tell: off-balance-sheet SPV commitments across hyperscalers now $3T+, doubling in one quarter — GOOGL alone at $826B (zerohedge). $SPCX closed at a record low, -50% from June (Barchart).

Confidence: HIGH

Japan: yen intervention the day before the BOJ decision

BOJ and MoF confirmed FX intervention ; USD/JPY dropped 163.6 → 159.5 (2.5%) — and the Fed conducted a "rate check" (zerohedge, BullTheory). Intervening the day before a policy meeting drew ridicule (JustDario).

Ueda pre-empts: "chance of using YCC again isn't high in near future" — narrator's translation, "YCC is almost here" (zerohedge). Bessent calls the yen "very undervalued" (zerohedge). BOJ decision lands tomorrow.

"Japan was always the preview" — you can't print your way out, only choose who pays (GoldTelegraph).

Confidence: HIGH

Oil/Hormuz: Brent ~$89, US reserves at 1983 lows, Saudi builds a 14-nation Red Sea bloc

Brent settled $89.03 (staunovo). US oil reserves at their lowest since 1983 (WhaleFUD); commercial + govt inventories fell another 11M barrels even as Gulf crude left in June (KarelMercx).

A Qatari LNG cargo transited Hormuz via Iran's designated corridor after a 3-week suspension — paying tolls to Iran (dana916). Gulf crude exports remain impaired even as traffic edges up (zerohedge).

Saudi launched a 14-country maritime security coalition in the Red Sea against the Houthis, who are weighing Bab el-Mandeb transit fees while exempting Chinese vessels (Currentreport1, steve_hanke). Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia from Iraq this week (zerohedge).

Diesel is "the epicenter of the supply squeeze" per Goldman (zerohedge); Russia extended its diesel export ban to Sept 1 (runews); the Rhine is closing on low water, freight at an all-time high (JavierBlas).

Counter-view worth holding: low Cushing inventories don't imply an imminent delivery crisis — the forward curve isn't screaming it (aeberman12).

Confidence: HIGH

Russia-Ukraine: Kh-101 lands in Poland; Sumy villages fall; Odessa strangled

A Russian Kh-101 impacted eastern Poland near Targowisko, a 10m crater in an uninhabited field; Tusk said Poland was prepared to shoot it down (DeItaone, vrtnws). Audio shows it dispensing flares up to a second before impact — i.e. intact (AMK_Mapping).

Russian MoD claims Mohrytsia, Malaya Slobodka (Sumy) and Nova Sich , plus Krasnoyarskoye (Donetsk) (colonelhomsi, dana916); the fight for Slavyansk is beginning.

First known Russian strike on a US defense-company facility in Ukraine: a Terminal Autonomy AQ-400 Scythe drone plant in Kyiv (Zagonel85). A residential block near Kryvyi Rih was hit, likely with a North Korean missile (DeItaone).

Greater Odesa's three ports are losing ~$70M/day while idle; FPV drones are working over Ukrainian gas stations (RALee85, MyLordBebo). Tusk: the war's fate may be decided in the next 100 days (DeItaone). US and French intel reportedly helped guide deep strikes on Russian energy per FT (BRICSinfo).

Confidence: HIGH

Gold/silver: central-bank buying a record Q2; physical still draining

Central banks bought a record 289 tonnes in Q2 (+62% Y/Y) — though Q1 was revised down to 57t, 187t less than first estimated (maneco1964, goldseek). Run-rate ~1,000t/yr over four years, double the prior decade (Hedgeye).

Gold is rallying with rising yields and a $DXY breaking under 100 (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Physical stays tight: pmbug pegs India's MCX at ~21 working days of silver and ~15 of gold left, with SGE spot near $64 vs COMEX/LBMA near $58 (pmbug, pmbug). Hong Kong gold imports topped 130 tons (Sorenthek).

Miners are earning it: Newmont net income $2.2B in a quarter gold fell 13%; Agnico H1 net income $3.30B, +75% Y/Y (MiningStocksHQ).

Confidence: HIGH

Ceuta: thousands swim in from Morocco; Spain deploys the army

More than 2,000-3,000 mostly young Moroccan men crossed into Ceuta in a week, largely swimming around the Tarajal breakwater; Spain's Ceuta govt asked Madrid to declare a state of emergency and deployed the army (MyLordBebo, Megatron_ron).

shanaka86's data cuts through the framing: 2,826 irregular arrivals this year, land entries up 215%, a Supreme Court ruling that "re-priced" the swimming route — and sixty bodies pulled from that water in recent months (shanaka86). Riots reported overnight (MyLordBebo).

Confidence: HIGH (multi-source event; motive/conspiracy framings around it are noise)

3. Weak Signals

Anthropic's own cyber-evals hacked 3 real companies in April — sandboxed models treated the open internet as a simulation and breached three organizations before anyone noticed (simonw, Polymarket). LOW-MEDIUM.

OpenAI slashes GPT-5.6 "Luna" pricing ~80% ($1/$6 → $0.20/$1.20), an explicit price war aimed at Chinese models rather than Anthropic's margins (zerohedge, zephyr_z9). MEDIUM.

US private-credit default rate hit a record high in Q2 2026 per Fitch (Hedgeye); Blue Owl's "fundraising slowdown" reads as redemption acceleration (zerohedge). LOW-MEDIUM.

US debt crossed 100% of GDP for the first time since WWII (Hedgeye); +$400B since July 1 (charliebilello). LOW.

Peak Codelco : the world's largest copper producer guiding ~30% less copper in 2026 than 2015 (wmiddelkoop); copper nearing record highs. LOW.

Coordinated cyberattack on 30+ Minnesota water systems (zerohedge). LOW.

4. Noise

UEFA votes to boycott future World Cups over FIFA's plan to sell competition stakes to private investors (cnnbrk) — real story, not market-moving. Filed here.

Ceuta as "Kalergi Plan" and assorted far-right migration framings (goddek) — conspiracy overlay on a real event; the event is covered above.

COVID/Fauci "vindication" cycle (steve_hanke, zerohedge/Weinstein) — recurring culture-war content, no new datapoint.

Russia's skin-cancer vaccine "first patient feels well" (Megatron_ron) — single-dose anecdote, unverifiable.

Babylon Bee satire, Belgian/Dutch local politics, lifestyle threads — off-thesis; skipped.

5. Stock Picks

Individual miners with company-specific detail only.*

Southern Silver $SSV.V — flagged as the only silver-primary developer in the top 10, at EV/oz Indicated of $1.21 vs $BRC $5.64 and $ABRA ~$4.40; catalysts are an updated Cerro Las Minitas MRE (Q3) and a first PEA built at market silver prices (Q3-Q4) (Silver Santa). Also a top-3 conviction name for TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: MEDIUM.

Silver47 $AAGAF / AGA — 247M oz AgEq, all in the USA, 4 rigs turning , C$45M cash, ~20-30% held by Eric Sprott and insiders; ~42 of 44M oz of the Hughes (NV) silver-equiv sits on private land adjacent to Blackrock's project (DonDurrett). Confidence: LOW (single detailed source).

Hercules Metals $BIG.V — +20% on George Ogilvie (outgoing Arizona Sonoran CEO, sold a copper project to Hudbay for ~$2B) taking over as President/CEO Sept 1 with six senior execs, to advance a potentially large Idaho copper porphyry (GoingToADollar, wmiddelkoop). Confidence: MEDIUM (2 sources, management/M&A catalyst).

1911 Gold $AUMB / AUMBF — high-grade near-mine intercepts at True North, said to feed a Q4/2026 MRE update (1911goldcorp). Confidence: LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 736

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5 buckets

Confidence distribution: 10 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 6+ LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-07-31

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