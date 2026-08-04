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ebear's avatar
ebear
2h

Interesting article on Elon Musk here:

https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-elon-musk-our-first-trillionaire/

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

Witkoff/Kushner shady deals are worth watching. ;-}

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