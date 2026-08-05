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Robert Edwin House's avatar
Robert Edwin House
4h

according to zerohedge, Iran and Oman have agreed to a deal without any US involvement. What will the reincarnation of George washington/abraham lincoln/FDR have to say i wonder?

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Chad Thundercock's avatar
Chad Thundercock
5hEdited

If you don't want to login into X or even worse, jump through hoops and prove you're 18,

just change a 18+ X link like this:

https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2084906950781698377

into this:

https://nitter.poast.org//MyLordBebo/status/2084906950781698377/#m

recon the "#m" added at the end, which evades the 18yo filter

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