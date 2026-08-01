TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Yesterday's threads all snapped taut at once: the BOJ decision landed (no hike, a record ~$90B burned) and the US Treasury now signals it may intervene on the yen directly, while the 30-year yield broke out to 5.27%. Iran moved from threatening Hormuz to striking two US-Navy-escorted tankers in it, and Trump reportedly ordered a fresh weekend campaign on Iranian energy targets. Ceuta escalated from a swim-in to riots, 41 dead and a cascade of Schengen suspensions; Kyiv took 25 missiles with a single Patriot fired back. Busy day.

1. Critical Alerts

Trump ordered a fresh Iran attack to force surrender, as soon as this weekend, hitting energy targets — reported per WSJ (KobeissiLetter), per CBS (KobeissiLetter), and framed as "heavy attack on energy-related targets" (zerohedge). Iran War entering its 6th month. HIGH

Iran struck two tankers moving under US Navy escort in Hormuz — IRGC claims a convoy hit, four others turned back (DD_Geopolitics); (ejmalrai); UKMTO belatedly admitted a July 31 strike with crew abandoning ship (MenchOsint). HIGH

US Treasury told banks it may intervene on the yen; BOJ already burned a record ~$90B — (zerohedge); (Barchart); BOJ sold $53B, Treasury may sell USD next (macropaperr). Yen pulled from ~164 to 158. HIGH

30-year Treasury yield breaks out to 5.27%, highest since 2007 — (KobeissiLetter); highest since 2007 (Hedgeye); breakout targets 7% (PeterLBrandt). HIGH

Ceuta: ~49,000 crossed in 24h, death toll 41, Italy-led Schengen suspensions spread — (disclosetv); toll of 41, most drowning (MyLordBebo); Italy suspends Schengen (zerohedge). HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran-Hormuz: escorted tankers hit, Kuwait drones, Trump orders weekend energy strikes

CENTCOM's fact-check insisting Hormuz "remains open" ran head-first into Iran's footage of burning tankers (CENTCOM); IRGC says no vessel passes without a Persian Gulf Strait Authority permit, and it blocked six tankers Friday (zerohedge).

Kuwait reports Iranian drone strikes on Al Jaber Air Base and a Bubiyan Island facility described as a HIMARS/ATACMS launchpad, admitting damage from "shrapnel" (MenchOsint); (zerohedge).

US pulling back in Iraq: troops and Patriot batteries out of northern Iraq (zerohedge); Erbil withdrawal accelerating (DougAMacgregor); an An-124 seen relocating a depleted Patriot battery via Erbil to Cyprus (MenchOsint).

shanaka86 threads two useful atoms: Iran re-published its Gulf-energy target bank (Ghawar, Abqaiq, Ras Laffan, Burgan) hours after the WSJ campaign report — old list, new activation (shanaka86); and CSIS puts US Patriot stocks down ~65% since February to under a thousand while Lockheed's up-to-$58.6B rebuild answers "in years, not days" (shanaka86).

The most-cited human cost: a US 2,000-lb bomb on a civilian neighborhood killed a husband, wife and 2-year-old son (MenchOsint); a JDAM guidance-kit remnant reported at a strike in Qeshm City that killed three (Easybakeovensz).

HIGH confidence on escalation; the "begging for a deal" framing (MenchOsint) sits awkwardly next to the strike orders.

Oil: SPR at 1983 lows on the 18th straight draw; refining premium a record $60

SPR fell to 308M barrels, lowest since March 1983, an 18th consecutive weekly decline (-26% over the run); commercial crude at its lowest since 2018 (KobeissiLetter); (Hedgeye).

Exxon's CEO says available refining capacity has never been this low relative to demand (JavierBlas); Jeff Currie pegs the refined-products premium over crude at a 30-year-record $60/bbl (steve_hanke).

Hedge funds added crude longs at the fastest pace since March (Barchart); CPC discussed an "indefinite" halt of oil and tanker ops (zerohedge). Nuttall's structural read: Hormuz outflows collapsed from ~15M to ~3.5M bpd, and the daily price chop is noise (Mark4XX).

Houthis reportedly preparing Red Sea shipping "fees" after a Saudi blockade, Chinese vessels exempt (Mark4XX). Chokepoints as a toll booth. HIGH

Bonds: 30Y at 5.27% in a straight line; the Fed looks trapped

10Y jumped to 4.75%, an 18-month high (Barchart); TLT fell below $82, lowest since 2004 (PeterSchiff); the S&P erased gains and turned red as yields surged (KobeissiLetter).

Warsh held rates, talked hawkish, and is floating fewer FOMC meetings per year (KobeissiLetter). Refinancing at these yields points toward ~$2T annual interest expense and a YCC path (ekwufinance).

Context that lands: the government borrowed more in July ($424B) than during Clinton's entire second term ($421B) (TonyClimate). Don Durrett's summary is that the Fed has only two doors left, fight inflation or stimulate, and both open onto a crisis (DonDurrett). HIGH

Japan: record yen burn, and Washington reaching for the checkbook

The BOJ's ~$90B intervention is described as its latest catastrophic effort while running 100bps behind on hikes (zerohedge); yen briefly to a session high of 158.34 (runews).

JustDario's line, "how many reserves does Takaichi need to incinerate" before intervention stops working beyond the short term (JustDario); he flags Japan ~$52B poorer in 24 hours. The read that Bessent revealed "close coordination" with Ueda, i.e. Washington steering BOJ policy, is single-source and pointed (dana916). HIGH on the intervention; LOW on the "US took over the BOJ" framing.

Ceuta: 49k crossings, riots, and a Schengen domino chain

Estimates run 49,000 (disclosetv) to ~60,000, nearly doubling the enclave's population (goldseek). Sanchez called it a "violation of territorial integrity" and an "attack," deploying the military (DeItaone).

Meloni called for Spain's Schengen removal (MyLordBebo); Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Austria joined Italy (MyLordBebo); von der Leyen tasked two commissioners (vonderleyen). ~25,000 have since returned to Morocco (BRICSinfo).

The "organized, not organic" thesis has real anchors: the NYT reports Moroccan nationals say police waved them across (clashreport); (JorgeLiboreiro); an April US Congressional report labeled Ceuta "occupied Moroccan territory," read as punishing Spain over its Palestine stance (wallyrashid). shanaka86 adds the sober number: Frontex logged ~49,000 irregular EU crossings in all of H1, a figure held down by paid cooperation with departure states, so one day in Ceuta matched half a year across a continent (shanaka86). HIGH

Russia-Ukraine: Kyiv hit by ~25 missiles with one Patriot fired; the 50k-KIA claim disputed

Kyiv struck by ~22-26 Iskander/Zircon missiles; only one Patriot interceptor launched, and it missed (AMK_Mapping_); civilian toll rose to 4 dead, 15 injured, energy and a supermarket hit (AMK_Mapping_); (ZentraleV).

A large blast leveled part of Khmelnytskyi with no air alert sounded, likely an ammunition depot (MyLordBebo); (squatsons).

The casualty dispute is the story: Zelensky's claim of ~50,000 dead drew flat rejection from Ukrainians citing 90k+ missing and Bakhmut/Avdiivka alone (IuliiaMendel); (HavryshkoMarta); the implied 14:1 ratio strains belief (talkrealopinion).

Separately, Trump said the US never agreed to license Patriot production to Ukraine (wartranslated); reports of 400,000 desertion cases (MKBattalionOf) and an exposé of the 225th assault regiment executing deserters (EventsUkraine). HIGH

Mega-caps split; hyperscaler capex still going vertical

Amazon +15.3%, best day in 14 years, +$390B market cap (KobeissiLetter); (Hedgeye). Apple -9.9%, its worst earnings reaction since 2012 (HedgeyeTech); QQQ managed +0.57% — "the index is not the market" (leadlagreport). Nasdaq 100 booked its worst July in 22 years (Barchart).

Yet 2026 combined hyperscaler capex guidance rose to ~$720-745B (aleabitoreddit), with $2.6T of future compute/lease/energy commitments lined up (Hedgeye). The bear counterweight: Amazon/Meta/Google FCF collapsing toward zero (Hedgeye) and retail dumping tech at a record 3-day pace (KobeissiLetter).

Roblox -28.8% after pulling guidance (Hedgeye); Ray Dalio calling AI the biggest US bubble in history (Mark4XX). HIGH

Metals: 3.48M oz claimed on COMEX first notice; gold 39 days under its 200DMA

COMEX August silver deliveries hit 696 contracts / 3.48M oz on first notice day, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan house accounts stopping (silvertrade); open interest rose to ~110k as managed money presses shorts, "same playbook as 2022" (profitsplusid).

India's MCX vault math shows ~16 working days of silver and ~10 of gold left at current drain rates (pmbug). Central-bank gold demand stayed strong through H1 2026 (thesiriusreport).

The counter-fact: gold has now closed below its 200-day MA for 39 straight sessions, the longest stretch since 2022 (Barchart). Silver Shanghai quoted at $65.82 (Silver Santa). HIGH

3. Weak Signals

KOSPI +18% in a single session , more than any index this century, on SK Hynix/Samsung memory strength (Hedgeye); (themarketear); foreign investors bought a record $5B Friday as retail dumped a record $5.7B (Barchart). MEDIUM

Memory-price shock collapsing non-AI demand: China June smartphone shipments -17% YoY (zerohedge); crunch now hitting smartphone demand (zerohedge). MEDIUM

SpaceX ($SPCX) lowest ever, ~$1.6T off June high (Barchart); shanaka86 flags the Aug 6 unlock of up to 911.5M shares against a ~4.85% float that prices Alphabet and Tesla holdings (shanaka86). MEDIUM

$40M in Bitcoin swept from ~500 Coldcard wallets via a deterministic-entropy firmware flaw, not a break-in (WatcherGuru); root-cause detail (shanaka86). MEDIUM

G10 Excess Liquidity leading indicator turned negative for the first time since 2024, historically a ~6-month lead on the SOX (KobeissiLetter). LOW

Nonfinancial commercial paper dropped $55B in 9 weeks, a pace matching 2007 and 2019 (leadlagreport). LOW

4. Noise

Fauci culture-war cycle — Babylon Bee "pleads the Fifth" (TheBabylonBee), Rogan-vs-CNN (EndTribalism): high volume, no new fact.

Nostra weekend shitposting ("on weekends we go to war," boomer bits) (Nostre_damus) — flavour, not signal.

Peter Schiff's Euro Pacific Bank filing (PeterSchiff) — long-running personal legal saga, no market read.

Sam Altman's ChatGPT-podcast school-run use case (sama) — product marketing.

Weather, cycling, car reviews (Van Aert hat-trick, OM-5 camera loan) — off-beat for this feed.

5. Stock Picks

Coeur Mining ($CDE) — reports first post-New Gold-merger earnings Aug 5, consensus adj. EPS $0.32. A modeled FCF analysis (Q2 metal prices, 2026 guidance, AISC) argues a 4-5 bagger by year-end at all-time-high metals, with FCF multiple expansion and AISC compression as upside (MBAeconomics1). MEDIUM

Silver One Resources — flagged as holding up on down days and projecting a 42-bagger at $200 silver on Durrett's valuation tool (BrianGoodner) — worth pairing with Durrett's own reply that it's "a marginal developer" with execution risk. LOW

Cameco — expects the backlog to trend positively once the first Westinghouse AP1000 orders land, citing 91 identified opportunities (many early-stage) (Yellowbull11). LOW

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 612

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 4 LOW

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Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-08-01