TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Hormuz "deal tomorrow" became "deal Wednesday" (i.e. today) per Axios, and stocks ripped to the first S&P record since June while crude crashed below $76 — except Iran rejected the Omani framework outright and added four new demands, so the thing markets priced doesn't exist. The genuinely new deltas: hard numbers on US missile depletion (ATACMS/PrSM "virtually all" gone, 80% of THAAD interceptors used), Kyiv's worst strike in weeks with Ukraine admitting a 0% interception rate, and platinum breaking out +6% as gold reclaimed its $4,000 floor.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran rejected the Hormuz framework it "agreed" to — while Trump/Bessent sold an imminent deal

Iran abandoned the US-backed Omani proposal (inbound lane under Iran, outbound under Oman) and added four conditions: transit-fee collection, a permanent guarantee against attacks, an end to the naval blockade, and lifting of oil sanctions (HormuzReport, HormuzLetter, WSJ via FirstSquawk)

Iran state TV: strait reopening "depends on change in US behavior," and the Oman talks are unrelated to any immediate reopening (zerohedge)

Yet the US is aiming for a Wednesday announcement of an interim Oman-brokered deal (Axios via zerohedge, KobeissiLetter); Rubio simultaneously said "nothing final" but "progress" (zerohedge)

Confidence: HIGH — the rejection and the "deal" claim are both multi-source; they contradict each other

US precision-missile and interceptor stockpiles are running dry

The US has expended "virtually all" long-range precision missiles in the Iran war; ATACMS and PrSM near-depleted, roughly half of Tomahawks gone (Reuters, Erin Banco)

CNN: ~80% of key interceptors used, Pentagon stockpile "dangerously low" (spectatorindex); 80% of THAAD and ~50% of Patriot interceptors (ILRedAlert)

One counter-read worth holding: stockpiles are low but under production (PrSM ~10/month, scaling to 30+), which is why the US strikes-then-pauses-then-strikes (Berletic)

Confidence: HIGH — Reuters/CNN sourced, multiple relays

Kyiv hit by its heaviest strike in weeks; Ukraine admits zero interceptions

At least 15 killed, ~47–50 injured across Kyiv city and oblast; barrage of Iskander-M/Zircon plus 115+ Shahed drones on logistics/warehouse targets (MyLordBebo, AMK Mapping)

Ukraine's Air Force confirmed not a single missile was shot down — out of Patriot interceptors (AMK Mapping); interception rate 0% (hudsonwarmap)

A separate 8 died at Kvitneve station when the last train never came amid the strikes (MyLordBebo)

Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Markets: S&P prints first record since June on a Hormuz deal that doesn't exist; oil crashes -5.7%

S&P 500 closed at its first record high since June, adding ~$1.2 trillion in cap (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter); intraday it crossed 7,700 and $70T total cap per KobeissiLetter

Nasdaq 100 had its best day in 15 months (Barchart); mechanically a "vol up, spot up" negative-gamma squeeze, call-buying lifting the VIX with the tape (zerohedge)

Crude plunged -5.7% below $76 on Bessent's "deal tomorrow," Brent under $80 (Hedgeye, zerohedge)

The counter-signal: energy equities refused to sell the fake-news dip, and a widely-flagged skeptic notes the S&P has only gained 5%+ in four sessions three prior times — 1999, 2000, Nov 2020 (JustDario)

Confidence: HIGH

Oil: paper price crashes, physical stress doesn't — Aramco warns, Yemen escalates on tankers

Diamondback says the war structurally raised the floor: ~5M b/d drained from reserves during the Gulf shutdown will need restocking (chigrl); the stress shows in the curve and cracks, not front-month (chigrl)

Aramco's CEO warns a Hormuz closure removes ~100M barrels/week and that global refining runs near max utilization with little buffer (zerohedge, Amena Bakr); majors posted best quarters in years (Hedgeye)

Yemen's forces say they hit an 8th Saudi tanker (NCC WAFA) and have forced 29 Saudi tankers to reroute, now targeting the northern Red Sea to "close all access points" (MenchOsint); Bab-el-Mandeb transits down ~22% (dana916)

US pump gas back above $4 (Hedgeye)

Confidence: HIGH

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka and Gulyaipole advances; Odesa steel sector halts; the 40-day plan expires

Russian gains logged ~1km north of Konstantinovka into Alekseevo-Druzhkovka and ~2km at Novoselovka near Gulyaipole (GeromanAT, GeromanAT); Baksheevka and Vasyutynske reported captured (MilitarySummary, Kalibrated Maps)

The economic war widened: a Zelensky adviser says Russia is now hitting retail/food/logistics warehouses, with Ukraine's own strike on Wildberries having opened a "Pandora's box" (dana916); Odesa's blockade has halted iron-ore exports, with Ferrexpo and Metinvest plants suspending (RALee85)

Zelensky's self-declared 40-day campaign to force Putin to the table expired today with nothing to show (talkrealopinion); critics argue the Azov shipping strikes invited a far costlier response (MarkAmesExiled)

Confidence: HIGH

Japan: the yen defense runs through a 2020-vintage Fed repo facility, not open-market sales

The play, unpacked: the US Treasury bought yen and paid in euros (to avoid signalling weak-dollar), then pointed Tokyo at the Fed's FIMA repo facility — which lends dollars against Treasuries so Japan needn't sell them (shanaka86); Bessent confirmed the euro sale was "reserves re-allocation" and floated upsizing FIMA (zerohedge)

First US-Japan joint yen-buying operation since 1998; Washington's fear is Japan dumping Treasuries to self-fund (wmiddelkoop)

The carry trade is losing its grip — USD/JPY has decoupled from the rate differential as Japan's debt burden gets priced in (KobeissiLetter); the stock-bond correlation has flipped to -0.48, its most negative since 1999 (KobeissiLetter)

Confidence: HIGH

AI: capex "falls" on accounting, real commitments balloon; AMD and SpaceX punished on prints

Anthropic signed a $10B, 6-year compute deal with months-old Volta, delivered via Bitdeer on a 16-year Norway lease — i.e. 16-year real-estate paper against a 6-year customer contract, backstopped by ~$1.3B in bank letters of credit (KobeissiLetter, shanaka86)

The pattern scales: Microsoft's signed-but-not-started leases jumped $132.5B in a quarter to $329B; the hyperscaler total of uncommenced leases is ~$1.09 trillion, most starting FY2027–2029 (shanaka86)

AMD fell ~10% despite a beat as capex came in near triple expectations (KobeissiLetter); SpaceX (SPCX) posted Q2 revenue of $7.8B vs $6.81B est. but slid into an Aug 6 lockup (zerohedge)

Under it all, Goldman warns the market is oblivious to Chinese LLMs now dominating token usage as token prices go into "historic freefall" (zerohedge, zerohedge)

Confidence: HIGH

Precious metals: gold reclaims $4,000, silver back over $60, platinum breaks out +6%

Chinese institutions arrested gold's decline and defended $4,000, with China gold ETFs logging 14 straight days of inflows (chigrl); gold up ~$100 on the day per Nostra

Platinum is the standout, breaking out +6% (to ~$1,735 per potassium_phd; breakout flagged by TheApeOfGoldStreet); silver reclaimed ~$60.59 with resistance near the March wick at $61 per potassium_phd

Structural demand: Bank of Korea restarted gold buying for the first time since 2013 (silvertrade); July SGE silver withdrawals hit 399 tonnes, the most since Nov 2020 (David Lee)

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

US drafting a ban on Chinese optical transceivers and data-center components — would hit Innolight/Eoptolink and route demand to Western suppliers (AAOI, Lumentum, Coherent); Reuters-sourced (aleabitoreddit, Megatron_ron). Confidence: MEDIUM

npm supply-chain worm "Shai-Hulud" back — ~868 packages with 2B+ monthly installs compromised via a credential-stealing preinstall hook (IntCyberDigest). Confidence: LOW

Airtable acquired at ~$1.3B net — down ~90% from its $11.7B 2021 round, below total VC raised; a marker for private software marks (Restructuring__). Confidence: LOW

$8.3T now sitting in money-market funds, an all-time high — dry powder or fear, take your pick (Barchart). Confidence: LOW

US wages fell to 43% of gross domestic income — near the lowest share since records began in 1929 (PolymarketMoney). Confidence: LOW

UAE's Africa gold pipeline — FT details ~1.5 tonnes looted from Sudan's central bank flown to the UAE, part of a broader imperial push (MenchOsint). Confidence: LOW

China aired an H-6N carrying a JL-1 nuclear-capable ballistic missile — first images of an airborne nuclear strike system (MyLordBebo). Confidence: MEDIUM

CLARITY Act looks unlikely to pass — Bernstein warns failure could pull crypto valuations lower (zerohedge). Confidence: LOW

US expanding a foothold on Somalia's coast as the Yemen conflict simmers (zerohedge). Confidence: LOW

4. Noise

Michael Burry's "1987-like crash" warning — recycled perma-bear headline, no new datapoint (Barchart). Ignored: engagement-bait framing, even by the source's own admission.

Babylon Bee / satire feed — high volume, zero informational content. Skipped.

Ceuta migrant-crisis narrative war — multiple accounts relitigating who staged what; no verifiable advance (thesiriusreport). Skipped.

US domestic culture-war items (drag-show ruling, professor-hiring poll, "cancel Thanksgiving") — off-beat for this feed. Skipped.

GPS-jammer plane crash memes — a real Wired story wrapped in partisan dunking; not actionable here (TheGreeneBJ). Noted, not developed.

Crypto self-custody vs exchange safety debate — CZ's "statistically safer on exchanges" take, recurring bait (CoinDesk). Skipped.

5. Stock Picks

Hecla Mining ($HL) — Q2: 3.4M oz Ag sold vs 4.2M produced, $136M FCF , all-in costs ~$25, $483M cash, no debt . A conviction valuation floated at $100 silver (~15.5M oz × $75 = $1.1B FCF) (DonDurrett). Confidence: MEDIUM (single detailed source, hard numbers)

Stillwater Critical Minerals ($PGE.v) — Montana PGM district adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater; resource cited at 1.6B lbs Ni/Cu/Co, 3.8M oz Pt/Pd/Rh/Au, 2.3B lbs chromium , billed as the largest US chromium and rhodium resources, with an updated MRE pending after its largest-ever drill campaign (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Confidence: LOW (single promotional source; resource figures unverified)

Ridgeline Minerals ($RDG.v) — closed the sale of four Nevada projects to Nevada Gold Mines for US$23.15M cash (26% premium to 20-day VWAP, ~350% ROIC), retaining C$33M cash plus its Selena CRD discovery drilled by South32 (AllStreetsWolf). Confidence: MEDIUM (specific transaction terms)

Sibanye-Stillwater ($SBSW) — flagged as a fresh uptrend at a discount to fair value on current spot; a half-recovery in Pt/Pd off recent highs argued to imply a double, sized as a ~3% account risk (Kacper Kaminski). Confidence: LOW (technical setup, thesis-stage)

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 798

Critical alert themes: 3

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 9

Noise filtered: 6

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 10 LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Diabolical) — 2026-08-05

..86.5...1...2.3...3...8....5.2..7.9..29...1.7.9...5....3..2.78..5.6.........3..6