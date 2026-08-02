TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta is a whiplash TACO: after ordering a weekend energy-strike campaign on Iran, Trump cancelled within hours and claimed the "perimeters of a deal" that reopens Hormuz, and weekend oil pumped into Friday's close then dumped hard. Underneath the theatre, the harder news is structural: US debt crossed $40T with the 30Y at 2007 highs, Washington and Tokyo ran their first joint yen intervention in ~30 years, and a EUCOM commander privately warned he can no longer guarantee Israel's missile defense. Continuation elsewhere: Russia grinding the Donbas with Kyiv's air defense empty, AI de-grossing, and the Coldcard wallet theft now past $88M.

1. Critical Alerts

Trump cancels Iran strikes, claims Hormuz deal (the weekend TACO)

Trump says he has "cancelled the US attack on Iran" and that the "perimeters of a deal" have been agreed, including "a total reopening of the Strait of Hormuz" (KobeissiLetter).

Bloomberg framing: US "will hold off new strikes" after Iran and other Mideast nations said they are working toward a deal (wmiddelkoop).

The offer reportedly went via Qatar, with skepticism Iran accepts it (HormuzLetter); DarioCpx floats the sequence as Iran handing MBS an ARAMCO target list, MBS calling Trump, and Trump folding (JustDario).

Confidence: HIGH (multi-source). Note this reverses a same-day escalation: earlier reporting had US tankers airborne and a two-week strike window "open."

US orders Americans out across the entire Middle East

Embassies in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi, Bahrain and now Egypt issued near-simultaneous departure alerts, warning of flight cancellations and airspace closures (HormuzLetter; Fox via runews; zerohedge; cym27s).

Backdrop: Kuwait reported drones detected and destroyed since dawn Saturday (financialjuice); Iran forced back a US-escorted tanker on the Omani route and struck one ~11nm off Oman (DougAMacgregor; dana916/UKMTO).

Confidence: HIGH.

EUCOM: can't keep defending Israel; interceptor stocks dwindling

Gen. Alexus Grynkewich privately warned the Pentagon he lacks the naval forces to keep defending Israel from Iranian ballistic missiles and may have to prioritize the US homeland without another destroyer (sentdefender, citing WaPo; BRICSinfo).

Framed alongside SM-3/SM-6 shortages (MenchOsint); Greenwald notes the entire national-security apparatus is "entering a panic state" over defensive and offensive weapon shortfalls (ggreenwald).

Confidence: HIGH.

Bond market break: $40T debt, 30Y at 2007 highs, US-Japan yen intervention

US debt "officially just passed $40 trillion," with a third to refinance within a year and the 30Y at its highest since 2007 (TreasuryBonds1); US borrowing rates hit their highest since June 2007 with credit-card serious delinquencies at 2010 highs (KobeissiLetter).

The US joined Japan defending the yen Friday, the first joint intervention in ~30 years (steve_hanke); the NY Fed sold EUR/bought JPY at Bessent's direction via the Exchange Stabilization Fund (Kathleen_Tyson_).

Gromen's read: the Iran/Hormuz shock "many said would break China is instead breaking Japan & the UST market first," putting Bessent in the Bank of England's 1992 position (LukeGromen). Japan has now spent roughly the market value of its entire official gold reserves defending the yen (GreyRabbitFin).

Confidence: HIGH.

Coldcard wallet theft passes $88M, now hitting ordinary savers

Galaxy Research links a Coldcard firmware entropy bug to 1,367 BTC drained from 4,585 addresses (~$86-88M); the newest wave took 1,912 wallets averaging ~$6,800 each - the big balances were emptied days ago (shanaka86; Galaxy detail).

Would rank among the biggest US crypto heists, though Coinkite is Canadian and caps liability at the device price (EricBalchunas). Practical takeaway circulating: seeds from affected firmware are weak forever - regenerate and move coins (Diditaihuttu); one advisor now says skip hardware wallets entirely without multisig (marcvanderchijs).

Confidence: HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Oil: weekend pump-and-dump as the strike order reverses

Friday's late long-oil ramp reversed on the cancellation: weekend crude went from a pump to a dump (JoshYoung), quoted down as much as ~7% (Nostra). DarioCpx's needle: the whole move runs on "fake paper barrels" and dumb algos (JustDario).

Physical stayed tight regardless: US crude inventories at "precariously low" levels (zerohedge); EU-27 diesel/gasoline heading back to March highs even as data providers marked "Iran conflict ends" (JustDario); refiners maxing over 100% capacity (steve_hanke).

Scenario map worth filing: ~$70 on real peace, $70-94 base range, or a break above $119 toward $140-150 if it widens (Mark4XX, citing Schachter).

Structural side-story: six Saudi tankers rerouting around Africa in compliance with the Yemeni blockade (MenchOsint); Yemeni drones forced Germany's Fuchs to suspend its Yanbu plant (dana916/Reuters).

Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Kyiv's air defense empty; Chasiv Yar falls, Slovyansk-Kramatorsk in range

Overnight ballistic barrage on Kyiv: only one intercepted, nine dead. Sources diverge on the salvo size - CNN says 27 launched (cnni), others say 35 (HavryshkoMarta; DougAMacgregor) - all agree Patriot stocks are exhausted (MilitarySummary).

Chasiv Yar now under full Russian control after 1.5 years (CKMapss); forward groups are ~4.7km from the eastern edges of both Slovyansk and Kramatorsk (AMK Mapping), with KAB strikes hitting Sumy City (AMK Mapping). Russia claims 728 km² taken in July, its best month since October 2024 (Zlatti_71).

Black Sea logistics war: Russia says it hit 80+ vessels in July (zerohedge); the cheap "Banderol" missile now accounts for ~80% of strikes on greater Odesa ports (RALee85). A Geran strike on a Rozetka warehouse killed a worker and injured seven (rozetka_ua); Ukraine hit a Wildberries hub near Samara (MyLordBebo).

Politics: the US will hand off NATO's Ukraine aid-group leadership after Trump's unimpressed Zelensky meeting (AlternatNews; MilitarySummary/Politico); Zelensky reshuffled the NSDC to consolidate power, purging the former commander-in-chief (dana916).

Confidence: HIGH.

AI bubble: second-biggest de-grossing on record; hyperscaler FCF cracks

"Shades of 2000": the second-biggest de-grossing ever, a ~$400B hyperscaler debt-wave, and Kospi's wildest month since Lehman (zerohedge). Hyperscaler free cash flow is plunging yet they trade at 59x FCF (DA_Stockman).

Asia leverage unwinding: combined Korea/China/Taiwan margin debt down ~$67B from peaks (KobeissiLetter); ~390 US ETF launches in two months, a record, over a third leveraged/inverse (KobeissiLetter). Belgian aside with teeth: we jailed Lernout & Hauspie for what the AI sector now does openly (frank_baere).

Counter-signal on capability: OpenAI's "Astra" reportedly solved ten open math/CS problems (including proving nonsofic groups exist) for ~$2,000 of API time (MTSlive; AcerFur), reviving the Gary Marcus "hitting a wall" debate.

Confidence: HIGH (bubble structure); MEDIUM (Astra claim, single-cluster).

Ceuta: 50-60k crossings, and Europe reaching for "hybrid warfare"

An estimated 50-60k crossed into Ceuta around Morocco's Throne Day, most since returned (NuryVittachi timeline); Spanish intelligence reportedly warned of rehearsed mass crossings and was ignored (MyLordBebo).

22 EU leaders demanded "immediate action," raising hybrid-warfare fears (zerohedge); a SaveEuropeAct petition is climbing toward 1M signatures (CommonSenseASAP). Madrid has pointed at Israel (Truthtellerftm).

Odd domestic wrinkle: Massie claims the House already passed a bill "greenlighting the transfer of Spanish territory to Morocco," every Republican but him voting yes (RepThomasMassie).

Confidence: MEDIUM-HIGH (event HIGH; instigation claims contested/LOW).

Gold & silver: physical drawdowns continue under the macro

London vaults: silver ETC/ETP/ETF stock +~14M ozt (435t) in July, gold +132K ozt - a large bite out of LBMA free float (pmbug). COMEX silver withdrawals remain only ~6.5% of July delivery requests (historically low) (pmbug daily); India's MCX shows ~17 working days of silver and ~16 of gold left at current drain (pmbug MCX).

Gold broke above a multi-decade triangle (GoldPredictors); WGC reports H1 buying surged (maneco1964); Shenzhen's Shuibei market packed on Saturday (DavidLe76335983).

Confidence: HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Trump monetizes market-moving posts : institutions can pay $100,000/month for faster access to his Truth Social feed (Barchart; FinanceLancelot). "Why pay $100K for posts everyone gets free seconds later?" (DonDurrett). MEDIUM.

Russia's "Rassvet" (Bureau 1440) Starlink-analog already gives ~2 hourly windows/day over Ukraine; four batches would yield 24/7 coverage (RALee85; RWApodcast). MEDIUM.

China's Arctic container route : first weekly Shanghai→Felixstowe service via the Northern Sea Route begins in August, ~20-day transit, roughly half the Suez distance (IslanderWORLD). LOW-MEDIUM.

Escalation-of-a-different-kind : reported attempt on the head of Russia's Aerospace Forces and his family, "a personal matter now" as winter nears (talkrealopinion). LOW, unverified.

Saylor to sell ~$5B BTC circulating as claim (Nostra). LOW.

Rhine low water again forcing German production shutdowns (steve_hanke). LOW.

4. Noise

In-N-Out / Tesla Supercharger shooting, Twin Falls (2-3 dead, shooter self-inflicted): real and tragic but local (zerohedge; MyLordBebo). No market read.

US culture-war headline churn - Kamala's mansion, conversion-therapy bans, Mamdani/Galloway, "TDS is anti-Christian" (zerohedge): engagement fuel, ignoring.

Babylon Bee satire run (TheBabylonBee): filtered as parody.

Belgian/Dutch domestic threads (horeca, referees, camping, factchecks): off-beat, no signal.

"Memento mori"/victory-lap philosophizing (Kacper_PK_CH): mood, not data.

5. Stock Picks

FRED (Silver Santa's #4 position, added to) - upgraded to 4th-biggest holding, with assays and a maiden PEA flagged as near-term catalysts (Silver Santa). Position-sizing change + specific catalysts. Confidence: MEDIUM.

AGLD (re-added, 13th position) - back in the portfolio with an IP survey, half-year financials, and 10,000m of RC drilling upcoming (Silver Santa). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Platinum/palladium equity rotation - $PPLT breaking its short-term downtrend, with a named PGM equity basket ($SBSW, $IMPUY, $PLG, $SPD.ASX and others) flagged for a "refresh" (Kacper_PK_CH). Watchlist-grade only - no company fundamentals attached. Confidence: LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 558

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 5

Stock picks: 3 (2 with catalysts, 1 watchlist)

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5 categories

Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 6+ LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Hard) — 2026-08-02

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