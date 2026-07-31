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Unabridged Mind's avatar
Unabridged Mind
9hEdited

RE: Trump exploding and screaming expletives and Iran refusing to talk to him

20th century US strategy: Don't negotiate with terrorists

21st century Iranian strategy: Don't negotiate with narcissists

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Les's avatar
Les
8h

Re: KOSPI - funny how they have a limit down, but not a limit up...

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