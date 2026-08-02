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ebear's avatar
ebear
2h

I don't have a Lego generator so I looked for film clip that describes the current situation. I think this one is a close enough fit. Clint Eastwood here is playing the part of Iran:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9nW4w5tHVM

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ebear's avatar
ebear
3h

"Trump says he has "cancelled the US attack on Iran" and that the "perimeters of a deal" have been agreed, including "a total reopening of the Strait of Hormuz" "

Whoa! Who saw that coming!?

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