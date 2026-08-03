No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Edwin House's avatar
Robert Edwin House
4hEdited

Iran denies Trumps claims and oil still goes down. Computers only reading truth social? This "war" is really starting to feel alot like Covid and we're just being strung along.

Reply
Share
3 replies by No1 and others
siyu's avatar
siyu
6h

Btc hack - "A dev reportedly disabled the hardware RNG to silence a compiler error and shipped it with the message "runs""

This is criminal level professional negligence, engineering malpractice. Do we know the name of this person? Should be banned by the industry.

Reply
Share
2 replies by No1 and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture